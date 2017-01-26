Forget Verizon: 2 Reasons This Higher-Yielding, Faster Growing Telco Is A Far Better Choice

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are some of the largest and most popular high-yield dividend stocks in America, and for good reason. Their incredibly stable cash flow, courtesy of their utility like business model, makes for very secure, and slowly growing dividends. In fact, AT&T is a dividend aristocrat with 31 straight years of payout growth to its name.

T Total Return Price data by YCharts

Of course over the years the maturation of their key markets has resulted in growth slowing to a crawl, as has the rising risk of cord cutting, and increasing competition from rival mobile phone service providers such as T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). This has resulted in both stocks underperforming the broader market since the S&P 500 began its second longest bull run in history.

However, both companies have plans to help restart their growth engines, thus boosting their payout growth and total returns as well. Let's take a look at what AT&T and Verizon offer today's high-yield dividend lover to see, and more importantly why AT&T is the superior dividend stock to own.

Verizon: Free Cash Machine But MAJOR Growth Issues

Sources: Verizon earnings release, Morningstar, Gurufocus Metric Q4 2016 YoY Change Revenue -5.6% Net Income -14.8% Adjusted EPS -3.4% Dividend 2.3%

Despite adding 591,000 wireless subscribers, and maintaining an industry leading post-paid churn rate of 0.9%, Verizon's results in the last quarter were pretty weak.



Source: Verizon earnings presentation.

And more importantly, the entire fiscal year shows similar weakness, with sales and adjusted EPS declining.

That's largely due to increased competition from the likes of T-Mobile, which has resulted in Verizon having to tweak its own pricing plans in order to try to compete. This results in lower revenue per subscriber, which is why in 2016 wireless revenue was down 2.7% year-over-year, despite growing its subscriber base by 2.3 million, or 1.9%.

And despite continued growth in its FIOS cable and internet offering, (full year revenues up 4.6%), the company's total wireline business still managed to deliver a 3.1% revenue decrease in Q4.

Worst of all, the company's 2016 free cash flow or FCF, the lifeblood of any dividend, fell 50%, from $11.2 billion in 2015, to just $5.7 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile the company's guidance for 2017 is for flat revenue and earnings growth. In fact, the only good things you can say about Verizon's 2017 outlook is that, HOPEFULLY sales and earnings growth won't be negative, and that the company's credit rating is on track for an upgrade sometime in 2018 or 2019.

The company remains on track for its $4.8 billion acquisition of Yahoo's (NASDAQ:YHOO)'s core businesses, which along with 2015's $4.4 billion acquisition of AOL, is part of Verizon's pretty far fetched plan to become a major player in big data and mobile advertising.

In other words, if AOL or Yahoo's assets had been able to take on the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), then they wouldn't have failed and needed to put themselves up for sale.

More hopeful, at least for long-term growth potential, is the company's push into IOT, thanks to over $4 billion spent on numerous bolt on purchases over the years such as: Telematics, Telogis, Thingspace, Sensity, and LQD.

Of course, even the IOT is really a hail marry for Verizon, because given the massive size of its revenue, earnings, and FCF, the chances of this pivot away from its core business, (and circle of competence) the chances that IOT will ever move the needle for Verizon is small.

Especially when much of the potential market that Verizon is going after, (Telematics is an attempt to break into the Vehicle Management and Service, or VMAAS market), is already being targeted by very large, and well capitalized competitors such as Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM).

Pretty much the only realistic growth catalyst is for Verizon to win the coming 5G war, and claim a big piece of the internet provider market via mobile broadband. However, there too Verizon faces steep competition from giant rivals, most notably AT&T.

AT&T: Still Growing Thanks To Superior Acquisition Strategy

Sources: Earnings Release, Morningstar, Gurufocus Metric Q4 2016 YoY Change Full Year 2016 YoY Change Revenue -1.0% 11.6% Adjusted EPS 4.8% 4.8% FCF 19.2% 6.8% Dividend 2.1% 2.1%

Unlike Verizon, AT&T is actually putting up some very solid growth numbers for such a large company. That's thanks to strong growth in its core mobile division, including 2.8 million, and 9.5 million net subscriber additions in Q4 and full year 2016, respectively.

In addition, the company continues to make slow but steady growth in its internet and pay TV businesses, with 200,000 net subscribers joining DirectTV Now, and 235,000 additional DirectTV subscribers.



Source: AT&T earnings presentation.

Most importantly of all, the company's massively diversified operations make for very strong, and growing FCF, which is imperative for its long-term dividend growth prospects.

This growth is courtesy of AT&T management sticking to its knitting, when it comes to its recent large scale acquisitions, including the $48.5 billion purchase of DirecTV, and the ongoing $85.4 billion merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

While many, including myself, have been critical of such large acquistions, especially since it will add a massive amount of debt to the balance sheet, at least such deals are accretive to sales, earnings, and most importantly FCF.

In fact, in contrast to Verizon's weak guidance of zero growth in sales, or earnings, AT&T expects to see low single digits sales growth this year, with mid single digits adjusted EPS growth. Most importantly, FCF is projected to grow another 6.5% or so, to around $18 billion.

Profitability: Verizon Has The Edge...For Now

Source: Morningstar Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital AT&T 16.8% 8.9% 10.0% 3.6% 11.9% 7.1% Verizon 22.5% 11.0% 8.6% 5.8% 83.5% 13.4% Industry Average 14.5% 6.3% NA 2.9% 10.1% NA

Verizon has long had the best mobile network in the US, which has allowed it strong pricing power, and some of the industry's best margins, and returns on capital.

BUT AT&T is no slouch in the profitability department, with stronger than average profitability, and a more impressive FCF margin that is ultimately the most important thing for income investors.

And while Verizon may currently lead in profitability, AT&T is likely to see impressive margin growth in the coming years. That's courtesy of Time Warner sporting a: net margin, FCF margin, and ROIC that are 78%, 38%, and 59% higher than AT&T's figures, respectively.

Combined with the $1 billion in cost synergies AT&T expects to achieve with Time Warner, as well as ongoing cost savings derived from moving customers from cable to DirecTV, AT&T should be able to continue to generate greater and greater profitability over time.

That's a very good thing because it will be necessary to address the biggest Achilles heal it has: its bloated balance sheet.

Balance Sheet: AT&T's Latest Mega Deal Means A Mountain Of Debt

Source: Morningstar Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating AT&T 3.06 7.98 47% 0.79 BBB+ Verizon 2.48 9.74 79% 0.85 BBB+ Industry Average 2.52 NA 53% 0.94 NA

Note that this table assumes the Time Warner merger is completed as planned.

As you can see, while neither Telco has a pristine balance sheet, AT&T's leverage ratio is substantially higher, both compared to Verizon and its industry peers. Then again, that doesn't mean that the debt is at a dangerous level, given that AT&T will be generating rivers of FCF with which to service its debts and short-term obligations.

Which basically means that Verizon, who is still working off the mountain of debt it took to buyout Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) 45% stake in Verizon wireless back in 2014, has the slightly stronger balance sheet, once the Time Warner deal closes.

Note that Verizon's $130 billion deal will likely take another two to three years to finish digesting before Verizon is likely to even consider accelerating its token payout growth rate.

How long until AT&T might accelerate its own dividend growth?

Dividend Profile: AT&T Is The Better Dividend Growth Stock

T Dividend data by YCharts

Historically speaking AT&T has been the superior dividend growth stock, with a 20 year dividend CAGR of 4.2%, compared to Verizon's 2.9%. In recent years however, neither company's payout growth has been at it's historic norms, thanks to the slowing growth both are struggling with.

Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return AT&T 4.7% 71.8% 4.1% 8.8% Verizon 4.4% 82.8% 4.0% 8.4% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1%

As you can see, analysts are currently expecting both AT&T and Verizon to eventually return to far stronger dividend growth. However, I'm skeptical of Verizon's ability to deliver such strong payout growth, both because of its much higher payout ratio, and the fact that it has far less growth catalysts with which to boost future FCF.

AT&T meanwhile is only expected to return to its historical dividend growth rate, however that is predicated on two things: paying down its debt, and avoiding further massive acquisitions.

As a long-term investor in AT&T I'm willing to be patient and let management focus on top line growth at the expense of payout growth at least for the next five years (which is likely how long it will take to deleverage the balance sheet). However, at some point investors need to see some payoff from all these deals that are designed to boost FCF growth.

Valuation: Neither Is Exactly Cheap Right Now

Source: Gurufocus Company PE 13 Year Median PE Yield 13 Year Median Yield AT&T 17.5 17.0 4.7% 5.3% Verizon 14.5 17.0 4.4% 4.8% Industry Average 19.2 NA 4.0% NA

While neither AT&T or Verizon is cheap right now, whether or not it makes sense to at least open a position depends on your point of view.

From a PE perspective both companies are trading at a discount to the average Telco. However AT&T is slightly above its historic PE, while Verizon actually looks like a pretty good buy right now.

Of course, if yield is what you care about, (and most shareholders in both companies do), then both stocks, while offering a higher payout than their industry rivals, are trading at a historic premium at the moment.

Source: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fastgraphs Company TTM EPS Projected 10 Year Earnings Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety AT&T $2.59 6.0% $37.24 7.6% -11% Verizon $3.44 5.0% $46.23 6.1% -8%

On the other hand if we use a forward looking valuation metric, such as a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis we can see that both stocks are moderately overvalued relative to their realistic long-term growth projections.

Even AT&T, which has far better chances to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to its bold acquisitions, is currently pricing in some pretty heady growth expectations.

That means that investors looking to buy either stock might want to wait for a better price. This is especially true given that rising interest rates could send the high-yield stocks into a pullback in the next few years; especially since the market as a whole is overdue for a 10% correction.

Risks To Consider:

Both AT&T and Verizon face similar risks, including their high debt loads. With interest rates rising, this will make rolling over debt in the coming years more expensive, and put pressure on margins.

That being said, both companies are FCF machines that should have no problems eventually bringing down their leverage ratios. However, that's only if management avoids the temptation to continue buying other companies.

Given the potential for large tax cuts under the new Trump administration, as well as the growth headwinds both companies' face from cord cutting, there could be big temptations to throw caution to the wind and just make further splashy acquisitions.

After all, AT&T management had previously stated that it wanted to de-lever its balance sheet after acquiring DirectTV, but then decided to buy Time Warner anyway. This might have been out of concern that other major media companies might attempt to do the same, which also explains the rich valuation AT&T paid for these assets.

Verizon in particular could face a lot of pressure to get its growth game together and finally start buying companies that make sense. After all, up until now, the $13 billion or so it's spent over the previous three years haven't done anything to boost either the top or bottom line.

And whenever you start talking big acquisitions you always face two other major risks: regulatory and execution. For example, it's still to be seen whether AT&T's purchase of Time Warner will be approved.

On one hand the new business friendly administration should prove a boon for M&A activity. Then again, Trump publicaly came out against the AT&T/Time Warner merger prior to the election, and thus this acquisition is far from a done deal.

Then there's always the issues of whether or not management in either company can deliver on the synergistic cost savings that are the hallmark excuse for any big purchase. This mainly applies to AT&T since Verizon's bolt on purchases were always more of a desperate attempt to regain relevance than big synergistic opportunities.

Bottom Line: Both Are Solid High-Yield Blue Chips BUT AT&T's Acquisitions Have A Better Chance Of Restarting Ma Bell's Payout Growth

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Verizon isn't a potentially great high-yield blue chip. It's possible that management's recent acquisitions end up paying off big time and turning Verizon into a major tech stock in the coming decade. BUT given management's lack of a track record of being able to pivot successfully into visionary new business models, I think Verizon investors need to hold management's feet to the fire because they have a lot to prove.

Meanwhile AT&T is making far more logical, if still risky big moves to diversify and grow its cash flow. While I'm confident that ultimately the Time Warner deal will prove beneficial to shareholders, whether or not the company ever achieves its dividend growth potential will come down how often, and how successfully the company continues to acquire other firms.

However, in the end I'm far more confident in Ma Bell's ability to grow both its margins, and FCF over time; thus allowing a return to its historic dividend growth rate of about 4%. Which is why I own AT&T and not Verizon in my own diversified dividend growth portfolio.

