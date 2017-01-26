Xbiotech Has A Late-Stage Drug Targeting An Enormous Market

Company Overview: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) develops and transfers natural human immunity into novel therapeutic antibody products for colorectal cancer and a series of infectious diseases. The company's True Human antibodies enable faster and safer therapies by treating diseases through human immunity. The company has 12 clinical candidates, targeting cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases such as Ebola. XBiotech has completed phase 3 trials to evaluate Xilonix therapy, the company's lead candidate therapy, in colorectal cancer patients in the U.S. and Europe. The company is seeking marketing approval for Xilonix in the European Union member countries.

Key Investment Points

Global Phase III Enrollment completed Under U.S. FDA Fast Track Program For Colorectal Cancer. The Phase III study involves over 600 cancer patients in 18 countries. We expect to see the first interim analysis allowing an assessment by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) of both safety and efficacy in the first quarter of 2017. Based on previous data which we further detail in this article, we are optimistic on approval prospects for Xilonix.

Global Phase I/II Enrollment Completed For True Human Antibody Therapy (514G3) For Serious Staphylococcus Aureus Infections. The company is pursuing EU marketing authorization, decision extended in 2017. This approval would be used to seek registration in multiple regions and countries through extended partnership. Europe represents huge unmet opportunities for company colorectal cancer drugs. The treatment including all forms of Staphylococcus aureus infections received FDA Fast Track Designation in December 2016. The key findings of the study will be released in the first quarter of 2017.

XBiotech Holds 42 Patents to Cover Its 12 Clinical Candidates For the Treatment of Various Diseases. The company gets intellectual property every year for it lead product as well as early stage candidates all over the world. Recently, the company received patents for its lead product as well as the early stage candidates all over the world. Recently, the company received patents for arthritis treatment, which is an administration of a mAb that specifically targets IL-1a is useful treating articular and extra-articular symptoms of arthritis.

Expensive and Diverse Pipeline: The chart below shows the pipeline of the company's 12 clinical candidates. Xilonix, which is the lead product candidate for colorectal cancer is already in global Phase III in the EU. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track for Xilonix and the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) has granted Accelerated Assessment for MAA review of Xilonix. The study involves over 600 cancer patients in 18 countries. We expect to see the first interim analysis following an assessment by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) of both safety and efficacy in the first quarter of 2017.

Another main product candidate that completed Global Phase I/II enrollment is the True Human antibody therapy (514G3) for serious Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections. The treatment targets all forms of S. aureus infections and received FDA Fast Track Designation in December 2016. The key findings of the study will be released in the first quarter of 2017.

XBiotech Late Stage Pipeline Is Attractive:

MABp1 Appears Viable Treatment For Colorectal Cancer from available data. The chart below shows the overall survival of colorectal cancer patients treated with MABp1 compared to the overall survival observed for the drug Regorafenib™, which was used in a similar patient population, a historical control group, and a study that recently resulted in marketing approval for the drug. The median overall survival ("OS") of the cohort of refractory colorectal cancer patients treated with MABp1 was 8.7 months. Patients treated in the Regorafenib™ pivotal trial had a median OS of 6.0 months compared with 5.0 months for the placebo controls.

Source: XBiotech, 10-K, 2016

Phase III Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Study Demonstrated Improved Objective Response Rate For Xilonix Therapy: The phase III study was designed to evaluate the drug in a group of patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Patients enrolled were required to have multiple symptoms of disease muscle loss, fatigue, appetite loss, and inflammation. Fatigue, appetite loss and inflammation were all measured by a questionnaire prior to exposure and post exposure to Xilonix Muscle loss was measured using a DEXA scanner which is a type of X-ray that focuses on bone densitometry or bone mineral density. For the 309 patients that received at least one dose of either Xilonix or placebo, there was a 76% relative improvement in objective response rate for patients receiving test article compared to placebo (p=0.0045), highly significant. The secondary endpoints in the study were important were established prognosticators of overall survival, namely a measure of paraneoplastic thrombocytosis and systemic inflammation. Xilonix treated patients had an 80% reduction in thrombocytosis (p=0.003), and a 60% reduction in systemic inflammation (p=0.004) compared to placebo, respectively. P-Value can be described as the chance that the observed difference in tests is due to chance. In this case, we see that for the results, have a very low probability to be due to chance. From the P-Value results it shows the Primary endpoint was useful for measuring change in the patients. We feel that these findings are key to the success of Xilonix and that this finding can set a standard for Colorectal Cancer research.

Source: XBiotech, 10-K, 2016

Source: The Lancet Oncology, "MABp1 as a novel antibody treatment for advanced colorectal cancer: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study", 2017

Overview of IL-1A And True Human In Diseases

Source: XBiotech Investor Presentation

True Human Antibody Platform-100% Natural Human Antibodies: We are very intrigued by the science behind XBiotech. The company's True Human Antibody program is 100 percent natural human antibodies. XBiotech screens thousands of human donors to find individuals possessing natural immunity against certain diseases, clone the desired antibody, and produce large quantities of human antibodies. The chimeric monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are derived from transgenic mice and are developed to be fully human. XBiotech will test 100% human antibodies on humans and post results in the near future. The True Human Antibody Platform has the best mAbs that other Antibody platform cannot provide. XBiotech develops highest affinity mAbs for target antigens which are crucial for the patients' immune system. The B-cell clone which is selected after somatic mutation and affinity maturation provides the plasma cell with 1000-fold higher affinity than any other clone.

Source: XBiotech, "True Human",2017

XBiotech develops highest affinity mAbs for target antigen which is crucial to patients' immune system. The B-cell clone that is selected after somatic mutation and affinity maturation provides the plasma cell with 1000-fold higher affinity than the other clone. No other antibody platforms can provide the mAbs with this level of affinity because selection affinity maturation in animals is different that human.

True Human antibody is much safer than chemotherapy because it improves immune system instead of destroying it. Although many companies have True Human antibodies, none of these antibodies are 100% derived from the human body, which would cause confusion to patients. XBiotech will be the first provider of 100% true human antibody in the market.

IL-1α May Have A Significant Role In Tumor Growth. IL-1α via its presence on platelets, keratinocytes of the skin, epithelial cells of the mucosal membranes throughout the body and cells of organs such as liver, lung and kidney, IL-1α is associated with pathological inflammatory responses, such as those observed in cancer, atherosclerosis, diabetes, dermatology and other diseases. The company's anti-IL- 1α antibody therapeutic has been used in a number of human clinical studies, the results of which have been published in peer-reviewed journals and have further elucidated the benefit of IL-1α blockade in the treatment of inflammatory conditions. We expect to see more key findings of the studies on a variety diseases in the new future.

Xilonix presents anti-cancer benefits at 3 levels by working against IL-1α mediated cancer associated sterile inflammation:

1. Primary (angiogenesis growth): Limits IL-1α activity in the tumor microenvironment, which includes blocking of VGEF, angiogenesis, matrix-metalloproteinases, and overall inhibition of tumor growth

2. Secondary (vascular endothelium metastasis): Prevents tumor-platelet-microemboli from escaping circulation and forming new sites of metastasis

3. Distal: Reduces IL-1α activated CNS symptoms such as anxiety, fatigue, anorexia, and metabolic dysregulation

Source: XBiotech Therapeutic Targets 2016

Recent data from the double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal phase III study supported our view that mAbp1 is an effective treatment for colorectal cancer. According to The Lancet findings, 207 patients received mAbp1 and 102 patients received placebo; 33% and 19% patients respectively achieved the primary endpoint. The results indicate that the therapy is effective in influencing tumor growth and spread. The stock has increased by more than 10% after the trial data was released.

Competitive Environment

The competitive environment is complex with more than 140 "fully human" antibodies in the market. As reported in the National Review of Drug Discovery (October 2010), more than 140 "fully human" antibodies had entered clinical studies and from 2004-2013 nineteen antibody therapeutics were approved in the US for marketing, with some antibodies receiving marketing approval in multiple indications. The chart below shows the main "fully human" antibodies for cancer treatment in the market.

Source: XBiotech, 10K, 2016

Despite a lot of competition, XBiotech will be the first company to provide 100% natural human antibody. Although there are more than 140 "fully human" antibodies in the market, all these antibodies are derived from animals or through gene sequence modification in the laboratory. The use of the term fully human to describe these products could cause confusion since they are not selected based on natural tolerance in the human body. XBiotech's lead product Xilonix is expected to be the first True Human therapeutic antibody to be produced and commercialized. XBiotech True Human antibodies are preferred because it is 100% natural human antibody would work better with immunity system and act on tumor faster than the engineered human antibody.

The company has a competitive advantage with its low cost manufacturing model. Manufacturing has historically been too costly and excessively complex in the industry. Unlike other industry players, XBiotech is equipped with disposable 1000L bioreactor systems instead of the typical clear in place steel bioreactor systems which have dominated the biotechnology for years (see below). The stainless bioreactor system is much more expensive and requires more complex and larger highly trained labor for maintenance compared to the disposal system, in addition, the disposal facility is much smaller helping to bring down property and equipment expenses. We view this asset-light, low-cost manufacturing model as very favorable for investors and believe the company it will allow the company to bring new products to market at costs which are much lower than historical precedents for drug development.

Source: XBiotech Corporate Strategy Presentation

Market For Later Stage Xilonix Is Enormous:

The colon and rectum are parts of the gastrointestinal (NYSE:GI) system, which processes food for energy. Cancer develops much less often in the small intestine than in the large intestine. The first and longest part of the large intestine is the colon, a muscular tube about 5 feet long. Water and mineral nutrients are absorbed from the food matter in the colon. Waste left from the process passes into the rectum, the final 6 inches of the large intestine, and is then expelled from the anus.

Colorectal cancer therapeutics market expected to be worth $10.7 billion by 2021 in 8 major countries. The global colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2016-2021. The market is estimated to be valued at $8 billion in 2015 and is forecasted to reach $10.7 billion by 2021. With nearly 400 active pipeline molecules, a majority of the investigational drug candidates are being evaluated for the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Is One of The Most Commonly Diagnosed Cancer And The Third Leading Cause of Cancer Death In the U.S. According to National Cancer Institute, approximately 5% Americans will be diagnosed with cancer of the colon or rectum in their lifetime. In 2016, an estimated 134,490 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 49,190 people will die from it, representing a death rate of 36.6%. Stages 0, I, II, and III are often curable with surgery. Patients with stage II and III rectal cancer receives radiation therapy with chemotherapy either before or after surgery. Stage IV is not often curable, but the growth of the cancer can be managed by some targeted therapies.

Source: American Cancer Society, "Colorectal Cancer Facts and Figures", 2014

Last Quarterly Financial Summary

Total R&D expenses were $28.8 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2016, compared to $20.9 million in the same period last year. General and Administrative (G&A) expenses went up from $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2015 to $7.5 million in 2016. The company ended the quarter with approximately $47 million in cash, enough to fund company to the next inflection points in our view.

Source: XBiotech, 10-Q, 2016

Source: XBiotech, 10-Q, 2016

Valuation: In order to value XBiotech we used a technology value method in order to see if the technology XBiotech has developed is not currently reflected in the share price. Technology value was computed as market capitalization minus cash and cash equivalents, allowing us to approximate the value the market ascribes to the trials the company has completed and the overall value of the technology. We chose five U.S. cancer antibody therapy companies with at least one late-stage drug. We computed a median technology value of $467.60 million and used outstanding shares to compute a price target of $14.50. As is shown below, XBiotech appears undervalued relative to other cancer companies. Finally, we arrived at a $14.50 per share price target. This price target we feel is conservative given the company has numerous later stage products in development and this price is still substantially below the company's IPO price of $19 per share.

Source: JGR Capital Partner's Analysis

Risk Factors: Despite our interest in XBiotech shares, there are numerous risks to the stock as a pre-revenue biotechnology company. The company has a history of losses, as shown in their accumulated deficit on the company's most recent quarterly filing. Our price target is heavily based on the company gaining approval for Xilonix, which the company has two phase three trials underway within both Europe and the United States. Additionally, the company does not have any experience marketing a drug and there is no guarantee the company gain acquire attractive licensing deals to do so if it chooses not to pursue this in house.

Conclusion: Overall we view XBiotech as a strong high risk-high reward investment opportunity. If the company releases positive data around Xilonix in either the U.S. or European phase three trials the stock will likely quickly exceed our price target. We feel at current prices, the market has priced in a very low probability of the company gaining approval for Xilonix and we are more optimistic around the approval given the increasing amount of data around antibodies produced through the human immune system response playing a role in the spread of cancer. For investors looking for a beaten down biotechnology stock with large upside potential in the next 18 months, XBiotech is a viable long investment idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.