Capital Bank Financial's (CBF) CEO Gene Taylor on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ:CBF)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ken Posner - Chief of Strategic Planning, IR

Gene Taylor - Chairman & CEO

Chris Marshall - EVP & CFO

Bruce Singletary - Chief Credit Officer

Jaime Gow - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Paul Miller - FBR Capital Markets

Erika Najaran - Bank of America

Peter Ruiz - Sandler O'Neill

Brady Gailey - KBW

Matthew Keating - Barclays

Peyton Green - Piper Jaffray

Ken Posner

Good morning. I'm Ken Posner, Chief of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations for Capital Bank Financial Corp. Welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call, which is being recorded.

During the call, we'll refer to a slide deck on the Investor’s page of our website www.capitalbank-us.com. The slide deck and the press release contain a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP results. This call contains forward-looking statements regarding expected operating and financial performance. Statements that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking. The words believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are meant to identify forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements may be affected by risk factors, including those set forth in Capital Bank's SEC filings and actual operations and results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gene Taylor.

Gene Taylor

Good morning, thanks for joining us today. In addition to Ken Posner, I am here this morning with our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Marshall; our Chief Credit Officer, Bruce Singletary; and our Chief Accounting Officer, Jaime Gow. We'll discuss the company's results and then take your questions.

Let's start with the fourth quarter highlights on Slide 4. Capital Bank reported EPS of $0.24 per share and core EPS of $0.44 per share, which was equivalent to an ROA of 53 basis points and core ROA of 96 basis points. These results include roughly two months contribution from the CommunityOne acquisition, which you'll recall closed on October 26.

We finished the quarter with $9.9 billion in assets, precisely in line with plan, which pushes out the impact of the Durbin amendment until 2018. We achieved this deposing off $100 million in low-yielding credits and continued to run off the prime indirect auto book. These moves are also part of our strategy to optimize the balance sheet and improved profitability.

Excluding the dispositions and the CommunityOne acquisition, our loan portfolio grew at 7% annualized pace during the quarter, reflecting our consistent disciplined approach to lending. We're optimistic about economic trends in our footprint, which includes major metropolitan areas like Miami, Nashville, Raleigh and now thanks to the CommunityOne acquisition, we have a strong presence in Charlotte.

These are some of the best growth markets in the U.S. and we see plenty of opportunity to sustain high-quality loan growth during 2017, which we'll do by continuing to manage sales force productivity and not by changing our underwriting or pricing disciplines.

Another positive for the quarter was the rollout of our new payments platform including the launch of credit cards and merchant services. Over time, these products will contribute to fee income and more importantly, help us further strengthen our consumer and merchant customer base.

While the efficiency ratio was 78% including merger charges, the core efficiency ratio was very strong in the quarter improving sequentially to 58% despite the fact that the quarter included two months of CommunityOne.

We're moving forward very rapidly with plans to convert systems, which will happen next month and we expect the cost savings to be somewhat larger than initially estimated and mostly phased-in during second quarter 2017, which is faster than our original guidance.

Looking ahead, we're feeling very positive about how Capital Bank is positioned. We expect to benefit from the growth trends in our markets. We're excited about the integration of CommunityOne and especially how this acquisition strengthens our customer franchise in North Carolina and we believe we're on track to hit our two key year-in targets, 1.1% ROA and double-digit return on tangible common equity.

I'll now turn the call over to Chris, but as I do then I'd like to take a moment to thank all my Capital Bank teammates for their contributions during the fourth quarter and for all of 2016, which is precisely what made these results possible. Chris? T

Chris Marshall

Thanks Gene. Good morning, everyone. As you can imagine like others in the industry, we're very optimistic about an improving business climate and the loan growth that will likely come with it, especially in our high-growth markets.

We're also excited about the possibility for rising interest rates and potentially lower taxes and I'll share some comments on each of those items in a minute, but before I do that, let's go through our fourth quarter results.

So, to summarize, starting on Slide 5, we're very pleased with the quarter, which came in a little bit ahead of our plan. GAAP net income was $12.4 million or $0.24 a share largely due to charges associated with the acquisition of CommunityOne. Core net income was $22.3 million, which was up 22% from year ago and equaled $0.44 a share.

Now I'll take you through the core adjustments in just a second, but let me summarize the major items in the income statement and I'll remind you that the CommunityOne transaction closed on October 26, which means it was in the numbers for 67 out of the 92 days in the quarter.

So, starting with net interest income, you'll notice that NIM improved sequentially by nine basis points, which was driven by significantly higher recoveries on legacy acquired credits. Now we don't expect to sustain the NIM at this level going forward and in fact, largely due to purchase accounting, we'll continue to experience some ongoing NIM pressure although at a declining rate compared to last year.

The provision was $2 million and this included a $2.6 million provision on new loans offset by a $600,000 reversal of impairment on legacy acquired loans. The core fee ratio was stable quarter-over-quarter although we were pleased to book $500,000 in revenue from the new payment products we just introduced. Now this is literally a small number, but we hope to see continued improvement from these products going forward.

As Gene mentioned, the core efficiency ratio was very strong this quarter, dropping back down to 58% and whereas CommunityOne it would have been even lower, which we think speaks to both the effectiveness of our cost management disciplines and the potential for additional operating leverage going forward.

The core ROA was 96 basis points, but this request the initial impact of CommunityOne before we had a chance to integrate our systems. With some perspective, I'll share with you that excluding the merger, our core ROA would have been approximately 101.

Now turning to Slide 6, let's spend just another minute on the fourth quarter financials. If you look at the topmost chart, you'll see that non-core adjustments totaled $9.9 million after tax. The largest component of this was $18.5 million in pretax merger and conversion expenses.

We're now estimating that total charges associated with the CommunityOne transaction will come in around $27 million, which is $2 million higher than our original estimate. We've already recognized $22 million and substantially all of these charges will be recognized by the end of the second quarter.

Now if you look at the bottom chart on Slide 6, I'll step you through the tangible book value per share, which declined by $0.52 during the quarter. You'll see that it was a $0.39 decline in OCI from the impact of higher interest rates on our available-for-sale securities book, which was right in line with our expectations.

The CommunityOne mark came in at $0.23, which was in line with the dilution of the estimated deal announcement and a little better than our guidance last quarter as we were able to find additional savings as we refined the calculation of the value of the DTA.

While the transaction took longer to close than we initially estimated, we're very pleased with the economics, which were slightly more favorable than what we originally announced. This improvement reflects both higher cost savings, which we're now estimating will be in the mid 40s compared to the original estimate of 39% and also we're planning to realize these cost savings more quickly. As a result, we're now projecting an earn back period of exactly two years down from the original estimate of 2.3.

Slide 7 gives you an update on the path to our year-end 2017 ROA target of 1.1%. We ended 2016 with a core ROA of 96 basis points and of course that figure now includes CommunityOne's assets but with systems integration scheduled for February, we haven't yet recognized some of the cost savings, which won't surprise you are the single biggest driver to achieve our ROA target.

In this regard, I guide you to expect us to get the total cost savings phased in by the end of the year, which will be 13 months after closing whereas we had originally projected two full years. 2017 should be a good year for revenue growth. We're expecting continued loan and deposit growth in a low double-digit range, consistent with our commitment to building a book of high quality credit relationships pointed largely at customer deposits.

However, as I mentioned earlier, the fourth quarter NIM did include one-time recoveries and we're still facing some runoff of accretable yield associated with some of our earlier acquisitions. So, we look for about five to seven basis points per quarter in NIM contraction during 2017, which is down from the 5 to 10 basis points we were guiding you to expect last year.

We're also planning for a modest normalization of the provision as the special assets portfolio continues to decline making additional reversals of impairment on acquired loans, less likely to be a major factor. As of today, we would end the year with a core ROA of about 104 basis points. So we're continuing to work on additional cost savings projects to close the gap to 110.

These additional projects will likely include actions to rationalize assess to facilities and possibly further balance sheet optimization and we'll give you more details as these plans are finalized and put in action. Finally, let me finish by emphasizing that these projections do not include any benefits for future rate hikes or tax reform.

Now sticking with the subject of interest rates for just a moment, if you turn to Slide 8, I'll give you an update on our asset sensitivity. The bottom line is that we believe we're well positioned for rising rates. The chart in the upper left summarizes our exposure to four scenarios this year ranging from a single 25 basis point rate increase to four increases totaling 100 basis points.

The current consensus is pretty close to the 75 basis point scenario and if it takes place as expected during the second half of the year, the net interest income would benefit modestly by about $1.6 million in 2017. However, bear in mind those rate hikes are backend loaded. So the full benefit we would enjoy in 2018 would be $8 million or about $0.15 in EPS.

To help you understand our assets sensitivity, we've included a second chart that shows estimated durations of our loans, securities, deposits and borrowings. You'll see that our loan book is very short with a duration of only 1.4 years as we have only a modest exposure to terms beyond five years, most of which by the way come from CommunityOne.

Now before turning to a review of our quarterly numbers, I would like to give you some guidance on our tax position on Slide 9 and to make a long story short, we have a relatively high tax rate compared to peers largely due to the fact that we don't have much in the way of BOLI or munis.

As a result, any reductions in corporate tax rate should flow straight to our bottom line. We should also recognize that tax rates are lower. Our deferred tax asset would need to be written down, but since very little of that asset accounts towards regulatory capital, the impact on our financial condition would be very limited.

Now that we've covered the outlook, let's turn to a more detailed review of the fourth quarter. Starting with Slide 10 for loan production, you can see we generated $445 million in new loans during the quarter and as you can see from the chart on the right, North Carolina production has increased significantly due to the CommunityOne acquisition.

As mentioned earlier, we managed the balance sheet very carefully to end the year just short of a $10 million threshold in order to defer the financial impact of the Durbin amendment until 2018 and some of the steps we took included the sale of $100 million dollars in low yielding credits and $27 million in net runoff in the prime and direct auto book, which you'll recall we exited last year.

If you exclude the impact of these actions as well as the CommunityOne merger, loan growth was around 7% annualized during the quarter. The growth may be a little slow in the first quarter as the CommunityOne teams get back into production mode, but we feel very good about resuming a low double-digit growth rate during the second half of the year if not sooner.

Now turning to Slide 11, we were very pleased both with the growth in core deposits and overall deposit costs. Excluding the merger, core deposits increased at an annualized 11% rate during the quarter and were up 10% year-over-year. CommunityOne brings us an attractive mix of core deposits and very sticky local customer relationships, which will further strengthen our funding base.

Total deposit costs are down one basis point year-over-year, reflecting both the merger and the relatively faster growth in core deposits compared to CDs and just to anticipate the question, so far, we're not seeing any material change in competitive conditions or market rates for anything that will cause us to think our modeling assumptions aren’t appropriately conservative.

Slide 12 shows you the trends in the NIM, which as I've already mentioned expanded by nine basis points during the quarter to 3.67%. This expansion is mostly due to recoveries on a single previously charged off acquired loan although the December rate hike also added about a basis points to the margin.

The merger with CommunityOne didn't have much of an impact on the NIM and at closing, we immediately sold and partially reinvested their securities portfolio into securities that are consistent with our strategies and we marked our loan portfolio to fair value using current market rates.

Unlike past acquisitions, their portfolio was very clean, which means a big discount wasn’t necessary and as result, the transaction doesn't create a large amount of accretable yield.

For 2017, we mentioned earlier that we're expecting NIM compression that averages about five to seven basis points in the quarter and this should be particularly noticeable in the first quarter as that nine basis point recovery we had this quarter will be gone. The reason for the NIM compression is that we still have accretable yield associated with some of our earlier acquisitions.

Now this will gradually disappear from our results and the five to seven basis points we're guiding you to this year is down from the 5 to 10 basis points we were expecting last year. Now this guidance obviously reflects the December 2016 rate hike, but assumes no further rise in interest rates. So if you refer back to Slide 8 where we presented data on our earnings sensitivity, you can adjust this guidance for wherever outlook you think is appropriate.

Now let's discuss noninterest income on Slide 13. Core noninterest income rose by almost $3 million sequentially, mostly reflecting the contribution of CommunityOne, but also included in the numbers is approximately $500,000 for the new credit cards and merchant processing services we just rolled out as part of updating the Capital Bank suite of payments products.

Now while these numbers aren't material, they're encouraging and over time, we expect to see work fee income contribute a little bit more meaningfully to our overall profitability. Having said that, we think there is probably a secular decline going on with regard to NSF fees. So, we categorize the fee income outlook for 2017 as stable.

Slide 14 shows you the trend in noninterest expense, which we've already covered. I'll add that excluding CommunityOne, we estimate our standalone core efficiency ratio was around 55%, which is a level we're very pleased with. As I mentioned earlier, we're expecting CommunityOne cost sales to be fully realized during the second quarter and you should see the efficiency ratio moving lower toward the mid-50s by the end of the year.

Slide 15 summarize our capital and liquidity positions, which remained strong. The consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 12.2% following the merger. After closing, we repurchased a block of 345,000 shares at a discount to market, which brings us to a total cumulative 12.7 million shares repurchased since our IPO.

Including dividends, we returned a total of $336 million in capital to investors. However, besides this one block, we only bought a small number of shares at the beginning of the quarter as our Board decided to evaluate the rise in our stock price and the revised consensus outlook for banks.

There has been no real change in the composition of the liquidity portfolio, which remains highly liquid for the moderate duration. And finally, I would point out that the CommunityOne transaction significantly improves our loan-to-deposit ratio, bringing it down from 98.4% to 94%, which leaves us in an excellent position to fund loan growth during 2017.

So, with that, I'll now turn the call over to Bruce to discuss credit trends.

Bruce Singletary

Thanks Chris. Let's start by reviewing the performance in the new loan portfolio on Slide 16, past dues rose sequentially to 23 basis points while non-accruals were flat and very low 18 basis points.

Criticized and classified loans declined from 1.14% last quarter to 1.11% and excluding CommunityOne, were down 10% quarter-over-quarter. Net charge-offs were 24 basis points annualized up, slightly from the 22 basis points a year ago. Overall our new asset cost illustrate and this time I don't have in years of concern.

The reserve ratio for new loans is currently at 41 basis points, which is down two basis points quarter-over-quarter. If you look at the bank's entire portfolio, which includes not only originated, but also purchase, credit, impaired loans that carry both reserves and purchase accounting discounts, the total ratio reserves and loans was 1.19% at year end.

Turning to Slide 17, we provide you an update on the special asset activity where the total portfolio, the non-performing loans were flat at 1%, which includes the addition of CommunityOne. As expected, legacy credit expenses continue to decline and totaled $1.2 million for the quarter or down $500,000 quarter-over-quarter.

As you can see on the chart to the right, special assets remain at very reasonable levels and CommunityOne portfolio included $61 million of special assets, which increased to $285 million at yearend. I'll make the final comment on the portfolio, if you'll turn to Slide 18.

As you can see, we're well within the regulatory guidelines for CRE concentration. Construction and development loans totaled 41% with respect to capital at year end compared to the guidance of 100% and CRE was 150% compared to the guideline of 300%.

I'll now turn the call over to Ken for questions and answers

Ken Posner

Thanks Bruce. This completes our prepared remarks and Shannon would you please open the call to questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our first question will come from Paul Miller of FBR Capital Markets.

Paul Miller

Thank you very much. Hey Gene, in light of the [NRC, the New York Community Bank in Lancaster where MIC] [ph] walked away because we heard there was trouble with getting approval because they would go over $10 billion in assets, can you talk a little bit about how it might impact your M&A?

Gene Taylor

It has no impact at all. We are fully prepared for going over $10 billion and build our company to do that. So, Chris and I are actively making sure that when that happens, it will have no significant impact of any kind on our income segment.

Paul Miller

And can you remind me that Durbin, go ahead.

Gene Taylor

If you look at that transaction, it might have been more of a combination of two very similar asset classes and therefore there may have been more concentrations in certain areas and if you look at our portfolio, it's highly diversified with concentrations meaningfully in any asset class and so I think this is an apple and an orange.

Paul Miller

And you talked a little bit about, you staying under the $10 billion mainly for the Durbin, if you do, do a merger and you go about the 10D still, would that put you into that Durbin thing or do you still -- you can wait until 2018, I don't quite understand the rules behind all that.

Gene Taylor

If we did a merger today soon as the Durbin would us would be the middle of 2018 and we expect to go through $10 billion very shortly, but it occurs in the midpoint of the year following when you reach $10 billion.

Paul Miller

Okay. And then you touched on this already, but I just wanted to ask if you can add a little more -- if you want to add further clarification of the buybacks, you mentioned that you purchased a block right out of the gate and I guess after the merger at a discount, but then your stock is at $40 almost two times book.

Gene how you look at your stock at this price? You've always said under two times booked buybacks or accretive. Are you still in that mindset?

Gene Taylor

I think we stick to our comment that the Board is evaluating that now Paul. Obviously, our stock has improved in value, but still so as the whole industry and so they’ll think through that very carefully before we comment any further.

Paul Miller

And my last question is, we're getting a lot of different feedback from what the M&A picture looks like with the revaluation of the market with banks that do you think that you're seeing better companies look for some M&A opportunities or is people just sitting back and seeing where this all come about over the next year or so?

Gene Taylor

There may be some people sitting back, but I think there are a lot of companies that are looking at this as an opportunity for us to use a currency that's gotten a lot more valuable as well as other companies that are seeing the writing on the wall and thinking this is the time to cash in.

Remember there is a barbell effect out there. There are still lots of underperforming, that I say distressed banks that still need an exit. A number of them that were recapped back in 2010 that haven't yet been able to generate a plan to earn their cost of capital, many of which are really struggling with both asset growth and profitability and those have been the companies that we've really focused on.

As you know we bought eight companies that were struggling with those issues in good markets. There are still a number of those banks out there and we're actively talking to many of them.

Paul Miller

Okay. Hey guys, thanks very much and congratulations on a good quarter.

Gene Taylor

Thank you, Paul.

Operator

Our next question will come from Erika Najaran of Bank of America.

Erika Najaran

Hi. Good morning.

Gene Taylor

Good morning, Erika.

Erika Najaran

Thank you so much for your outlook on loan and deposit growth for the year. I am wondering given Chris' comments on what constitutes when you cross over $10 billion in terms of opting into Durbin. Is balance sheet growth going to more mirror that low double-digit growth that you gave for your outlet on loans and deposits?

Gene Taylor

Yes, I think so with the exception of I think I made the comment that we sold CommunityOne securities portfolio, which is about $500 million and then reinvested about half of it just because we wanted to wait and see two things, we want to stand at $10 billion and that we wanted to wait and see what the impact of the election was.

So, we will reinvest the rest of those proceeds here in the first quarter. So, that should add a couple of $100 million of securities to the balance sheet and again that should happen toward the end of the first quarter.

Erika Najaran

Thank you. And my follow-up question is, it seems like we could be entering an inflection point on the regulatory backdrop and I'm wondering what your viewpoint is on if we do have a little bit of a roll back on regulation and different head of banks you provision. How that could impact either the cost of controls of that Capital Bank right now or the environment for M&A?

Gene Taylor

Well, we're hopeful that the pendulum is going to be swinging back to more of a normal level, which would affect both of those in terms of not just cost of operating the business, but also may be a more friendly treatment of M&A which would result in faster approvals.

Now having said that, we haven't baked anything into our plan obviously and we're not going to forecast that at this point. I would say one positive thing that's been talked a lot about that's out in the choice act is the repeal of Durbin. So we're hopeful but we're not counting on anything.

Erika Najaran

Got it. Thank you.

Gene Taylor

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Peter Ruiz of Sandler O'Neill.

Peter Ruiz

Hey thanks guys. You guys have provided a lot of great color on everything. I just wanted to maybe get your thoughts on going back to M&A, you obviously were at a $10 billion and with Durbin and everything, how do you guys think about crossing $10 billion, is it more of a crawl over or would you look to make a bigger leap with may be either a couple small deals or one bigger deal?

Gene Taylor

Well we would obviously not like to crawl over with the most important thing in looking at deals is that they make financial sense. So, we will go through $10 billion. Durbin will hit us 18 months from now and so there is the possibility that that would cost us a significant amount of revenue and we would like to make it up with a bigger deal if possible.

But the overwhelming factor here is that those deals make financial sense and we won't in any way change the way we approach M&A.

Peter Ruiz

Okay. That's great and I guess just one clarification question, you guys mentioned that you have about 35% of the cost savings and I just wanted to clarify that that meant you have taken out 35% of their expenses or you are 35% of the way through your cost save initiative?

Chris Marshall

No, the 39% we originally estimated was off of their run rate at deal announcement. To date we've already achieved 35% reduction in their run rate and as we said, we expect total cost savings to be in the mid 40s and that will be phased in between now and the end of the year. The message there is that we've gotten a lot more cost out a lot faster than we had originally expected.

Peter Ruiz

Great, thanks.

Chris Marshall

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Brady Gailey of KBW Investments.

Brady Gailey

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Gene Taylor

Good morning, Brady.

Brady Gailey

Just one more on M&A, can you all remind us of the ideal size and ideal geography of the target?

Gene Taylor

Yes, the ideal size is $1 billion to $2 billion in our markets, ideally in our more metro high growth markets. Having said that, there are a couple of markets specifically in Florida, Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando that we continue to look at very actively.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then on the fee guidance you talked about some headwinds from service charges and keeping fees stable in 2017, that we only have a partial quarter of CommunityOne in 4Q. So, are you saying that fees will be stable from the 4Q level or are you more talking about once we see a full quarter of CommunityOne in there?

Gene Taylor

Once we see -- once we see a full quarter, what we think is even a partial quarter if you were to annualize that or normalize that. We think fees will be stable and that may be a little conservative admittedly Brady, because it's still very early and rolling out these payment products, but we're very optimistic about them.

At the same time were not sure where NSF income is going, but it seems that everybody is seen some runoff in that fee line. So, we're trying to be a little conservative here because we don't have great clarity on what the rest of the year will be.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then lastly for me, the provision that was $5 million in 2016, you're talking about it normalizing higher. How much higher do you think it goes this year?

Chris Marshall

It's going to be in the $12 million to $15 million range for next year.

Brady Gailey

Okay. All right. Great. Thanks guys.

Gene Taylor

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question will come from Matthew Keating of Barclays.

Matthew Keating

Yes. Thank you. Good morning, guys. Just calling up on the fee income question, how in the quarter I guess where those new credit card and merchant processing products in place, because I realize that $0.5 million is not that material, but when did that actually get put into effect last quarter?

Gene Taylor

Well, I think they went into effect, there was probably about 60 days impact when they went live but it was probably less impact on that in the quarter because there was some training involved and then merchant services is a longer lead, longer cycle time to actually sell customers.

So, the $500,000 is a small number. It should get better in the first quarter, but I would stick with our guidance that we'll know more after another 90 days or so.

Matthew Keating

Makes sense. And then on expenses, should we expect much of a seasonal lift in the first quarter, how your payroll taxes like etcetera, what's kind of the attritional expectation there?

Gene Taylor

We'll see the same lift that we see every quarter and obviously the day count is smaller in the first quarter. So, we'll see that same cycle this year.

Matthew Keating

Okay. And then on the tax rate note, it's pumped around a bit with some tax benefits past couple of quarters, but what you think is a good range to be thinking about? I appreciate all the commentary on what corporate tax reform impact that could have on, but if that doesn't play out, what is kind of baseline expectation for tax rates this year?

Gene Taylor

Our normalized tax rate is 37%.

Matthew Keating

Okay. That's helpful and then final question for me would be and I think towards the end of the last year there was little bit of volatility in the stock price. It seemed as though there will be some of the CommunityOne shareholders maybe didn't necessarily understand Capital Bank too much. Do you think that volatility has largely played out at this point?

Gene Taylor

Yes, I think the most noticeable impact was a single large investor, a private investor that exited their position. Beyond that, I don't think there was much that what noticeable to anybody.

Matthew Keating

Understood. Well great. Thanks for the color guys.

Gene Taylor

Thank you, Matt.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Peyton Green of Piper Jaffray.

Peyton Green

Okay. Two questions. I was wondering on the debit card income, the $4.2 million that you referenced in the 4Q '16, would you expect that in the second half of '18? Would that number just drop in half ignoring any growth between now and then?

Chris Marshall

Yes.

Peyton Green

Okay. All right and then second question is maybe for Gene or Chris, I am thinking about 2017 if you step back compared to where you were a year ago and looked out, would you be more optimistic about organic growth this year or M&A or possibly both?

Gene Taylor

This is Gene. I would say Peyton that we're very excited about 2017. The comparative market is always there and everybody is looking for high quality loans, but we still have the de minimis market share in these really good markets and I believe with great confidence in 2017, our bankers will be able to continue to help us grow our bank with appropriately structured credits, it's like price.

As it relates to the M&A, everybody now with the run up thinks they're prettier and they're more beautiful, but we will be very disciplined as we always have around -- the kind of bank we're talking to is always challenged with making their profit plan and that the one thing I feel good about for us is based on past history.

One would think that 2017 could be as has been prior years a good year and we'll finding obstacles and overcome them. The people we're talking to running to the obstacles and can't overcome them.

Peyton Green

Got you. Okay. And then maybe with respect to loan growth and deposit growth, is this more likely even though the rate environment is changing would you think this is a better deposit growth year for you than last year?

Gene Taylor

No, I think we would expect deposit growth to be in line with what we saw last year. Again, we're trying to do two things, we need to fund the bank obviously, but we're also trying to manage our deposit cost very carefully. So, we don't have a need for deposit growth to outpace loan growth and so we would be kind of disciplined on that.

Peyton Green

Okay. Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Gene Taylor

Thank you, Peyton.

Operator

And it does appear, we have no further questions at this time.

Gene Taylor

Okay. Thank you very much for joining us today and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

