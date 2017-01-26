Does Nvidia Deserve A Spot In My DGI Portfolio?

Although I call myself a dividend growth investor, I know that the make up of my portfolio is a bit different than many of the other DGI investors that contribute to this site. I'm a fair bit younger than most of them (I turn 27 at the end of January) and therefore, I've tried to strike a healthy balance between conservative income/dividend growth and high growth potential holdings that could lead to riches (speculatively) decades down the road. Believe me, I like owning dividend aristocrats as much as the next guy or gal. The majority of my holdings have low betas and long annual dividend growth streaks (many of these streaks are old than I am). My most recent purchase was DGI aristocrat, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), who has arguably the best balance sheet of any company in the entire world. However, I still like to dedicate a portion of my portfolio towards more risky, speculative growth; this is where holdings like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), and even better known DGI names like Visa (NYSE:V), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) come into play. Well, in this piece I will be discussing another, more speculative, investment that I've been mulling over for a few weeks now: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

I will go over the company's fundamentals and my bullish stance long-term below. I also have several concerns as well, which is partly why I decided to posed a question with the title of this piece. I've always enjoyed the feedback that I've received from the SA community and I sincerely look forward to your opinions, either yay or nay, with regard to whether or not you believe NVDA deserves a spot in my (or any) DGI portfolio at today's price.

It's exciting to have exposure to these high growth potential companies. It's fun being able to take part in the high growth investing scene that many of my peers are so passionate about. With that being said, I oftentimes remind myself that it isn't the job of my portfolio to be exciting, or even fun, but instead to both make money, to preserve money, and meet the long-term goals that I developed when creating it with regard to income and income growth. The problem with these speculative investments lies in the fact that it will likely take years, if not decades, for them grow into their present valuations. These speculative premiums in the present are oftentimes hard to justify, and even harder to stomach, as someone who's based a large part of his portfolio management strategy on traditional value investing principles.

Revolutionary Growth Potential

Without a doubt, NVDA shares are pricey right now. The company is currently trading with a 43x P/E ratio with regard to this year's earnings. NVDA was the top performer of both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 in 2016, up 224%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

This massive run up was based upon the realization that this company has the potential to be a leader in several areas with massive growth potential. NVDA seems to be well positioned, not only with regard to high end gaming which it has been known for, but also in the artificial intelligence/deep learning and automation/automotive spaces as well. All three of these industries are viewed as strong growth pillars for moving forward; especially the latter two which many believe will completely revolutionize the society that we live in.

For year's now I've talked about the potential for a WALL-E type of society as technology advances lead to ever increasing efficiency for man-kind as a part of my bullish thesis for owning Disney (NYSE:DIS). Obviously we're a good way off from the sort of lifestyles portrayed in the Pixar flick, though we are seeing massive efficiency increase as automation creeps into many facets of our lives. With regard to DIS, I think that demand for entertainment will increase in-line with the excess free time created by technological advances. Well, I like NVDA because of the same general idea; but, what makes NVDA different, and potentially even better than DIS, is that this company is benefitting from this trend from several different angles. NVDA not only supplies chips to the content side of things here with regard to gaming, but is also responsible for the advances in the driverless car and deep learning initiatives which represent the distribution side of this free time thesis.

Gaming

NVDA is a leader in the high end gaming space with their graphics processing units (GPUs) segment. I think this will continue to be a high growth segment for the company as gaming demand increases (a la the entertainment/free time argument made above). Now, it's worth mentioning that the high end chips that NVDA produces are a bit of a niche market. Not everyone will need the performance that these chips offer. However, I suspect that as the millennial generation (which generally grew up playing video games) continues to enter the work force and begins to generate a bit of excess cash, more and more individuals will upgrade to these high end chips to better compete with their peers and experience new content that is available using this GPUs.

Now, for the sake of fairness, it's also worth mentioning that in the high-end gaming space, which does have significant barriers to entry, Nvidia finds itself in a constant struggle for market share against rival AMD (NYSE:AMD). I'm bullish on gaming long-term, but it's proven to be a very competitive space. Both of these companies have made tremendous advances in recent years with their GPUs, which has put them seemingly head and shoulders above all other major competition. Intel controls the vast majority of the CPU-GPU space (mid-low tier), but doesn't compete well at the high end of the spectrum. However, as CPU-GPU combo chips increase their performance potential, narrowing the gap between mid-tier and high tier GPU offerings, I do believe it could pose a risk to NVDA's GPU division, potentially narrowing its customer base to only the most passionate gamers who wish for top notch performance. With that said, it's difficult to give NVDA any sort of wide moat rating in the GPU space due to a lack noticeable defense against rival advancements.

Regarding NVDA's moat, I will say that I'm impressed with the company's commitment towards R&D, which should help to solidify the strong market positions that it currently holds, especially with regard to gaming. NVDA spent $373m on R&D in Q3 and has dedicated over $1b towards R&D in the first 9 months of the year. To put this into perspective, AMD (which has a notably smaller market cap) spent $259m on R&D in its most recent quarter, and $733m throughout the first 9 months of the year. This high R&D budget that will be difficult for competitors to match. While this R&D spending is necessary in such a competitive market and admirable from a potential long-term investor's standpoint, the spending does take a toll on its operating margins, which, while having risen over the past 12 months, still remain in the lower 20's.

As previously stated, what I like so much about NVDA is that it doesn't just offer products/services on the entertainment side of things, but it is also a player in the automation advancements that I believe will drive demand for its gaming related GPUs. This leads us to the self-driving car pillar.

Self-Driving Cars

The company is becoming a leader in the self-driving car space that seems to be all the rage these days. NVDA believes that the first super computers that most consumers will own will come in the form of their car. NVDA has created DRIVE PX, an open source, programmable platform using NVDA technology to support advancements in the automotive industry. The company boasts that "more than 50 automakers, tier 1 suppliers, software companies and startups are using the Nvidia Drive PX to develop deep neutral networks." You'll recognize the names of a few of these companies: Ford (NYSE:F), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIY), and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also has a history of working with NVDA on its enhanced auto-pilot feature as well. SA contributor, Mark Hibben, recently published this piece on the TSLA relationship. It's up for debate just how soon it'll be before humans are being chauffeured around by their driverless cars, however, I think it's fairly obvious that this movement is a trend, rather than a fad, and anytime there's a revolution going on in one of the largest industries on the planet, I believe investors should take notice. What's more, I like the fact that NVDA is involved in the movement from the semiconductor/software side of things rather than the relatively low margin car manufacturer perspective. Like the high end gaming space, I'm sure NVDA will face fierce competition with regard to self-driving cars as well, though I also suspect that the lead NVDA has on many of its peers today is meaningful and will help it to carve out massive market share as this industry matures (so long as they don't take it for granted).

AI/Deep Learning

Self-driving cars are a relatively easy technological advancement for me to understand and be bullish on. We've all seen them in the movies, haven't we? As much as I enjoy driving around the curve roads in the Blue Ridge Mountains where I live, I can also see the benefits of not having to pay attention to the road and being able to focus my mind on other things (whether it be work related or something slightly less productive, like social media or gaming). With that said, it's much harder for me to wrap my head around the massive potential of AI/deep learning within our society.

As retail tech investors we hear buzz words and phrases like the "internet of things" or the "cloud" or "artificial intelligence" or "deep learning" and likely don't have a very in depth understanding of the possibilities that come along with them. I'm under no delusion that I do. However, I do my best to try to keep up with the very fast paced AI world and I've been both terrified and fascinated by what I've learned. Those involved in the industry believe that AI/deep learning can potentially will penetrate into every aspect of our lives (whether we know it, or not). We're talking everything from washing machines and toasters to potential robotic personal assistants. Every action that we take generates data. This data can be used to help make the next action that we take a slightly better, more productive and efficient one. The same goes for machines, which is the general idea behind deep learning and big data. Companies want all of this information to help them create better products and better predict the direction of consumer related trends. We've entered the analytic age and I don't see us going backwards anytime soon now that we have machines capable of processing all of this data proficiently.

Needless to say, companies operating in this space have sky high growth potential, which is why investors have been willing to place premium valuations on the companies perceived as winning in the AI/deep learning/IoT/cloud spaces (I'm sure there are tech specialists out there rolling their eyes at this luddite hastily grouping all of these things up together, but from this retail investor's perspective, they all represent relatively new/newly adapted technologies with speculative futures). NVDA is one of these perceived winners, having successfully taken strides to reduce its dependence on the PC market with advances in the AI/deep learning, data center, and automotive markets, and while I may not comprehend the true potential of its products and services moving forward, I am fairly confident in saying that in the medium and long terms, NVDA has a lot of potential due to the paths that its chosen to pursue.

Mixed Analyst Opinions

Analysts on the Street tend to agree with me here with regard to near-term growth (the EPS estimates for the coming quarters are massively higher y/y), though the company's high valuation after its 200+% run does come into play, causing some to raise their eyebrows now that the stock has outrun their price targets.

Morningstar rates NVDA a 1 star sell with a $38 fair value calculation (recently increased from $32). Honestly, I think this is the first time that I've ever seen this low of a rating when heading over to M* for their analysis. This just goes to show that NVDA isn't the sort of company that I typically spend time doing due diligence on. I've always respected M*'s relatively conservative approach to analysis and their fair value calculations and the fact that they're so bearish on the stock at its current prices is worrisome, indeed.

Generally, the analyst opinions throughout the Street are mixed. According to Yahoo Finance, NVDA has 6 Strong Buy ratings, 15 Buy ratings, 13 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. This seems pretty bullish right? Well, it does, until you see that the average price target for the stock is $99.67, or ~5% below today's share price. The 3 most recent upgrade/downgrades made by analysts have been bullish with has pushed the average price target for NVDA higher, though it's going to take a few more institutions to re-rate the stock higher before the current share price is viewed as undervalued by the Street.

I've seen many investors, including noted short seller Citron Research's Andrew Left who made news with his $90 price target and short position Tweet back in December (a Tweet which many believe triggered the stock's recent sell off from $120 down to today's $105 area), discussing the fact that the company's share price and valuation has simply gotten ahead of itself.

Source: Twitter

After making his Tweet, Left went on to say that he believes NVDA is a terrific company that simply became over heated. He notes that while the company has made nice efforts to diversify its revenue streams, driverless cars and data centers and the like still make up relatively small portions of the company's overall revenue compared to gaming (here is a CNBC link to his interview). As stated, I'm bullish on gaming, but I also acknowledge that an investment in NVDA at these multiples would imply strong belief in the future growth on the other, more speculative segments.

Justifying Today's Valuation

With regard to NVDA's current P/E valuation, I wanted to do a couple of quick, back of the envelope type CAGR equations as an attempt to justify paying such a high premium. Looking out 5 and 10 years, I wanted to see what sort of annual growth NVDA would have to produce to create more attractive valuations.

First, I used a 20x P/E ratio, which is a multiple about in-line with one of my larger tech investments, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Today NVDA's current year EPS is expected to come in right around $2.41/share. To trade with a 20x multiple at the company's current share price this EPS figure would have to be $5.20. NVDA would have to increase its earnings per share at a 16.63% CAGR for 5 years to reach that $5.20 annual figure or generate a 7.99% CAGR over a 10 year period, to do the same thing.

Next, I went ahead and slapped a 15x multiple of my would be YOC, which is what I would consider a fine valuation to pay for any mature tech company with strong growth prospects and a strong dividend yield. NVDA's EPS would have to be $6.93/share to represent this multiple at today's share price. To achieve this, the company would have to produce a 23.52% 5 year CAGR or an 11.14% 10 year CAGR with regard to EPS.

Now, when you look at these figures, especially the 10 year CAGR requirements, you realize that they seem very obtainable for a company with the growth prospects that many believe NVDA to have right now. NVDA is expected to post EPS that is more than double it's previous FY total. The company is scheduled to report its Q4 numbers in mid February and analysts are calling for the EPS to come in anywhere between $0.79-$0.92, with an average estimate of $0.83, which represents a 135% y/y increase from the previous year's Q4 EPS total. This triple digit growth is expected to slow next year, but outlook remains bright with strong double digit growth expected as the company's new initiatives begin to play themselves out.

Obviously this sort of thinking doesn't take into consideration any sort of relative valuations with regard to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) or the SPDR Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) or any alternative individual names that I could also consider in the present. I admit that it's a relatively simple way to look at things, but as a would-be long-term holder of NVDA if I were to buy shares today, I don't mind looking to see just how long, and at what sort of annual growth rates, I would have to hold onto my shares to help justify their current valuations.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The DGI Perspective

You often hear bullish sentiment from the tech/growth crowd with regard to NVDA, but not so much from those interested in dividend growth. Well, NVDA has given investors the latter since it initiated its dividend in 2013 and while the yield is low and the valuation is high, I can't help but ask myself whether or not longer term DGI investors like myself should consider an investment in NVDA. In 2013, NVDA's annual dividend was $0.08/share. The company has since increased its payment every year and over the ttm paid investors $0.46/share. The forward annual dividend sits at $0.56/share after the company's recent 21.7% dividend increase. This is massive income growth, though the share price has increased at an astounding rate as well, which has kept the yield very low. Right now, NVDA's yield is 0.52%.

Another thing I like about NVDA is the fact that the company has reduced its outstanding share count by 5% since 2012. This is something that I like to see when looking at a growth stock, which in general seem to have a bad habit of share count dilution due to stock based compensation packages and/or secondary offerings.

NVDA will continue to dedicate a large portion of its cash flows to R&D moving forward, so I don't think investors should take this into consideration when gauging future shareholder returns, though from a growth stock's perspective, receiving an annually increasing dividend and some stock buyback is an added bonus.

Conclusion: Is A Long-Term Investment Worth The Risks?

So, in closing, I'm looking forward to hearing what others have to say about a potential purchase of NVDA share at today's prices. Please feel free to share your own bullish or bearish investment thesis below. This is a hot topic stock after its tremendous 2016, what are your plans? I'm still waiting around to purchase shares, hoping to see the stock fall down towards Left's $90 target, though I am a bit worried that I'm being greedy and should simply bite the bullet and buy a small starter position now for the long-term. I understand that the valuation seems high. It may well be. However, if some of the analyst growth targets on the upper end of the spectrum are realistic then shares aren't expensive at all on a PEG basis. Regardless, this seems to be a speculative bet for investors, though since I have a section of my portfolio carved out for bets like this, I'm willing to make it. Now I'm just trying to figure out if I've missed the boat or not, due to the stock's recent run up (NVDA was the S&P 500's and the NASDAQ 100's top performer in 2016, up 224% on the year).

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, DIS, SBUX, MA, V, REGN, CELG, UAA, XLK, GOOGL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.