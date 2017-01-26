First Connecticut Bancorp's (FBNK) CEO John Patrick on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer Daukas – Investor Relations

John Patrick – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg White – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Schweighoffer – Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

Analysts

David Bishop – FIG Partners

Matthew Breese – Piper Jaffray

Damon DelMonte – KBW

Laurie Hunsicker – Compass Point

Jennifer Daukas

Before we begin our presentation, we would like to remind you to read our Safe Harbor advisement and forward-looking statements on our earnings announcements. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Our comments today are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor afforded by that advisement.

Thank you. And now here is John Patrick, our Chairman, President and CEO.

John Patrick

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning everyone, thank you for joining our call today. We'll use the same format of giving you a brief introduction and then go into Q&A. As you can see, we had a good fourth quarter and earnings per share for the year of $1 based on strong fundamentals and very, very positive operating trends.

We had strength on many fronts during the year and the quarter, and really complemented with strong organic loan growth, core deposit growth, disciplined expense management, our tangible book value grew 5.6% year-over-year, and our cash asset quality remained very, very strong. We indicated to you during the year and beginning of last year that we're going to grow deposits more than loans, and as you can see, we did that, and our retail folks -- customer service folks did a nice job in growing deposits during the year.

We're continuing to focus on building franchise value and we believe that we are -- do that through our net deposit growth as well as the organic loan growth that we've shown both on the commercial side and on the mortgage banking side of the business.

I'm really pleased with the fact that if you take a look at our expenses year-over-year, they are down, and I think that's reflective of what we've been talking about in the scalability of our company in efforts that we put in place over the last several quarters to be more operationally-efficient and to have a missionary zeal in focusing on expenses. So that continues to work very well for us, and we are pleased with that.

With that, I will just turn it over to Greg right now for a couple other comments.

Greg White

Thank you, John. Yes, it was strong year-end quarter. The quarter was $0.27 both stated and on a quarter basis for the non-core items you could go to the second to the last page of the press release to seeing for the quarter. They include the recovery of a previously impaired servicing rights, which added a penny to the quarter, and that was offset by a negative $0.01 impact if you will due to the final write-off of a deferred tax asset that we established back in 2011 related to the -- our charitable foundation.

The latter, it was 137,000, which was recognized in our tax probation for the quarter. So, our effective tax rate for the quarter was 29.5, but if you back out the write-off of that deferred tax asset of 137,000 it would have been 27.3%, and we think for next year it's going to trend upward to around being 28.5% range.

Margin was up a basis point. That was more mix-based than anything. Although if rates stay here we would expect our margin to trend upward, and any Fed tightening holding the slope of the curve constant would just accelerate that trend. And the rest of that as John mentioned, it's a pretty well good quarter, but straightforward as well. So, I will turn it back to John.

John Patrick

Thanks, Greg. Again, our focus is going to remain on continuing to grow our franchise organically. We feel as though we built a very scalable franchising company, and we will continue to do that. Our growth will be prudent in the markets that we served, and we remain vigilant and constant emphasis on asset quality within the organization. And I would content that the asset quality within the portfolio of balance sheet continue to improve during the year as we added new credits to that balance sheet.

Again, our focus going into 2017 is to grow our deposits at greater speeds than it is to grow loans, but as you can tell balance sheet growth was a little less [indiscernible] we had historically, but the components of the loan growth about 172 million point-to-point growth and 220 million on deposit side, really, really strong fundamentals and that will be our focus as we continue to go into next year.

We have a -- we will add a new branch office next year as we previously communicated to everyone. I do anticipate that will be opening some time in the second quarter. There were some complications relative to some environmental challenges. At that property, we believe it's a good site, and we have got the [indiscernible] so, our plans are moving forward at a little bit more rapid pace.

I'm excited about that location, because quite frankly it's right across the street from the Webster branch that they announced the other day that they're closing, and there is about $68 million there with Webster, and so it will I think help us as we enter that marketplace.

So with that, a good year, I would like to thank our employees that that did all the work and they are focusing and creating value and driving value and moving our company forward. And with that we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Bishop of FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

David Bishop

Hey, good morning. John, how are you?

John Patrick

Good morning, David.

David Bishop

Hey. Just curious maybe where you stand in terms of your risk appetite for the commercial real estate segment, you know, obviously with all the thoughts from the regulatory agencies, we're hearing some aspects of firming up in terms of maybe some of the rates we are seeing out in the market, so just curious what you are seeing and what's your appetite is these days for adding that product?

John Patrick

Sure. Well, we have been, as you know, been very pretty disciplined with that product throughout the evolution. We put in place four years ago plus the stress test and things necessary to make sure that we are monitoring that portfolio. That portfolio is well-diversified from a segment perspective, and over the last year we have seen some further competition in underwriting relative to stretching out maturities less amount of guarantee stretching out their lengthening of non-interest or interest only periods, where we are not participating in some of that. Also I think there's some very astute real estate developers that we work with that have recognized that values of commercial real estate have gone up and some are selling their properties.

So, as that continues to be very fluid, that will give us capacity in a variety of our categories. And so I believe that that portfolio is well-diversified. Obviously there is a focus on C&I lending for us too, and although that was down a little bit in the quarter, I think it's a reflective of some of the pay downs and lines that we have had, but if we get a economic boost, we continue to be part and have customers that are a significant part of the supply chain for your technologies, and you have 35 projects and a variety of other projects like that in our marketplaces along with electric boat and others.

So, I think that we'll continue to look at that. I will tell you that there is one segment that we are very cautious on that we -- I wouldn't say never say never, but multifamily is something that we are not really looking at it this point in time. We do believe at least in our marketplace that it's over go.

David Bishop

Got it. And then maybe -- I don't know if you are ready to do this, but you gave some good targets last year for loans and deposits, any sort of guidance at this point we should think about heading into 2017 on a dollar basis?

John Patrick

Yes, I think on the loan side, where we look at those -- we look at all components in loans, so I'm not just going to break down C&I, but we are looking at about a 150 to 175 loan growth and $200 million on the deposit side.

David Bishop

Okay, got it. And just one question, I will jump out of the queue; how about -- in terms of the proposed election result there, anything immediate you can point to in terms of what's the advantage about DC study there could be sort of a positive or a negative as you sort of look across sort of the local economy where you guys lend and you are having deposits from?

John Patrick

Yes, I think that from my perspective, obviously if there is a change in tax rate, I think that affects us the most. If there is some type of regulatory relief, you know, we mail out things such as privacy notices and those types of things, I am not sure, I think that they are important but I'm not sure how many consumers actually read those types of things and maybe we can -- things like that can be done electronically or in a different type of manner. So, something like that would help us.

I'm not sure there is going to be major changes on the mortgage side now that trend is fully implemented and that those pieces are there. What I do think, David, if our economy does start to pick off a little bit more here in Connecticut, as I said before the supply chain management and the manufacturing side will heat up and so I think we will see more utilization of lines and a variety of other things there. So I think that is the tax piece and then the utilization from economic growth will be important and that will help us.

David Bishop

Okay, great. I will hop off and get back in queue.

John Patrick

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Breese of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Matthew Breese

Good morning everybody.

John Patrick

Good morning, Matt.

Greg White

Good morning.

Matthew Breese

Greg I was hoping you could just add to your margin commentary a little bit given higher rates, so part one maybe could you just remind us of how much of your portfolio is variable rate or slots were floating and then two could you just give us update on if the Fed hikes 25 basis points how that 25 basis points impacts the margin in terms of basis points were still roll through?

Greg White

Yes let me start with the latter half of that. We think for the at least the next two Fed tightening per 25 basis points Fed tightening obviously the assumption is LIBOR and prime or even if there is a timing differential on LIBOR but at least the next two we think we take up about four basis points in margin so that would equate to roughly $0.05, $0.45 to $0.05 EPS pick up and then if there was a third after that, the numbers would still be attractive maybe not quite as attractive.

So and then roughly on the portfolio side, I think the best way to look at it is about 30% of our assets re-price immediately the vast majority but we have a significant amount re-pricing within three to six months after as well. So in the swap book might be about $370 million now in swap book then obviously we have a big HELOC portfolio, C&I and but roughly 30% of total assets.

Matthew Breese

Right, okay and then could you just provide some color on what your deposit data assumptions are and how those assumptions have matched up given the two hikes?

Greg White

Yes our assumptions are for the most volatile components we were up in the 50 and 60% beta but I qualify that by saying we had what I think are pretty aggressive rates as well meaning we assume not there over the next 12 months, you kind of don't have to be overly conservative on both and then how that stacks up, I fear beta has been closer to zero.

Matthew Breese

Okay. But your assumption is that changes with each additional hike assuming?

Greg White

Yes, that is correct and we built in my previous comment on margins and EPS for 25 basis point Fed hike.

Matthew Breese

Understood, okay. And then John maybe on your multifamily commentary you took a more cautionary tone, could you just add to that, I mean what about the multifamily segments is that the cap rates or rentals beginning to go or is it too much supply or is it digital market has been a weaker geography versus the rest of New England?

Greg White

Yes. I am sorry, all the above. What I look at is supply and demand, so we can talk about Hartford but where we have been flat economically for long time we know how to play in that market, I just look at what the cost of some of these new apartments are for the rents that are being achieved and even with the movement in mortgage rates and I realize some people don't have sufficient amount of down payment but that used to get pretty decent size house in our marketplace growth, you are paying for rent in some of these projects and so and then the supply. There is just a tremendous amount of units that are getting where that is already online but that are coming online in the suburb. So they started out in the city, they are doing okay but the ones in the suburbs again a tremendous number of units that are coming online that we could say we are not going to participate in that right now.

Michael Schweighoffer

Matt, this is Mike Schweighoffer. The results yesterday are still pretty stronger in occupancy level that is not today it is worth coming online, I think as everybody a little bit cautious.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And when you say cautious, I'm assuming that implies if there is maybe some list to the valuation of these properties, could you give some idea of -- if there is some over valuation to the degree to which it is.

John Patrick

Hi, yes, that would be challenging for me right now. But I looked at, there has been some sales of some unit and again I think some of the smart, really smart real estate developers maybe seeing, when they can get a price property that they never thought they would get, they take it and then they move on, some of the prices per units on, some of the older existing things that are sold in the suburbs have been pretty significant and you got to remember my experience kind of go back to the late 80s, early 90s when we saw apartment value come way, way down and so I not saying they ever going to be there again, but there's got to be happy medium and so I just think it's a variety of things that causing us to be very, very cautious.

Matthew Breese

Understood, okay and just my last one, I know you have a branch coming online in 2017 but outside of that, are there any major changes to the expense run-rate from these levels?

John Patrick

No, I think that no major changes, we do see that one coming on right now. We don't have anything else in the pipeline on those, but I think that obviously if something attractive came to us and one of the markets we certainly take a look at it. But I don't have anything on this drawing board right now. So our run-rate I think are pretty solid.

Matthew Breese

Solid, that's all I had appreciate the color guys.

John Patrick

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Damon DelMonte of KBW. Please go ahead.

Damon DelMonte

Hey, good morning guys. How is it going today?

John Patrick

Good, thank you, Damon.

Greg White

How are you Damon?

Damon DelMonte

Good. I just had a question for you on your approach to the deposit growth, I think you had said John around $200 million in deposit growth as you target for this year, that's probably 10 or 11% growth from where we ended 2016. Could you just talk a little bit about what's your approach to gather that amount of deposit's given the dynamics of the Connecticut market place as not being a robust, economic state?

John Patrick

Yes, I think that it's been more of the same of what we have been doing. So last year we gave a little guidance that we were going to grow loan of $115 million and we are going to grow deposits to 175 million. We grew deposit 220 million, when you take a look at our checking deposit growth and when you take a look at DDA growth; I think it was $40 million of that last year. We had seen some solid activity by our folks in our branch network and in the marketplace.

There are things that go on in the marketplace that disrupts a little bit Damon so we have always try to take advantage of those types of things, when I take a look at not only the deposits themselves, the dollar amount of those deposits, they are pretty well diversified, our checking account just net new checking account last year grew a little over 8% and so I look at that, 4400 new customers that we have the ability to cross-sell into, create some additional deposits there as well. I think Manchester will be a good deposit market for us, when we open up there. No it's there is no magic formula to grinding it out every day, we have developed a process within our retail branch network, where our branch managers and our team are out in the road, they are talking to a lot of people, we had good growth last year on the commercial deposit side and the cash management side, I look at that to continue and so basic blocking and tackling and calling and talking to as many people as we possibly can. Mike's team did an incredible amount of calls last year, our centers of influence and businesses within the marketplace and that's going to continue this year.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. So the [indiscernible] they are not going to kind of pay-up for CDs or someplace to get to the deposit in that door?

John Patrick

No, we never have done that.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. All right, that's helpful, that's probably all that I have. Most of my other questions are answered, so I think I am good for now thank you.

John Patrick

Thanks, Damon.

Greg White

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Laurie Hunsicker of Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Laurie Hunsicker

Yes, hi, good morning. I just wanted to follow-up on Damon's question about deposits. Can you update us on where are the new branches stand, where Vernon stands, where Longmeadow stand and where West Springfield stand and then I assume the one that's going to be opening in the second quarter of 2017 is that the Manchester branch?

John Patrick

Yes, it is so. If I take all three of those, we're at about $170 million in total deposits in the new ones that we have.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And where does that go for the duration of this year, in terms of your projections?

John Patrick

I don't look at it branch by branch perspective. But I would anticipate until obviously, with a lot of that being checking accounts or ebbs and flows and things like that. But I wouldn't work to go up. We don't necessarily say stagnant in our locations and in fact one of the great stories over the last several years Laurie has been the fact that our legacy branches and we have significant amount of market share here in Farmington and some of the surrounding areas, where we have been for 160 plus years of those branches grew also. So we are seeing, we continue to see new activity, new customers and then we take a look in, break down those customer segments and we take a look at generational segments of things, over the last six years, we have done a really, really good job of diversifying the segmentation of who our customers are meaning that, going back to like 2009, we knew that 60% of our customers were over the age of 60, okay?

Today we know that 27% of our new customers are millennial. So we have a great segmentation relative to those customer bases and the ability to cross-sell into those and we will continue to do that. We have, even though and Matt asked the question about our expense run-rate, we anticipate we are going to do a little bit more marketing in 2017 that will help support our deposit growth and some of the growth that we anticipate on the loan side. But not overboard or anything like that, but I think that will continue to help drive that.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. And then just going back to the fact that your expense run-rate basically held by -- more marketing expenses and I guess just sort of [indiscernible] question, no other branches were in the pipeline and outside of Manchester, this is a little bit of strategy change from the de novos, the de novo ramp you started in 2010 right, I am thinking about that right way, that you are going to now let your branch infrastructure season until we get the top-line benefit as expenses hold?

John Patrick

It is a little bit, but it is but it's not. So if I take a look at the geographic strategy, I don't believe at least from my perspective that we can go any further east and have the same. There is a lot of diminishing return because the population starts to decline significantly, okay. And so it's a matter of taking a look at the geography and where are the right pieces depending upon the population, the competitive environment within those population pieces, we got into markets, where we have been able to compete very effectively with some of the larger banks within the marketplace, where there has been significant amount of deposit, just kind of sitting there and so as I take a look at that, it's not a straight forward as it was when we first started the de novo strategy and then quite frankly.

There is an expense to this, so we are also measuring the fact that, the play on technology and the variety of other things. So the Manchester branch for example, it's going to be very similar to Vernon, I think we are about 1400 square feet, so the minimum footprint it works out really well from the way that we repositioned the retail staff within the branch and how they handle things and what they do and so we will just.

It's just a little bit, we're just picking making sure, we are picking the right locations as we develop that, there is less of the core -- right location, so even I look at bridging Connecticut where we are in Bloomfield to Springfield. There are some markets in between there that don't have high population levels that will be the same market penetration and so that's how I look at it and there is some really -- there is more [indiscernible] does a really, really good job and so for me to go talk myself down there just doesn't make it that much sense.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. All right, that's helpful. And then John you had made some comments regarding the loan-to-deposit ratio, which did uptick again this quarter at 115. How do you think about that?

John Patrick

Yes.

Laurie Hunsicker

Obviously you gave guidance $200 million in deposit growth it's going to exceed to 150 to 175 loan growth. But how do you all thing generally about that loan-to-deposit ratio mix at first made I thought directionally we continued to see it fall?

John Patrick

Yes, but we'll have we had a little bit of decline in [indiscernible] which is a good thing towards year as it little bit seasonal. So, keep in mind you need deposit starts coming January tax has been paid so those deposits starts come back up so you see fluctuations has two times of the year one at the end of the second quarter were there deposit coming for taxes and then they go out to pay at their fiscal year end so, there is some seasonality to that meeting deposit base but again we have, had from a governance perspective and from a risk perspective and taking a look at deposit concentrations, new deposits of variety of other things and things in place internally that we measure that and we monitor it so, uncomfortable with where we are and where we are going and obviously the focuses on continuing to bringing in deposits relative to more deposits and were generating in loans at this point time and over the last couple years we've proven that we have the ability to do that. And again I can fix it in the minute by throwing the rate out there that's not what we've done we were, we brought there we grind out every single day and I think the important thing relative to our deposit growth were again is that we're building, I believe we're building franchise value with the net new consumer account, consumer - accounts that were adding each and every quarter. Wait, Greg just had some color to add to that.

Greg White

Yes, I would just say who actually it has then it is lower, it could be a little shopping on the way down if you will and loans grew by $186 million last year. Total deposits were up $224 million and keep in mind like for example we did for on a little resi in the fourth quarter, some of that and we see said that before but it is true, it is in -- of investment, of mortgage back securities and we much right to book a hybrid loan pick up a 120 something basis points to the security were comfortable with our credit so, part of our loan book is in lower securities.

Laurie Hunsicker

Right. And actually just on loans can you comment on the top with C&I loans this quarter anything unusual there?

John Patrick

No, we had some lines paid down. We had some, we had looked at and then they had some customers that had some mortgage warehouse lined and those came down seasonally which historically.

Greg White

Laurie, as might we were down over $17 million just in the mortgage warehouse lines along so, it's nearly all of that, all of that.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. And then just one last question and your diluted share count on the income statement went up 3000 shares link quarter, what was that?

Greg White

Yes, that's, that just related to the increase in our stock price as obviously we had a big move but that should be somewhat linear if you look at the change of the stock price and the increase of the shares there.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, thanks.

Greg White

For year basically outstanding options become more diluted, the diluted share count goes up.

Laurie Hunsicker

Great, yes, thank you.

Greg White

Yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Mr. David Bishop of FIG Partner. Please go ahead.

David Bishop

Yes, thank you sort of falling along those lines that the increased share prices. Since the increase valuation changes stand may be in consideration of - for acquisition of opportunities that currencies got move that really of the past quarter just updated thoughts on M&A activity?

Greg White

Yes, I think that so we work, as we didn't have the currency to participate in M&A I would can tend that while we had an uptick in our currency others had an uptick exceeding ours so, I don't necessarily see our ability to compete with other companies that have historical done M&A in our market place and we we're focused on earnings, were focused also making sure that we don't intangible book value which we - please that tangible book with $0.90 last year but right now as much as are as went off I don't think it gave us buying power to be able to out there and use it from an M&A perspective.

David Bishop

Okay, got it. And then just circling back to the [indiscernible] sensitivity, the 25 basis points had rates that $0.05 per 25 basis points move that in mortality?

Greg White

Per 25 basis point tightening it basically comes out to about $4.5 to $0.5 of increase in annualized earnings per share at least for the next one or two tightening and then it still as attractive after that but little less so does that…

David Bishop

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

John Patrick

Thank you again for your interest in our company. We continued to move company forward as we said we have and will look forward to working with you in 2017. Everyone has a great day.

