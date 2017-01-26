Radio One Maybe The One

Investment Thesis

The African-American broadcaster has laid ground for 2017 by adopting cost-saving measures such as less bonuses, and reinventing itself as a diversified company keen on protecting its market share.

Radio One, Inc (NASDAQ: ROIAK) is a radio, cable television and digital media company based in Silver Spring, Maryland. With 55 radio stations serving 16 U.S. markets, it is the largest African American-owned broadcaster in the country. Founded in 1980, the company operates through the following segments:

Reach Media - This is the radio section targeting urban listeners and African Americans.

TV One - This cable TV network targets African American women.

Interactive One - This digital publisher operates web content for urban readers and listeners.

ROIAK has grown through acquisitions and mergers which has seen the selling off of underperforming radio stations, and re-arrangement of content to attract a wider outreach. It went public in 1999, with an IPO of 6.5 million shares trading at $24 apiece. The founder, Cathy Hughes and her son, Alfred Liggins, hold the majority controlling stake. In 2016, the company announced that it would be renaming itself to Urban One, Inc. with the tagline of "Black Culture" from January 1st 2017.

Trends and Forces

The biggest disruption of technology has been felt in the media industry. Innovative technologies have revolutionized previous ways of digesting information, and the world has moved to personalized news consumption. We are now in the era of over-the-top television. Audiences have shifted from the traditional TV screen, in favor of live streaming, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), multi-platform videos, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime, Sling TV, Hulu, HBO Now and BBC iPlayer.

Noteworthy is the fact that TV viewership has not changed, just the viewing experience to multiple screens. These new entrants to the field of broadcasting offer a wide array of options for users, including video-on-demand, stand-alone streaming, on-demand access, flexible subscriptions, original content and audience interaction. Needless to say, these convenient models are a big hit among millennials. On-the-go access means that audiences no longer have to be confined to one place to get news; they can get it on their smartphones, tablets and laptops.

With increased internet connectivity, media channels are beginning to overlap onto each other. They are no longer separated by different technologies. Newspapers have gone digital, even offering live TV screening to viewers. Radio stations are now venturing into the turf of television, offering podcasts and video clips.

Media players are certainly in a tight position to invest in digital diversification, restoration and repackaging of content to meet the growing demands of their audiences. In 2014, internet video viewership was double that of linear TV. Video is projected to take up to 90% of global internet traffic by 2018. In 2020, 14 million households will be on stream-alone TV.

In 2016, ROIAK had a growth of revenue relative to the previous year same quarter, much of it revenue from political advertisement. Net political revenue in Q3 of 2016 was $477,000, compared to $413,000 in Q3 of 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was at $137 million up from $133 million. Reach Media net revenue fell by 7.1%. Direct internet advertising sales were up 24%, which were offset by declines in other units. The cable TV segment grew by 1% from $46.8 million in Q3 of 2016 to $47.8 million in the same quarter of 2015.

The company was on cost-cutting measures during this quarter, including lower staff bonuses and reduced marketing and promotional spending. Operating income from broadcasting and internet was up by 2.9% to $43 million. As part of restructuring, ROIAK is in the process of selling off some transmission towers, making it 50% non-radio. ROIAK also has invested in gaming through a deal expected to be finalized in Q4 of 2016. The trailing 12 months EBITDA is at $97.45 million, while operating PE ratio is at 2.228.

The broadcaster saw a growth of subscribers from 57.9 million to 59.9 million between June and November, marking an expanded client base. In addition, ROIAK outperformed the market in Atlanta, Baltimore and DC by 0.6%, 0.8% and 0.5% in that order. The Houston segment is lagging due to competition and size, but it is projected to be revived in Q4 by getting rid of unprofitable events and promotions. The figures reflect a company on a growth trajectory. With a market cap of $133.55 million and shares trading at $2.75, the company is undervalued. I therefore recommend a buy on this stock which is headed for a rise in value in the coming days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.