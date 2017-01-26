Johnson & Johnson: Fair Is Fair

Long-term investors don't have much reason to leave the stock, but investors new to the stock should consider delaying investment for a better opportunity.

Relative Valuation shows Johnson & Johnson trades close to its peers, history, and how it has historically traded against its peers - Fair in all aspects.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a well-known defensive play in the stock market due to its strong dividend policy and healthy (pun intended) business. At this time, I consider Johnson & Johnson a hold or sell, depending on risk appetite and whether or not the holding account is tax advantaged. The stock is fairly valued at this time on the basis of relative and absolute valuation. Furthermore, while 2017 will not be a poor year for JNJ, it likely won't be a blockbuster year either as Remicade feels the brunt force of Inflectra and medical devices see increased competition and pricing pressures.

Business Segments (Skip if familiar)

Source: Bloomberg and Company Filings

The pharmaceutical segment has grown in both absolute and relative terms over the last few years due to significant autoimmune sales, introduction of key oncology drugs such as Imbruvica and price increases. Medical devices have seen a decline as the business matures plus competition and pricing pressures increase. Consumer health has mostly remained flat with a slight decline in the last few years, especially in the baby care and women's health divisions.

Key focuses in these businesses moving forward include:

Biosimilar threat to Remicade

Stelara sales against Taltz and Cosentyx

Label expansions for Imbruvica

Darzalex as cornerstone multiple myeloma treatment and label expansion

Xarelto sales against Eliquis

Generic competition for multiple drugs such as Concerta, Invega, and Prezista

Launch of sirukumab and guselkumab

Whether Actelion acquisition creates value or not

Competition increases in medical devices from Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and also Zimmer (NYSE:ZBH) later in year

Growth in spine market as new products introduced and JNJ offers cervical implants (increased competition too from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and others).

Whether or not AMO acquisition creates value

Possible divestiture of diabetes care and other segments

Improvement of margins from restructuring medical devices segment

Sales growth in beauty / skincare from Vogue acquisition

Strength of Consumer Health in emerging markets

Increase in consumer health margins

Relative Valuation

Source: Bloomberg. Stryker's revenue growth has changed to 13.86% since this screenshot was taken, which increases average revenue growth to about 7.13% for the peer group.

JNJ is around the average for most of its margins compared to its peer group, suggesting the company runs its business efficiently. It is important to note that margins are expected to improve in both the medical devices division due to restructuring and in the consumer health division (which currently trails peers). However, its margins in the pharmaceutical division may fall flat or decrease slightly as biosimilars compete against the autoimmune section and generics of other drugs lower sales of their reference drug.

Source: Bloomberg

Again, JNJ trades at around average multiples across the board from its peer group on metrics such as:

Forward PE (3% premium)

Forward EV/EBITDA (10% discount)

Forward P/FCF (7% premium)

Current PE (fair)

Current EV/EBITDA (13% discount)

You'll find this is a common theme, as it not only trades fairly to its peers, but also against its own historical multiples as can be seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

When compared to how it has historically traded against its peers, interestingly JNJ trades slightly overvalued compared to how it has historically on a forward PE basis as can be seen below:

Source: Bloomberg. SD = Standard Deviation

However, on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, the company trades at a slightly higher discount than it historically has:

Source: Bloomberg

Given that Johnson & Johnson trades close to its peers in terms of multiples, close to its own historical multiples, and even similar against how it has historically traded against its peers, I consider this strong evidence the stock is fairly valued at this time. This conclusion is further supported by absolute valuation methods shown below.

Absolute Valuation

Note (can skip): The assumptions in these models are not perfect, nor did I intend them to be. I have sanity checked the assumptions made by Bloomberg for the dividend discount model (DDM) and discounted cash flow (DCF) models such that they were not unrealistic. I made a few adjustments to the assumptions related to the maturity growth rate, payout ratio, and beta in the DDM model. I also increased WACC in DCF, changed the baseline EBITDA exit multiple and increased the increments for the sensitivity analysis to provide a wider range of scenarios.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen above, DDM suggests a value around $98 or that the stock is currently overvalued by around 13%. I consider margin of error to be as high as 10-20% for these quick calculations so I consider this in the fair value range. Most of the inputs are taken from consensus estimates or the country risk premium screen in Bloomberg (which constantly recalculates market premium by country on a number of factors). Beta is calculated from a 5 year, monthly regression of stock returns against market. Payout ratio has fluctuated between 45 - 60% the last few years, so I went on the lower end of that range and assumed a slightly higher growth rate at maturity instead of vice versa. I could have changed the model to a two-stage or even one stage model given how mature JNJ is, but it makes little difference to the valuation conclusion.

Additionally, I did a swift DCF analysis with Bloomberg's Excel template which revealed more bullish results:

Source: Bloomberg

This is one of the few cases where I am not too much biased to one method or the other. The EBITDA exit multiple method is more historically accurate in this case (to both current and historical EBITDA multiples for JNJ). However, the perpetuity method is not unrealistic given the low rate of growth in free cash flow. I conclude DCF analysis suggests an upside of around 20-25%, which is not too different from what sell-side analysts project in their DCF models (slightly less bullish). If you read my last article, you may be wondering if I changed any of the revenue growth or margin assumptions from consensus. In this case, I have not so it is important to note that these values only hold if consensus estimates are not overly bullish.

Source: Bloomberg and Analyst Consensus

As can be seen in the chart above, there has recently been some revisions downward on revenue projections following the earnings announcement this week. In general, revenue estimates have trended downward over the last 2 years. I don't often put much weight in this, but it is key in understanding that consensus estimates are in constant flux and the valuation given here is a snapshot in time.

Conclusion

When I'm asked what a blue chip stock is, Johnson & Johnson is one of the first names that comes to mind. JNJ offers a hefty dividend, stable growth, strong margins and a long, reputable history. And since dividends are such a key focus for JNJ, I thought I'd throw this in here too:

Source: Bloomberg

No discontinuations and constant growth, exactly what one hopes to see as a dividend investor. DoctoRx likened JNJ to a bond in his recent article on the company and I couldn't agree more. I'd be hard pressed to attempt and convince long-term investors to let go of this iconic name, especially given the alpha the stock has offered over the last few years (plus tax concerns). However, waiting for a better opportunity for further investments may be advisable at this time based on valuation metrics and revision trends. The stock has proven stubborn and given generous returns even in the face of unfavorable valuation before, so we can only wait and see.

