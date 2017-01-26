Why China May Lower Oil Prices In The Short Term

Higher infrastructure spend in the North American is sure to glut the market in the longer term, making oil an even less attractive investment at the moment.

Introduction

The politics behind black gold are complicated and filled with uncertainty. A few months back, it looked like Saudi Arabia would not be successful in garnering support to curb global oil production enough to inflate prices due to weakened supply. In my article, I explained why the situation was so dire for oil giant Saudi Arabia, and that it was imperative to have the price per barrel increase for the Middle Eastern country. Well lo and behold, the production freeze happened, and oil and drilling stocks immediately jumped. But it may finally be time to calm down. Take a look at this chart of (NYSEARCA:USO) to get a stronger picture:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

USO has gone up nearly 9% since the production freeze was announced, ending trading on January 25th at $11.31 per share. This is up from the $10.44 it was trading at before any deal was struck. Due to announcements from China and India, as well as North America, I believe that oil is set to be roiled in the near-term.

Today's EIA Report

The report from the Energy Information Administration earlier today shed light on some short-term indicators demonstrating the bearish landscape of stockpile reserves. United States inventories have been growing, and there is concern that shale output may disturb the supply market that OPEC has tried to minimize. US production is back at levels that helped cause oil's demise back in 2014, and it has no signs of slowing down. This is the first cause of concern for the oil investor.

China and Its Changing Approach

China has consistently been a rock for oil demand in the past. The country has extraordinary reserves, and oil helps the country run a variety of different projects, and helps it rival the US in oil reserve figures. According to the Wall Street Journal, both China and India were heavy buyers when oil prices retracted so heavily, down into the $30s and $40s. Analysts are now recognizing that China has been marginally curbing their buying efforts of black gold, and India is following suit as well. Combined, China and India are expected to account for 700,000 barrels per day in demand, which will equate to roughly half of what OPEC decided to cut back in November. This can pose serious issues to the oil market, and jeopardize the price of oil. WSJ also reported that the United States is looking to sell 8 million barrels of crude oil to raise money, while Japan is also looking to decrease its stockpile. The way things are panning out, it looks like a slowdown in Chinese stockpile growth and sales by both Japan and China will really alter the landscape of oil.

North America: A Big Challenge to OPEC

As everyone reading this article likely knows, Donald Trump has been a busy man since his inauguration. One of his most important executive orders thus far was the approval of the Keystone Pipeline.

This is a very disputed project that happens to fit Trump's heavy infrastructure spend agenda. What's key to note is that the US imports more oil from Canada than from OPEC, and this pipeline will certainly be an easy way to increase imports in the future from the Great White North. Canada is clearly an important player here as well. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, championed by environmentalists, has surprisingly allowed construction of a massive oil pipeline in Canada. This expansion would increase oil production by nearly 600,000 barrels per day, spiking supply in the North American region.

Conclusion

All of this points to increased demand and output, and will surely be harmful to OPEC should they not decrease production any further. China, India, the US, and Canada will effectively harm the price of Crude Oil, both now and in the long term. I would recommend selling positions in USO for at least the short-term, and to put it in a more safe asset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.