Microsoft Reports Earnings Tonight: Good Guy, Dark-Sider Or Fence Straddler?

Microsoft will announce its earnings for the quarter and for the full year ended in December after the close of regular market trading this evening.

Current Street consensus is for earnings of $0.79 per share on revenues of $25.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. For the company's current quarter (March), the sell-side is estimating earnings of $0.72 per share on revenues of $22.7 billion.

A couple of weeks ago, IDC put out a report that stated that global PC sales declined in the holiday quarter ended in December however, the rate of decline slowed drastically from a year ago levels. The market research firm said that PC sales in Q4 of 2016 were down 1.5% year-on-year, a big improvement over the 10.6% year-on-year decline in Q4 of 2015.

What investors will be looking for is whether Microsoft was able to pick up steam as the PC cycle seems to be turning, albeit slowly. The December quarter was also the first full quarter since Microsoft introduced new hardware (Surface Pro, Surface Studio, et al) and the company could shed light on whether it saw momentum on the hardware side of its business.

In addition, investors will be looking for comments regarding progress in the company's cloud business (Azure), artificial intelligence and digital initiatives.

Microsoft, since Satya Nadella took over as CEO, has successfully transitioned to a serious player in 'SMAC' (social, mobile, analytics and cloud), leaving rivals like IBM, Cisco and even Intel scrambling to catch up.

We saw Cisco announce that highly expensive acquisition of so-called unicorn, AppDynamics, just yesterday for $3.7 billion. The acquisition was Cisco realizing how far behind the competition it actually is on the SMAC front. Did reek a bit of desperation, no?

The earnings report and subsequent conference call tonight should go a long way in shedding light on these initiatives and the company's plans in these vital areas in 2017 and beyond.

Shares of Microsoft are indicated to move $2.60 per share, in either direction, post its earnings report tonight. There are currently 50.5 million shares held short as of 12/30/210 which is a little over 2 days average trading volume. Not enough to cause a squeeze but enough to get the dark-side's (shorts) blood pressure racing if the shares were to pop.

Since election night, when President Trump emerged as the surprise winner and in the subsequent hard sell-off in technology related companies, Microsoft shares are up 5% lagging the Nasdaq which is up 9% in the same time frame. In the last 52 weeks, shares of Microsoft are up 24% again lagging the tech heavy Nasdaq which is up 27%.

It could be time for Microsoft this evening.

I like the risk-reward going into Microsoft's earnings tonight. I might take a position intra-day and before the results are out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.