Dow 20K: These Dow Components Could Still Double

There are however, a few positions that have lagged the market, and are now starting to turn higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has finally pushed past 20,000, but there are still a few Dow components that could potentially double in coming years. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has fallen significantly in recent years due to global economic weakness. Under a new Trump presidency however, CAT could move considerably higher. Moreover, International Business Machines(NYSE:IBM) was once thought to be too far behind other technology companies in innovative sectors to ever compete again. This led to four years of underperformance, which could now be reversing. While many pundits argue that the market offers no new attractive opportunities, this article will take the opposite opinion.

First, let's assess the price movement in the Dow Industrial Average over the last two decades. Dow 20k is an important psychological level, but looking at the Dow relative to 10 year U.S. bonds is much more telling.

Based on the indicator below, the Dow Average just recently broke to record highs following the Trump election, surpassing its previous 2007 highs. The indicator had traded sideways for a number of years prior due to the lack of underlying global economic growth amid zero-bound interest rates.

Now however, there looks to be considerable momentum and optimism surrounding the rally in equities. The rotation out of bonds and into equities should continue to add fuel to higher equity prices.

One of the main beneficiaries of the current economic environment is CAT. Although its stock price is up considerably in recent months, relative to an equal weight index of the S&P 500 it remains undervalued. The indicator below is of CAT over Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP). Since 2012, the indicator has shown that CAT underperformed due to a slowing global economy and declining commodity prices. As commodity prices declined amid slowing growth, customers had less need for CAT products.

Under the new "Trump Economy" however, fiscal spending looks to be the target. This, alongside improving economic indicators in Europe, as well as other developed market economies, is pushing spending on mining and materials higher.

Just look at manufacturing PMI figures across the globe, which are rising. Another indicator is global shipping stocks. Following the U.S. election results, shippers moved significantly higher as global trade and growth projections improved. The trade here is to buy CAT and short RSP. This will reduce beta exposure, and isolate your trade to the relative outperformance of CAT over the next few years. Based off of prior moves, if the indicator regains its 2012 highs, it would mean a near 90% gain from current levels.

The next Dow component that could double in the next five years is IBM. IBM has broadly lagged its peers in recent years as it has developed the stereotype of being a slow moving dinosaur in the tech world. While this may have been true, its stock price plunged to multi-decade relative lows, as is shown by the IBM over RSP indicator.

The first interesting finding is that the IBM/RSP indicator is now turning higher, forming a bottom after its long downtrend. The question then is why has the perception changed. The answer looks to be its focus on both artificial intelligence and cloud computing, two next generation technology concepts.

In the most recent quarter, revenue from its Cognitive Solutions segment was up 2%, due in part to growth in its solutions software. This segment encompasses the Watson brand, which is, "scaling across systems, especially in healthcare and increasingly in security," according to Casey Hoerth in his most recent article on the company. Additionally, its cloud computing segment is growing. The issue lies in declining operating margins, which is due in part to its older business service segments. As the company continues to sell off its older segments, margins should again improve.

Ultimately, the company is making large bets in cloud and AI, which are both steadily growing, fueling optimism around the stock. Also considering the level of pessimism that has surrounded the company throughout its transition from old to new technology the past few years, there looks to be a lot of value currently.

In time, it looks as if IBM will be able to boost margins as it settles in as a leader in its new respective business investments. A way to invest in this is to take a similar approach as the CAT trade and short RSP while buying IBM. If the indicator returns to its 2012 highs, it would mean a near doubling of value from its current level.

Both IBM and CAT are large household names, but do have the ability to double value by initiating the long IBM or CAT and short an equal dollar amount of RSP. Due to the weak relative performance the past few years, paired with a current upside catalyst, these stocks could move significantly higher. You could also just buy the stock outright without shorting RSP, but I think the pair trade offers the most value. Considering the Dow Index just crossed 20k and there are a lot of stretched valuations out there, it is rare to find such good value. Both IBM and CAT then deserve a lot of consideration for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT, IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.