Germany Starts Strong Into 2017

As Fundamentals had proven enough reason for a great year-end-rally, economic indicators continue to support the German stock market (DAX) in the beginning of the new year. As the PMIs by Markit give me a good sense for the overall direction of the economy, this article covers the recently published Flash Germany Services and Manufacturing PMIs and takes a look at the DAX.

Markit PMI

The Markit Flash PMI captures most of the PMI data collected during the ongoing month and serves as a preview for the final PMI (the divergence is very low).

The manufacturing sector PMI started into the new year with a 3-year high reaching a reading of 56.5 points. The chart below shows the clear uptrend in manufacturing since February 2016. The services sector PMI wasn't as positive with 1.1 points lower than in December. As it is still in healthy territory, I don't take that as a reason to worry.

The PMI report revealed an outlook on inflation: Input prices rose at the sharpest pace in over 5 years, affected by higher oil and metal prices as well as a weaker euro. However, it was mentioned that higher costs couldn't fully passed on to clients due to competitive pressures and price negotiations. This earnings season should reveal how companies dealt with any margin compressions like that. On the other hand a weaker euro helped keeping up new export work.

Comparing it to last year, when the manufacturing index came close to the contraction-threshold of 50, we have a completely different situation now. The German stock market isn't just following the "Trump-rally".

The DAX

Today, we could observe the breakout to the upside after a 1-month sideways move, similar to the U.S. market. That proves to be a strong move given the euro staying near its 1-month high. As I expect the euro to get back into a decline, we have some additional support by that. Together with the positive economic outlook this could make the DAX target its all-time-high at 12.400 - something which seemed to be out of reach forever just a year ago.

Interestingly, among the top three performers of today's DAX were the Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. With a gain of 5.71% and 3.93% respectively, both stocks confirmed their uptrend by making new highs (8- and 12-month high). The second strongest stock was HeidelbergCement reacting to Trump's building plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.