The Path Of Least Resistance For Bonds - You're Fired

Higher interest rates are a sign of economic growth. The faster the pace of that growth, the lower bond prices tend to move. When I first got into the business of trading in the early 1980s, interest rates were at sky high levels. I remember one of the senior traders on the desk told me that he bought a U.S. 30 year bond at close to the lows and each year he would receive a $20,000 payment for his investment of $100,000.

My first mortgage was at 14.5%, and I thought it was an attractive rate. Throughout the course of my career, and most of our collective careers for those below 60 years old, bond prices have done little but move higher and interest rates lower. I am currently waiting to close on a new home and I have locked in my rate at 4.25%. I did not get the lows but I was able to get a rate that was lower than my Dad's VA mortgage in the mid-1950s which was at 4.50%. Back in the 80's I never thought I would see rates so low but last summer they were below 4%, for a time.

In the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, central banks pushed short-term rates to some of the lowest levels in history to stimulate spending and borrowing and inhibit savings in an attempt to jumpstart economic conditions. The monetary policy caused long term rates to go along for the ride lower. However, quantitative easing gradually ended in the United States in 2014 and at the end of 2015 we saw the first short-term interest rate hike, lift off from zero. In December 2016 the second rate hike came and in 2017 it looks like we will see two or three 25 basis point increases in the Fed Funds rate.

When rates were at the lowest point on the long end of the yield curve, the risk reward of buying bonds became highly unattractive. In July 2016 the 30 year U.S. Treasury bond traded to a high of 177-11 and then it turned lower.

July was a turning point

For decades the bond market rallied. No market moves in a straight line and of course there were periods of selloffs in debt instruments but the bullish trend in bonds was not a daily, monthly, quarterly or even an annual phenomenon, it was a trend for decades. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond shows that trajectory of the bull market however it does not show the term. The bull pre-dated 1992, the point where my data cuts off and dates back all the way to 1980.

While the chart still looks bullish after the selloff, it is clear that July 2016 was a turning point for debt instruments. However, one does not need a chart to understand what happened in the bond market. The fact is that they rose to a level that was unsustainable, where they offered the lowest rates in history and where the risk of a long position became untenable. Commodity markets are great examples of efficient economic vehicles. The rise to prices where producers increase output and consumers stop buying because the price is too expensive. At that point, inventories begin to rise and prices fall to levels where production declines and demand increases as prices are perceived cheap by consumers. The cycle repeats itself over and over again in the raw material markets. Bonds offer stable returns and capital security. However, at the lowest interest rates in history, government debt instruments offered little to investors at 177+ on the 30 year U.S. Treasury bond in July. The price fell because demand dried up and rates did not match the economic reality of growth in the U.S. economy. July was a turning point and by December 2016, the price of the long bond fell to lows of 147-04.

Bonds move into a trading range in 2017

The long bond made its low in December on the day following the second Federal Reserve rate hike in nine years. However, in a sell the rumor and buy the fact pattern of trading, bonds recovered in the aftermath of the Fed action and have traded in a range since. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the long bond has since entered a trading range from 149-02 to 153-31 throughout the first month of 2017. The highs came on January 12 and since then the trajectory of the price has been lower. On Thursday, January 26, the March futures contract traded to lows of under 149, a sign that another leg down could be on the way soon.

The bond fell in anticipation of the Fed rate hike that finally came in December 2016 and a relief rally followed. However, the hangover appears to be over because the Fed is going to act once again and sooner rather than later this time.

The Fed's back is against the wall

The U.S. central bank kept looking behind its back throughout 2016 and its nervous approach to monetary policy caused it to wait to hike the Fed Funds rate too long. At first, it was the 11.5% selloff in equity markets at during the first six weeks of last year and the fear of Asian contagion in the months that followed that made the central bank pause rather than act. Then it was fear of the approaching Brexit referendum that was supposed to keep the United Kingdom within the E.U. that made the U.S. central bank pause. With a vote to exit, Janet Yellen and companies worst fears led to another period of inaction. All the while, the economic data pointed to a compelling reason to increase U.S. rates. Finally, while the Fed denied it, the U.S. Presidential election held their rate hiking hands in check until December. The bottom line is that the central bank received a shock on Election Day in November. The Fed doves got a President that is going to spur economic growth from day one in office leaving the Federal Open Market Committee wishing they could turn back the clock and hike rates a few times in 2016 so they would not be so far behind the curve right now.

GDP numbers may be the fuel that pushes bonds to new lows

GDP numbers are going to be shockingly high throughout the year if the first few days of the Trump Administration are any guide to how things are going to go in 2017. The new President is wasting no time fulfilling promises. He is going to initiate an infrastructure building project, and soon. He is going to build a security wall along the southern border of the United States, and soon. He is going to renegotiate existing trade agreements, and soon. He is going to increase military spending, and soon. The bottom line, the United States will experience unprecedented levels of fiscal stimulus in 2017 and the central bank will have to chase an inflationary wave with rate hike after rate hike over the months ahead. They have a lot to do to catch up.

Interest rates are rising and the path is lower for bonds

The hangover period for the last Fed rate hike has ended and the long bond has been telling us just this since the middle of January when it turned lower once again. The next recovery in the bond market will come after the Fed acts for the third time in nine years. Before that happens, we will see new lows in the long bond.

As the monthly chart shows, critical support for the long bond and for higher interest rates and a break of the bull market in bonds that has gripped the market for over three and one half decades is under the 130 level. That level was a long way from over 177 where bonds were in July but it is a lot closer to the recent lows at around 147-04. In fact, at the current level of 149 on the March futures contract, it is closer to the current market than the July highs.

The path of least resistance for interest rates is higher and the Fed's inaction in 2016 is going to fuel some scary moves over coming months. Buckle your seatbelts, the bond market is getting ready to give the U.S. economy a roller coaster ride like it has not experienced in decades. The central bank may not have been able to prevent the oncoming wave of selling in bonds but it could have softened the shock by laying a foundation in 2016. We will remember the Yellen Fed will as a group of academic economists that did not see the forest through the trees. Central bank fears of 2016 will translate into a reality horror show in the bond market in 2017 and the new President will have to clean house at the central bank. Hearkening back to The Apprentice, I can just see President Trump on the other side of the conference table from Chairperson Yellen telling at her with the cameras on, You're Fired.

