Consolidation In Pet Care Industry Presents Investor Opportunities

Animal health/pet care acquisitions are likely to continue, given pet owners’ spending habits on their pets, especially in the premium space.

Consolidation continues in the animal health/pet care industry as Mars, Inc. announced it was acquiring veterinary hospital operator VCA Inc for $7.7 billion.

A couple years ago we wrote an article about acquisition trends involving the animal health/pet care industry. In particular, we discussed that such markets were so desirable that: 1) companies already participating in the animal health/pet care markets were moving further into such markets through acquisitions; and 2) companies with no presence in the animal health/pet care markets were also entering such markets through acquisitions.

Animal health markets, as our readers may remember, include veterinary businesses that typically serve the veterinary industry and companion pet owners. The animal health market also serves production animal market whereby farmers raise animals for human consumption.

The pet care market, on the other hand, serves individuals and families that own pets for companionship. Such pet care market is increasingly desirable as pet owners generally are trending towards premium pet food and other products for their pets. In other words, the pet care market is highly desirable as a business, as companion pet spending continues to remain strong as owners spend more of their disposable income on pets.

Companion pet markets are also desirable as spending by pet owners does not face threats of reimbursement pressures that occur in the healthcare industry. In addition, the veterinary business benefits from the love affair pet owners have with their pets in the U.S. In 2015, U.S. pet spending totaled $60.28 billion. Total pet care spending in the U.S. has been increasing at a rapid pace. In 2004, for example, total U.S. pet spending was $28.5 billion.

The breakdown for total U.S. pet spending in 2015 is as follows: 1) food - $23.05 billion; 2) supplies/over-the-counter medicine - $14.28 billion; 3)veterinary care - $15.42 billion; 4) live animal purchases - $2.12 billion; and 5)pet services: grooming and boarding - $5.41 billion.

With ever increasing spending on companion pets, several trends have been identified in the pet industry. First, pet ownership is increasing across the U.S. Between 2009 and 2015, overall household pet ownership increased from 53.6 percent to 65.0 percent. Pet ownership exists in 79.07 million U.S. households.

Second, overweight and obese pets are adversely affecting pet health. Pet obesity adversely affects pet health and is almost completely avoidable. As pet health gains more exposure, pet owners buy more pet food/nutrition products related to weight/obesity of their dog or cat.

A third trend involves the bond between humans and pets that correlates to pet spending. Given that there are many pet owners who view their pets as family members, they are more willing to invest and spend on products and services for their pets.

Fourth, pet owners are becoming premium shoppers. Trends such as the humanization of pets, the human/animal bond, and pet owners' dedication to their pets' health have all contributed to a new trend that is driving growth in the industry: the premium pet product shopper. The main premium product that is purchased is pet food and the purchase of premium pet food is something most pet owners do not give up, even in difficult economic times.

Fifth, pet owners are becoming less loyal to retailers. The percentage of pet owners who are store-loyal, or only purchase their pet supplies in one particular store, has decreased. Given such lack of retailer loyalty, pet products in natural supermarkets are experiencing increased sales. This sales increase contributes to pet owners' increasing need for natural pet products.

With animal health/pet care markets trending in a positive manner, it should come as no surprise that acquisitions of animal health/veterinary/pet care companies continues. Early in January 2017, for example, privately held Mars, Inc. ("MARS" - a candy and pet food company) announced it was acquiring veterinary hospital operator VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) for $7.7 billion (the maker of Pedigree pet food) to gain an even greater foothold in the global pet healthcare market. Through such acquisition MARS added about 800 pet hospitals to its network of more than 900 clinics.

Prior to the acquisition, MARS was already the largest pet food company in the world by holding about 25 percent of the global pet food market (in 2015). MARS' next closest competitor is Nestle SA (NESN), the maker of the Purina cat and dog food brand. A pet care acquisition by MARS is not unusual, since candy manufacturers such as MARS have been diversifying their business as calorie-conscious consumers increasingly avoid sweet sugary candies.

MARS' acquisition of WOOF, however, was not the only early 2017 animal health/pet care related acquisition. Another was Archer Daniels Midland Company's (NYSE:ADM) announced acquisition of Crosswind Industries, Inc. ("Crosswinds"), an industry leader in the manufacture of contract and private-label pet treats and foods, as well as specialty ingredients. In commenting on the acquisition, ADM noted that the global pet food industry "represents a strong opportunity for strategic growth" for the company.

ADM noted further that it already sold "more than 50 ingredients and commodities that are used by more than 70 percent of all pet food companies in North America." ADM concluded by stating that it had announced or completed several organic growth and improvement projects for its animal nutrition business across the U.S., as well as overseas.

With both the ADM and MARS acquisitions in mind, investors should be able to see a continued pattern that was first discussed in our above-noted article on the animal health/pet care industry a couple years ago. Animal health/pet care acquisitions are likely to continue given pet owners' spending habits on their pets, especially in the premium space.

Animal health/pet care related acquisitions are especially desirable for companies experiencing slower growth in their non-pet-care businesses that want to participate in the pet healthcare market growth that has experienced an average of 7% to 8% growth over the long term.

With each of the above-noted trends likely to lead to increased spending by pet owners, companies have recognized such trends and have either entered the companion pet industry through acquisitions or increased their presence in the companion pet industry by acquisitions. We believe that investors should sift through the remaining independent animal health/pet care related companies for value-oriented shares that may be takeover targets in the intermediate or long term.

Conclusion

As noted above, about 65 percent of U.S. households have one or more pets, and spending in the U.S. market continues to increase. This article is an update to a prior article a couple years ago to continue to highlight the growth in one particular industry, the companion pet industry.

We believe that the above-identified acquisitions and acquisitions noted in our 2015 article are a clear indication of the value and growth to be experienced in the pet industry. From the above-identified acquisitions, we can see companies with a presence in the pet care industry expanding further into such industry in the U.S. and around the world.

With the above-identified pet industry trends and acquisitions in mind, investors should consider seeking out and investing in smaller publicly traded companies that participate in the pet care industry as acquisitions and consolidation within the industry are likely to continue. An investor recognizing the continued growth within the pet care industry and investing in companies that benefit from such growth is likely to profit through targeted investments in the industry.

As we noted in a recent article on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), a company with a little over 50 percent of its business in the animal health/pet care market, such company continues to be a takeover target in our mind. Investors should seek out and identify additional opportunities before large companies make announcements to acquire the remaining players in the pet care industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.