Nuveen Muni Funds Update - December 2016

The overall market for municipals has improved in the last four weeks driven mainly by a cessation in rising interest rates and lower supply.

Nuveen recently released their monthly UNII and earnings figures for the month of December. These are a great barometer of the health of the muni CEF market as we can assess trends in coverage, earnings, and UNII. For our marketplace subscribers we combined this update with a broader screening of the entire muni space.

Munis got clipped in the fourth quarter because a rate-driven sell-off was compounded in the CEF space with a rush to the exits reducing long-duration risk. The Fed is telegraphing three rate hikes this year, though our current stance is that two are more likely. This is actually where the market is today with a 34% chance of two hikes, 23% of three, and 25.1% of just a single hike.

(Source: Fed CME Futures Tool)

Recall that the Fed telegraphed four hikes last year which led to an early year swoon in the markets. Given the much closer forecasts between the market and the Fed, that kind of decline is likely not in the cards. However, if we were to place a bet, we think two increases, the first in June, is the most probable path.

Market Overview

Munis rebounded slightly in December as interest rates halted their march higher and new issuance slowed dramatically. The muni index was up 1.17% in the month bringing the benchmark to a positive full-year finish at 0.25%. In comparison to treasuries, munis outperformed after being oversold in November as the muni-to-treasury ratio rose above 100%.

Revenue bonds outperformed GO again with healthcare and education being the best sectors. We continue to favor revenue bonds as the uninsured state and city tax-backed GOs will have substantial long-term headwinds as the unfunded pension liability problem worsens.

Taxes And Inflation Remain The Worry

The global negative rate phenomenon and yield-seeking behavior by investors drove muni demand last year. In response, the municipal market increased issuance to record amounts in order to take advantage of both that demand and refund higher coupon issues.

As rates began to rise in July, coupled with the large amount of new supply hitting the market, munis began to sell off. That decline gained momentum in late October and accelerated significantly following the Presidential election when rates spiked.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) is down 5.10% over the last six months. At its nadir in early December, the index was down 6.70%. Compare that to the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal CEF (NYSEMKT:NVG), which is down 10.1% over the same period hitting 14.1% at its nadir.

(Source: Yahoo Finance!)

Today, the main source of risk is the prospect of higher inflation forcing the Fed to raise rates faster than expected, while seeing a corresponding move in the treasury market. Additionally, the probability of tax reform lowering the marginal rates would reduce tax-equivalent yields and be another hit to muni valuations. Lastly, Trump campaigned on $1 trillion to update infrastructure in the country which would likely be funded largely by municipal bonds. That is significant amount of new supply for the market to absorb if it materializes.

The last time we saw a significant sell-off in muni CEFs was in 2013 during the Taper Tantrum. The spike in distribution yields became a solid buying opportunity. The question will be if this time it's different or it's another one of those opportunities.

The recent moves in the municipal market are being driven by interest rates. Longer-term, the current and stark 'negative 1' inverse correlation to treasuries has not always been the case. If you look at the last 25 years, the price of muni CEFs may show short-term inverse correlations to the 10-year but more positive correlations long-term.

The S&P Muni Bond Index saw the average yield rise a big 76 bps to 2.67% during the fourth quarter sending the index down 3.30%. New issuance totaled $445 billion during the entire year, up nearly 10% over 2015. Refunding amounted to a larger percentage of that increase but given the increase in yield that activity is likely to slow in the first half of 2017. December new issuance was just $19 billion, the lowest amount in the month going back to 2000.

The sector saw 43 straight weeks of inflows that totaled $53 billion in new assets. But 2016 ended with nine straight weeks of outflows totaling $26 billion. The 10-year yield rose last week towards 2.48% which also saw a corresponding sell-off in muni yields. The treasury-to-muni ratio ended at 93.3% showing some remaining value to the muni space and the risk being applied by investors.

(Source: Legg Mason)

Nuveen Muni Update- December 2016

(Source: Nuveen, Alpha Gen Capital)

Larger Image: http://imgur.com/a/UvvL3

Nuveen's national muni coverage declined again in December, for the sixth straight month, adjusted for cuts. Average coverage was 98.1%, down from 98.3% in November. The fund complex tends to realize distribution cuts aggregated across the group when coverage falls to, or just below ~95%, as it did in October.

UNII per share was $-0.153 in December, down from $-0.141 and $-0.113 over the prior two months. Earnings per share was also down, falling below the $0.05 mark.

Despite the negative fundamentals, discounts continued to tighten with an average -3.77% discount for the Nuveen group and 2.4% for the national muni levered peer group. That is a tightening of 78 bps since the end of November for Nuveen. The average distribution rate is 4.61% compared to 4.79%. In other words, we have seen continued discount tightening for the third straight month helping to push down the distribution rate further while coverage continues to slide.

The small rally in Nuveen muni CEFs in the last few weeks has been largely a function of the move in rates, with the ten-year falling back to the 2.40% area from as high as 2.60%. The supply-demand environment has also become more favorable as new issuance has slowed dramatically. Call risk from the recent rate move has been mitigated somewhat as refunding isn't the value proposition it once was.

A recent Bloomberg article highlighted Nuveen's big bets on Chicago education bonds. They now own $720 million (nearly 2% of the firm's total AUM) of these junk-rated issues across their fund complex including within their closed-end funds themselves. The bet is indicative of the shift in risk towards higher-yielding lower-quality in their funds. Please be aware.

Part II- Coming Soon

The second part of this article to be released in the near future will highlight the funds we like best today. We split the recommendations into two cohorts:

1. High Yield Portfolio: A muni CEF portfolio designed to generate the highest amount of distribution yield with a relatively safe underlying.

Our methodology for the High Yield Muni Portfolio screen:

NII yield in excess of 5.50%. Lower call risk Steady UNII trends Favorable Z-scores Low AMT 'Safe' portfolio

2. Low-Risk Portfolio: A muni CEF portfolio that focuses on generating consistent yield with lower amount of interest rate risk, call risk, credit quality, and earnings trends.

The methodology for the portfolio is as follows:

Low duration High credit quality Steady UNII trends Strong earnings trends Favorable Z-scores Low AMT

We approached this analysis using a point-system giving funds a benefit for certain attributes. Conversely, we used an almost opposite approach, which eliminated funds that have certain "deal-breakers" and were left with a universe of more acceptable funds

Conclusion

Municipal closed-end funds have been hit hard in the last quarter- an event that seems to occur every few years. In years past, that has been a strong buying opportunity. However, this time around we are having to contend with regulatory risks and tax reform, along with the potential for a significant amount of new supply all related to 'political risk.' Tax equivalent yields still are favorable but you have to discount that by some rate into your equation to incorporate the political risk.

From a more fundamental standpoint, the discounts have continued to close while coverage bleeds lower. There are a few pockets of opportunity which we will be highlighting but from a sector standpoint, we view the current environment as unfavorable.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "Real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service "Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing" dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. We have constructed easy-to-follow "low-maintenance portfolios" with a yield in excess of 9% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio was up 16.1% through December 31st and generates a high-single digit yield, while taking less than half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-quarter on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Yield Hunting Essential Reading:

New Website:

yieldhunting.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.