Splunk: Different States Of Matter

Splunk - The sixth state of matter means investors need a scorecard to decipher expectations

Physics was not one of those subjects that fascinated me in during my educational career. I went to both a high school and then a university where physics was a required field of study but the knowledge imparted didn't remain. It is more than a half century on and all I remember are those little steel carts with the steel balls rolling down the inclines and a very serious lab partner who rebuffed my misbegotten attempts at humor about the how fast the little carts accelerated.

So, when doing a bit of background research for this article, I discovered that Splunk is the sixth state of matter, the others being solid, liquid, gas, plasma and data. I had really never known there were six states of matter or what the name Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) means. Splunk refers to something that sees and indexes all data. And Splunk is a data engine that operates without gray areas, without shadows and without clouds. That is not a bad definition of the company's functionality and its mantra. It is a far less apposite definition as to the performance of its shares and how many observers view the company.

Splunk's shares have done very little for the better part of a year and indeed are down by 16% from the high reached last August. Issues that have constrained the shares have included concerns about profitability and the potential for slowing growth. I am far less concerned about some dramatic decrease in the company's growth rate than I am in the cadence of its path to profitability.

Because of the company's growth and recent share price weakness, the shares have now reached a relatively attractive valuation. And I think it is likely to see a far better share price performance and positive alpha after the quarterly report in February shows that it's not really seeing any material growth slowdown.

Recently there have been observers, including one on this site, who believed that the company's recent analyst meeting held a couple of weeks ago was a veiled way of reducing guidance for the coming fiscal year. Hard to deny that the company forecast revenues for the upcoming fiscal year at $1.175 billion which would be materially less than this year's growth. Indeed $1.175 billion in revenues would be 26% revenue growth from the current consensus revenue projection for fiscal 2017, which ends early next week. that kind of growth would not be well greeted by shareholders or prospective shareholders coming after a year of 40% growth.

But given the track record this company has in terms of guidance, I think I would not use the numbers that it presents as serious estimates. I expect the company will beat estimates for the current quarter and will raise guidance for fiscal year 2018 (ends 1/31). I do think percentage growth is moderating a bit as the company crosses the $1 billion annual threshold. But the question is how much is growth moderating. And my guess, is not much and not anywhere close to what is in the forecast presented a couple of weeks ago.

Probably the most significant investment issue for this company has been the growth of stock based comp which has essentially been out of control the past couple of years. The numbers speak for themselves - outstanding shares have reached more than 131 million as reported and will be higher still when year-end results are reported because of the company's full-year non-GAAP profitability - the CFO said to model for 140 million shares outstanding. That is a 40%-plus increase in four years and makes the progress seen in terms of non-GAAP margins far less impressive.

The company has acknowledged that a realistic path to long-term shareholder values includes managing and reducing stock based comp expense to levels that do not produce such ongoing and massive dilution. But so far, acknowledging the issue and acting to curtail share grants have been two different things and about the best that can be said is that stock based comp growth is beginning to grow at rates below that of Splunk's revenue increases

As mentioned, Splunk shares have appreciated by about 12% over the last year or so and have declined by 16% since reaching a high back in August. I suspect that the under-performance of the last several months relates to the significant dilution from stock based comp expense and investor concern that the company is not really on a path to enhance its margins to reasonable levels.

Splunk shares have appreciated by 7.60% today in the course of my writing this article. The appreciation is basically a factor of reading through from the valuation that Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is paying for AppDynamics (Pending:APPD). Splunk has a market capitalization of $7.6 billion and an enterprise value of $6.6 billion. Based on the current consensus for revenues for the fiscal year that starts in less than a week, the EV/S is 5.6X, perhaps half of the valuation Cisco is paying for AppDynamics. Personally, I think that growth opportunity in the SIEM/ITSY spaces (the core functionality of Splunk) is significantly greater than the opportunity in application testing (the business of AppDynamics). But then one can never know precisely what animates specific acquisitions.

Splunk shares are now likely to be seen by many traders as a potential takeover target at valuations far above those at which the shares have sold recently. That is probably not an unreasonable speculation, although I certainly have no firsthand knowledge as to when or whether Splunk might be acquired.

Splunk shares have a reasonably positive First Call rating. The consensus price target is $71, more than 30% above the current price. I think the company is going to have to start achieving some real expense management even in the midst of its pivot to cloud revenue sources. (The discussion of the company's transition to the cloud is a separate discussion which is not relevant in this article. The transition is not nearly as dramatic as it has been for other companies and because of the nature of what Splunk does. It will always have a hybrid cloud model. It has already gone through losing about 500 bps of gross margin because of the transition. Ultimately gross margins will rise back to pre-cloud levels, I believe.)

The company is nearing the end of its fiscal 2017 year with results likely to be reported before the end of next month. It seems appropriate to look at the company's growth drivers and see if there is a reason to believe that they might be waning or if the concerns engendered by the analyst meeting are valid.

Setting the stage

Fiscal 2016 (essentially the 2015 year) saw full-year's revenues increase by 48% and that growth was consistent throughout the year with 49% growth in Q4. At the start of this fiscal year, the company provided guidance for $880 million in revenue and that represented growth of 32%. The company also forecast that non-GAAP margins would be about 5% for the year.

Coming into the end of the year, the current consensus of the 40 analysts who publish on First Call is that the company will achieve 39% growth for the year, which will then decline to 27% next year. Last quarter, the company achieved 41% growth. Through nine months, revenue growth has been 43.5%. My guess is that the results for Q4 will produce revenues that once again are substantially greater than company guidance and the currently published consensus.

The current consensus of 31% growth for the current quarter is just what management forecast during its last earnings release. But when the company forecast its Q3 results prospectively, revenues were supposed to be $229 million. They turned out to be $245 million. At one level, I could stop right here. I wouldn't take any forecast that Splunk provides as being its best estimate as to what revenues might be. I would suggest that the forecast represents something like the minimum committed revenues that are contractually committed.

Currently the company is forecasting that revenues are going to decline sequentially. Does that seem terribly likely? Just for the record, last year the Q3 to Q4 growth was $46 million or more than 26%. There is no sign that demand has broken down or that the company is shifting to some lower gear of growth or sales execution. Without knowing anything more about the company's business, the sequence of forecast and performance might suggest that investors and observers would be far better served by looking at a plot of the two and using a trend analysis. They will surely get more accurate results.

Oh by the way, the company is going to beat the 5% non-GAAP operating margin forecast as well. It is now forecasting 6% for that metric. Splunk's revenue growth is slowing, but by a far lower and less troublesome cadence than concern some observers. Most of the slowing really is a function of more revenues moving to the cloud which over time will actually contribute to the growth of the company.

What are the demand drivers for Splunk's solutions and who does it have to beat to remain in a growth mode?

As mentioned earlier, the market into which Splunk sells its software is called SIEM. Splunk has been rated the leader in the space for several years now by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant analysis. Its closest competitors include IBM (NYSE:IBM), LogRhythm, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) and EMC. The company has been the leader in the space since Gartner started writing on the sector - four years as it happens. And there haven't been major changes atop the leader board. An adjacent market in which Splunk has become entrenched is called ITSI-IT Service Intelligence. The company has built modules for its basic technology that are oriented to insuring that IT services are delivered without interruption and that anomalies are tagged before they cause problems. Much like locating a cancer before there are any visible symptoms.

Earlier this month, IDC rated Splunk No. 1 in worldwide IT operations analytics for the second year in a row. Splunk's market share in the space is 28.5%. There is no evidence that Splunk's market position is deteriorating. If the company is going to experience materially slowing growth it will be because the markets into which it sells are slowing and because the company is unable to develop additional use cases for its software.

Splunk has been developing additional use cases for its log monitoring software since it has been a public company and probably before that. It is part of the way the company operates. Most recently the company has developed a series of products that that develop information about anomalies in the usage of data and are designed to be a part of a security fabric.

The company has a wide variety of tools that try to extract value out of all the machine data being created. The company has solutions these days that provide analytics for Hadoop. The company has tools that allow users to make marketing and promotional decisions in real time. It can provide analysis of the data that is being received through IoT sources.

Splunk's solutions continue to be used to diagnose operational issues through correlations and it provides proactive warnings by detecting patterns and anomalies. It would be tiresome, I think, to even try to describe all of the use cases Splunk has developed in the past several years. But I think the conclusion that one can readily draw is that the demand environment hasn't deteriorated, it isn't likely to deteriorate and that the concerns on the part of some investors on that subject are dramatically overblown. Splunk is likely to continue to grow revenues above 30% for several more years to come, I believe. I think that growth for Splunk is really a function of the ability of the organization to manage the absolute size of the business and to start to achieve some economies at scale.

Profitability and cash flow - the reasons why companies are in business

Splunk has a very long way to go in order to become a profitable company based on GAAP standards, although it does generate positive cash flow. Last quarter, it converted a GAAP operating loss margin of 37% to a non-GAAP reported profit of 7%. Most of this difference was through the exclusion of stock based comp expense. This isn't the appropriate forum to discuss the practice - it is my belief that from a share valuation perspective this company has gone beyond the limits of what most investors find acceptable.

The largest area of stock based comp is in the research and development expense segment. In that regard, while Splunk's level of stock based comp is perhaps somewhat of an outlier, it has become a typical strategy these days reflecting employment conditions for companies that are trying to increase their development capabilities. Splunk's strategy calls for rapid extension of its sets of solution and to do so it needs to increase its development capability substantially. It is not going to be easy to control stock based comp expense that will be necessary to attract developers in what is a very tight labor market. In Q3, the company's GAAP expense ratio for research and development reached 35% of its revenues on research and development, compared to 32% of revenues the year earlier. Stock based comp was actually 52% of the GAAP spend on research and development. It seems an obvious comment to suggest that Splunk will have to reform its financial management in the near term in order to start down a path to profitability accepted by most investors. Interestingly, not a single question on the conference call was addressed to that subject.

Last quarter the company spent $167 million or 68% of reported revenues on sales and marketing expense. That was better than the year earlier metric when sales and marketing spend was 74% of revenue, but no one imagines that a company in the IT world - or really any other world - can spend much beyond 30%-40% of revenue on sales and marketing and make GAAP profits.

Why does a company at this stage of growth spend such an incredible portion of revenues on sales and marketing? It is pretty simple really. While some analysts focused on this company's fiscal 2018 revenue forecast, a better slide to look at would have been the one in which the company provided a cohort analysis of its customers. Five years after initial purchase, the users in the fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2012 cohorts had increased their bookings by 5X and increased their data usage 8X. The data usage upcharges clearly carry essentially 100% gross margins. With 87% of license bookings coming from existing customers, management faces a conundrum in trying to balance growth opportunities and profitability and thus far has come down on the side of growth.

Given just how substantially customers increase their consumption of Splunk over the years, it is not all that surprising that the company has chosen to spend an extraordinary amount to acquire customers and to development additional solutions with which to attract prospective users. From an investor standpoint, Splunk is making a decision to maximize potential longer term returns in a burgeoning space. Doing so is going to delay and elongate the path to GAAP profitability for several years.

When land and expand works, and it works in spades for Splunk, the logical strategy to employ is to spend lots of money on landing. As it happens, the average order size for this company is only $50-$60,000. Capturing customers of that size is going to be relatively expensive and it will take time before the customers captured will turn into whales. It is a conundrum faced by both this company and by observers but it is a reason as to why the path to profitability on a non-GAAP basis will be long and arduous.

Overall, GAAP operating expenses were 117% of revenues in fiscal Q3 compared to 124% of revenues in the year earlier period and to 122% of revenues through the first nine months of the fiscal year. There is progress, just not dramatic progress or the kind of progress that is going to lead to significant GAAP earnings anytime soon.

Despite the losses, this company has and is likely to continue to generate a meaningful level of cash flow but no one is likely to buy the shares because of their free cash flow yield. More than all of the cash flow is a product of stock based comp, although some amount of cash flow is the product of the increase in deferred revenues. As the company pivots to receiving more revenue from ratable sources such as the cloud, it seems likely that deferred revenues will rise more rapidly than heretofore but overall significant cash flow growth has to be driven by profits - there is no hidden source of cash flow and because of the company's pricing. Deferred revenues will never be substantial relative to total revenue generation.

How will Splunk deal with its conundrum

I think that for the most part Splunk will continue to trade off margin performance for revenue growth. During the analyst day, it forecast that it would grow 25%-30% over the next three years and that margins non-GAAP margins will reach 12%-14%. Those numbers are actually somewhat better than they might seem. Over the next several years, the company will transition more of its revenue to the cloud and at least initially the cloud has brought down gross margins by 400-600 bps and it has probably lopped a few points over reported growth - although ironically both the cloud and perpetual license growth over-performed last quarter. I think that simply through recounting the solution areas in which Splunk creates value suggests that it is situated at a strong growth nexus that if anything is getting stronger. And I think the company appears to have a dominant competitive position within its target spaces.

The basic answer here is that the company sees its TAM as $55 billion and it is about to announce a year of $1 billion in billings. It is not going to sacrifice its swing at that market to achieve better profitability - not this year, next year or any time soon. I assume the dilution will slow down from 6%-7%/year to something more modest rate as time goes on, but it is going to be a factor of some consequence because of how this company grows.

For the most part the new customer growth has been relatively modest. So, the strategy has to be to sell the new customers lots more products than they initially bought and of course to enjoy the revenues that come more or less automatically because of increasing data usage in almost all customers. And the strategy has to be to sell larger initial orders and to achieve rising ASPs. That can only be done by expanding the use cases for machine data and that means that research and development spend increases are unlikely to abate significantly in the near future.

GAAP margin growth and substantial free cash flow margins are not likely to be much in evidence for this company prior to 2020 or beyond. Investors looking for classical valuation metrics will not find them here.

I think that the company will grow faster or develop a higher cloud component of revenues than it is forecasting. But it is not going to be able to do that and achieve the kind of substantial profitability that some readers and investors anticipate. Just as there are several different states of matter, there are different kinds of investment. Splunk is one of those different kinds of investment where profitability is going to continue to take a back seat to growth.