Voyager Therapeutics: Poised For Gains In 2017

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are down around 10% since my initial write up on the company, but if anything I consider the investment thesis strengthened.

In the first article we touched on the company's lead gene therapy candidate VY-AADC01 in advanced Parkinson's disease, part of a partnership with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Genzyme involving up to $745 million in option/milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales. I highlighted signs of efficacy in the first two cohorts of a phase 1b trial- while early, several analysts called the data "very exciting" and significant differences between cohorts 1 and 2 were observed in several key measurements.

Figure 2: Interim data strengthen hypothesis (source: corporate press release)

I noted that the $350 million market capitalization along with the company's year end cash balance of around $170 million values the early stage pipeline at around $180 million, which I consider undervalued compared to the blockbuster potential of its lead candidate alone.

On January 20th the company announced an update concerning VY-AADC01. All five patients in cohort 3 were treated, with 42% surgical coverage of the putamen compared to 34% in cohort 2 and 21% in cohort 1. As there exists a high correlation between putamen coverage and increased AADC enzyme activity, this development should be viewed optimistically and potentially bodes well for better results in this cohort. I remind investors that a 12% increase in AADC activity was seen in cohort 1 and a 56% increase in cohort 2. Patients in the third cohort received a three times higher dose of vector genomes compared to cohort 2.

Six month efficacy data should be coming in the middle of this year and is an important catalyst for the company. Also, we should be receiving longer term safety and motor function data from the earlier two cohorts as well.

Investors would do well to remember Voyager is not a one trick pony, and management continues to progress the early stage pipeline. In the next 12 to 18 months they plan to file 3 INDs (investigational new drug application)- two are for candidates involved in the Sanofi Genzyme partnership targeting Huntington's Disease and Friedreich's Ataxia, while the third is for a wholly owned asset targeting ALS.

Figure 3: A glance at the next three pipeline programs and select preclinical results (source: company presentation)

On January 25th the company announced publication of a study involving candidate VY-TAU01 in the Journal of Neuroscience. The company plans to use this candidate for the indication of FTD, Alzheimer's disease and potentially other neurodegenerative diseases. The company estimates 45,000 FTD patients in the United States and 5 million Alzheimer's patients as the potential market for this treatment.

Company President and CEO Steven Paul appeared very optimistic as he described the potential for delivering monoclonal antibodies directly to the brain and overcoming issues with previous approaches which fail to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier. He went further to explain:

"With the misfolded pathological tau protein implicated in the progression of several neurodegenerative diseases, we demonstrated that a single injection of an AAV vector to deliver an anti-tau antibody resulted in very high antibody expression in hippocampal and cortical neurons and reduced tau pathology by up to 90% in a robust tauopathy animal model as compared to 40-50% reductions in tau pathology reported by others using weekly, systemic infusions of anti-tau antibodies for several months.

Other important catalysts for the company include the initiation of the posterior trajectory study for VY-AADC01 in the first half of the year, as well as the initiation of a placebo controlled trial by year end.

I continue to believe that shares are a solid buy at the present share price and expect a run-up into results midyear.

Risks are mainly clinical at this point, with the possibility of disappointing data with the company's lead candidate resulting in a 50% or more share price decline if it occurs. The company has 1.5 to 2 years of cash if they don't receive funds from Sanofi, in which case a secondary offering could be possible by the end of the year.

As shares are down slightly since I last mentioned the company, I believe the present weakness provides a good opportunity for opening a position. However, I'd caution against holding through midyear data, only doing so with house money or after taking partial profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.