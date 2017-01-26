Verizon: Can You Buy It Now?

The near-term earnings picture is muddled by changes in the wireless business model, but VZ continues to hang on to its higher value subscribers.

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) outlook for flattish revenue and EPS in 2017 is disappointing, but not surprising. There are three issues all coming together at once to muddle the earnings picture and raise questions about the long-term outlook: 1) the rapid shift to wireless service plans that do not include subsidized phones, 2) aggressive pricing by T-Mobile and Sprint, and 3) the maturation of the wireless marketplace. The first issue undoubtedly will prove temporary, the second could take longer to play out, while the third is simply a fact that should be discounted accordingly. However, even when we factor the above into our analysis, we conclude that VZ is a compelling long for patient investors.

Verizon finally yielded to the industry's move toward unsubsidized phones in the middle of 2015. Initially, this provided a lift to earnings given the drop in phone subsidies and higher equipment margin. However, the flip side to this was lower monthly service plan prices which weighed on revenue comparisons in 2016 and will continue to do so through 2017. Bottom line, 2015 earnings were inflated by the business model shift and growth likely won't normalize until early 2018. Despite the impact on near-term growth comparisons, these changes to the way consumers pay for wireless services doesn't really change the long-term economics for VZ shareholders.

The issue of wireless competition is more troublesome and will take longer to play out, but again there is evidence that VZ will come through in a position of strength. T-Mobile has been successful at adding subscribers and improving profitability, but still remains less than half as profitable as VZ. Sprint has been less successful in adding new customers and continues to lose money. And neither competitor earns a return anywhere near its cost of capital, by our analysis. Continued poor returns will dictate that either the number three and four wireless players be allowed to merge at some point or they eventually will be forced out of business.

Admittedly, "eventually" may be a very long time for investment purposes. But if one looks deeper at the impact of price competition on VZ thus far, there is compelling evidence that VZ retains a solid foundation. The company's retail postpaid phone churn continues to be the lowest in the industry (below 0.9% monthly) despite having the highest prices in the industry. VZ's drop in subscriber growth is almost entirely attributable to a loss of lower value prepaid and/or basic phone subscribers. As a result, it appears that the net impact on revenue growth from aggressive competition has been fairly muted.

It is evident that the wireless industry is rapidly maturing and that revenue growth rates likely will stabilize only in the low-single digits. Recognizing this, VZ's management has been more aggressive on the acquisition front, with deals for media content companies like AOL and Yahoo and rumors of larger combinations with cable and satellite providers. As investors, we would prefer management instead accelerate dividend growth or increase share repurchases rather than chasing growth for its own sake. Though some of these acquisitions likely will prove successful, we regard potential management missteps with capital allocation as the biggest risk to the stock.

Our valuation analysis suggests that VZ is worth $62-72 today. We provide a range of values rather than a point estimate since the industry is experiencing greater uncertainty than usual. In our 'high' case, we assume that VZ is able to generate operating income at the same margin and capital return levels present prior to the wireless business model shift in 2015. The 'high' case also assumes that T-Mobile and Sprint will continue to be unsuccessful in wresting away VZ's higher value postpaid subscribers and that management's efforts at diversification won't harm capital returns. The 'low' case assumes that VZ's capital returns are hampered by competition and acquisitions and that the end result is the company merely earns its estimated cost of capital.

VZ valuation ($ in M except per share data)

low high normalized ebit (ArcPoint estimates) 23,000 26,000 (-) interest expense (4Q16 annualized) 4,536 4,536 normalized pre-tax income 18,464 21,464 (-) taxes @ 35% 6,462 7,512 net income 12,002 13,952 (-) net income attributable to non-controlling interests (ArcPoint estimates) 360 419 net income to common 12,362 14,370 diluted shares (4Q16 average) 4,081 4,081 normalized EPS 3.03 3.52 estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap non-cyclical stocks 20.4 20.4 (based upon ArcPoint Advisor analysis) estimated fair value per share of VZ 62 72

Source: Company public filings and ArcPoint Advisor estimates.

Note that our 'high' estimate for normalized EPS is only ~$3.50, below the company's adjusted EPS of $3.87 for 2016. Our estimates incorporate some degree of severance expense since this is hardly a non-recurring item for VZ. But we still believe there is downside risk to VZ's adjusted earnings in the coming years. So why buy the stock today? Because 67% of the company's postpaid subscribers had unsubsidized phones at the end of 2016, and that number will be even higher a year from now. The likelihood is that service revenue growth will resume in 2018, greatly improving the optics for VZ's fundamentals. That may seem like a small change, but given the negative sentiment around VZ it could have an outsized impact on the share price.

