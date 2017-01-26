SunCoke Energy Partners' (SXCP) CEO Fritz Henderson on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SunCoke Energy Partners. (NYSE:SXCP)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Kyle Bland - Director of IR

Fritz Henderson - Chairman, President and CEO

Fay West - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - FBR & Company

Brett Levy - Loop Capital

Kyle Bland

Thank you, Kelly. Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss SunCoke Energy Partners fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings. With me are, Fritz Henderson, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fay West, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Following the remarks made by management, we will open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available for a few weeks. If we don't get to your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.

Before I turn the call over to Fritz, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today’s call regarding future expectations, constitute forward-looking statements, and the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today. These documents are available on our website, as a reconciliation to any non-GAAP measures discussed on today's call.

With that, I'll turn it over to Fritz.

Fritz Henderson

Thanks, Kyle and thank you all for joining us this morning. On slide three and before we jump into the materials on both the fourth quarter earnings as well as our 2017 targets, I want to touch briefly on two important items. First, the simplification transaction. Now the process is running its course as expected. The conference [ph] committee has hired advisors and is conducting its legal and financial diligence. They have also heard from a number of unit holders to get feedback from you.

SunCoke is in dialogue with them as they perform their work, but obviously given that we are engaged in active discussions with the committee, we won’t be commenting anything beyond the scope of these materials. And as we mentioned in our distribution release earlier this week, we intend to maintain our existing distributing policy during this evaluation process. Again, because of these negotiations we intend to have them remain private and ongoing. I don’t expect and I don’t plan to come in further beyond what – charge.

The recent activity surrounding our qualifying income status we were disappointed with the final regulations issued by the IRF last Thursday that excluded coke making as qualifying activity, and we are equally surprised and disappointed when these regulations were not held up by the regulatory freeze issued by the Trump administration.

We do believe that the income we generate from coke making will continue to be considered qualifying income for the ten-year transition period outlined in the final regulation, but obviously we need to evaluate our options for moving forward longer term.

This includes both determining how best to engage with the appropriate parties to divest our concerns for the final regulations and obviously we also need to consider where we are with respect to the proposed simplification transaction by SXC.

Should new developments in either fund occur, we’ll provide updates as appropriate but until then there’s not much more to say. With that, turn to slide four.

But then looking at -- I want to reflect briefly on our accomplishments here in 2016. First at the partnership we delivered our commitments to unit holders by finishing 2016 with $210 million of adjusted EBITDA within our guidance range. And we did this while managing through a very challenging market landscape particularly in the first half of the year.

In the year, we took meaningful steps to delever our balance sheet and were able to reduce debt outstanding by over $85 million and we did this all while maintaining our annual distribution of $2.38 per unit.

On the operation side of the business specifically we continue to be pleased with the safety and operating performance of our coke and logistics assets and we were able to achieve record results at our Middletown coke making facility.

Additionally, we were pleased to have commissioned our new ship loader at Convent and we are continuing our pursuit of further incremental business at the site in 2017.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to Fay to discuss the fourth quarter as well as the full year earnings.

Fay West

Thank you, Fritz and good morning everyone. Looking at slide five, you can see that net income in both the quarter and the year are up meaningfully. This was driven primarily by the contribution from Convent as well the gains we recognized throughout 2016 related to our delevering program.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP for the fourth quarter was $76.7 million and is up nearly $20 million. The biggest driver of this increase is the recognition of deferred revenue at Convent and take-or-pay ton which is included in adjusted EBITDA when recognized for GAAP purposes which occurs in the fourth quarter each year.

And again, as Fritz mentioned we delivered full year adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP within our guidance range finishing the year at approximately $210 million up $18 million year-over-year.

Moving to slide six, our distributable cash flow for the fourth quarter came in at $31.8 million pushing our full year DCF to over $152 million or a 1.31 time cash coverage ratio. Even when excluding the $14 million in sponsor support that was provided by SXC in 2016, our coverage ration finished at a robust 1.19 times.

Looking back at our track record since our IPO, we have had strong cumulative cash coverage ratio of approximately 1.2 times and have distributed over $350 million to unit holders.

Moving onto slide seven, on a 100% basis we ended the fourth quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $77.4 million up almost $20 million versus the prior year period. In the coke segment we were down $3.1 million driven primarily by an unexpected turbine failure at our Haverhill facility. This resulted in repair cost as well as lost [ph] energy revenue, which was partially offset by business interruption insurance proceed.

The turbine was repaired and it came back online in mid-January. At Coal Logistics, the $23.9 million improvement is driven primarily by the recognition of deferred revenue at CMT.

On slide eight and looking at the full year adjusted EBITDA Bridge, we ended the full year with $213 million of adjusted EBITDA on a 100% basis. In the coke segment we were down $10 million due to lower energy sales and lower coal to coke yield gain. Now we had anticipated as part of our full year guidance. This segment was also impacted by the unanticipated turbine failure at Haverhill which I just discussed.

At Coal Logistics this $30 million incremental contribution from our Convent facility was offset slightly by lower volume like KRT, but overall the segment was up $25.2 million year-over-year.

And finally, Corporate was hired due to mark-to-market adjustments and deferred board compensation driven by the change in SXCP’s unit price as well as higher cost allocation through our corporate segment from SXC.

Touching briefly on our coke results on slide nine, we delivered fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA per ton of $63 and 583,000 tons of production. When we adjust out the Haverhill turbine issue, our adjusted EBTIDA per ton results are in line with the prior year period.

Full year coke adjusted EBITDA of $167 million was within our coke guidance range of $160 million to $170 million and was underpinned by our record performance at Middletown.

Turning to our Coal Logistics segment on the next slide, in the quarter we had sequentially higher Coal Logistics volumes across the board with approximately 4 million tons of KRT and Lake Terminal and 1.7 million tons at Convent.

On the domestic Coal Logistics side we continue to see increased volumes supported by improved fundamentals in the coke [ph] phase including increasing natural gas prices and colder weather in the fourth quarter.

At Convent, we earned $51 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 and 4.5 million tons of throughput which includes 200,000 tons for our new merchant domestic thermal coal customer, more than double our expectation as we entered into the quarter.

On slide 11, from a capital allocation perspective our strong operating cash flow of $183.6 million was used primarily to return approximately $120 million capital to shareholders and to reduce debt outstanding by over $85 million in 2016.

As we exit the year we are well-positioned with around $120 million in total liquidity. Looking at our capital priorities on slide 12, we declared fourth quarter distribution of $0.5940 per unit marking our 16th consecutive distribution since our IPO.

As mentioned we met our goal for allocating at least $60 million of cash towards delivering our balance sheet and we’re able to reduce total debt outstanding by $85 million. As indicated on the chart we anticipate maintaining our existing distribution while the conflict committee evaluates the proposed simplification transaction.

Shifting gears and looking at our 2017 outlook, you could see on slide 14 that our 2017 guidance for adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP is $210 million to $220 million, a flat $10 million increase versus 2016 results.

Domestic Coke is expected to be down slightly and this assumes that Middletown performance comes back to historical run rate levels. In the favourable column, we expect to see higher yield gains from higher coal prices as well as absence of certain 2016 items.

Coal Logistics is expected to be up $49 million and it’s driven by higher volumes at both KRT and Convent while Corporate is expected to be flat year-over-year. Turning to slide 15 and looking at Domestic Coke, in 2017 we expect Domestic Coke adjusted EBITDA to be between $163 million and $168 million and this is driven by similar operating performance as compared with 2016 including over 100% asset utilization.

Steady coke yields of around 70% and production of between 2.3 million to 2.35 million ton. As noted on the chart we will again deliver 75,000 tons below contract max to AK Steel, out of our Haverhill facility, but we will receive take-or-pay payment to make SunCoke economically hold.

Moving to the next slide, 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance for Coal Logistics is $67 million to $72 million. At KRT we expected strengthening Domestic Coal fundamentals we saw in the back half of 2016 to continue into 2017 helping drive higher volumes.

At Convent, we anticipate that attractive coal export economics will drive an increase in volumes. Our guidance assumes 8 million tons of throughput between our two take-or-pay coal customers.

We've also assume 500,000 tons of merchant volume running through this facility in 2017. As we continue to pursue new business we expect to add barge unloading capability at Convent in order to expand the product offerings and broaden the list of potential future customers.

Looking at our capital plan on slide 17, we expect to spend $45 million in 2017 as we begin the implementation of the gas sharing project at our Granite City facility. Similar to the installation we completed at Haverhill 1 and 2 over the past few years, we expected this project will significantly reduce the amount of venting we have at the facilities and we will spend around $50 million in total between 2017 and 2018.

As you could see on the chart in addition to the $3 million barge unloading buildout we expect our ongoing capital to be roughly flat at $17 million in 2017. Moving to slide 18, you could see that we expect distributable cash flow to be between 126 million and 136 million with a 1.07 to 1.15 time cash coverage ratio.

These numbers include the $8 million repayment to SXC for the IDR and corporate cost deferral and assume that distributions remain flat throughout 2017 at $0.5940 per quarter. We expect to use our excess cash flow in 2017 to fund the Granite City gas sharing project which is not included in the DCF walkabout.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Fritz.

Fritz Henderson

Thanks, Fay and warping up it up on slide 19, you just heard, 2017 we’re going to be focused as always an operational execution including launching the gas sharing project, maximizing the capability and performance of our Coal Logistic assets and ensuring focus day-in and day-out and delivering against our track record of operational excellence. Accomplishing each of these objectives will position us to achieve our full year financial targets.

With that, we’ll open up for Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

Brett Levy

Fritz, hey, take us through kind of maybe even quarter-by-quarter or kind of what is done, talk about Granite City, you know what kind of IIRs you were targeting for that and kind of what’s the spacing of the spend?

Fritz Henderson

Brett, the environmental project of Granite City, the gas sharing project and also the same holds true at Haverhill. It’s not a project that generates an IIR. It was done -- was identified early on at the time of even the SunCoke IPO actually. This is part of our Consent Decree at Granite City and Haverhill and so it’s not expected to generate and IIR, its part of making the facility a compliant and we expect to execute that project. I think efficiently we did so with Haverhill 1 and 2. Granite City is the third piece of it.

And in terms of the spent, as you can see there was a small amount of spend in 2016 and that was largely the engineering associated with finalizing the work for Granite City. And then you see in 2017 the $25 million and you expect to spend approximately that amount in 2018 to finish it. And that facility will then come on stream late 2018, early 2019.

Brett Levy

And there is no cost savings or environmental benefit or – yeah, I mean, obviously there is, but in terms of bottom line there – it’s just meeting your compliance requirements?

Fritz Henderson

No. It’s just fulfilling our responsibilities pursuant to the Consent Decree.

Brett Levy

And I know you’ve addressed this in previous calls, I mean, as you look at the free cash flow you generate kind of growth opportunities in the future. I know that people are putting up integrated and those around the world. I know that China, I know you guys have looked at that market and concluded that its all that attractive for an outsider, but there are any one that you look around the world that might be for an outsider?

Fritz Henderson

Well, I’ll answer the question, it’s a more a question, Brett SXC than SXCP, but let me just answer the question. Is it the fair one? When we look at the need for coke capacity and most specifically the possible application of heat recovery coke capacity outside the U.S. We’re in Brazil and we like the business. We don't -- we support our customer there, also middle we’re very happy with that business arrangement. But nonetheless absent of significant increased capacity of [Indiscernible] none of which we don’t see, we don’t an opportunity there.

We did invested Indiana Joint Venture, that market is expanding, last month its still making, is expanding, but we’ve had a difficult time earning return on our investment that would actually imperative, but doesn’t mean over time we can make it successful but certainly it means in the short term its not been satisfactory.

China is the last market and frankly we’re happy we didn't invest there. We just don't see -- we didn't see then we don't see now, it’s an opportunity to generate a return on investments. Absent that you don't the growth since last one is still making other than emerging market so that’s how I had answered your questions.

Brett Levy

Thanks very much. I’ll get back in queue.

Fritz Henderson

Okay.

Lucas Pipes

Yes. Thank you very much for taking my question. I wanted to ask a little bit more about the de-leveraging. This was a major priority as I look back to 2016. And now in 2017 as kind of looking through guidance it doesn't seem like there is much of an allocation towards paying down debt. How do you view deleveraging? Where does it fit in? What is the opportunity? Thank you.

Fritz Henderson

I would say – good morning Lucas, thank you. As we execute the Granite City project over the next several years, we don't see an opportunity at the MLP to meaningfully de-leverage from where we are today. We did accomplish what we’ve outlined. We’ve landed in a debt-to-EBITDA range that we’re comfortable with, but one of the benefits that we identified in the simplification transaction was the combined entity would be expected to be able to delever more quickly over time.

So, standalone today, if the structure remains in place, we would per see SXCP basically maintaining its leverage over the next several years, and in over time obviously when you complete the Granite City project you would have additional coverage, but two years is, you know when I look at that planning horizon you’re not going to see any meaningful allocation in capital at the MLP for deleveraging.

Lucas Pipes

And maybe just to follow-up on this point. So there is cash flow after distribution for 2016 to $26 million. And then the Granite City environmental CapEx describe its $25 million. Just to make sure how long a project is Granite City and is that $25 million everything or am I missing something here?

Fritz Henderson

Yes, you are missing something. We’re going to spend another $25 million in 2018.

Lucas Pipes

Got it.

Fritz Henderson

So, the spend in 2017 I think you got your math right, I mean, that would be – the coverage that we have in 2017 would basically fund what we expect to spend for the Granite City project in 2017.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. Okay. And then, coal exports are clearly in the money looking at I think one of the slides in the appendix of your presentation. What’s the level of interest from producers to ship through CMT? How strong is inbound calls, can you maybe tell us little bit more about how this tremolo [ph] shaping up this year I would expected to be very strong year for this facility?

Fritz Henderson

What you saw in the fourth quarter, volumes picked up meaningfully and as we look in we developed our plan for 2017, we developed at around 8 million ton from our two customers, Foresight and Murray, started the year has been strong, and January has been strong. And we feel quite confident that those levels will be delivered. I think it’s really a function of their own marketing activities, as well as production, but relative to the level of activity in 2017 accounted to be much higher. As you can see the chart virtually doubled, what we saw in 2016.

And then we expect to -- if you look at the Illinois Basin, Lucas and the exports in the Illinois Basin, Convent and Murray really are the large portion of the exports in the Illinois Basin, I wouldn’t foreclosed being able to support other customers, but as a practical matter they are a large part of that market, they are the largest part of that market.

What we have to done now obviously is pursued the merchant business that we see in the fourth quarter from another customer which has been -- we’ve been happy with that. And then, we see other opportunities as we identified in the – in her comments, we see an opportunity to barge unloading and then be able handle other materials, in this case for the domestic market actually.

So, we do continue to see and continue to pursue opportunities with Convent to growth the business, but I would say, to the core business of supporting the power market overseas from our two consumers Foresight and Murray, I mean, we see 8 million tons in 2017, quite confident on that given where API2 is and we’ll see if we can get even more volume, but its really function of their business not ours.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. Okay. Well, good luck and appreciate the update.

Fritz Henderson

Thank you.

Fritz Henderson

Okay. Just wrapping up then. Again thanks very much for both your time this morning and your investment and interest in SunCoke Energy Partners. Thank you.

