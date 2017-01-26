Huntington Bancshares: What I Am Looking For

Over the course of the last two years, I have told you that regional banks are potential monster stocks to own, if they could just get some momentum as a sector with a real catalyst being rising interest rates going forward. Well, the sector in the last three to five months has been on fire. The one reality that I like about these stocks is that many of them get little coverage, yet are much easier to examine than their larger, major multinational banks. For these banks, it comes down to the key metrics, such as their loan and deposit growth, as these metrics are often simply more associated with the performance of their underlying stock versus their larger counterparts. One of the names I still like is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), but has been rising. Actually, it has skyrocketed to a 52-week high and is now over $14. But why? There is hope for the future of the company. In addition, performance has been on point.

What do I mean? Well the company just announced its Q4 2016 results and they were stellar. The company reported a strong top line beat and also delivered a bottom line result that beat analyst expectations. Thanks to some of the activity of the name to grow, the banks saw growth of 39% in revenues and beat expectations by $40 million, coming in at $1.08 billion.

Despite the beats, things are down year-over-year in some aspects. Huntington reported net income of $212 million, a 19% increase from Q4 2016. Earnings per share came in down 14% at $0.18 for Q4 2016. If we adjust for the acquisition for FirstMerit, earnings per share was $0.24

Of course, we love to see top and bottom line beats, and hate to see misses, but the headline numbers only tell part of the story. We need to dig deeper. In addition to hoping to see growing revenues and earnings per share out of the bank, which we aren't seeing here, a regional bank's total loans and deposits are critical. These are metrics that you simply must pay attention to. This is what I really look for in regional banks. The bank saw a $20.5 billion, or 40%, increase in average deposits year-over-year. Further, loans were up $16.6 billion versus Q4 2015, or up 33%. Of course, this was driven by the First-Merit acquisition. That said, these metrics were growing on their own anyway.

As many of you know, I always look for improvement in the efficiency ratio. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, coming into the quarter, the company had an efficiency ratio of 75%. I am pleased to report that it improved to 67.9%, but this is down year-over-year. Still, sequential improvements are welcomed. While the bank is absorbing FirstMerit and it will take time to fully integrate, I will be watching this metric closely in the future.

Overall, I think this report was pretty strong even though the year-over-year comparisons are muddied by the acquisition of FirstMerit. I was pleased particularly with the loan and deposit growth demonstrated by the company, independent of the purchase. I like to see the company improving on its efficiency. That top and bottom line beats are strong. Shares have rebounded very nicely, and the dividend remains attractive. With rates rising this year, expect share prices to continue to rebound.

