Applied Materials: 42% Exposure To EUV Lithography Will Stunt Long-Term Growth

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) competes with Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the etch and deposition equipment sectors used to fabricate semiconductors. Most importantly, these technologies have been gaining momentum as they are used in 3D NAND manufacturing.

There are only a few companies making these devices, which I discussed in a Seeking Alpha article last week entitled "What We Learned About Micron Technology From Main Competitor Samsung Electronics." These are Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), Toshiba, SK Hynix, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

In recent 10-K filings from AMAT and LRCX, both companies count Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the largest 3D NAND manufacturers, as customers, accounting for greater than 10% of total revenues in fiscal year 2016. In fact, LRCX also counts a third large 3D NAND manufacturer, SK Hynix, as one of these customers. It's not possible to ascertain from these 10-K data whether LRCX's revenues are greater than AMAT's in 3D NAND despite that fact that it counts as 3D NAND manufacturers three of its largest customers versus only two for AMAT.

LRCX just announced stellar financials for its recent quarter ended December 25, 2016. Revenues were up 15.3% QoQ and 29.3% YoY. AMAT's next fiscal quarter ends January 31, 2017, and I expect comparable financial growth.

Both AMAT and LRCX compete for the same floor space in the 3D NAND fab. Because of the current shortage of NAND and the conversion of 2D NAND to 3D NAND, there is strong growth expected in NAND output, as shown below in Table 1:

Table 1 Demand (Million Gb) 2015 2016 % Change 2017 % Change Mobile 23,825 30,585 28.40% 38,386 25.50% SSD 33,497 62,476 86.50% 113,591 81.80% USB/flash 21,770 28,892 32.70% 33,767 16.90% Other 9,884 11,680 18.20% 14,697 25.80% Total 88,976 133,633 50.20% 200,441 50.00% Supply (Million Gb) 2015 2016 % Change 2017 % Change SK Hynix 10,710 16,001 49.40% 22,700 41.90% Samsung 31,844 53,990 69.50% 82,480 52.80% Toshiba 40,470 47,435 17.20% 63,160 33.20% Intel/Micron 5,878 20,119 242.30% 28,248 40.40% Other 74 66 -10.80% 95 43.90% Total 88,976 137,611 54.70% 196,683 42.90% Source: The Information Network

As a result, both companies stand to gain in sales of deposition and etch equipment for the fabrication of 2D and 3D NAND. In simple terms, a 64-layer 3D NAND, in production at all manufacturers listed in Table 1, uses 64 dep-etch processing sequences compared to just one with 2D NAND.

Of course Deposition and Etch equipment is used in the fabrication of every semiconductor device, but the fabrication of 3D NAND uses an inordinate number of processing steps using this equipment.

Impact of EUV Lithography

Countering the growth of deposition/etch equipment, not only for NAND but all semiconductors, is EUV lithography. The exclusive domain of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), EUV technology will be ready to replace DUV immersion lithography for device production at the 7nm processing node.

ASML recently reported its latest quarterly earnings and noted that shipments of EUV lithography equipment are starting to take off. EUV equipment accounted for 12% of ASML's revenue in 4Q16, up from 7% in 3Q16 and 0% in 1Q16. In addition, the company received orders for six of its NXE:3400 EUV systems in 4Q16 alone, and its order backlog for EUV equipment stands at 18 units.

This presents a problem for AMAT. For the customers accounting for 10% or greater in sales, three are investors in ASML and these three have EUV lithography tools already purchased, according to its latest 10-K filing.

TSMC - 18% of AMAT's 2016 sales

Samsung Electronics - 13%

Intel - 11%

The three represented 42% of AMAT's sales in FY 2016. Granted not all of these companies' chips will use EUV and EUV will not enter mainstream production until the 7nm node, but leading edge devices such as Samsung's 3D NAND and TSMC's and Intel's 3D FinFET devices will.

Why is EUV problematic for AMAT?

Current DUV immersion is viable for processing devices with 30nm features. Below that, engineers employ multiple patterning steps as a way of extending the DUV lithography tool. These multiple processing steps are deposition-etch intensively, utilizing equipment from AMAT and LRCX (and others). In other words, semiconductor manufacturers are utilizing multiple patterning processes, requiring extensive use of deposition and etch equipment, to avoid purchasing the extremely expensive EUV lithography equipment.

If we look at the graphic below, using immersion DUV (ArF-1) at the 20nm node there are 13 mask layers, etch of which use multiple dep-etch steps. If we move across the top of the chart, at 10nm there are 18 mask layers, an increase of 50% in the use of deposition-etch steps.

Multiple patterning at the 7nm node, as shown in the bottom left of the chart, requires 27 mask layers. However, by switching to EUV (bottom right) at 7nm, only 14 mask layers are required, similar to the 20nm node with DUV.

Source: Mirae Asset Daewoo Research

As for the terminology, switching from DUV to EUV, the double litho, double etch (LELE) process will be eliminated while ArF-I would continue to be used for the self-aligned double patterning (SADP) and self-aligned quadruple patterning (SAQP) processes. Most importantly, half the processing steps will be eliminated.

Investor Takeaway

According to our report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," deposition equipment accounted for 44.5% of AMAT's total WFE revenues for CY2015 whereas etch equipment represented 17.9%. The two sectors combined represented 62.5% of AMAT's revenues.

AMAT's customers that will be implementing EUV lithography at the 7nm node represented 42% of AMAT's revenues in FY2016. AMAT's total exposure to EUV lithography represents 26.3% of its total revenues going forward. The implementation of EUV lithography by TSMC, INTC and SSNLF will erode revenues generated by its deposition and etch sectors once in full production. Because of its product line and customer base, AMAT will be the most negatively impacted semiconductor equipment manufacturer once EUV is in production.