Platinum 2017 Deficit Or Surplus?

Analysts point to higher prices for platinum in 2017, but Johnson Matthey London has a slightly different take on bullion.

Analyst predictions for platinum vary for 2017, from supply deficit to supply surplus. Some of the detail follows, along with some COT and technical charts which explore investment interest, which way the market is likely to go.

A report commissioned by the World Platinum Investment Council and supplied by Glaux Metal (the trading name for the independent research of analyst Dr David Jollie), states platinum supply will be in deficit from 2016-2021, with an average annual deficit of 250,000 ounces, (risk to the down side), which could drive metal prices higher.

However in a Reuters report last November, London platinum bullion specialists Johnson Matthey commented:

The platinum market could return to surplus for the first time in six years in 2017 as lower autocatalyst loadings and weakness in Chinese jewelry buying pull demand lower, refiner Johnson Matthey said in a report on Monday. Mine supply is expected to be flat next year, but supply of recycled metal from autocatalysts has the potential to rebound. In most industrial sectors, the demand outlook remains firm, but purchases in the autocatalyst industry are likely to dip slightly as lower-platinum-loaded catalyst systems are introduced in increasing numbers in European vehicles. As demand in the Chinese jewelry sector seems set on a downward trend, market balance will likely depend on the extent of growth in autocatalyst recycling and the level of physical investment. Unless the latter remains at similar levels to those seen in 2016, we could see the platinum market return to a surplus for the first time since 2011.

The Glaux report flags the implications of past reduced mining infrastructure spending, (which could account for flat supply), as well as the potential for a rise in demand due to additional product requirements, which 'could' raise demand above current recycling volumes. The report is bullish noting that it's unlikely primary supplies of platinum will increase over 2015 levels, before 2021.

There's also the platinum group issue, with palladium providing a cheaper alternative to platinum for non jewelry needs, especially in China, where analysts expect car sales to grow.

According to a 'scapregister' article :

'Can Chinese PMGs demand continue to grow in 2017?'

Soc Gen and TD Securities weigh in as follows:

"We're positive on the platinum group metals, and we have been for some time," said Mike Dragosits, senior commodity strategist with TD Securities. "We're a little bit more positive on palladium than platinum." Expected supply deficits in the next year are likely to mean further draws in existing above-ground inventories of these metals, said Robin Bhar, metals analyst with Societe Generale. Their main industrial uses are for catalytic converters in motor vehicles. TDS looks for the palladium-market supply deficit to double from 600,000 ounces in 2016 to 1.2 million in the next year. The firm expects the platinum deficit to rise from 400,000 in 2016 to between 600,000 and 650,000. Societe Generale looks for continued but narrower deficits in 2017. Bhar calls for the platinum deficit to narrow to 140,000 ounces from 195,000 in 2016, and for a 2017 palladium deficit of 1.02 million ounces after 1.275 million in 2016. SocGen projects platinum averaging $1,040 in 2017 after $1,000 in 2016. TDS sees around $1,100 platinum in 2017 and $1,225 the year after. "The main factors will be on the demand side. We still see growing auto-catalyst demand for both platinum and palladium," Bhar said. TDS looks for Chinese auto sales to outperform those in the U.S. and Europe, Dragosits reported. Chinese authorities recently announced an extension of tax incentives that helped 2016 sales. A strong Chinese market tends to favor palladium, which are used for catalytic converters in gasoline-powered cars, which make up the biggest market share in China and the U.S. This is especially the case with China, since the country's car market is still relatively young, meaning not as many old vehicles to scrap and therefore less recycled PGMs. Analysts offered a mixed assessment of demand for platinum jewelry over the next year. China is the world's largest consumer of this product.

Dragosits suggested this demand could be hurt by the depreciating Chinese yuan, which makes platinum more expensive in the local currency. However, Bhar said platinum-jewelry demand generally may pick up due to buying encouraged by the lower dollar-denominated platinum prices lately.

What these analysts seem to be saying, is that supply is flat (owing to lack of inward investment). They're hoping demand will rise owing to an increase in Chinese car ownership, which naturally favors palladium more, but should help support platinum. Also, that the Chinese people buying more platinum jewelry and cars, will overcome the reduction noted by Johnson Matthey in Europe, (which is becoming less platinum dependent). Sentiment in China is on the rise since early last year, but this needs to filter into jewelry sales and car products which use more platinum than palladium.

Sentiment nudged up a fraction in January according to the Westpac report, and this is no doubt influencing platinum investors.

(click to enlarge) source:tradingeconomics.com

The canary is the level of investment interest, which can be investigated from the technical and COT charts.

The COT chart below is from Barchart.com. You'll see the recent December trading low corresponds with bullish managed money (NASDAQ:BLUE). Weaker swap dealer and commercials seem to have created the end of month lower price levels, all the while managed money was becoming more bullish. That's still the case in January. Current early demand seems to be coming from investment, and a futures market which 'looks forward'.

From the early January 2016 low, platinum increased in five rising waves to the August high, as highlighted in green dotted lines (i-v, or wave 1). Followed by an ABC correction (red)down to test the low just below $900 (wave 2), and has since reversed up, breaking that downtrend channel.

Platinum is holding the pivot on the weekly chart, has crossed the black ADX bullishly over the red DMA on the MACD (centre), so is currently in the middle of the first wave of a new series of five.

The first major selling resistance is beneath the next price target, the horizontal band highlighted red, labeled R1, which also picks up a 38% correction of a rise to R2. This doesn't mean there will be no minor consolidations mid way, only that the expansion of the last wave, points to R2 as the next key target, on a fairly strong rise. Prices may well fluctuate with the fast stochastic oscillator, but not in a major way, while the RSI is off its overbought level. Each leg itself consists of five minor waves and the first could be imminent, with support on the dotted line, and second level below.

You will note that the fast stochastic is towards the top of the range, however the RSI isn't, and sits midway at 50. The fast stochastic is actually in the same position it was in during February a year ago, so we should expect a similar (but not identical) pattern now, as the market develops wave i-ii, which is actually the first resistance level based on previous fractals (developing by 138% of the last rise).

Support following a break of that bull leg, is over/on the pivot. Note the natural technical support level on the Fibonacci trend points at 1021, but which 'could' trend down to just below the pivot. The position of RSI and the 50ma, might prove helpful then, but in any event, based on the chart thus far, the correction is likely to be a temporary situation on route to higher prices.

Platinum according to the analyst summaries mentioned is being boosted by a flat supply situation with risk to the upside from increased demand, and with the expectation of that developing from China. So news from China is likely to influence expectations in platinum trading.

Based on the January 2016 chart, investment interest is still bullish, and more so than trade, (although that might even out in the very short term leading to a further development of the current bull leg). Technical support levels are highlighted and a good place from where to manage risk to the downside.

