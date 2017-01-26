Why Has Home Depot Been The 'Best' Stock In The Dow?

Recently I heard that Atlanta-based home improvement chain Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been the best performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) since the great recession. If you've seen the news recently you know where the Dow has gone, but Home Depot's record has been immensely more impressive.

A $10,000 starting investment back at the beginning of 2009 would now be worth $70,000, translating to a total average compound gain of nearly 28% per annum. These sort of things can be life changing stuff. So I thought it might be interesting to break down why the security performed so well.

I won't keep you in suspense, here's an overview of the important factors:

This table gives you a pretty good idea of why investors saw such great outperformance in the last eight years. Note that "09" refers to 2009, but just starting in January as this marks Home Depot's fiscal year end. And the numbers for 2016 are based on estimates, but 1) we have a pretty good idea of this with three quarters in the books and 2) small changes would not disturb the general takeaways.

Let's take it line by line to see how the outstanding performance was generated, using the "five component investing" model.

On the top line you had moderate, albeit not overly impressive revenue growth - coming in at 3.5% per annum. Home Depot grew sales from about $71 billion up to an expectation of $94 billion in this last year. That seems solid, but I would attribute most of this to a "snap back" effect.

Home Depot was selling $91 billion worth of stuff back in 2006 before the recession. This number was reduced dramatically in the 2007 to 2012 period, before beginning to pick up steam. And now a decade later the company is just getting back to its pre-recession high. So while this component helped shareholders from 2009 to 2016, I'd contend that sales have mostly been "getting back to business."

On the margin side, Home Depot went from bringing 4.2% of every sale to the bottom line up to 8.3%. This doubling is quite impressive; however, once again you have a "snap back" effect. Home Depot had a 7% margin back in 2005, before this dropped down to 6%, 5% and even 4% during the depths of the recession. It would take the company six years from the bottom of 2009 to simply get back to the 7% margin that was previously achieved.

And you can see this on the earnings side as well. Nearly 13% yearly company-wide earnings growth is quite notable. However, this too was off a subdued base. Home Depot generated nearly $5.8 billion in profits back in 2005. To start 2009, the number was down to $2.9 billion or so. And here again it would take six years before finally getting back to its previous level and then growing from there.

Observation periods matter a lot. If you measure from 2009 to 2016, that 13% annual company-wide earnings growth is very impressive. If you lengthen your measuring period to 2005, the resulting 2.8% annual profit growth is suddenly less compelling. That's an important thing to consider when you find out that a certain company or security has been "better." The timing makes a huge difference.

As it stands we have 12.8% yearly company-wide profit growth for Home Depot as a result of a very low starting point.

Next up is the shareholder level. To start 2009 Home Depot had 1.7 billion common shares outstanding. This year the number is closer to 1.1 billion, or an annual decline of over 4%. This means that earnings-per-share grew at a faster rate than company-wide earnings. Indeed, as you can see from above, Home Depot grew per share earnings by over 17% per year for eight years.

Here again you have the "snap back" effect come into play. Earnings-per-share of $2.80 in 2006 turned into $1.70 by the recession. A good part of the advantage came when Home Depot eventually recovered you had even fewer outstanding shares. If you measured it from 2005, earnings-per-share grew by 8% per year. As it stands, we're looking at 17% annual growth from 2009 to 2016.

If the beginning and ending valuations are the same, you'll see share price growth that tracks earnings-per-share growth. This was not the case with Home Depot. At the beginning of 2009 shares got down to 12 times earnings (and this was on a subdued base) - well below the "typical" mark, but also reflecting the material decline in short-term earnings power.

As I write this today shares trade closer to 22 times earnings. So you had a share price that grew by about 26% per annum as a result of the multiple expansion.

And finally we have the dividend. The starting yield was quite impressive - 4% - but you have a couple of factors that make this contribution appear a bit smaller. For one thing, despite a very fast dividend growth rate, the dividend increases have actually trailed EPS growth, resulting in a declining payout ratio. For another thing, when the share price is already growing by 26% per year the dividend's contribution tends to look smaller.

All told an investor who bought shares of Home Depot to start 2009 would be sitting on a 27.6% annual total gain today. Which, as mentioned above, is the sort of thing that would return seven times your starting investment (prior to considering reinvestment).

Now some might argue that this is a "cherry picked" example, but that's sort of the point. When I heard from a media source that Home Depot had been the "best," this too was cherry picked. We see the opposite effect take place all the time with calls of "dead money" for a given security, without a corresponding acknowledgement of other periods that were quite satisfactory.

I find figuring out the "why" of these kinds of examples can be instructive. It gives you some insight into the investing process and allows you to bring some rational thought to the table. Perhaps just as important, it allows you to consider whether or not a certain set of circumstances could be repeatable. (In this case it would be extraordinarily difficult in my view.)

I'm not taking anything away from Home Depot here - it's an excellent business and has been a very solid investment for years. However, I would like to highlight the underlying reason why Home Depot performed so much better in the last eight years: it comes down to subdued expectations and the resulting "snap back" effect that took place. It was the poor sentiment back in 2009 that lead to the extraordinary gains of today - without it Home Depot would still have provided solid results, but nowhere near the exceptional returns of the last eight years.

