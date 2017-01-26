The Prospects For Cotton

Cotton dates back to the year 4500 BC. Traces of seeds and ropes from Peru show that the fiber has been a part of the human journey for more than 6500 years. Cotton has a long history as a political commodity. The British Empire imported cotton in the 1600s to make garments. In 1664, the East India Company was importing more than one quarter of a million pieces of cotton each year in Britain and the demand grew steadily in the decades that followed.

In India, Ghandi used cotton as a political tool when it came to gaining independence from the British Empire. In 1920, he launched a boycott of British cotton goods and urged his fellow citizens to wear only homespun clothing. Cotton also played an important role during the American Civil War. Southern politicians and separatists used the term "King Cotton" to explain and validate independence for the South after its succession from the Union. The cotton-growing industry was the hub of the Civil War, as the North sought to free slaves on plantations in the South.

China, India, the U.S., Pakistan, Brazil, Uzbekistan and Australia are the world's leading cotton producers. Together they produce more than 90% of the world's supplies of the fiber. The leading consumers are China, India and Pakistan. If you look at the tags inside your garments, the chances are that many come from these nations.

Cotton is a volatile commodity and like many other agricultural products it is often the weather in producing areas of the world that determine the path of least resistance of price for the fiber. In 2011, the price of cotton futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) rose to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound as shortages developed. However, following those highs the price dropped to under 56 cents per pound in early 2016. Since then, the price of cotton has recovered and 2016 turned out to be a good year when it comes to its price path.

2016 was a positive year for cotton

After trading to all-time highs of $2.27 per pound in 2011, the price of cotton tanked.

The move low was sharp and fast, within three months the price was below $1 per pound. Cotton continued to grind lower as increasing production and declining demand weighed heavily on the price of the fiber. Cotton finally reached its nadir in March 2016 when the price traded at 55.66 cents per pound, more than 75% below the 2011 highs. The fiber then began an impressive recovery that was slow and steady.

As the weekly chart shows, cotton spent the majority of 2016 making higher highs and higher lows after reaching its bottom in early March. The price moved to highs of 77.80 cents on August 5, an increase of almost 40% from the lows. 2016 was a positive year for cotton and the price of nearby March ICE futures closed 2016 at 70.43 cents. Over the first weeks of 2017, the bullish trend has continued.

The trend continues in early 2017

The price action in the cotton futures market continues to look constructive in 2017.

As the daily chart highlights, the pattern of higher lows remains intact in 2017. The daily pictorial shows that at 74.64 cents on the March futures contract both the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, and relative strength are in neutral territory and rising. The rally that has resulting in higher lows continues to move forward with no sign of an overbought condition. Meanwhile, another technical metric provides support for an eventual challenge of the August 5 highs at around the 78 cent level.

Open interest at the highest level since 2008

Open interest is a measure of the total number of long and short position in the ICE cotton futures market.

As the chart of open interest shows, the metric stands at over 263,000 contracts which is close to the highest level of position in the market since 2008. When open interest increases with price it tends to provide a futures market with technical support for the trend, which in the case of cotton is bullish.

Chinese and Indian economic growth is necessary for continued gains

The technical picture for the fiber continues to look positive and there are signs of fundamental support for the commodity as well. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently reported that weekly export sales of U.S. cotton for the period ending January 12 was 346,500 running bales. Sales were 47% higher than the previous week and 33% higher than the four week average. A total of 31,700 running bales sold for delivery in 2018 which is a sign that some consumers are hedging or locking in the future price at the current level. For a consumer that makes a great deal of sense, particular because the fiber remains in a small backwardation.

As the forward cotton curve illustrates, prices for 2018 are lower than nearby prices signaling some nearby tightness in the cotton market. Inventories have been on the decline since reaching the highest levels in history after the 2011 highs. Deferred purchases of physical cotton by consumers are a sign that they believe that the chances for price appreciation from the current level has increased over recent weeks and months.

China and India are the largest cotton consumers in the world and the U.S. produces what is the margin bale of the commodity each year. Cotton has been below 90 cents per pound since June 2014. It has not traded 80 cents on the nearby ICE futures contract since July 2014 and there is good reason to believe that an 80 cent handle is in the cards for the fiber in 2017.

80 cents on the horizon in the months ahead

After reaching a significant bottom at 55.66 in March 2016, the price of cotton has been on the upswing. The technical picture for the fiber with the highest open interest in years supports a continuation of the slow and steady bullish trend. Increasing export sales and forward purchases by consumers is a sign that inventories are on the decline and the backwardation in market structure is yet another piece of evidence that the market is tightening.

I believe that cotton is on its way to 80 cents. Critical resistance on the March futures contract currently stands at 78 cents and a break above that level is likely to lift the fiber over the target level. While cotton could put up an 80 cent print and correct lower once again, the constructive price action in the agricultural commodity tells us that higher lows are a pattern we will likely to continue to see in 2017. BAL is my preferred trading vehicle for those who do not venture into the volatile cotton futures market. BAL is the cotton ETN product that has net assets of around $12.8 million, trades an average of around 11,000 shares each day and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. BAL does a good job of replicating price action in the cotton futures market on a short to medium term basis.

