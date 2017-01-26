When Should I Sell A Stock?

Most investors who handle their own portfolio put a lot of effort before they purchase a stock. They perform their due diligence, which usually involves reading quarterly reports, presentations, conference calls and a technical analysis to select an opportune entry point. However, most investors do not know when to sell a stock. Instead they tend to keep their stocks until they cannot stomach a pronounced downturn. As this is not a viable long-term strategy, investors should follow some strict guidelines to determine whether they should sell a stock.

First of all, there are some investors who do not do their homework before they purchase a stock. They usually pull the trigger when things are rosy, thinking that the odds favor the uptrend to continue. Unfortunately for them, unforeseen headwinds may show up and drive the stock price down. When this occurs, these investors wonder what they should do, but it may be too late to avoid significant losses. Therefore, the importance of performing a proper due diligence before purchasing a stock cannot be overemphasized. Investors should realize this in order to avoid painful selling decisions later.

Even those who study their stocks thoroughly before purchasing them tend to make a series of mistakes in the selling step. For instance, many investors sell a stock just because the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is in a downtrend and hence they expect their stock to follow. However, this is one of the costliest mistakes investors can make. If the market correction turns out to be short-lived, just like in most of the cases, the stock will soon rebound and investors will have to repurchase it at a higher price than they previously sold it. In other words, this strategy eventually results in selling low and buying high. All those who have sold their stocks due to a market correction during the last 8 years have greatly regretted it. It is only natural for the market to experience large fluctuations from time to time and hence investors should not base their decisions on these gyrations.

Investors should also avoid selling their stocks based on relatively abstract macro concerns. There will always be numerous articles and headlines about the lackluster growth of the economy, the expected impact of higher interest rates and the poor shape of domestic households. However, as no one can consistently forecast the path of the economy, these worries rarely materialize.

Moreover, even if they do, the promising stocks, with exciting growth prospects and minimal debt, are likely to keep growing regardless of the underlying conditions. For instance, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has exhibited double-digit growth for 40 consecutive quarters, which means that its exceptional streak continued even during the Great Recession. Warren Buffett has repeatedly emphasized that he never pays attention to macro factors if he likes the prospects of a stock. Even if the best economist predicted a major recession, he would ignore the forecast in his investing decisions. This is what investors should do when they consider selling a stock: Ignore the macro noise and the always abundant gloomy forecasts for the market.

Of course it is also possible that a stock may fall due to its own specific reasons. Nevertheless, investors should not sell the stock just because it is falling. Instead they should carefully evaluate the situation and determine whether their initial investment thesis is still intact. If the business model of the company has permanently deteriorated, they should pull the trigger and sell the stock. For instance, the business model of Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) incurred a permanent impact by the iWatch of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). As Fossil generates most of its profits from watches, the iWatch has been a game changer for the company. To be sure, its earnings per share have plunged 70% in the last two years while its stock has dived at an approximately equal rate. Therefore, its shareholders should have sold their shares when the threat showed up.

On the other hand, if the headwind is just a one-time event, then investors should keep their emotions under control and avoid selling the stock. Buffett takes this one step further and advises investors to buy more shares while their stock keeps falling. However, while this may seem reasonable on the surface, I advise investors to refrain from following this piece of advice. First of all, they cannot be as confident as Buffett is on his holdings. Even the oracle of Omaha has been proven wrong in some of his holdings, such as International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), and hence investors cannot be fully confident in their stock during a sell-off. Even more importantly, if investors buy more shares while the stock is falling, they will increase their exposure to the stock. Consequently, they are not likely to be able to stomach the downtrend, which may last longer than expected. Therefore, I advise investors to keep their exposure to the falling stock intact in order to wait patiently for a rebound, without any emotional pressure.

From the above, it should be evident that a stock should be sold only when its business model has incurred a permanent hit. There is also one more case in which a sale may be considered. More specifically, when a stock becomes clearly overpriced, i.e., its P/E ratio widely exceeds its growth rate and is above 20-25. On the one hand, if the stock exhibits high or moderate growth, investors may keep it even if it reaches a P/E ratio of 25-30. The high growth rate is likely to compensate the shareholders for the initial overvaluation and hence there is no reason to sell a richly valued stock that keeps growing. Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are excellent examples of this case. While they have always been markedly expensive, they have kept delivering exceptional returns.

On the other hand, if a stock has stopped growing or is slowly growing, then it may be prudent to sell it if it reaches a P/E ratio above 20-25. Of course the popular stalwarts, such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS), always trade at a premium valuation and hence a somewhat high P/E, around 20-22, can be considered reasonable. On the other hand, if these stocks reach a P/E ratio around 25, investors should probably take their profits and look for great returns elsewhere. Of course any stock can climb to unthinkable heights thanks to market euphoria but it is not a viable long-term strategy to keep overvalued stocks just because the market may become even more exuberant.

To conclude, if the process of purchasing a stock is executed correctly, the need to sell a stock will rarely show up. Only if the business of the company incurs permanent deterioration due to an unforeseen headwind, the stock should be sold. Moreover, if the stock becomes clearly overvalued without meaningful earnings growth, its shareholders should probably consider selling it in order to pursue high returns elsewhere. In all the other cases, investors should stay the course and ignore the noise from macro concerns and market gyrations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.