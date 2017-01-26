The U.S. ETF Is A Speculative Buy

This is the fifteenth a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine the U.S. from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the chart below shows.

One notices from the list the following items:Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right?

European countries are lagging in the list, except Norway. Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list. The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why? Mexico, a Latin American country, is near the bottom. Why? What is it doing wrong?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

The U.S.

Since the start of this series of articles, the U.S. has fallen from thirteenth to the fifteenth place and shows a 27% growth rate over the last twelve months.

One can find the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA: EUSA) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

The U.S. government has recently changed and is in a state of flux. On the one hand, the new President has campaigned for and won on a platform of making America great again by putting America and Americans first. Returning jobs to the rustbelt areas, infrastructure spending, immigration controls.

On the other hand, the government looks to appoint "debt hawk" Mick Mulvaney to be the budget director.

President Donald Trump's pick for budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said Tuesday the nearly $20 trillion national debt needs to be "addressed sooner rather than later" and that he would push Trump to break his campaign promises and cut Social Security and Medicare. ...

Senate Budget Chairman Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican, hailed Mulvaney as a "vigilant budget hawk" who would help quickly address the nation's "staggering $20 trillion debt burden." ….

...The most recent version of the group's budget proposal would have given an extra $38 billion to the military while reducing domestic spending by $100 billion, in part by eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kennedy Center and ending funding for the Washington area's Metro transit system.

Source: Bloomberg

It looks as though the government sector is not going to be net adding to the private sector as a matter of public policy. The long term intent is to deal with the "national debt" sooner rather than later which at the very least means not letting it get any bigger. America has an obsession with the size of its national debt and people like the new to be budget director are leading lights in this regard.

Hopefully Mulvaney is window dressing for the biggest fiscal government spend since Roosevelt's New Deal. It takes a hawk to do a dove's work as it is seen as being an exception to the rule and if he is doing it then it must really need to be done. Time will tell as will the budget numbers.

The near-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector is net adding to the private sector and that the net add has been in decline since 2008 with a slight change in trend in 2016. Overall the situation is positive and the government sector is helping the private sector. This though is the former President's budget, we will have to wait another year to see the new President's budget and then let the numbers do the talking.

The long-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below:

Long-term the government sector has been consistently net adding to the private sector. There have been brief periods of surplus and long periods of declining deficits draining the private sector of funds over many years. This net drain would have led into and made much worse the impact of the dot-com crash of 2000 and the GFC of 2008.

External Sector

The U.S. has a negative foreign trade position. The near-term can be seen in the chart below.

The chart shows that the balance of trade is a net drain on the private sector.

The long-term balance of trade picture is shown below:

The chart shows that the U.S. has just about always had a negative balance of trade. America has been trading paper and promises for finite real goods for decades, and this trend looks set to continue. This is a negative for the private sector as it is draining the private of funds from a balance of sector accounting point of view. This is ok if there are other inflows making up for the outflows.

From a finite real resource point of view, this is not such a bad outcome as at the end of the day you have one trading partner with lots of imported real materials and a counter party with paper promises and no more real materials. From a strategic point of view, the former is better off than the latter.

Another plus is that the pollution involved with manufacturing those goods that were imported was exported. This has meant that Americans have enjoyed a cleaner environment and that too has a value that is not caught in the official figures and placed on the economic scales. One could look at higher levels of health and longer life spans for Americans contrasted with those of the countries where the pollution was exported to.

A counter argument is that the manufacturing jobs too were exported to another country leaving unemployment at home. Another way of looking at it is that the arduous, dangerous manufacturing jobs were exported and replaced by more pleasant service economy jobs.

The general belief is that the jobs were indeed exported and that not enough more pleasant replacement jobs in a service- based economy were created to take their place.

American corporations increased or maintained profits using the fiscal space created via cheaper foreign labor markets. The problem is that aggregate demand falls long term through a consumer, who is also a worker, that has less dollars to spend at home because he is unemployed or has not had a real wage rise for over a decade.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the near term flow situation.

The chart indicates that capital flows are roughly balanced with no strong trend in either direction.

The long-term trend is shown in the chart below:

Long-term the trend is healthier and shows that overall there has been a net inflow of capital into America with a peak in 2009 and then a more mixed outcome in the years since.

Foreign Direct Investment

Investment from overseas has just about always been a strong long-term trend for America as the chart below shows.

Foreign business people see America as a worthy place to invest their money and have been doing so consistently for decades. The only notable exception being the dot com crash era around 2000/2001. Steady net inflows best describe the last five years, but no growth.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine limited only by its target inflation rate.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Applied to America

America is running an external deficit, and the private sector is drained exactly by this amount. At the very least the input from the government needs to match this amount to stop the private sector from contracting.

The chart below shows the overall balance of the external flows over the long term in the current account balance.

Contrasting this with the value of the government budget shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the U.S. budget deficit widened to $587 billion for the fiscal year 2016. This is only about half of the current account deficit.

From a balance of sectoral accounting perspective, the private sector shrank by the gap between the two, that is about half a trillion dollars. Unless this gap is made good, the private sector will continue to shrink and become weaker as will the stock market and standard of living of the people located in it. This is not an opinion it is a fact of accounting.

Recommendation

The U.S. is a tentative buy and is at a crossroads and could go either way.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector but is more than reluctant to do so. One could go further and say that the American political arena has an obsession with the national debt and wants to reduce it as soon as possible even though this means draining the private sector by that exact amount.

America is the most important country from an investor point of view. It leads the way by weight of numbers. America:

"Is the single largest economy in the world and represents about one-quarter of world GDP. Is the sole remaining superpower on the planet. Controls the world's oceans with the largest navy in the world." (George Friedman) Is the monopoly owner of the world's de-facto reserve currency. Is now energy independent.

The whole world runs better if America prospers and grows and vice verse. America is predisposed to doing well given its natural and self made advantages. It just needs to be properly led.

The external sector is a net drain on the private sector and just about always has been. This is a negative for the private sector. The drain from the external sector is not being made good by the government sector and so the private sector cannot accumulate net financial assets and must shrink.

One hopes that the new administration will see what needs to be done and does indeed carry out its tax cuts and infrastructure building programs. These combined will net add to the private sector and allow it to grow together with the stock market and the standard of living of the people in the private sector. Not to mention that public infrastructure leverages private sector results and returns into the long term.

If an investor believes that the new administration will get it right then, he should invest accordingly. If an investor believes that the new administration does not fully understand its role and what needs to be done then he might find better value elsewhere, the ingrained national debt obsession is a pathological problem not easily overcome. For the moment the jury is out, and we can only wait and see how America's fiscal policy develops. The upside is enormous, and the downside means more of the same sideways moving markets with no headroom to expand into. Sadly a war is the only fiscally expansive thing that could happen and not find a political funding constraint.

On a positive note capital inflows into America continue showing that overall the world believes America is a good place to invest money and do business.

One can get investment access to the U.S. via these ETF funds.

In the next article, we will take a look at the United Arab Emirates who have been working their way up the chart since December 2016.

