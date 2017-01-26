Pandora: The Day The Music Died

Revenue growth has been declining each quarter and management has been manufacturing growth with the ticketfly acquisition and increasing ad load rates, but neither provide sustainable revenue growth avenues.

Pandora is trying to realize "operational efficiencies" to improve profitability, but considering the competitive landscape, that seems unlikely to have success.

Uncovering companies that have un-replicable qualities, a competitive advantage is one of the most salient tenants of successful investing. Warren Buffett uses this precept in making his investment selections. Following this principle led him to his most lucrative investments such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) with a 766% gain and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) which netted him a staggering $4.32 billion in profit. Companies that do not posses a competitive advantage are subject to an onslaught of competition which raises costs and cuts revenue growth. Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) was one of the first movers into the online radio industry, but the subsequent influx of competition has muted profits and led to stagnating growth.

I first began coverage on Pandora on June 9, 2014, in my article entitled "Pandora: The Walls Are Caving In." In that article, I warned that "Pandora will trade in the low-teens or single-digits in the coming quarters." I remain bearish on Pandora's future, but warn against shorting this stock.

Upcoming Quarter

Pandora recently jumped a few percentage points after releasing that it expects to beat Q4 revenue and EBITDA guidance due to solid ad performance. The company added that it surpassed 4.3M paid subscribers, with Pandora Plus generating more than 375,000 net new subs by the end of December. However, as I discuss further below, Pandora's market is quite saturated and subscription revenue represents a much smaller segment of Pandora's total revenue, as compared to its advertising segment, so the subscription growth numbers are not too material.

Moreover, Pandora announced that they will pursue operational efficiency measures, which include reducing U.S. employees by about 7% by the end of Q1. The company filed an 8-K which estimated that the reduction of work force will incur approximately $5 million to $7 million of cash expenditures, stemming primarily from severance and benefits costs. These costs will add to the losses that Pandora reports next quarter.

Additionally, management discussed its ability to improve operational efficiency by "leveraging its analytics platform and ad insertion logic to drive additional revenue and realize leverage in content costs." However, this rhetoric essentially means that management is trying to increase the number of ads a user sees without having them being irked and leave the service. Management has been increasing ad load rates in past quarters, as I discuss further below, and using this avenue to continue further revenue growth seems unlikely given its stagnating active user base numbers.

Without limited avenues for revenue growth, and Pandora continuing to report substantial losses, these "operational efficiencies" are unlikely to be enough to take this company into the black.

Competitive Landscape

The music industry is remarkably competitive and is becoming increasingly crowded. Spotify (Private:MUSIC) announced in September that it passed the 40 million premium subscriber milestone, adding 10 million premium subscribers in the last 6 months. Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) also remains a dominant player and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) all have streaming music services that have access to a library of much that is much more vast than Pandora's.

Additionally, there are a number of smaller players, and Sprint (NYSE:S) recently entered the fray with its purchase of 33% of Tidal, Jay Z's music streaming service. Tidal provides a unique problem for Pandora and the rest of the streaming market. Tidal is founded by musicians and their stated intention is distributing more to creators of content. This new business model can significantly drive up the cost of content.

With numerous competitors in the market, Pandora appears to have reached a saturation point and their number of active users actually declined from the same period a year ago. With Pandora reporting a GAAP net loss of $61.5 million in the last quarter, a saturating market is an extremely negative sign. Moreover, the increasing number of competitors for a limited pool of content will drive up the cost of content and further impinge upon profits.

Despite the saturation of its market, Pandora was still able to grow revenue 13% from the same period a year ago. Although this marks a considerable decline from prior quarters, continued growth at this level could lead to profitability in the future, especially when considering management's operational efficiency plans. However, I don't think even that level of revenue growth is sustainable.

P Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The reason for my pessimism about their continued revenue growth relates to their current split of revenue between advertising and subscription and other. From the same period a year ago, subscription revenue actually declined 1%, but advertising revenue and revenue related to their acquisition of a ticketing service, Ticketfly, allowed for the 13% y/y growth.

Neither of these revenue growth drivers provide a sustainable path to revenue growth. First, the ticketing service revenue was from a one-off acquisition and revenue from this segment actually declined 3% q/q. Second, the advertising revenue growth of 7%, which accounts for the lion's share of its revenue, is not sustainable either.

As shown by the chart above, Pandora's number of active users actually declined on a y/y basis. This decline in active users coupled with the advertising increase means that Pandora generated revenue growth by increasing its ad load rates. However, there is a limit to how many ads Pandora can run before it negatively harms the user experience and they flock to one of their numerous competitors.

One may argue that the advertising revenue growth could have been caused by advertisers paying more for ads and not Pandora increasing its ad load rate. However, with numerous competitors offering a similar user base demographic, it doesn't seem likely that Pandora enjoys pricing power for its ad placements. This is especially true when one considers the numerous non-music advertising alternatives to reach the same demographic of users as Pandora's.

Pandora's Deteriorating Balance Sheet

Pandora has never been a profitable company and its cash burn rate continues to be high, as shown by the chart below. Management has been financing this company through the capital markets, which makes Pandora a less attractive takeover target.

In December 2015, Pandora completed an issuance of $345 million of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2020. The conversion price is approximately $16.42 per share with a maximum of 27.3 million shares.

Additionally, Pandora has a credit facility of $120 million, which expires in September 2018. In September 2016, Pandora borrowed $90 million from the facility so it has already substantially borrowed all under this plan and will have to soon look to the capital markets to borrow further. With this overhang of debt and convertible debt, coupled with the rising interest rate environment, Pandora will face increasing interest expenses in future quarters. Additionally, this debt makes Pandora a less attractive takeover target.

Risks of a Short

Despite my negative sentiment on Pandora, I would advise investors to stay on the sidelines. Pandora presents a risk as a short for two principal reasons. First, Pandora has a high short interest, which could result in a spike from a short squeeze in the event of positive news. Second, a related point, there has been speculation over Pandora possibly being taken over by a competitor. Although I am very pessimistic about Pandora's operating model as a stand-alone company, this high short interest coupled with takeover speculation equates to a significant risk in shorting Pandora.

P Short Interest data by YCharts

Concluding Remarks

Pandora's original IPO was in 2011 and it is still not profitable. The company is trying to realize "operational efficiencies" to improve profitability, but considering the competitive landscape, that seems unlikely to have success. Pandora's market is saturated and its slowing revenue growth coupled with increasing content costs, from more competitors bidding up the price of content, will lead to Pandora staying in the red. The only hope for investors would be a buyout, but with over a $3 billion market cap and no profits to show, this seems more like a pipe dream.

