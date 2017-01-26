Acquisition Of ENom Makes Tucows Second Largest Domain Registrar

The additional business of eNom would help TCX cut cost because of economies of scale and the current bullishness of the stock would likely to sustain in the next few.

We believe cost control measures applied by TCX management is one of the key differentiating aspects of the company compared to peers.

The stock price of TCX was already in a multi-year uptrend, and the acquisition of enemy pushed the price by an additional 35 % in the last few days.

On January 20, 2017, TCX announced to acquire eNom for $83.5 million, which will make them the second largest domain registrar in the world.

TCX has managed to increase their bottom line by around 185% and top line by around 78.17% in the last five years.

Acquisition of eNom

Last week, on January 20, 2017, Tucows Inc. (NYSEMKT:TCX) announced in a press release to acquire wholesale domain name registrar eNom from the Rightside Group for $83.5 million.

"Tucows will pay $83.5 million, and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings." Said the press release.

We also learned that the acquisition of eNom will be funded through an amendment increasing Tucows Inc.'s existing credit facility to a total of $140 million.

Furthermore, the press release noted that the acquisition of eNom "will add 14.5 million domains under management and 28,000 active resellers." As a result, Tucows will have a total network of over 40,000 resellers globally and 29 million domains under management, making them the second largest domain registrar in the world.

Figure 1: Since Announcing the Acquisition of eNom, Tucows Inc.'s Stock Price Went Up by Around 35%

Since the acquisition was announced, Tucows Inc.'s stock price has gone up from $36.25 per share, and currently trading at $48.95 per share, which represents a 35.0% increase in price.

Takeaway from Recent Financial Performance

Figure 2: Over the Last 5-Year Period, Tucows Inc.'s Quarterly Revenue Increased by 78.17%

Over the last 5-year period, Tucows Inc. has gradually increased its quarterly revenues. In Q3 2016, Tucows Inc. managed to post a $49.06 million revenue, which represents a 78.17% increase over the last five years.

Domain & hosting business operates in a small margin industry due to the homogeneous nature of the key products. However, by taking some stiff cost cutting measures since the start of 2015, Tucows Inc. management was able to increase their net income to match their growing revenues. In fact, their net income increased by 185.0% during the last five years. Hence, their bottom line growth was double the rate of their top line growth.

During the Q3 2016 earnings call, the CEO of Tucows Inc., Elliot Noss, mentioned that "third quarter again saw record performances across each of our key financial metrics. Such as "net income and adjusted EBITDA were up 50% and 48% respectively, as a result of the significant operating leverage in our business," he noted.

Figure 3: Tucows Inc. Stock Price Has Gone Up by 1100% In the Last Five Years

Because of the continuous improvement in both top and bottom lines of the company, investors were already bullish. Even before the acquisition of eNom was announced, Tucows Inc.'s stock price was in a strong uptrend, where the stock price increased from only $2.5 per share at the start of 2012 to over $36 per share.

As a result, the eNom acquisition attracted additional bullish momentum in the market, which helped propel the stock to over $48 per share in the last few days.

Domain and web hosting industry was once a growth industry, where investors were ready to wait to get any profits back. However, the whole industry is maturing and saturating. However, Tucows Inc. managed to deliver both top line growth and increased their gross profit margin over the last two years, and investors rewarded the company by bidding up the stock price.

With the consolidated business of Tucows Inc. and eNom, we believe that Tucows Inc. management would be able to further increase profitability because of added economies of scale.

Conclusion

On January 23, 2017, CapitalCube published an analysis confirming that Tucows Inc. has "strong fundamentals." "The company's year-on-year change in revenues and earnings are better than the median among its peer group," they noted.

As we mentioned earlier, Tucows Inc. operates in a very homogeneous industry, and CapitalCube mentioned that their pre-tax margins indicate they have a "non-differentiated product portfolio. However, they also confirmed that Tucows Inc. was able to implement tighter cost control relative to peers.

We believe that the vital difference between the competition and Tucows Inc. is their management, who would be able to apply the same streamlined approach to the acquired business of eNom. Therefore, we are optimistic that the current uptrend would likely to sustain over the next two to four quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.