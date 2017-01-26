Chilean Copper Miner Antofagasta Is The Best Way To Play Copper Prices

Chilean copper miner Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:ANFGY) has had quite a run in the last few months with the rise in copper prices. The stock has been listed in London since the 1880s and is very shareholder friendly. The balance sheet is strong and management has not diluted shareholders with secondary offerings.

There are 986 million shares, the stock trades for £8.57, and the market cap is £8.45 billion ($10.65 billion). It takes $1.26 to buy one pound. According to Morningstar, the stock sports a 0.29% dividend yield, trades at a price to sales ratio of 3.28, and a forward price to earnings ratio of 28.82.

The company produced 710,000 tonnes of copper, 12.5% higher than last year. Cash costs fell to $1.20. 270,900 ounces of gold were produced, 26.6% higher than the previous year. 7,100 tonnes of molybdenum were produced which was 3,000 tonnes less than the previous year. Gold increased because of better grades and molybdenum decreased because of lesser ore grades.

Group production in 2017 is expected to be in the range of 685,000 to 720,000 tonnes of copper, 185,000 to 205,000 ounces of gold and 8,500 to 9,500 tonnes of molybdenum. Group cash cost before by-product credits in 2017 are expected to be similar to this year's at $1.55/lb and net cash cost are expected to be approximately $1.30/lb.

Antofagasta's five largest mines are located in Chile. Its Twin Metals Project is in Northeast Minnesota and produces nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. The company is also exploring other regions around the world.

The balance sheet, as of August, showed: £578 million ($728 million) in cash, £1.6 billion ($2 billion) in short term investments, and £728 million ($917 million) in accounts receivables. This is to £465 million ($572 million) in account payables, £3.2 billion ($3.93 billion) in short term debt, and £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion) in long term debt. Pretty solvent.

Now let's look at copper prices. Copper was about $2.05 a year ago. It's now close to its 52-week high at $2.71. The price has risen 60¢ since November. Is Trump good for copper? Seems to be. Since then, the stock has jumped about £3 a share. It's relative for the ADRs but I'm using the London listing.

ANFGF data by YCharts

According to Morningstar, revenues were £6.74 billion ($8.3) billion in 2012 and fell to £3.01 billion ($3.7 billion) for the trailing twelve months. Free cash flow is about a half a billion pound loss over the last twelve months. It has reached almost two billion pounds in good years recently. With higher copper prices, higher cash flows will lead to higher dividends.

The company looks to exit a hydroelectric project outside of Santiago, Chile's capital. Last year, the company sold its water business for $1 billion and purchased a 50% stake in the Zaldivar mine in Northern Chile. It was able to do some fancy tax maneuvers too.

As a mining stock, Antofagasta is pretty impressive. Management doesn't dilute shareholders with new shares. That's a rarity in mining. Also, management has as 35% dividend payout policy. You can see why some of the great value funds like IVA (MUTF:IVIOX) and Tweedy Browne are shareholders. The company is controlled by the Luksic family, one of the wealthiest families in South America.

The time to buy the stock was about a year ago. It's best to buy commodity producers when everyone gives up on them. Antofagasta could keep going. Of course, it depends upon the price of copper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.