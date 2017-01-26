WestRock Co' (WRK) CEO Steve Voorhees on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2016, 08:30 ET

Executives

Matt Tractenberg - VP of IR

Steve Voorhees - CEO

Ward Dickson - CFO

Jeff Chalovich - President of Corrugated Packaging

Bob Feeser - President of Consumer Packaging

Analysts

Scott Gaffner - Barclays Capital

Debbie Jones - Deutsche Bank

Anthony Pettinari - Citigroup

George Staphos - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mark Wilde - BMO Capital Markets

Chip Dillon - Vertical Research Partners

Mark Weintraub - Buckingham Research Group

Phil Ng - Jefferies LLC

Brian Maguire - Goldman Sachs

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mark Connelly - CLSA Limited

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

Steve Powers - UBS

Steve Chercover - D.A. Davidson & Company

Matt Tractenberg

Thank you, Carol. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us this morning for this special call. Today, we set aside an hour to discuss the announcements made this morning with our acquisition of Multi Packaging Solutions by WestRock as well as our first quarter 2017 results. You can find today's release on both companies' websites.

With me on today's call are WestRock's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Voorhees; Ward Dickson, our Chief Financial Officer; Jim Porter, President of Business Development in Latin America; Jeff Chalovich, President of Corrugated Packaging; and Bob Feeser, President of our Consumer Packaging segment.

I'd like to spend just a few minutes providing a high-level overview of the key takeaways of the first quarter results, then the remainder of our time today discussing the announcement, WestRock's acquisition of Multi Packaging Solutions. A separate full earnings presentation with all supplemental slides that we normally provide is posted on our website at ir.westrock.com.

We have prepared slides to supplement our comments during today's conference call. These slides you're seeing now are also posted on the Investor Relations section of WestRock's website and can be accessed through the link in the right of the application you're using to view this webcast. Following our prepared comments, we will open up the call for questions and answers. As we have a lot to cover today, we ask that each person limit themselves to one question only, please. If there's time at the end of the Q&A session, we'll take more.

I'd like to point out the disclaimers on the second slide please. During the course of today's call, we will make forward-looking statements involving our plans, expectations, estimates and beliefs related to future events. These statements may involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we discuss during the call. We describe these risks and uncertainties in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2016.

Additionally, we will be referencing adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures during the call. We've provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Appendix of the slide presentation. The slide presentation is available on our website. So with that said, I'll turn the call over to you, Steve.

Steve Voorhees

Thanks, Matt. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call today. We're well on our way to implementing our strategic plan. We're building an industry leader that's well-positioned to profitably grow, by serving attractive paper and packaging markets. WestRock offers a unique set of product and capabilities to our customers, from corrugated boxes to folding cartons to in-store displays.

These product and capabilities allow us to work with customers to provide them with differentiated paper and packaging solutions. That's what we're working toward and I'm happy to be able to say we're making progress with this strategy in the marketplace. For the past six quarters, we've transformed our portfolio in a way that's seldom seen from public companies. The merger between Rock-Tenn and MWV brought two complementary industry leaders together.

We've improved our folding carton business to our acquisition of Cenveo Packaging and strengthened our corrugated packaging business with the purchase of SP Fiber. We've continued to rightsize our mill network. We integrated the Carolina Commercial Print Product line and gained a successful partner in Mexico through our joint venture with Grupo Gondi. We're moving quickly to monetize our land and development portfolio.

Last spring, we spun off our specialty chemicals business into Ingevity. As you saw yesterday, we've entered into an agreement to sell our Home, Health & Beauty business to Silgan, from which we're expecting that $1 billion in proceeds after tax and after transaction fees. This cash will be used for our most recent strategic announcements, the acquisition of Multi Packaging Solutions, a leading global provider of print-based specialty packaging solutions, serving attractive markets.

This portfolio news have focused and strengthened our core paper and packaging businesses. I believe that WestRock is in an outstanding position to develop our capabilities, enhance our reach, improve our margins and generate attractive returns to stockholders. Before discussing the MPS transaction, Ward and I will provide highlights on our first quarter performance.

Sales for the quarter were $3.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $490 million, for a margin, 14.2%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.47 in the quarter. $50 million in higher input cost, including 20% increases to both OCC and caustic soda prices and a 30% increase in energy cost, contributed to the year-over-year EBITDA decline. Results were also unfavorably impacted by previously announced consumer-grade price reductions, Hurricane Matthew and a legal settlement.

These headwinds were largely offset by the favorable impact of our ongoing productivity programs in our corrugated segment which is successfully implementing a container board price increase across both domestic and export markets. The corrugated packaging team delivered solid results in the quarter that included the negative impact of prior-year price reductions, somewhat offset by recently announced price increases and meaningful inflation. Box shipments increase 2.2% per day as compared to last year, highlighting the strength from eCommerce, retail and consumer and produce and agricultural markets.

North American adjusted EBITDA margins were 15.8%. The year-over-year decline resulted from higher input costs. Productivity improvements drove a $42 million benefit in the quarter from a year-ago period and the domestic container board price increase began to flow through our results, with a $14 million favorable impact in the first quarter. We expect to exit the second quarter at a quarterly run rate in excess of $50 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined by $38 million from the prior year, more than half of which was related to Hurricane Matthew and the legal settlement.

Excluding the 33,000 tons of lower production caused by the hurricane, our total segment shipments were above our expectations. Healthy demand in our export markets allowed us to announce a price increase which we'll begin to realize some benefits starting this month. And we managed our inventories well despite the hurricane, with levels that were largely unchanged from the fourth quarter of FY '16.

We're confident in our ability to improve our results in our corrugated segment. This is a top priority for our Company. We have made and will make investments in our mill and box plant network, our processes and our people. This agenda will support our ability to serve our customers with our differentiated solutions and products to fundamentally improve our cost position, improve our integration levels, generate strong cash flows and improve our margins.

Given the challenging market dynamics, our consumer packaging segment generated stable results in the quarter, with higher input costs and lower volume mostly offset by strong productivity performance. Shipments of paperboard and converted products were up slightly and the segment delivered revenues and EBITDA of $1.5 billion and $215 million, respectively. $14 million in productivity was driven by continued internalization of SBS volumes, procurement cost reductions and our ongoing performance excellence program. Our SBS and CNK backlog now stand at four weeks and CRB at two weeks. Dollar growth in the foodservice and liquid packaging markets were offset by softer demand for processed foods and tobacco.

During the first 11 months of 2016, North American folding carton industry sales declined 1.3% due to lower volumes and pricing. For that same period, WestRock's folding carton organic sales in North America increased 1.4%, driven by strong volume, partially offset by lower pricing.

Beverage sales were stable. Looking forward, we see a stable demand environment and continued input cost inflation. We've announced price increases to our customers for both CRB and ERB. Ward, I will turn it over to you for second quarter guidance.

Ward Dickson

Thank you, Steve. Please note that we have excluded any potential impact of the MPS acquisition in both our full-year free cash flow or second quarter EPS guidance presented here. First, with regard to our full-year free cash flow guidance, we're reaffirming our guidance of $1.2 billion of adjusted free cash flow even after accounting for the sale of HHB five months into the year.

For the second quarter, we expect sequential adjusted earnings per diluted share, modestly higher than the $0.47 per share achieved in the first quarter. For the purpose of modeling, we have provided the key sequential drivers that will impact the quarter. First, we will benefit in the range of $50 million to $60 million of EBITDA across volume, price and mix from seasonally higher volumes in both consumer and corrugated as well as four more box shipping days and less maintenance downtime.

Inflationary pressures across energy, fiber and chemicals impacted us more than we expected in the December quarter. As you have seen in November and December, recycled fiber prices and energy have continued to rise. As a result, we estimate a range of $45 million to $60 million increase in sequential costs, including wage inflation this quarter. The first-calendar quarter includes annual wage increases taking effect for much of our workforce as well as the restart of payroll taxes.

Additionally, we will no longer have the negative impact of Hurricane Matthew or the legal settlement in the second quarter which, together with other one-time items, resulted in a $15 million sequential benefit. We expect to complete the sale of Home, Health & Beauty in the quarter and we will lose approximately $0.01 of sequential after-tax earnings.

Steve, I will hand it back over to you so that we can discuss the announcement.

Steve Voorhees

Thanks Ward. I'm going to shift gears and discuss our agreement to purchase Multi Packaging Solutions. Why it's such a compelling, strategic and financial transaction for WestRock. We've been interested in this business for some time now so we're delighted to have reached this agreement.

Turning to slide 11, provides a summary of the strategic rationale, financial considerations pertinent to our acquisition of Multi Packaging Solutions. Since merging Rock-Tenn and MWV in 2015, we developed the most comprehensive portfolio of paper and packaging solutions in the industry.

The focus is on providing customers with unmatched depth and breadth of product and services to help them win in their markets. Our agreement to purchase MPS is another step in that journey and one that greatly advances our business, both strategically and financially. The acquisition of MPS is highly aligned with our strategy.

From MPS' market positioning, products, geographic presence, production footprint to its relationships with its customers, MPS has a strong fit with our consumer packaging business and it represents an important part of our evolution toward higher growth, higher value businesses.

MPS strengthens our portfolio of differentiated value-added product offerings and enables us to serve a broad range of customers' needs for paper and packaging solutions. This further supports our enterprise sales approach as we look to build long term relationships with our customers and increase our share of their packaging needs.

MPS enhances our participation in the attractive growing segments of consumer packaging where we're well positioned to compete. The segments include health care, cosmetics, confectionery and high-end spirits. The requirements of our customers across these markets is increasing. Market trends are leading to channel, product and SKU proliferation.

And the corresponding need for shorter run sizes, more declaration and more differentiation to stand out in increasingly competitive markets. The combined capability of WestRock after the acquisition will be well suited to meet these requirements. We will have substantial potential to expand our customer relationships by offering MPS' solutions to WestRock's customer base and WestRock's solutions to MPS' customer base.

MPS balances our revenue mix between our corrugated and consumer packaging segments and it brings $85 million of synergy and performance improvement opportunities, including converting MPS into a customer for WestRock's paperboard. The increased paperboard consumption will allow us to replace pulp production across our SBS system. This meaningful mix improvement further insulates our SBS system from demand volatility.

The financials of the acquisition are compelling. We're paying $18 per share for MPS and assuming their debt for a total enterprise value of $2.28 billion. This equates to 9.6 times trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA and 7.1 times after including full run rate synergies and performance improvements. The acquisition will be accretive to our earnings per share and cash flow from the start. This is inclusive of the impact of purchase accounting.

We expect to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand in both the United States and Europe, approximately $1 billion from the sale of Home, Health & Beauty, when it closes and existing committed borrowing capacity. On a pro forma basis, our capitalization will remain strong, with a leverage of 2.55 times including synergies.

Following the transaction, more than $1.5 billion credit capacity will remain available to us to continue executing our strategic plan. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory approvals and requires approval by MPS shareholders. While MPS has been public since October of 2015, it's majority owned by Madison Dearborn Partners and the Carlyle Group. We expect to close the transaction in our fiscal third quarter ending in June of 2017.

Our business generates very robust and consistent free cash flows. This acquisition aligns very well with our balanced capital allocation approach which is focused on investing for growth, both organically and inorganically, maintaining capital expenditures and returning meaningful capital to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends.

We evaluated this acquisition on a number of factors, including earnings and cash flow accretion, improving our business, providing future growth opportunities. We believe that on all of these items this acquisition delivers a superior return profile when compared to repurchasing shares.

Our Management Team has a track record of solid execution. Since forming WestRock in 2015, we've achieved more than half of our goal for run rate synergies, ahead of our expectations. We've completed a number of transactions to focus our business. I am confident in our ability to deliver on a successful integration of MPS into WestRock due to the quality of the WestRock and MPS teams and the alignment of MPS' business and culture with WestRock.

I've had the pleasure of getting to know both Marc Shore, MPS' Chief Executive Officer and Dennis Kaltman, President, over the last few months and developed an even greater appreciation for them as a Management Team. I can't wait to have them join our team at WestRock. Marc and Dennis have spent their entire lives in the packaging industry. Marc's family company, Shorewood, acquired Dennis' family business in 1998 and they have worked together ever since.

It has been a productive partnership over this time. Marc started MPS in 2005 and Dennis joined the business the following year. Together, they have built MPS through a series of 17 acquisitions and one merger, had a proven track record of integrating packaging businesses, realizing synergies and delivering value for new packaging products and capabilities.

MPS' clients are some of the largest and most demanding companies in the world, with complex needs and requirements. By combining MPS' capabilities with those that exist at WestRock today will create opportunities to further differentiate our offerings and bring another level of value to our customers. MPS is a leading provider of high value-added print-based specialty packaging serving attractive and growing end-markets. Almost all their sales are to Consumer and Healthcare markets; sectors that are expected to grow at low- to mid-single digit growth rates through 2020. In Consumer, they serve image-sensitive markets such as confectionery, cosmetics, fragrance, spirits and other high-value goods.

In Healthcare, MPS is known for their ability to provide complementary packaging components, speed to market, quality control, brand security and environmental solutions. These are markets that demand innovation, customized solutions, rapid new product development and a high performance to meet regulatory requirements. Like WestRock, MPS has close and long-standing relationships with their customers. They bring expertise in branding and regulatory compliance which are critical to companies in the Consumer and Healthcare sectors. They have established a reputation for working with customers to meet the challenges of operating in these industries and delivering consistent high-quality solutions.

They are a leading supplier of premium folding cartons which will integrate nicely and complement WestRock's business. They also provide products such as inserts and labels which will extend the range of capabilities we can provide to our combined customer base. The transaction further diversifies WestRock's geographic presence, allowing us to better support our customers with the solutions that they need where they need them.

MPS will further strengthen WestRock's position in North America and expand our presence as the industry leading provider of folding cartons in Europe. At the same time, MPS' operation in Asia will establish a platform for WestRock to leverage growth opportunities in that region, enhancing its already strong combined position in emerging markets.

Turning to slide 14, MPS has a superb and highly diversified roster of long-standing world-class customers. Highly customized, short run, premium packaging and labeling is increasingly complex and valued by these customers. The ability for customers to effectively market their product with unique graphics is something they offer to customers within the Consumer and Healthcare industries. Bundling, folding cartons, leaflets and labels is a service that sets MPS apart from competitors.

We will be able to bundles these capabilities with our products such as corrugated and displays and create an even more powerful customer offering. I will now turn it over to Ward, who will walk through some of the financial aspects of the transaction. Ward?

Ward Dickson

Thank you, Steve. Turning to slide 15, where I will first cover how we plan to integrate MPS and execute the opportunities to realize significant operating and financial synergies. I will then discuss our pro forma outlook for the combined Company. As Steve mentioned, we've demonstrated a strong record of successfully integrating businesses, just as we have done with a combination of Rock-Tenn and MWV as well as our more recently acquisition of SP Fiber and the Cenveo Packaging assets.

We see a number of opportunities where, together with MPS, we can achieve efficiencies and savings to meaningfully increase our combined earnings. The largest are the opportunities to integrate our operating assets. MPS consumes 225,000 tons per year of paperboard which is largely bleached paperboard.

This creates the opportunity to integrate 35% to 45% of this consumption. This additional integration will largely eliminate pulp from our SBS system and helps insulate our mills from market demand volatility. MPS operates an extensive manufacturing footprint of 59 facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

The addition of the MPS footprint will provide us the ability to operate our manufacturing assets across the new system, allowing us better to match our customers' needs to our most productive assets. Using our combined scale, we expect cost savings within procurement of raw materials, goods and services, along with reductions in overhead and public company expenses.

Lastly, there is additional upside from cross-selling a broader portfolio of products and services across our combined customer base. We have not modeled significant revenue synergies but we believe this represents a significant opportunity. In total, we think we can achieve a run rate synergies and performance improvements of $85 million by the end of our September 2019 fiscal year.

Slide 16 gives you a picture of what the combined business would look like after the purchase of MPS and assuming we achieve the $85 million in targeted synergies. Not only will the transaction be immediately cash flow and EPS accretive but as you can see through our cost savings efforts, it will be margin accretive as well.

Upon closing, we will pay off MPS' debt using domestic and foreign cash. WestRock's balance sheet will remain extremely strong, with leverage of approximately 2.55 times, consistent with an investment-grade credit rating. With that, I will turn it back over to Steve.

Steve Voorhees

Thanks Ward. We're excited about the MPS transaction. MPS will make WestRock a better Company. MPS will add to WestRock's already comprehensive suite of packaging solutions and increase our capabilities in healthcare, cosmetics, spirits and confectionery packaging, while further diversifying our product offering with labels and inserts.

And, we will gain additional access to international high-growth consumer end-markets. The acquisition of MPS will further WestRock's vision to be the premier partner and unrivaled provider of winning solutions for our customers.

As we're successful, we will be able to create value for our customers, employees and our stockholders. We look forward to sharing more information as we move forward. That concludes my prepared remarks. Matt, we're ready for questions.

Matt Tractenberg

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question this morning comes from Scott Gaffner from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Scott Gaffner

Steve, my question is a little bit of a higher-level question on M&A and specifically you talked about MPSX, you talked about a business that has more change-overs, greater SKUs, lower volumes, I think higher value-add -- I'm paraphrasing a little bit. But it would seem that maybe there was some opportunity to add that same type of business within your corrugated segment as well. Why did it make sense to add MPSX within the consumer packaging versus maybe going after a similar type of a business model within the corrugated business?

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

So we've been doing, I think, a very good job at meeting needs in both consumer and corrugated packaging markets. I could see additional activity, both organic and inorganic, on the corrugated side along the lines you've described.

Scott Gaffner

Scott Gaffner

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Your next question comes from the line of Debbie Jones from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Debbie Jones

Debbie Jones

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Debbie Jones

Debbie Jones

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Jeff Chalovich

Jeff Chalovich

The second example, we use the entire enterprise in our machine platform, a smaller boutique liquor provider. We put machine solution to automate the back end of their lines. We did an eight-sided corrugated packaging model wide high graphics. We use our RTS group for the partitions; the single-serve liquor bottles we brought in our folding carton and that was in the $5 million to $10 million range for our Business. We're seeing great success in that, in really being a solutions provider and we're leading with solutions, not product-centric.

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Your next question comes from the line of Anthony Pettinari from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Anthony Pettinari

Anthony Pettinari

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Anthony Pettinari

Anthony Pettinari

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Your next question comes from the line of George Staphos from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

George Staphos

George Staphos

Having said that, at the same time, since the IPO, MPSX had been somewhat of an uneven performer. Going back long enough in history, Steve, the entity was largely owned by one of your peers and ultimately that peer exited owning Shorewood.

Considering that, considering some of the challenges that MPS has had with the UK or with multimedia, why do you think owning this business from here will -- you'll be more successful than what we have seen in recent case studies? Is it around the integration level? Is it around something else? What makes you more confident about owning that asset after what we've seen in the history for MPS and Sherwood previously? And then I had a follow-on.

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

What I can comment on is I think we've been very clear on our strategy and very clear on what we want to do with respect to markets. MPS adds better markets to us. It expands our service and product offerings. We've got opportunities to add synergies and performance improvements.

I think we're the best buyer and the best owner for the company. I think MPS can bring a great deal to us and vice versa. So I just think it makes sense for us. I think with respect to the uneven performance, I think we've had -- there has been volatility in the markets. I think if you look at this on a long term basis, maybe like, say, a year or two, three years, it's just going to make us a better Company.

George Staphos

George Staphos

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

George Staphos

George Staphos

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Wilde from Bank of Montreal. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Wilde

Mark Wilde

What do you have to do differently now so that you don't repeat what happened with some of these companies in the past? Is it different incentive systems for the sales people when they are dealing with this higher value-add stuff? What is it going to take?

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

I take your point on wanting to align the incentive systems. And I think we've done that very effectively at WestRock across a number of businesses. I will also point out that on the -- one of the businesses that you identified, I think we had made on Home, Health & Beauty, that management team had performed outstandingly well over the past three years. In fact, I was recognized on the call yesterday. So I have a high degree of confidence in our ability to integrate and in large part because of my knowledge of the people at WestRock and the knowledge that I have of the way MPS operates their business.

Mark Wilde

Mark Wilde

Ward Dickson

Ward Dickson

The rise in OCC in the quarter was something that we did not expect. So the sequential inflation that we had from Q4 to Q1 was actually higher than we anticipated. But what we did talk about was the fact that we're getting to the full realization of the price increase.

So from a Company point of view, I think the input cost inflation could be over the $200 million level for the full year. It's going to be highly dependent upon OCC trends as we go into the second half of the year. Again, the full pricing realization will be there on the domestic side as we exit next quarter and we will start to get the benefits from the export price increase as well. So I think we will have margin improvement in our corrugated business as we move into the second half of the year.

Your next question comes from the line of Chip Dillon from Vertical Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chip Dillon

Chip Dillon

Ward Dickson

Ward Dickson

Chip Dillon

Chip Dillon

Ward Dickson

Ward Dickson

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Weintraub from Buckingham Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Weintraub

Mark Weintraub

Jeff Chalovich

Jeff Chalovich

As we entered January, after 12 days, we were up over 1.5 points. So we're between 1% and 1.5% right now. So the demand is still good and steady. And there's, of course, eCommerce has fallen off a bit, but our other segments are steady right now.

Mark Weintraub

Mark Weintraub

Jeff Chalovich

Jeff Chalovich

Your next question comes from the line of Phil Ng from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Phil Ng

Phil Ng

Ward Dickson

Ward Dickson

I think we see some offsets in the ability to generate some more cash out of L&D versus -- our land and development operations -- versus our original estimate for the year. And then we have some favorability in cash taxes and in working capital as compared to the model that we had at the beginning of the year.

For MPS, their unlevered free cash flow for the fiscal year, the last fiscal year was almost $120 million. If you look at the trailing 12 months, at the end of September, it was around $100 million. It will contribute immediately when it becomes part of WestRock from a free cash flow point of view.

Phil Ng

Phil Ng

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Maguire from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Maguire

Brian Maguire

I think the logic makes sense there. But in some of these deals before, we had seen where the displaced incumbent gets a little bit more aggressive trying to place those tons that they have lost and you see some price erosion as a result. Do you think that could be the case here or are there any reasons why it might be a little bit unique and you wouldn't see some kind of a competitive reaction in the market?

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Brian Maguire

Brian Maguire

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Josephson from Keybanc. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Similarly, I know, Ward, you talked about cost inflation being at the high end of that $175 million to $200 million, if not even above that. Can you just talk about what your expectation is and what you're expecting for OCC, nat gas, diesel, et cetera, just so people know where you're coming from?

Ward Dickson

Ward Dickson

For inflation, I am not going to quote a specific number. Again, it's above the high end of the range and it's highly dependent upon where OCC is going to be for the full year. That simply reinforces the need for us to achieve our productivity goals that we have across the Company.

We generated over $80 million of productivity that fell through the bottom line in the quarter on a year-over-year basis. We're reiterating that we're going to exit the full year at the $800 million run rate on the $1 billion target. And it's -- what we have to do is we have to drive productivity to offset the negative impact of inflation.

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Bob Feeser

Bob Feeser

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Jeff Chalovich

Jeff Chalovich

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Connelly from CLSA. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Connelly

Mark Connelly

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Mark Connelly

Mark Connelly

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Your next question comes from the line of Lars Kjellberg from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lars Kjellberg

Lars Kjellberg

Ward Dickson

Ward Dickson

Lars Kjellberg

Lars Kjellberg

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Powers from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Steve Powers

Steve Powers

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Chercover from Davidson. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Steve Chercover

Steve Chercover

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Steve Chercover

Steve Chercover

Steve Voorhees

Steve Voorhees

Steve Chercover

Steve Chercover

Matt Tractenberg

Matt Tractenberg

Matt Tractenberg

Matt Tractenberg

