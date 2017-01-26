DST Systems' (DST) CEO Steve Hooley on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DST Systems Inc. (NYSE:DST)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Steve Hooley - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Gregg Givens - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer

Analysts

Peter Heckman - Avondale Partners

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Dave Koning - Baird

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Steve Hooley

Thank you, Paula. Good morning and thank you for joining DST Systems fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Gregg Givens. I am going to start by covering the highlights of the quarter and the transformative changes we have executed during the past year, which have us well positioned going into 2017. I'll then turn the call over to Gregg for additional detail on our financial results.

Overall, we are pleased with the quarter results which demonstrate the capability and strength of our teams around the world and the benefit of our streamlined focus on our health and wealth strategy.

As we discussed at length last quarter, we are operating in a challenging environment and I'm encourage that DST continues to deliver strong and stable results in the face of these dynamics.

We delivered positive operating results this quarter with both our healthcare and financial services segments, delivering expanded margins over prior year. Looking back over 2016, I am pleased with the significant accomplishments that we achieved through the hard work and dedication of our employees.

Our full year consolidated results show double-digit growth in operating income and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations on a year-over-year basis. We also achieved margin expansion in both segments through operational efficiencies gained in the period.

These results were achieved through a combination of continued focus on delivering high - highly valued services to our clients, and persistent scrutiny of our cost structure, in response to the changing dynamics in the industries in which we operate.

We successfully navigated 2016 with methodical execution of our strategy and we expect to do the same for the year ahead. During the year, we divested our North American customer communications operations and rationalized other non-strategic service offerings, including the divestiture of our water billing business in the UK and our Prime Plans 401(k) business in the US.

These actions allowed us to have a more focused, targeted allocation of our time and resources on activities that are central to our strategy and should drive optimal results for the business going forward.

During 2016, we have focused on the successful implementation of significant new clients and the renewals of other key clients within our financial services segment, while also integrating the employees, technology, solutions and clients from the businesses acquired during 2015 and the first quarter of 2016.

We continue to diligently adjust our workforce as our business evolves, as well as invest in strategic hires to build out our skills and capabilities throughout the organization.

The highly regulated environment in which we and our clients operate drove significant changes to our core IT systems which we successfully implemented during 2016. We are closely monitoring the regulatory environment, as our government transitions to new leadership and are well positioned to provide our clients with technology and solutions to help them successfully navigate through these uncertain times.

As we have said, regulatory changes, competition and consolidations within the healthcare and financial services industries will continue to create opportunities and challenges for us.

Our IT transformation effort to position the company to take advantage of new and emerging technologies is just getting underway. As we have said, while we expect this will increase our capital expenditures and operating expenses over the next 3 to 4 years, we expect the results of these investments to be lower centralized IT cost, enhance IT security in more agile platform on which to deliver future capabilities to our clients.

We look forward to achieving our strategic objectives by seeking opportunities for growth in our business, supporting an optimal cost structure, prudently managing our balance sheet, and returning capital to our shareholders.

Now turning to the results for the quarter. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.68 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2016, as compared to $1.57 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2015.

On an adjusted basis, our non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.66 per diluted share, an increase of $0.26 or 18.6% from the fourth quarter of 2015 and $5.73 per diluted share for year ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $0.80 or 16.2% from the year ended December 15 - December 31, 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 consolidated operating revenues increased $11.4 million or 3.1% to $373.7 million, as compared to the same periods in 2015.

Looking at our segment results for the quarter, financial services segment operating revenue remained relatively flat at $272.7 million, as compared to the fourth quarter 2015. Our revenue changes in financial services were primarily driven by acquisitions, conversion of a significant new client, as well as the growth associated with our wealth management platform business.

These increases were largely offset by lower revenue due to previously announced the extensions of certain long-term contracts with lower pricing, as well as a decline in mutual fund revenue as a result of continued sub-accounting conversions.

During the fourth quarter, healthcare services operating revenues increased $13.5 million or 13.7% to $111.9 million, as compared to fourth quarter 2015. The increase is primarily attributable to organic growth and expansion of high-value services we are offering to existing clients in both the medical and pharmacy businesses, in addition to revenues from new medical claims processing clients implemented during 2016.

As previously announced, two of our healthcare services customers began transitioning off our systems in January of 2017, and as we told you last quarter, we continue to expect our healthcare segment to achieve strong revenue growth through a combination of new client wins, additional solution delivered to existing clients and organic growth. This growth will derive from a smaller revenue base, the net effect of which will result in lower overall segment growth in 2017.

Moving to unconsolidated affiliates, our fourth quarter equity from unconsolidated affiliates decreased primarily from lower IFDS earnings. The decrease in IFDS equity in earnings is primarily the result of lower revenues recognized related to the ongoing client conversion activities and higher operating costs, as IFDS expands its infrastructure to address increasing regulatory compliance and security needs.

We are excited to see the progress being made on the delivery of - delivery of our wealth platform in the United Kingdom, as new phases of development are completed and more transactions are processed on the platform. This effort coupled with other regulatory changes have put pressure on IFDS, which will require continued focus and effort to improve margins as they finish the implementation efforts and transition to the ongoing servicing work for our platform clients.

Share repurchases and dividends continue to be an important element of our capital strategy. In June, our Board of Directors authorized a new $300 million share repurchase plan. From July to December, we repurchased more than 1.3 million shares of DST common stock for $150 million. Additionally, we repurchased an additional 425,000 shares for $47 million in the first quarter of 2017.

As of the end of January, we now have approximately $103 million remaining under the current share repurchase plan. We're pleased to announce that on January 25, 2017, our Board of Directors of DST declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, a 6% increase over prior quarters.

Overall, we remain highly confident in our strategic plan and our ability to deliver solid execution for our customers and create value for investors. We remain focused on growing our business through organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions, investing in our business to position DST for the future, driving efficiencies in our operations, managing our balance sheet to provide appropriate financial flexibility and returning capital to shareholders.

Looking ahead, our entire organization is motivated and focused on achieving our objectives on behalf of our customers and shareholders. We remain highly confident in our health and wealth strategy, and the future success of our business.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Gregg.

Gregg Givens

Well, thanks, Steve. On a GAAP basis this quarter, we reported consolidated net income of $59.9 million or a $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $67.8 million or $1.94 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Our fourth quarter 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.68, as compared to $1.57 for the same period last year. The increase in our earnings per share from continuing operations is primarily result of significant growth within our healthcare segment, as well as the accretive impact of our share repurchases. These were partially offset by lower realized gains on the sale of securities, as a result of fewer sales of investments during the fourth quarter of 2016.

On an adjusted basis, our non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations were dollars $1.66, an increase of $0.26 or 18.6% from the fourth quarter 2015. The remainder of my comments will focus on our adjusted non-GAAP results.

Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter were $373.7 million, an increase of $11.4 million or 3.1% when compared to fourth quarter 2015. The increase in consolidated operating revenues is primarily due to growth in our healthcare services segment.

Consolidated operating income increased by 16.7% or $11.9 million to $83.2 million. Consolidated operating margins were 22.3% in the quarter, as compared to 19.7% in the fourth quarter 2015.

The increase in our operating income is primarily due to growth within the healthcare services segment, as well as $5.1 million of lower stock compensation expense due to an adjustment to the expected vesting of certain performance stock units. Removing the impact of the adjustment for the performance stock units, consolidated operating margins would have been 20.9%.

Within the financial services segment, operating revenues remained relatively flat at $272.7 million, as compared to $272.6 million in the fourth quarter 2015. 2016 operating revenues benefited from the businesses acquired during the year, which contributed $6.2 million of incremental operating revenues during the fourth quarter of 2016, as well as increased professional services revenues associated with our wealth management platform business.

These increases were largely offset by lower revenue, due to the previously announced extension of certain long-term contracts with lower pricing, and a decline in mutual fund registered shareowner account processing revenue due to lower registered accounts, primarily as result of sub-accounting conversions.

Financial services income from operations increased $4.8 million or 8.9% to $58.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2016, as compared to fourth quarter 2015. The 2016 financial services operating income benefited from a $4 million reduction in equity compensation expense.

Excluding this benefit, financial services adjusted operating income increased by $800,000. The increase is a combination of our previously implemented restructuring and cost containment initiatives, partially offset by $3 million of accelerated depreciation taken in fourth quarter 2016 on certain software applications. Financial services operating margin was 21.5% in the quarter, which is an increase from the 19.7% operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Our healthcare services segment operating revenues were $11.9 million, an increase of $13.5 million or 13.7% from fourth quarter 2015. The increase is primarily attributable to organic growth and expansion of services to existing clients in both our medical and pharmacy businesses, and new medical claims processing clients implemented during 2016.

During the fourth quarter, healthcare services income from operations increased by $7.7 million or 44.3% to $25.1 million. The increase in income from operations is primarily due to higher revenues and the expansion the margins, while costs and expenses increased from higher staffing costs associated with supporting the new and existing client growth, enhanced economies of scale were achieved from the new clients that converted in early 2016.

Also contributing to the improvement in operating income was $1.1 million of lower stock compensation expense during fourth quarter 2016. The healthcare services segment operating margin for fourth quarter 2016 was 22.4%, as compared to 17.7% in the fourth of 2015.

DST's equity and earnings of our unconsolidated affiliates was $3.3 million this quarter, a decrease of $2.9 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. As we have previously discussed, the decrease has been expected as a result of lower revenues recognized related to the ongoing client conversion activities and higher operating costs as IFDS expands its infrastructure to address increasing regulatory, compliance and security needs. The decline in this quarter is also partly attributable to exit costs from the realignment of certain product and service offerings within the European market.

Our income tax rate for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 was 35.3%, which compares to 33.4% for the same quarter last year and 34.8% for the full-year 2015. The increase in the 2016 tax rate primarily relates to a change in the mix of domestic and international income. In 2017, we expect our income tax rate from continuing operations to be approximately 37%.

Turning to our share count. During the quarter, the company repurchased 675,000 shares of DST common stock for $75 million. Average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter were 32.5 million shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the fourth quarter 2015.

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $22.2 million, as compared to $13.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in capital expenditures was principally to support our IT transformation program.

For the full-year 2016, we had $64.1 million of capital expenditures to support our continuing operations. We are currently estimating $70 million of capital expenditures in 2017. The increase over 2016 is related principally to our IT transformation project.

We closed the fourth quarter with a very strong balance sheet that was comprised of $195.5 million of cash and $508.2 million of debt. Our strong balance sheet continues to provide flexibility to pursue a range of growth opportunities, while maintaining a strong leverage ratio.

I'll now turn the call back to Steve for concluding remarks.

Steve Hooley

Great. Thanks, Gregg. DST is continuing to take steps to perform and create value over the long-term. We are pleased with our performance in the face of a challenging and uncertain environment. We're optimistic about 2017 as we continue to invest for the future of DST. And we are confident we have the right strategy in place and the right team executing to deliver on our objectives.

At this point, I'll go ahead and open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Peter Heckman of Avondale Partners.

Peter Heckman

Good morning, everyone.

Steve Hooley

Morning, Pete.

Peter Heckman

I hear you say that you made two divestures in the quarter, the UK billing and then something else?

Steve Hooley

Yes. The other was a small plan 401(k) business that we had Peter, it was called - the market name was Prime Plans Solutions. And so both of those businesses - and we talked about it, we didn’t talk about the billing system last quarter, but we did talk about Prime Plans.

You know, Prime Plans was driven primarily by changes from DOL, right. We took a look at that business and said it was a nice little business, made a little bit of money. The problem was with the changes in that were proposed from a DOL perspective.

We looked at the future of that business and we looked at what it was going to - effectively what costs were going to be incurred in that business in order to meet the DOL regulation and decided we're just weren’t going to work - continue in it.

And so we did exit both of those businesses. And were they both in the quarter, Gregg?

Gregg Givens

They were. I mean, I think the – to kind of reconcile [ph] for you Pete. We announced the Prime Plans on the last earnings call, with the water billing system that we sold in the UK, it was sold just a few days after the call, that was included in the 10-Q. So that’s – but it happened in the fourth quarter.

Peter Heckman

Got it. Could you just size the approximate revenue - of the aggregate revenue of the two businesses, just so we can add it to the model?

Gregg Givens

Yes. So – and there was a couple other products that we pruned as well. So on a annualized basis in the financial services segment, that the companies that we sold, plus the products that we pruned, directionally would have $15 million of annualized revenue and directionally about $5 million of annualized operating income.

Peter Heckman

Got it.

Steve Hooley

And Pete, just to put a little more color on, right. We've been talking for a few years now about you know the portfolio of businesses, right. And so, you obviously have the big headline of the Customer Communications US business, right, that was sold and again, strategically we felt like there was – they were – was no not strategically long-term part of our plan.

And we've just been methodically going through every business in the company and ensuring that it fits with the overall strategy.

Peter Heckman

Okay. That’s fair. And then, a question – I know there is a lot of uncertainty as regards the Affordable Care Act. But the way I remember DST's benefit from the Affordable Care Act was really more around professional services and software updates, rather than a real material increase in covered lives. Number on is that correct?

And a number two, I guess it's too soon to say where we might go from here. But could you envision a scenario that could actually benefit your covered lives coming out of the new administration?

Steve Hooley

So here the thesis that you put forward is exactly correct. I won't say there's no impact in covered lives. There's some, but its not, as you said it’s not necessarily material. Hard for us to assess what's going to happen and what's going to come out of the new administration.

I think Pete, I think the real growth in both our pharmacy and healthcare business is going to come from organic growth with existing client that we have, not necessarily changes or tweaks to the Affordable Care Act.

And so, you know, look, we remain really pleased and positive about the growth that we've been able to generate in that business. And again, it points back to the quality of the customers that we have and the fact that they’ve been – they are being extremely successful in the marketplace. And so that you know, that generates growth for us.

Peter Heckman

Got it. And one last question and I'll get back in the queue. No indication of any material monetization in the quarter, is that correct and then, if that is correct, would you still be owning roughly 2 million shares of State Street?

Steve Hooley

That's right. Pete, we closed September 30 with 2,182,000 shares of State Street and we closed December 31 with 2,182,000 shares of State Street. So you can – you can take from that that we didn't dispose of any State Street. We had a couple other small dispositions, but they weren’t really significant during the quarter. And we had some small monetization from our private equity firms and so forth.

But as you look at closing out at December 31, 2016, we have about $180 million of available-for-sale securities on the balance sheet, which is principally that State Street stock and we have a $128 million of cost method investments, which is principally about the investments that we had in the private equity firms.

Peter Heckman

Got it. Got it, helpful. Thanks. I'll get back in the queue.

Steve Hooley

Thanks.

Brian Essex

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking the question. I was wondering, you had some nice margin expansion in financial services and I guess, I was just trying to gauge, you know, as we look at fiscal '17, what do you have is primarily – primarily the puts and takes there, both organic, inorganic and maybe also, how does your pipeline look as you head into 2017?

Steve Hooley

Yes. So, you know, as we talked about last quarter Brian, not a lot has changed. We talked about the repositioning of a couple of long-term contracts with significant clients in the back half of 2016, which will impact '17.

And so on a top line basis, I think we're going to struggle to get significant growth in our financial services business. We do expect to be able to overcome that decline in revenues due to the repositioning of those long-term contracts. But we don't see significant top line growth.

You know, relative to the margins, we were pleased to be able to get you on a full-year basis 30 basis points of operating margin increase, and you know, our challenge to the teams is to hold those gains and you know, continue to prudently manage the business, a significant component of which is making sure that we have an appropriate cost structure.

Brian Essex

Is there a way to look at some of the margin expansion, how much was due to rationalization of non-core businesses, how much was due to increased efficiency with some of the cost cutting initiatives you have and how much was or I guess, how much was offset by some of the pricing pressure from the contract renewals that you noted?

Steve Hooley

Yes. So the vast majority of the improvement was improvement in the expense of the core business, right. So as Gregg mentioned, the businesses that we divested off last year, other than the Customer Communications, had a very nice very nice revenue and profit margin. I think Gregg the numbers were 14.5…

Gregg Givens

30% profit margin…

Steve Hooley

Yes. So roughly $5 million of operating income that we won't have net year. And so, if you think about it in that way, we sold out of some non-strategic, non-core smaller businesses that had a very nice profit margin. The teams in the in the mainline businesses were able to overcome that in 2016 and again we expect to hold those gains in 2017.

Brian Essex

Got it. That’s helpful. And then I guess, on the healthcare side, I mean, nice momentum there. Obviously some of the larger payers in the market are going through some pretty visible M&A issues.

I mean, does that impact you at all, or you just kind of running underlying there, how might you think about certain effect of those transactions and the impact it would have on your business?

Steve Hooley

Yes. So, it's a great question, Brian. And you know, it’s been - this is public information, a couple of the big players that have been in the news recently are customers of ours, they are terrific customers of ours, very hard for us to predict what may play out there.

What I would tell you is that, we are confident, regardless of what decision gets made ultimately by the Department of Justice or by the individual customers and what they do that we think you know, net-net, if things remain relatively constant for us, meaning, we think we keep those customers in the business that we have today and as you say, we've got good momentum there, that momentum is all due to the quality of the customer base that we have in that healthcare business, right.

And so, we had some additional customers on the medical side of the business, on the pharmacy side of the business, you know, really a lot of good organic growth. And our teams are building out additional solutions, high value solutions that were going in and engaging with existing customers on.

And so, you know, what we've seen over the last couple of years is an increase in both revenue per claim on the pharmacy side and revenue per life on the medical claim side. And so, the management team there is doing a good job - doing good job. And as I said we've got a terrific client base.

Brian Essex

Great. That’s very helpful. I'll hop back in the queue. Thank you.

Steve Hooley

Great. Thank you.

Dave Koning

Yes. Hey, guys. A couple questions on financial services. So I guess, first of all, was the pricing impact fully in Q4, like did it basically start October 1 or is there a little residual impact to kind of – to the full quarter Q1?

Steve Hooley

David, pretty well, fully in Q4. There might have been - there might have been one month on one of the customers, but pretty much fully in Q4.

Dave Koning

Okay. And then registered accounts were down a little more than normal, usually they are down on average a little less than 1 million a quarter, if we go back to last four years or so, and they were down 1.5 million.

Is there anything really changing there, is it just kind of the puts and takes, each quarter they are down and kind of moved around a little bit?

Steve Hooley

So you know, little of both, right, you're right. It does tend to move quarter-to-quarter. What I tell you, we saw a little bit of in the fourth quarter was, I would call it some positioning for DOL. So we've talked, you know, on prior calls about certain accounts that may become quote unquote unattractive from a broker-dealer perspective with the new DOL regulations.

And so we had some accounts Dave that got closed, again, I'd say, in anticipation of you know what was supposed to be an April 1 implementation of DOL and in fact it still is an April 1 implementation.

And so something that we're watching closely, its not something that I would tell you today, I call a trend, but something that we're going to see how that plays out. But there was clearly a little bit of that movement was indirect response to the DOL regulation.

Dave Koning

Got you. Okay. And then you said in financial services that you might be able to overcome kind of the pricing impact, but not to expect significant growth. So do those comments include the 15 million or so lost revenue from divestitures, I mean, you can overcome that too or you more seeing on a core basis, kind of before thinking of that or in other words, like basically saying revenue probably will be down in financial, but on an organic basis, maybe flattish, like maybe kind of isolate all the different moving parts, maybe?

Steve Hooley

Yes. So you know, we obviously had the contracts that we've talked about and again, I just want to reiterate that we are extremely pleased to have entered into long-term contracts with two really significant clients, rights. So that's good news.

We do have the downdraft of the businesses that we divested of and our expectations for next year and I think this your question, is that, you know, we should be able to - we should be able to overcome both of those.

I don't you're going to see significant top line growth in the segment, but we expect to be able to overcome both of those with through new customers, organic growth, et cetera.

Dave Koning

Got you. Okay. And then finally on IFDS, totally understand some of the impacts there, but is that something that will write itself quickly, I know this was such a low income quarter for them, typically that’s 3 million to 5 million a quarter or whatever and it was kind of flattish. So will it quickly rebound back to more of a normalized level?

Steve Hooley

So, I think we use the extremely technical term of that earnings out of IFDS are going to be lumpy and I think you can expect that it's going to continue to be lumpy, here so I tend to think about it. I think on a full-year basis, the run rate that we had this year is probably a pretty good run rate for you to think about, but I - and I don't think we'll see you know – obviously, this quarter was somewhat unique, relative to the actual earnings, right.

So I think the earnings will bump back up. But I think if you want to think about IFDS in 2017, I think the kind of run rate we had in 2016 is probably a pretty good proxy.

Dave Koning

Got you. All right. Well, thank you for all that.

Steve Hooley

Sure.

Gregg Givens

Thank you.

David Ridley-Lane

Sure. I am curios is the margin impact of the two clients converting away in the healthcare segment, were those…

Steve Hooley

David, I hate to interrupt, we can't actually hear you.

David Ridley-Lane

Sorry.

Steve Hooley

Thank you.

David Ridley-Lane

I was wondering about the margin impact of the two clients converting away in the healthcare segment, were those particularly above average margin clients?

Steve Hooley

Yes. We dong really get into specifics of individual clients and margins. You know, there is as we talked about last quarter, one of these customers was a pretty significant business process outsourcing customer. And so you know what you get there, David, is you get a higher revenue content per unit, but a lower margin, okay.

And so, if I think about these two customers, I think they're going to have – they will have a significant impact on top line revenue growth in the sector right and we talked about last quarter, which hasn’t changes is you know, we think the single-digit kind of growth rates, right, for the sector, for the year, right. So overcoming those two lost customers, but still showing some growth at the at the sector level.

And from a margin perspective, I mean, look, we are extremely pleased with what the management team has been able to do from efficiency, any operations in our healthcare sector and we continue to think that that business should run kind of in the you know, we would adjust up from mid-teens to kind of a high teens number.

And so, we're pretty confident that we can overcome any significant downdraft from a margin perspective from the loss of those two customers.

David Ridley-Lane

Got it. And then on sort of the ramp up of OpEx related to your IT modernization project, I think on the last conference call you said that could be ramping up to 50 basis points of potential margin drag, now that you've got little bit better planning around 2017, is that sort of still the right trajectory for it to slowly ramp up to about 50 basis points by the fourth quarter or so?

Gregg Givens

Yes. So I think – David, this is Gregg. I think what you ought [ph] to be thinking about is, maybe just to frame it in sort of margin drag, would frame it in terms of like dollar amount, we could see it being $10 million plus or minus, either side of $10 million dollars in 2017, its just going to ramp up for the year before we can get to that. But that’s what you ought to be thinking about, it’s probably $10 million of total expense and that expense is a combination of both operating expense and depreciation from the incremental IT CapEx that we're referring as well.

David Ridley-Lane

Understood. And then would your expectations around the contribution from BFDS be similar to your view on IFDS, i.e., that BFDS contribution should be about the same in 2017 versus 2016?

Gregg Givens

Yes, I think it will be – they had a very good year this year. I think it'll be a little bit lower. But you know, I think it's probably not up, it’s not a bad proxy.

David Ridley-Lane

Okay. Thank you very much.

Gregg Givens

Great. Thank you.

Steve Hooley

Great. Well, thank you very much for listening in. and we look forward to updating you at the end of the first quarter. Thank you.

