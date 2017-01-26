AMD: Growing Market For Games-Centric Processors, Discrete Video Cards Is A Tailwind

There's a large population of PC gamers. As of Q3 2016, more than 34% of shipped personal computers had pre-installed discrete video cards.

The upcoming release of high-performing Ryzen processors and Vega GPUs will help AMD capture more of the mid-range/high-end market.

Jon Peddie Research estimated that the PC gaming hardware market breached $30 billion in 2016. Most of that amount came from mid-range and high-end products.

It is important for Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) to accelerate the commercial release schedule of its Vega Graphics Processor Units (GPU) and Ryzen processor products. Tardiness in releasing new video cards and processors could handicap AMD's comeback story.

According to Jon Peddie Research, the global PC gaming hardware market (where GPUs and x86 PC processors belong) is now a $30 billion/year business. Unlike the declining PC market (-5.7% Y-o-Y in 2016), the niche hardware industry for PC gamers is still projected to grow annually by 6% for the next three years.

Jon Peddie Research also estimated that more than 34% of personal computers shipped out in Q3 2016 had discrete or stand-alone video cards.

More importantly, the PC gaming hardware business generated most of its annual revenue from mid-range and high-end products.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

Based on the chart above, AMD better focus on mid-range/high-end products this year. Many PC gamers are willing to pay more to get higher frame rates and better game graphics quality.

High-performance Vega GPUs and Ryzen processors could prove a potent combination that could make some big spending gamers to defect from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to AMD products.

Gaining Market Share Also Requires Great High-End GPU Products

The budget-friendly Polaris GPU products helped AMD gain market share last year. As of Q3 2016, Jon Peddie Research estimated that AMD now has more than 29% of the discrete GPU business - up from just 18.8% in Q3 2015.

(Source: Anandtech/Jon Peddie Research)

On the other hand, selling budget Polaris video cards may not be enough to improve AMD's market share against Nvidia. AMD needs competent high-end Vega GPUs to compete with GTX 1080. In my view, AMD could gain 10%-15% more share in discrete GPU shipments if it could come up with decent mid-range and high-end Vega products.

Furthermore, the bottom line of AMD benefits little from selling sub-$200 Polaris GPUs. The truth is that AMD needs profits to help pare down its debt and finance more R&D. Making a decent profit is not feasible if AMD only concentrates on entry-level video cards and PC processors.

A screenshot of the best-selling computer video cards at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reveals there are many buyers for $380-$625 discrete graphics accelerator cards.

(Source: Amazon)

Ryzen CPU Could Win The Respect of PC Gamers

Aside from the GPU, gamers also need the best processor to boost their PC gaming machines. AMD therefore needs competent games-optimized processors to get a bigger slice of the $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware market. As of last month, more than 78.50% of Steam PC gamers still use Intel processors.

This is understandable because for the last five years, AMD had no answer to Intel's Core i-Series CPUs. A timely release of Ryzen could change this.

(Source: Steam)

Leaked benchmark scores of an engineering sample of an 8-core AMD Ryzen processor showed it is finally catching up with the CPU/gaming performance of Intel's high-end Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

Source: CanardPC

Many PC gamers could also be tempted to try 14-nanometer Ryzen processors. AMD confirmed that Ryzen processors will ship out with speed multiplier unlocked and ready for overclocking. An overclocking-capable CPU is often a necessity for many PC gamers.

Sales of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) upcoming seventh-gen Kaby Lake processors could suffer if AMD delivers equivalent-performing mid-range and high-end Ryzen processors. AMD could offer 20%-30% cheaper Ryzen processors to retail consumers and PC builders to undermine the sales of Intel's Skylake and Kaby Lake processors.

Conclusion

AMD's stock price already quadrupled last year but I still rate it a buy. AMD finding commercial success in the mid-range/high-end market for GPUs and processors could help propel the stock near the $15-$20 price levels. My ideal 2017/2018 scenario is for AMD to gain 40-50% share in discrete video cards and 40% in games-centric PC processors.

Lastly, money from selling more higher-margin mid-range and high-end processors and GPUs could help AMD finance its research on GPU-accelerated deep learning products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA, AMZN, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.