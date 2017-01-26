DryShips: Why Is This Stock Still Trading?

It was just a week ago when I detailed the latest reverse split that was coming in shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). At that point, shares were barely trading over a dollar, and they continued to be crushed amidst a mountain of dilution. With shares collapsing another 50% plus after the latest reverse split, one must wonder why someone hasn't shut this stock down by now.

The stock reverse split to $8.08 at the start of this week, and now shares are trading for just $3.50. At the rate this stock is falling, another reverse split would seem likely in the next month or two. If one were to come before March 11th, it would mark the fifth reverse split in less than a year. If you take a look at the chart below, this stock was at a split-adjusted $60,000 per share just before 2013 ended! I hope nobody has held on since.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Before the latest reverse split happened, DryShips diluted investors by more than 52% in its latest transaction with Kalani. After taking into account the reverse split, this would mean about 13.5 million shares were outstanding for DryShips. However, the Kalani deal still has almost $70 million remaining. That would have meant another 10 million shares of dilution right after the reverse split, but it means about 20 million shares now. Investors would be diluted by more than 100% again if Kalani were to step in and buy now. If the stock falls even further, well, dilution would be even greater.

At this point, either regulators or the exchanges should look at shutting down this stock. If we are just going to see the same continued pattern (dilution, reverse split, dilution) with the stock falling almost every day, it should be delisted. When investors have lost over 99.99% in just over three years, and you have to keep going further out in your .9 decimal places by the month, something is obviously wrong. Hopefully, this DryShips mess doesn't continue to lose investors more money.

