Nordea Bank's (NRDEF) CEO Torsten Hagen Jorgensen on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rodney Alfven

Thank you, operator, and welcome to all of you for calling to this telephone conference. We will open up with the very short opening remark. And then we assume that you have read the report and have all the relevant data, so we suggest that we go straight into the Q&A and with us today we have our Deputy CEO and Group COO, Torsten Hagen Jorgensen. And then we have also our Chief Risk Officer, Ari Kaperi. So, we all prepare to answer all of your questions and hopefully in a good way.

So, Torsten, can you just do some opening remarks please.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Thank you. Yes, a few key highlights from I think mainly from the Q4. Happy to see that we delivered on the NII outlook we gave earlier 2016, that we Q4 over Q4 were able to deliver on a more increase. I think it’s a driven by strong re-pricing and it looks also looking into '17 or into this year as that we will continue to some further increases in the net interest income primarily driven from mortgage margins probably from corporate margins, and from the relatively low volume we have alluded for some quarters now.

I am very proud to see that we continue to review fee and commission income as small as the usual suspects driving it, and despite the lower inflow numbers, I think looking into '17 also here that we have a good solid base for believing that we will continue to see good stable growth in fee and commission income coming from many different areas including asset management and I&F also in '17. And costs we deliver on the externals target, however, I think it's fair to day that the underlying cost development is somewhat higher than we had anticipated a year ago.

However, I think we've realized during the year that the many good activities we are doing are requiring us to do somewhat more in '16 and in '17 than expected. However, we are still very confident that we'll be able to deliver on the guidance on the 1% CAGR or the flat '16 to '18 costs. I think we also confident in the assets quality picture, it came within the 60 basis points long-term average with 15 basis points, and I think our outlook is very stable and nothing on an overall level directing us in any way to change that. And then last on the financial side, but not least. Of course, we had a strong finish on the capital side, both on profit and on the REA development.

It allows us to meet our dividend policy and our creditor policy including our ambition to go for a management book of target of between 75 and 100. And now being at 100, I think we managed to achieve a capital build out even with an increased article 3 buffer and management buffer of 100. So some distance to the 50 and then delivering on the dividend policy, and I think also meaning that everything else equal, I think we're starting the year with somewhat more stable capital situation than was the case beginning of March. And on the more overall picture of where the Group is developing, I think we have seen very good progress in all the different transformational programs, we are running.

One has almost been concluded which was the legal structure program or the branchification that are close to being concluded. We have seen enormously good progress in the IT remediation and the compliance remediation program that are expected to be closed by the end of '17. And then, we have seen the strategic program, the simplificating program progressing well, and we will hope to see some. First, we'll approve of that during the first half of year and then we will have a first product out on the new platform. So, all in all I think a solid and strong result in many different dimensions.

And with that, I think we will take some questions.

Rodney Alfven

Yes. So, operator, can you please open the line for question.

Matti Ahokas

It's Matti Ahokas here from Danske Bank. Two questions on the asset quality side please. Rodney mentioned on the press conference this morning that the reason why that we had the -- you had the reversals on the loan losses in Denmark was mainly the mortgage market then and the residential mortgages. Is there a model you're using, or is this a function of rising house prices, or could you elaborate a bit more on that? And the second question is also on asset quality. You are saying that you expect to stabilize asset quality going forward. So, I was just wondering that if there was of the Q4 losses the predominantly they were 90% all in offshore. So, how does this statement base with going into 2017 because its one could think that the all oil and offshore losses would decrease. so are you assuming that the other losses would increase or what's the kind of logic behind this guidance? Thanks.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Okay starting from your question relative to Denmark and our collective provisions. The increased collective provisions were to global model collective provisioning model and in that model is mostly great things migration or in this case scoring migration, and also the flow to default piece exposures. So in that way, there is no automatic input coming from the house prices for example. So in that way and where we're talking about the real improvement in the quality our customers in that segment, but it was not a major reduction what we are talking about, but of course very promising signal in all things are improving also in that loan book.

What happens in the future, I would not dare to calculate these to continue on a same pace or even decreasing or accelerating pace in terms of reduction of collective provisions, so that of course, we'll to have to wait and see out there how it goes, but promising coveraging signal as such. And all in all this outlook guidance you referred to is based on our own opinion, how do we see these mostly oil and offshore portfolio development and the quality there. It's true that the oil price of course, it has picked up signals these major all companies in terms of their investments, also that actually we should see not anymore reduced the investments right-off flattening out the investments that's gradually increasing investments.

But when we are talking about the offshore portfolio that is coming last into value change, so that these investments, these oil companies are starting to, for their production. They are first coming to the land based production and these offshore then later into cycle and there still. We have a high risk cases in our offshore portfolio. We have still some relatively big ones, big customers, which are now into process of being restructured in terms of their balance sheet and then financing instant. And just of course to the point of these restructuring is that they will buy time to see that these investments are also coming on their side.

And then of course before we have, we see this, what it will come out these bigger restructurings, which are facing a few of our clients. And then we can -- only then we can -- change our guidance. There are no signals that other parts of our portfolio would not deteriorate, but we have to remember that now as you see, if 90% of our current the loan losses came from oil and offshore, it means that we have had hardly any losses in other parts of the portfolio. And we are big bank. We have a very big portfolio. So that there I don't have to expect that, that nothing will happen in the other parts and into coming quarters. So that there's always something so that this first perhaps exceptional quarter in terms of those losses, but even these altogether then that we have repeated guidance within the next quarter so we expect roughly this level to continue.

Matti Ahokas

So in conclusion offshore losses were down, but the other losses would increase so that's that would end up in unchanged kind of roughly loan losses?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

You can say also in that way, but then again we don't expect that these offshore losses will rapidly come down, but of course then little by little.

Omar Keenan

I first have a question on the core banking platform, when do you think we can start to see the benefit of net, actual net cost reductions coming into the numbers, can we see that from 2019? I see that you've reiterated your guidance for cost income to go into the low 40s from 2021. Could you give us a sense as to what proportion from revenues and costs will get effect? And then my second question is on asset repricing, I can see that this is the first quarter that we no longer have deposit margin headwind in the numbers. Can you give us a summary of which of your key markets are repricing on the assets and how quickly? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

On the core banking program I think, you -- it's a very good question which we are also very occupied with understanding fully. You can say we will know much more when we have executed on the first real product on the platform here during first half of the year. That is actually about '17 very much about to evaluate the outcome of that, especially you can say on the income sidelines so how, how popular will be for customers because that is of course, that it allows it to be much simpler for customers, and it allows us to quickly adjust parameters and thereby no features around the offering.

So that will be very, one very important evaluation on what type of income effect we can expect going forward. The other interesting part is of course as we start operating new products on the platform, the speech with which we can continue to decommission all process systems as they come. Of course, we have an overall business case that are somewhat back loaded because the cost benefit is relying on, typically, that you can take broader clusters of system and processes up and fully decommissioning them, while some of the income benefit can be realized more as we go along, so the CBP program or the core banking program per se is probably seeing income effects earlier.

And then it will of course have certain costs benefits as we go along. But the full cost effects will be somewhat back loaded. On the asset repricing side, you're right, I think that if we look ahead at least, I think we in general expect margins to come up in basically all the markets. And of course basically all the segments on the asset side and basically also maybe excluding Finland on the deposit margin side. And there will be variations of course on the magnitude of this. I think that as we look to last quarter in the weaken markets, I think it has to improve as possibility is too low in Norway.

And I just think on the market side that we will see benefits of, you will see continue to markets spread improvements in Sweden and then in Denmark. And on the corporate side, it’s a big moment picture and we have some portfolios still kicking in. So while we're improving asset pricing in for many customer, we also see a higher growth and higher quality type of customers. But everything is equal I think we basically in all markets expect to see small improvements in corporate margins. So that will be the high level overview.

Willis Palermo

I have two the first one is on net interest income as well. Going forward, I was just wondering what to expect in terms of freight hike timing in Norway and in Sweden. And how much do you think customers can absorb income of passing on the rate hike before seeing any negative impact on consumption? Then the second question is on asset management and fee overall. I heard in previous comments on confidence regarding fee growth going forward. Could you please give me a bit more clarity in terms of what kind of growth we would expect from which fee line? And related to that the second part of my question regarding the asset management you said what kind of growth you expect in terms of AUM, and if you could breakdown the net new money growth and performance for those? And also you mentioned some new products and continuous improvement of offshore distribution network, could you maybe give some examples of what is new and what's more you can do on that side? Thanks.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Thank you. It's of course a long list and I would try to give a little guidance and maybe not all the details you were looking for, but the let's see how it goes. First of all I think that from our planning perspective and the way we currently managed the different business areas, we assume unchanged rates. So, your view is as good as mine as good as what you can look in, I know the markets outlook. But basically no one is allowed to use it in their planning. So, we plan for, we have refinancing strategies that are up such independent or whatever rate outlook that is out there.

But to your point sensitivity of course that is increasingly an issue. I think that we have pressure on higher capital and basically all of the markets. We have had competition issues or level playing field issues that have increased the sensitivity, you can say, if you were off market on pricing. I think we, in generally, are testing, testing this all time as we are not managing according to market shares. I think we have come close to a situation where, if we are much more hard on increasing prices than our competitors.

We do see increased sensitivity from a competition point of view or we will lose volume, and that's also why I think the margin improvements we're talking about are there. But I think they're not significant and that will call for, you can say new capital actions and other things. With the outlook on capital; however, while you have pending proposals out there. I would be surprised if there's not a wish for all banks to continue to improve margins. I don't think we have or we have a number of market and segments and products that are not with a much higher capital requirement, we have seen in the last 12 to 18 months, they are not at acceptable levels. So, that could be a wish to continue this.

On the fee side I think we are generally ready to be positive, you allude to asset management, and I think we had a very strong performance in '16 that of course helps us a lot in at least the first half of '17. I think also that despite the soft closure of one of our strongest performing fund parameters, I still think we have a very strong pipeline there. And I think that will be ramped up further and of course so, we should see a few quarters I think with somewhat lower net inflow and then we will be probably come back to a more normalized as we discussed earlier of the level of 4-5%.

Market performance no one knows of course, but in general, I would say we have -- we have relatively good investment performance, and we set this benchmark on many of our products. So asset management fees are still constitute a good stable source of growth, not the same high levels maybe as we have seen specifically in '16, but we also see very strong corporate advisory pipeline, so we have a strong '16. And I'd expect that we can see now we will have a strong '17. We are in our response to the pressure on NII, we are serving segments and markets responding with other measures than the spread, but also by fee so we have piloted you can say in account fee in Finland and we are now trying to rule that out.

But we'll know the effect later January, we will especially in the SME segments across the market, we will set different types of fees also instead of just doing it on the margin. So, we should also expect you can see more account or transaction basis at the top of fees probably improving our thing also the met drag we had in '16 from interchange fees and from the sake of our motion business is the one we'll we out of the numbers. So, everything else equals I think that on basic course the different type of fee lines we should see a good stable growth in '17.

Hi, I am Wolter here, Credit Suisse. Thanks for taking my questions, sir. First on the NII, I think it benefited in the second half and all through '16 from positioning and perhaps bond repurchases. In the guidance that Nordea has talking about today and then NII growth or increase in '17 vis-a-vis '16, have you assume there that the Treasury NII will remain unchanged or for lower or what your underlying assumption or thinking around the Treasury NII for the next year or so? And then second question on lending growth, what kind of lending growth levels do you see in the coming 12 months, taking into account the Company's actions or on the selection for example in the corporate book?. Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think what we discussed earlier today was on Treasury NII that I think we will see -- we had a small increasing cost of funds during '16. I think we will see cost of funds coming down, and we will see treasury income coming slightly down compared to '16. I think the net effect of Treasury into '17 will be neutral plus minus, so we will probably not have to change really the picture or the trend.

On the volume side, I think we will see a more equal picture between the mortgages that we have seen before, so I think the full mortgage mark will be in the area of 2% to 3% growth including in the Norway that has been somewhat higher. And I think maybe the Denmark and Finland market come out slightly. I do think that the corporate volume will be very much around consumer growth mix, so all in all not that much volume but some.

Jan Wolter

Okay. And just a follow-up, I think you mentioned on the conference that the introduction of fee on bank accounts in Finland late in 2016 and mentioned that credit, it could be rolled out to other countries. Could you elaborate a little bit on that, where that could happen and if you believe that's going to have any meaningful effect on the fee line please? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, I think ultimately can but of course on what we learned when we tested this in some, it is a very sensitive thing to do and it is going to start it out. So, I think the original scope for the account fee in Finland was much higher than the current scope. So I think with what we are now aiming for which is probably realistic is around €10 million to €15 million annual effect for the account fees in Finland in personal banking. And then I think we will look for the experiences there, and then we will probably test it. Remember, we are testing different type of measures in the different segments particularly in Denmark.

We have tested charging insignificant next to raise on deposits where will now go from around 40% of SME to persist probably around 60% of its new deposits being charged negative rates. So that different measures in the different markets it was before I mean competition is there so and so sensitivity is already to be high and from also such these measures. So you go about which some care to get the benefit of life but there we were absolutely seek to do more in these kind of things.

Good afternoon to everybody. Sorry, if I ask questions that have already been answered during the press conference this morning in Stockholm. I have two. I want couple of clarifications, if possible. When you talk about possibility of repricing corporate and retail book, I have seen statements from Danish -- Danish politicians according to which price hike should be made more compatible should be justified and so on, do you think this could eventually limit your pricing in, pricing power on the possibility to repricing. Do you see these kinds of initiatives as possibly to be replicated in other countries? This is my first question. Second question I have is it possible for you to provide a kind of a sensitivity of your NII if any all in the movements in the longer part of the yield curve. Thanks.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, I mean as we have discussed also in this call the sensitivity on repricing is out there. I think that most politicians are caught between wanting to increase credits of a bank and being top of banks, and at the same time they want us to reduce prices and that's of course our job to convince customers and others that that’s a close to impossible equation. The good thing in Denmark is that we are not the market leader on mortgages, and let's see, I mean where the capital regulation ends.

We have a marker leader in Denmark that could be very exposed to increased capital requirements and let's see how the dynamics plays out in Denmark. I think we until further have handled very well by increasing our prices without catching a lot of attention. So, we are firm on trying to get the repricing done even if it’s unpopular. But the real test is as we have said that of course it as a tradeoff between losing too much volume and if you lose the wrong customers you can in your attempts to reprice.

I think we have been fairly good at doing repricing in a clever way, and we will continue to try to do that. On the NII sensitivity, I would say as long as it’s steepening of the curve or maybe happening in the long end it has very little, very little direct implications on NII. There of course we had certain long exposures, but it’s a limited sensitivity. So it's only up to 12 months type of part of the curve that where we have the sensitivity.

Hi, good afternoon everybody and thank you taking my questions as well. This is Gabriel Bergin from Credit Research in Danske Bank if to be here. I have two questions. The first one concerns, the leverage ratio, which I noticed increased by it looks like 40 basis points, which is pretty, pretty massive, it looks like it's mostly due to reduced assets of some repo but more than half of that looks like other assets. So I was just wondering if you could give some clarity on what that constituted, first question?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, you're absolutely right. We are at 5.7 then you can say as part of that approximately 10 basis points in terms of the fact that we have the seasonally low repo in the fourth quarter. But then you're also right that we have seen rising interest rates reducing the derivative exposures. And then we've also lowered somehow that, so parts of that, those more temporary for instant cash within the central banks. So not all of that you should view as long-term, but that's still significant part of that has long term implications.

Gabriel Bergin

So, we might be closer to this level than what we saw in Q3 for example in the future.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

We will never know what we have over the balance sheet, but that realistically somewhere between third or fourth quarter.

Gabriel Bergin

Okay, thanks. And the other question which I guess the costs of some speculations. So we'll see what you can give in terms of an answer, but it relates to the new regulation related to the resolution that we've seen from mainly the EU with some clarity by the end of last year that you expect national authorities to introduce this new non-preferred senior instruments and inflations before July of this year. And also the Nordics, you also have some more clarity about the levels and so the structure of this Enbrel [ph] requirements. So and I note that there is a strong market for this new instruments and some compared to the issue some of these new Enbrel that before the Spanish preferred this legislation. So, I was just wondering if you could give some indication on your strategy for complying with Enbrel. And if you may be looking to be an early participant in this preferred markets that is before the next half year if possible?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, I mean our strategy first and foremost is to lobby around the Enbrel proposals pending. We expect to get some clarity within the next couple of months. And for us, we still believe that there is a possibility to land it in a good way and then of course we might be early out as it comes out like that new type of product. We agree that it's good start from the senior unsecured side. We still don’t know exactly what size of shortfall we are talking about or having true to say the strategy is probably fit to premature.

As we have said before, it might very well be that we all have a shortfall of a certain size. We are pretty confident on building on the pricing dynamics that the net cost of current such a shortfall will be not really significant for Nordea. So, as we already have you can say quite a big senior unsecured issuance, so as this right there will probably margin or will be relatively limited. And you will have all senior unsecured by pricing as to be seen of course. But in my list from the logging point of view, we are very active both from a financial point of view and this is not what I am most concerned about.

Riccardo Rovere

Right. But just, so I understand, you are waiting for sort of Nordic authorities to sort of put down their foot before taking a drastic action is that right?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. I don't think they'll take drastic action that's more my contest. so no drastic actions will be taken.

Just a couple of follow-ups, please. Firstly, coming back to your guidance on net interest income during the press conference, you talked about stable development that you expect in 2017. I just wanted to get a little bit more clarity behind it, just to be clear, you are expecting net lending growth and you are expecting the continuation of the margin expansion trend that we've seen in the last four quarters or so? And secondly, just to come back on your progressive DPS aspirations clearly you've delivered this year, but the price of the increase was somewhat lower than in previous years. Looking at 12 months ahead, is it your aspiration to have DPS growing faster than the 2% that we had this year? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, I think I can reiterate that I do believe we will see NIM improving in '17, and I do think we will see, as I said I think we will see the mortgage book growing basically from 2% to 3% in each of the markets. I think we will see some corporate volume growth, but in some margins probably very close to zero. So mid mix corporate volume gross probably share a class type of growth in itself.

So, yes I think I hope I can confirm both of your assumptions there. And then on dividend it’s a good question. I don't know if it’s a good answer, but I think I at this very early point of time in the year I will just refer to our dividend policy. And I think I will also like to add that I was happy to see that we contrary to many obstacles and beliefs we were able to deliver on that in '16. Let's see what will happen in '17.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Okay, thanks very much. If you'd like to have some bilateral conversation, me and Alfven will be open for another hour and then enter flight to London, and then you can call us after 7 PM GT tonight. So please free and those of you who are based in London feel very welcome to the breakfast presentation as at Langham Hotel tomorrow morning at 8. Thanks very much for now.

