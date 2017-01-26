McKesson: Investors Remain Very Cautious, But I'm A Buyer At These Levels

Investors in McKesson (MCK) were not to happy with third quarter results and the purchase of CoverMyMeds. While the company hiked the full-year guidance in a modest way, after a big cut in the previous quarter, the quality of this raise is very low. McKesson sees slightly higher earnings on the back of a lower effective tax rate.

At the same time, McKesson announced a $1 billion acquisition to shift away from its core distribution activities in a deal equivalent to $4 per share of McKesson. CoverMyMeds was founded in 2008 and while it has managed to report impressive growth, I think that the revenue, let alone earnings contribution, will be very limited. That said, the strategic rationale behind the deal focused on lowering the costs throughout the system and improved growth profile is much welcomed.

Based on the appealing valuation multiples, sound cash flow generation and strong track record, I like the shares. I furthermore think that the company does not deserve to get any blame for jacking up the costs across the overall healthcare system. All of this makes me attracted to the shares at this level.

How Is The Company Doing?

McKesson shocked the market last quarter by pointing out that the company is facing a price war following very competitive pricing from its competitors.

The impact of this was relatively modest during the quarter as the company reported a 5% increase in third quarter sales to $50.1 billion. The company reported a 5% drop in adjusted earnings to $3.03 per share, with GAAP earnings closely mimicking the adjusted numbers at $2.86 per share. While revenues were slightly lower than forecasts amidst lower inflation of branded pharmaceuticals, and more challenged reimbursement environment in the UK, earnings were slightly better, creating a mixed picture.

There was even some good news. The company hiked the adjusted earnings guidance for the year to $12.60-$12.90 from after it was reduced to $12.35-$12.85 alongside the second quarter earnings release. The midpoint implies a $0.15 per share hike from the previous guidance. The quality of this guidance is poor as it is driven by a lower anticipated tax rate, with the distribution businesses still being under pressure. As a result, the effective tax rate is seen around 25% this year.

GAAP earnings are seen at $10.05 per share, plus or minus $0.25 per share. The hike in the guidance is driven by anticipated higher inflation in Q4, seen at mid single digits or even high single digits.

The Purchase Of CoverMyMeds

Alongside the quarterly earnings report McKesson announced another acquisition, announcing the purchase of CoverMyMeds in a $1.1 billion deal. The good thing is that cash tax benefits reduce the effective purchase price to $0.9 billion, although earn outs will run as high as $270 million. This business will become part of the technology solutions business, as McKesson continues to shift away from the low margin but core distribution activities.

CoverMyMeds is a privately owned company which provides electronic prior authorization solutions to pharmacies, providers, payers and pharmaceutical companies. The company secures that consumers will obtain electronic prior authorization which they need in order to get their drugs. At this moment, most of the prior authorization is done manually, being slower and most costly to the system. The company currently processes prior authorization for 700,000 prescribers.

McKesson is very familiar with the company and its Relay Health Pharmacy business has been partnering CoverMyMeds since 2010.

If all goes well the deal should add $0.30-$0.40 to adjusted earnings per share some three years from now. That yields a $66-$88 million anticipated earnings accretion based on the current share count, but probably relies heavily on pretty aggressive growth assumptions. No other financial details were released other than that the combination of CoverMyMeds and RelayHealth could generate a billion in sales some three years ahead in time.

Valuation Looking Very Reasonable

McKesson ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in cash and operates with a net debt load of $6.7 billion. That is equivalent to little over 1.5 times adjusted EBITDA, being a very reasonable leverage ratio, even if we have not accounted for the CoverMyMeds purchase yet which will increase this ratio by 0.2-0.3 times.

With shares trading at $140, we can hardly call shares expensive based on the GAAP guidance of $10.15 per share and non-GAAP earnings guidance of $12.75 per hare. This results in a 11-14 times multiple, based on the accounting metric which you prefer, as the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

The concerns about slower topline sales growth and margins have triggered a 40% sell-of from the highs of $240 in May of 2014 to current levels which are roughly $100 lower than that. That has resulted in a material setback as investors not only worry about slower growth but about margins as well. But how realistic are these concerns?

Gross margins have risen from 5% a decade ago to 6% by now, not being very high margins for a distribution business. McKesson can easily justify this increase as sales have doubled to $200 billion while it has focused on higher margin technology solutions as well. GAAP operating margins have ranged anywhere between 1-2% each year, margins which can hardly be called excessive in my eyes.

McKesson's strategy to pursue deals, such that of CoverMyMeds, even aid to reduce systemwide healthcare costs, something which should be applauded by all parties involved. While we have little information to figure out of the $900 million deal makes sense, it is equivalent to just $4 per share.

As a result, I think that McKesson might deserve to trade at market multiples again in the future. Based on current earnings power and the different accounting methods, this translates into a $175 target based on GAAP earnings and a 17.5 times multiple, and even $220 target based on non-GAAP earnings in the medium to long term.

At this moment McKesson is valued at just $30 billion at $140 per share. A 17.5 times market multiple requires the company to post earnings of $1.7 billion on a GAAP basis, half a billion less than the current guidance. This translates into a 0.25% margin shortfall (after tax), which in my eyes effectively prices in any potential margin risks. This is certainly the case as McKesson does not appear to be a bad actor in driving up costs for the overall system.