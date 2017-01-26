BOJ: Tell The Whole Truth And Nothing But The Truth So Help Me Bond Market

Despite that the BOJ may not raise their real inflation targets on the chance that it could hurt bonds.

Would it bother you that a central bank is holding back the facts? The BOJ appears to be purposely about to hold back their actual inflation targets because they are worried it will spook the bond markets. That would make their bond buying process more difficult. Does that scenario make any sense? If it does not it could be destabilizing to their credibility, currency (NYSEARCA:FXY) and markets.

Reuters Simple Amazing Math

Current BOJ estimates for the coming year's inflation are for 1.5%. They announced those expectations November 2nd (PDF Page 11). Since then the yen has dropped big and inflation has jumped. Their inflation targets will have to move up but the BOJ may not tell the full truth for fear of a bond sell-off.

First let's see the yen and inflation.

Here's the yen versus the dollar. Up is a weak yen.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Since November 2nd the yen is down 11%.

Imports are about 20%. 11% X 20% = 2.2%

Since their November 2nd 1.5% CPI forecast the yen move would elevate inflation by 2.2%. Based on that you would expect the BOJ to have to raise their inflation targets, right? Wait, we'll get into that.

Here's inflation.

Source: Trading Economics

This isn't their "core" inflation measure. This is overall inflation. But to be clear inflation is jumping.

Even with inflation jumping you are about to see the BOJ will not let you know that they have higher inflation expectations. Their meeting is Monday and Tuesday.

With Inflation Jumping They'd Have to Raise Their Targets, Right?

Even if they need to they may not. Some would call that not telling the truth. Some would say that can hurt their credibility.

Let's listen to Reuters comments after speaking to BOJ "insiders."

"The BOJ is also wary of fuelling market speculation of an early withdrawal of its monetary stimulus measures by sounding too optimistic on prospects for achieving its 2 percent inflation goal, the sources said."

This gets a giant "ouch, I cannot believe this one."

Even though the BOJ is "optimistic on prospects for achieving its 2% inflation goal" they don't want to "sound too optimistic." Therefore they are going to hold back their optimism. They are not going to tell the whole story. They are going to.... [three letter word, but we can't say it, not going to say it.]

Here's why.

"Such speculation could spike bond yields and force the BOJ to actually step up its massive bond buying to keep yields in line with its targets. So it will [3 letter word] maintain or only slightly raise its inflation forecasts at next week's quarterly projection review, they said."

I hope we're not the only ones disturbed by these statements.

The reason they are going to hold back their "optimism on prospects for achieving its 2% inflation goal" is so "speculation" will not "spike bond yields."

That is called a [three letter word, just can't say it].

Bad Move

Not telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth reduces credibility. Currency and credibility go hand-in-hand. For currency based on paper, credibility is incredibly important. Why? Because losing credibility can crash a currency's value and let inflation out of control.

If you're favorite company told Reuters, "we don't want to report our real expectations at our next meeting because it might hit the stock" what would you do? Sell, right?

Not telling the whole truth on what they believe about inflation is going to further risk their currency's value (lower) and if investors figure this out they will sell bonds anyway.

Conclusion

Based on this Reuters article the BOJ is about to not tell the whole truth. Credibility is at risk Monday and Tuesday of next week for a major global nation. We'd call that a risk to bond markets (NYSEARCA:TLT), the yen, and maybe even stock markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

