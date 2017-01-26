Bristol-Myers Squibb Hits A New Low After Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has reported fourth quarter results today, missing EPS estimates, which sent the company's shares lower.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's shares are trading for $48.40 right now, which is a new 52 week low for the company. This was based on a 2% decline on Thursday after shares dropped significantly earlier this week (after bad news for the Opdivo/Yervoy combo).

Bristol-Myers Squibb grossed revenues of $5.2 billion in the fourth quarter, which means a revenue growth rate of 22% -- very strong in both absolute terms, as well as relative to the growth rates of other major biotechs which have reported Q4 results so far [Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has grown slightly less, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has grown by just 1%].

BMY's revenue growth was mainly the result of Opdivo, which saw its sales almost triple to $1.3 billion. Eliquis and Orencia, which have annual revenue run rates of $4 billion and $3 billion right now, grew at attractive paces as well though (up 58% and 16%, respectively). BMY's other drugs performed worse, with the company's Hepatitis C franchise showing a significant 50% revenue decline year on year. This was not a big surprise though, as the HCV market is highly competitive, and biotechs which offer HCV drugs are increasing discounts whilst the number of patients declines. HCV market leader Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is hurting the other market members, including BMY, whose HCV drugs are less effective. Since the importance of BMY's HCV franchise is declining (as its revenues have diminished and other drugs are growing fast) this will not be a major headwind in the future though, and with the focus on Opdivo and Eliquis BMY's revenue growth rate could accelerate further in the coming quarters.

Opdivo saw some positive news during the fourth quarter, including getting approved for Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck in the US, as well as the approval for Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in the EU. These new indications in addition to higher patient numbers should provide ample room for Opdivo to grow further in the coming years.

When we look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's income statement, we see that the very good top line performance does translate to an even better bottom line change: Q4 earnings swung to $0.53 per share from losses of $0.12 per share in the previous year's fourth quarter, adjusted earnings per share were up by roughly 80% to $0.63. Full year earnings per share totaled $2.83, which equals a growth rate of 40%, and which translates to a valuation of just 17 times trailing earnings at today's price -- this looks like a very inexpensive price for a company whose top line is growing by more than 20% annually, but unfortunately the profit outlook for 2017 is not that good: The company expects earnings per share to come in at $2.80 (midpoint), which would mean a 2% decline in the company's adjusted EPS (GAAP earnings per share are expected to decline by low single digits as well).

Investors can see this meager guidance as either a hiccup, with the expectation of earnings growing again in 2018 and beyond, or investors may look at this as a huge negative -- the company is not able to increase profits despite strong revenue growth rates. I believe the first one is more likely -- Bristol-Myers Squibb had a very huge earnings increase in 2016, it is natural that such an earnings growth rate is unsustainable in the long run. By taking a breather this year whilst focusing on growing revenues further and advancing clinical trials, the company can lay the foundation for earnings growth in the coming years.

This is also the way most analysts believe the earnings growth pause will play out, the earnings estimate for 2018 is substantially higher than the earnings estimate for the current year, thus the forward PE ratio based on 2018's earnings estimates is also a lot lower at just 14.3 times earnings.

Investors who buy now get an attractive dividend while they wait for earnings to start growing again, with shares trading for $48 the dividend yield has jumped up to 3.3% -- since the broad market is yielding just 2.0% right now, this looks like an attractive buying opportunity for income seekers.

Takeaway

Bristol-Myers' share price has hit a new 52 week low on Thursday after shares reacted negatively to meager EPS guidance, but I believe results were not too bad. The company continues to grow its revenues, saw very strong earnings growth in 2016 and with new indications for Opdivo and the HCV headwinds being less important going forward BMY should be able to generate good results through 2017.

The valuation is not excessively high, and investors who buy at the current price get a 3.3% dividend yield with regular dividend increases -- not unattractive in a low interest rate environment with broad indices at all time highs (and thus dividend yields being low in general).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.