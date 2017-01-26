We Either Get A Housing Slump Or Higher Inflation

This is an interesting thought. With the present economic dynamics, we're basically at a junction where either we'll get meaningfully higher inflation or a housing slump. Let me tell you why.

Rents Are An Arbitrage

At its core, rents are just an arbitrage between interest rates and house prices. There is a house price and interest rate at which a landlord can buy a property with debt, pay the interest in the loan along with other costs and still keep a profit. If interest rates go higher, then the price the landlord can pay for the property is lower, unless he can ask for a higher rent.

So, already, we know that any given point in time an increase in interest rates will either tend to lead to pressure for increased rents or lower house prices (as demand from landlords for renting drops).

Rents Are The Largest CPI Component

There's a second variable, though. Rents are the largest component of CPI and core CPI (CPI ex-food and energy) by a large margin. Taken at face value, this would seem to be false, because if you consult BLS' weight tables, rents seem to be a minor component, at 7.2% of the entire index:

Source: BLS

Of course, it seems nested in a very large category, "Shelter", weighing 32.7% of CPI, but at first blush that wouldn't seem to mean rents.

However, closer examination shows that the other large "Shelter" component also has "rent" in its description. That's "Owners' Equivalent Rent". And what is this ""Owners' Equivalent Rent"?

Well, it's something of a theoretical construct. It was the way found by statisticians to attribute a value to the service owners get from owning a residence, even if they've fully paid up for it and no longer spend anything to get that service. In simple words, it's the rent homeowners pay to themselves. Of course, this has to be quantified somehow, and the way it's done is to sample for rents on supposedly equivalent residences. Said another way, rent prices move not just the "rent" CPI component, but also the "Owners' Equivalent Rent".

Of course, both don't move exactly the same, because in all likelihood the composition (mixture) of homes which are usually rented is quite a bit different than the composition of homes which are owned, so rents moving differently in different segments also has an impact. But still, if rents are moving higher, both components will tend to move higher at similar speeds.

The result, thus, is that rents basically represent nearly the entire "Shelter" CPI component, and thus weigh more than 31% of CPI.

It doesn't stop there, though. Usually the Fed and most economists will pay more attention to core CPI than CPI itself. Core CPI excludes food and energy, but not shelter. Food is a pretty large CPI component at ~14.3% of the index. Energy takes another 8%. Thus, CPI ex-food and energy actually considers just 77.7% of the original weights, but "rents" still retain their 31% weight. As a result, rents influence around 40% of core CPI!

Consequences

With rents being such a large core CPI component, with interest rates going higher, and with rents being an arbitrage on house prices and interest rates, we can thus say that we'll either get:

A higher CPI as rents climb due to higher interest rates.

Or another housing cycle/collapse if rents can't go higher but interest rates do.

Is there a way out? Well, perhaps there is: lower interest rates. Those can keep rents in check and house prices elevated. But then again, CPI is already going higher and core CPI is already elevated (>2%, prompting more FED action) - and that's before the latest interest rate round of increases, both short-term (FED-related) and long-term (after Trump) -- which should prompt further upward pressure on rents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.