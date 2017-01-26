Market Volatility Bulletin: Floating At The Highs

Yesterday the S&P 500 managed to close right at an all-time high, just a shade off 2300. The reader may or may not be aware that yesterday the Dow achieved a level of 20,000 for the first time. This obscure datum was not reported on most major newswires, and we strive to keep you informed.

Action since last night has been quite flat.

The VIX traded down to a low of 10.51 yesterday at 12:15. Markets are sanguine by almost any measure. A quick view on VIX term structure from VIXCentral:

Article Shout-out

We've previously highlighted the current VIX term structure, with a steep contango showing up on the front end (see graphic above). Yesterday we promised a discussion of potential implications of a major downturn in the equity markets for VIX position-takers. Today that comes to you in the form of the MacroVoices interview with Raoul Pal, accessible on Seeking Alpha.

Feel free to read the article (which is actually an interview with accomplished market expert Raoul Pal) in its entirety here. In this shout-out we are only highlighting the portion devoted to discussion on VIX.

The interview, though quite lengthy, makes minimal mention specifically of the VIX. Pal mentions current speculative short positioning in VIX futures, where specs pick up small bits of profit each contract rollover due to the market contango. Excerpt below:

Erik: One of the risk factors that we discussed last time was this crazy VIX contango trade where basically people are shorting VIX futures because each time they roll that contract forward they capture the contango by being short and they see it as a way to produce income. Of course you know that's not just picking up nickels in front of a steamroller, that's pennies being pried out from under the steamroller and so far a big downdraft in equity prices has not happened which was the big risk that you saw there. You described how if there was a sudden downward move in equity prices it could really blow up in these guys' faces. Is that risk still in the system, is that trade still on or have people wised up and gotten out of it? Raoul: No that trade still goes on to this day and it reminds me a lot of the portfolio insurance stuff around 1987 or some of the kind of spread trade Low Vol trades that happens around 1998 people go over their ski tips with this stuff. They think it's all manageable and they think that OK we can sell VIX and if we lose money on that, we'll use this as an opportunity to buy stock because we've been taking in premiums but they don't realize the rate of change of the VIX can be so extraordinary that the losses can mount up massively and super quickly. So I worry about that position. I worry about a whole world that sets up for low volatility when you've got a new administration that is almost unquantifiable. We don't know what kind of volatility should be under an administration like this but a relatively aggressive administration should create more volatility overall so at which case the generalized level of volatility should rise.

Implications for VIX position-takers

Of critical consideration, Pal mentions that when the VIX does rise, it tends to do so much more viciously than many traders realize. We believe that a short VIX position is highly defensible, so long as one understands exactly where and how it should fit into a broader asset allocation. In short (pardon the pun), it should mostly act as a replacement for domestic equity allocation, and certainly not in a one-to-one ratio.

Shown above in the chart sourced from the MacroVoices article, notice the massive net short position VIX speculators have taken. If you are considering a long front-month, short far-month VIX spread, similar to the one we mentioned yesterday, we believe Pal's point speaks favorably to your view.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

As we write this at market open, the S&P 500 sits right at the threshold of 2300. One would imagine that they're going to try for it. Regardless of what happens next, it seems all but assured that we'll at least touch 2300, possibly even by this afternoon. If we fail, we'd anticipate several attempts before ultimately taking it.

Today we are now going to give consideration to the mechanics behind unwinding our hedging collar that we put on for simulation purposes last week.

To review, we mentioned last week that investors or traders who felt that the market was overbought at around S&P 2270 could tone down their stock positions by trading an options collar as an alternative to just selling down their stock. We demonstrated the concept by making the following sim trade:

Selling a near-dated call (one week to one month)

and

Buying a further out-of-the-money put spread (two weeks to two months)

We highlighted this strategy by proposing a trade of selling the Jan27 2275 call on the ES, paired with buying a Feb10 2195-2235 put spread.

Below was the opening bid-ask on the position, initiated last Tuesday:

The negative pricing you see above signifies that this is a credit spread - in other words we got paid to initiate this spread. More simply, the Jan 27 call we sold was worth a little more than the Feb 10 put spread that we bought.

For those who do not know, a "put spread" - ("ps") - is a trade where one fixes an options expiration date (in this case close of market, Feb 10), buys a put at one strike and sells another put at a different strike. For puts, the higher strike will always be the more valuable. Therefore, if you buy the low strike and sell the high strike, you have sold a put spread; in this case we are buying the high strike: we bought the ps.

The spread is currently trading as follows:

With ES at 2292, the spread trades at a mid of -$16.75.

For those without a strong understanding of how a credit spread works, think of it as similar to shorting a stock, and then having the price move (up) against you. Someone today can trade the same spread that you traded at a significantly higher price.

So this hedged trade was a loss… the market moved higher. As we stressed in yesterday's bulletin, simply selling down the position (our base case) would have cost an investor $28 in lost gains; by comparison this hedge lost "only" $15.25 (recall that we initially sold the credit spread for $1.50). Framing your basis of comparison is important here. As a reminder, the trade we've discussed is in the left panel below, while simply selling the position has the payoff structure in the right panel.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Yesterday's Trade Adjustment Update

In yesterday's bulletin we brought up a way to calm down the hedge. That is not the focus of today's piece, and so we won't spend much time on it. But we mentioned that someone who wanted to tone down their collar trade might consider doing the following adjustment two or three times:

Buy the Feb1 2300 Call, paired against the end-of-Jan 2315 call Sell out of the Feb10 put (the long put in our original collar) and buy in its place a farther dated, lower-priced put (Feb17 2220 works decent).

The spread could have been purchased yesterday for $5.25. An update on pricing yields the following:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Doing this debit spread as a trade adjustment would reduce your losses by about $3 per time you did the adjustment. If you did the adjustment three times, your $15.25 loss on your collar goes down to about $6.50. Not bad at all. We're not here to tell you that this adjustment trade was a "no-brainer", but it was a reasonable adjustment to place on the collar for those who didn't like the profile on their hedge.

Trade Unwind

Today, we will give thought to how to unwind this trade.

First off, we understand that many traders or investors might want to "keep the trade going". After all, isn't the market even more overbought today than it was last Tuesday? Perhaps so, but for today we just want to focus on an orderly unwind.

The unwind depends on your intentions. Today we'll consider the person who has done a collar on a specific holding that they truly don't wish to actually sell (tax purposes, sentimental value, upcoming dividend, etc). Frankly, that is not at all the kinds of positions we personally trade on. But here are a couple thoughts on how to handle this.

Buying back the call you sold can be a problem. The bid-ask spread on a deep-in-the-money option (call or put) can be quite wide, as liquidity for in-the-money options tends to be low and (more importantly) delta-hedging risk for the market maker is high (more on delta hedging in a future bulletin).

As an alternative to literally buying back the strike that you originally sold (in this case the Jan27 2275 call), consider buying a call that is in-the-money, but less so than the original option.

For instance, consider buying the 2285 call instead of the 2275 call. The difference can be appreciable; below is a true live quote on these two calls:

Interactive Brokers

The deep-in-the-money call has a $10 bid-ask, while the bid-ask on the 2285 is $.50! Now in fairness, you'd be able to get the 2275 call bought far more reasonably, but do you really even want to try?

True, the 2285-strike call doesn't have identical exposure to the 2275-strike call, especially if we dip lower. One bite at a time folks! There are other ways to handle this, and we could definitely match up exposures if it meant that much to you.

Bonus question: How could you match the exposure of the 2285 purchase so that it was identical to the 2275 that you're currently trying to cover?

As for the put spread ("ps"), that's easy. The ps is liquid and easy to trade out.

Interactive Brokers

This should not be a problem to trade as a close.

Now some would take the view that they don't want to close out the ps. That is just fine, but we're not talking about strategy right now, but rather the mechanical aspects of closing out this position. Selling the ps is very straight-forward from a pure mechanical standpoint. We'd likely put a limit order to sell right at the mid on something like this: high probability of getting filled, with low implications to not getting filled.

Tomorrow we may discuss the more straight-forward way to trade out of this hedge for someone who doesn't have any particular aversion to selling out their underlying position.

Whatever the case, you want to understand something about the mechanics of how to trade; most people think too much about strategy (the why) and don't give much enough consideration to how to take - or more importantly exit - a position. It isn't all that difficult, but it does require some rudimentary understanding of market structure (bid-asks, liquidity, etc).

Concluding Remarks

We remind the reader here of what the base scenario was:

We believed markets to be overbought. We sought out a gentler way of toning down holdings rather than an outright sale of stock

As such, the baseline question is not "Did the spread make money?", but rather "Did the spread accomplish its intended goal?" There is a big difference between a "bad trade" vs. an unprofitable trade.

A trade is a bad trade (in no particular order) if:

you executed it poorly, or if

you lost track of your original goal along the way

you over-traded your position in the interim

you exit it in a clumsy fashion

the trade was never a great match to your original hypothesis

you failed to trade your original plan

As we've seen, this trade lost money in the absolute sense. It made money relative to simply trimming your stock holdings. We entered and exited efficiently, and stayed true to the original plan. Bad outcome, good trade.

Know-how about these techniques deserves a place in investors' tool kits. It doesn't mean that investors have to go out and trade these spreads every few days. Truly it does not. But there is value in having the skills to consider more factors than simply the price of the underlying index.

What do you think?

As our ongoing parting note, our goal in writing here is never to get you to agree with us. In fact, we love to hear comments from people with different views! Our goal is definitely not to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). The goal is to walk readers who wish to expanding their current set of tools through some ideas for trades that could potentially match their own market outlook. Please follow us to track this trade and commentary, and thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: We actively trade the FX and futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures. We want to emphasise that these "trades" are for educational purposes, to demonstrate how to reasonably analyze, enter, adjust or modify a position. These are NOT actual trade recommendations.