Chartwell Retirement Residences: Secular Tailwinds, Safety, Stability, Growth And A Healthy Yield

Chartwell is by far the largest owner of seniors residences in Canada, with a $4-billion portfolio of high-quality properties. It operates across the full spectrum of the seniors housing market.

Chartwell's strategy is simple, solid and straightforward: To develop and efficiently operate modern, comfortable and attractive seniors communities in order to grow earnings, NAV and long-term value for unit holders.

I enjoy good drama - but not in my stock portfolio. There, I value secure, growing businesses, absent of any histrionics. Companies that offer safe, growing dividends and low-risk business models. Attractively valued, low-risk, large-cap dividend-growth stocks that offer a healthy yield and, as a bonus, are buoyed by strong secular tailwinds.

If you like the idea of owning investment real estate, REITs offer several advantages, including diversification, professional management of the properties, a steady flow of income with yields that are typically higher than dividend stocks, and the relatively low-risk profile of REITs compared with other investments.

A portion of a REIT's distribution is usually classified as return of capital (NYSE:ROC), which benefits investors because ROC is not taxed in the current year. Instead, it is deducted from the adjusted cost base of the units, resulting in a larger capital gain - or smaller capital loss - when the units are sold. REIT units are bought and sold on a stock exchange, making them more liquid than owning an investment property directly. The largest pension funds in North America typically hold about 10% of their assets in real estate. I believe this is a reasonable allocation to REITs for individual investors.

Demographics a Strong Secular Tailwind

As the population ages, demographics has emerged as a compelling secular tailwind and therefore investment strategy. Early on in my investing career, which is more than 40 years ago now, I settled on a consistent investment strategy that has worked well for me over this long investment horizon.

The strategy is not particularly fancy. In fact, it is pretty simple: Buy dividend growth stocks and hold them for the rest of my life. Do not touch the capital. Reinvest the dividends, ideally through company-sponsored DRIP plans, which often offer a discount to the market price, when the stock enters value territory, based on accepted valuation metrics.

In addition to this simple strategy, I look for thematic investment opportunities. It is my experience that a thematic investment strategy can have an important positive impact on performance. In addition, thematic investing overcomes most of the shortcomings of traditional active management. As a result, this approach has delivered positive investment returns over my long investment horizon.

Seniors housing is a growing secular demand story. The rising demand for retirement residences and long-term care facilities offers a direct investment approach to the aging-population theme.

To participate in this demographic-driven investment opportunity, I purchased a full position in Chartwell Retirement Residences REIT (OTC:CWSRF) (TSX: CSH.UN) five years ago.

Chartwell's singular focus is to capitalize on the strong demographic trends present in its markets to maximize the value of its existing portfolio of retirement residences and to grow internally and through accretive acquisitions.

While focused on sustainable growth, the company is demonstrating that it can reward investors today. Since my investment in Chartwell five years ago, its unit price has risen more than 70%, significantly outdistancing the 28% increase for the S&P/TSX composite index over the same period.

Company Description

Chartwell Retirement Residences (Chartwell) is a listed, unincorporated, open-ended trust that owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living, through assisted living, to long-term care, making the REIT almost recession-proof. Its cash flow is dependable and secure.

Chartwell is, by a wide margin, the largest owner and operator of seniors residences in Canada, with a $4-billion portfolio of high-quality, mostly private-pay properties. The REIT operates across the full spectrum of the seniors housing market, which means there is ample opportunity for further acquisitions and development projects in the future.

Chartwell currently owns and manages some 27,000 suites and today's development and pre-development pipeline is the largest in the company's history, at over 2,000 suites.

Chartwell's units trade principally on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), under the symbol CSH.UN. The units trade with reasonable daily volume on the TSX, often more than 300,000 units. American residents can purchase units on the over-the-counter market under the symbol CWSRF; however, volume is extremely thin.

Chartwell's Business Strategy

The company's strategy is simple, solid and straightforward; namely, to develop and efficiently operate modern, comfortable and attractive seniors communities in order to grow earnings and net asset value (NYSE:NAV). In executing this strategy Chartwell focuses on enhancing the "resident experience" of its properties through the delivery of exceptional amenities and services together with quality care.

It couples this strategic focus with continuous investment in its staff, systems and processes; strategic capital allocations to its own properties and to external growth opportunities; and prudent management of financial resources and liquidity in order to drive sustainable long-term value for investors.

The REIT is focused on driving per-unit growth in FFO, AFFO and intrinsic value over the long term, rather than simply the size of its business. Operationally, it does so by maximizing the return from its senior housing portfolio through occupancy and rate increases, coupled with prudent cost control, while, at the same time, accelerating its value-add development pipeline.

The current development pipeline is full. Chartwell views its development of modern, market-specific, operationally efficient seniors communities as a primary means to grow earnings and NAV/unit, and integral to its ability to enhance its competitive standing over time. Its current development and predevelopment pipeline includes 13 projects and 2,500 suites. This includes seven self-managed projects with a $235-million budget and a targeted yield of 7.7%.

Chartwell continues to build value through its portfolio management program, development of new properties and opportunistic acquisitions. These value-add activities are supported by extensive industry and market research and by rigorous risk management practices.

Source: Company website

Investment Thesis

The demographics trend is sound and clearly in Chartwell's favor. The number of people 65 and over will double over the next 25 years, to more than 1.5 billion. In developed markets, the number of seniors surpassed the number of people 15 years old or younger for the first time in 2010, aided by increases in average lifespan and decreases in fertility rates in these markets. By 2025, seniors will outnumber everyone under the age of 20 in developed markets.

North America is no exception, where more than 15% of the population is over 65, while 7% is over 75. Over the next 20 years in North America, the number of seniors will increase four-times faster than the overall population, driven by the aging baby-boom generation - the wealthiest and largest segment on the continent. Moreover, continuous advances in health care are increasing seniors' life expectancy, creating demand for new accommodation services that offer more independence, with care and support available when needed. In addition, today's seniors are more informed and more proactive in deciding on the range of attractive retirement living options available to them.

As the baby-boom generation continues to enter retirement years, it will generate strong and growing demand for retirement housing. If there were no change in the seniors housing residency rate, which is too conservative an assumption, there is visible ongoing demand for an additional 5,000 seniors housing suites annually for the next 15 years.

The seniors population segment today is already influencing market sectors and trends, from pharmaceuticals, to vacation packages, to investment products. While many of these sectors offer products and services for seniors, they are typically not targeted specifically to seniors, in contrast to retirement residences.

Chartwell is the clear leader in the fragmented Canadian seniors housing market, deservedly owning its well-respected brand, coupled with its diverse housing portfolio, which provides a continuum of care to all segments of the aging population.

The seniors housing sector has not been immune to economic fundamentals in Canada, in particular, over-building and economic weakness. As a result, Chartwell's same-property occupancy rate is currently 94% up 1% . The REIT is focused on driving upside of 2% to 3% over the next 18 months to a more stable level of 95% to 96%.

Chartwell's financial position and liquidity remain strong. Earnings growth, debt refinancings and non-core asset sales have all contributed to improved debt leverage and coverage metrics, with its interest coverage ratio increasing to 3.6x in its latest reported quarter, 3Q16, which it reported in November. This compares to 2.8x at year-end 2015.

(Chartwell will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 on February 23, 2017. A conference call will be held on February 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET.)

Source: Company website

With ample liquidity and a low 40s loan-to-value (LTV) Chartwell has the flexibility to drive further incremental growth, capacity for upwards of $200 million of additional tuck-in acquisitions. Given Chartwell's sizable development program, I believe it will maintain its current low leverage for the immediate future. If Chartwell were to pursue additional acquisition opportunities, I believe the unit valuation supports raising equity to drive accretive value.

Chartwell expects that the size of its market will double in the next 20 years - with steady growth between now and then - as the rising number of Canadians over the age of 75 will spur demand for an additional 600,000 suites in Canada by 2036.

Potential Takeover Candidate

Only once have I purchased shares of a company as a potential takeover opportunity. That was Manitoba Telecom Services Inc., which was something of a slam-dunk situation in the spring of 2016. Notwithstanding that specific success, forecasting M&A is a mug's game, and I wouldn't advise investing solely on expectations of a takeover.

However, I would not be surprised to see M&A activity in the Canadian REIT sector in 2017. Most Canadian pension funds are underweight real estate. With Canadian REITs broadly trading at discounts to NAV and pension funds underweight, conditions are ideal for the privatization of select Canadian REITs by pension funds. Chartwell Retirement Residences would appeal to a large institutional investor with a preference for high-quality properties and a large-scale portfolio, given the growing secular tailwinds in Chartwell's playground.

Analysts' Forecasts and Recommendations

Chartwell is relatively undercovered, with only seven analysts formally covering the firm. The seven firms providing research coverage are, in alphabetical order, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, GMP Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities. Not surprisingly, the capital markets arms of all of the Big Five Canadian banks cover the REIT.

The analysts covering Chartwell have a consensus 'Buy' recommendation for the REIT. Analysts have steadily raised their forecasts for funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) over the past year. For example, one year ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $0.84 for 2016 and $0.89 for 2017. Halfway through 2016, the analysts' consensus FFO/unit estimates increased to $0.90 for 2016 and $0.96 for 2017. An additional 7% FFO growth is forecast for 2018, with the consensus estimate at $1.03.

Distributions

In Chartwell's fiscal third-quarter of fiscal 2016, total funds from operations (FFO) rose 20% to $0.24 per unit, up from $0.20 per unit in the third quarter of fiscal 2015. After adjustments, the AFFO figure rose 22% year-over-year.

Chartwell pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of $0.046818 per unit, or $0.56182 on a yearly basis, which equates to an annualized yield of 3.8%. As a result, annual distributions are now just 64.6% of Chartwell's AFFO, which is low relative to the Canadian REIT universe. This is the lowest payout ratio for Chartwell in more than five years and down from more than 80% in 2012.

Chartwell management announced distribution increases in early 2015 and again in early 2016. Having increased its cash distribution per unit twice in as many years, and with FFO and AFFO continuing to grow nicely, together with the REIT's reasonable financial leverage, favorable market conditions and business prospects, plus its strong portfolio of development projects should all should combine to provide adequate revenue growth to support annual distribution increases in the coming years.

Chartwell offers a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows investors to purchase additional units at zero commission and, in addition, offers bonus units equal to 3% of the monthly payments.

For Canadian residents, about 80% of the distribution is treated as tax-deferred return of capital (ROC), meaning no tax is payable in the year the payment is received, but the tax-deferred amount is deducted from the cost base, increasing the amount that will be subject to capital gains tax when the units are eventually sold. Because of this, it is a good idea to hold the units in a non-registered account, to benefit from the distribution's tax efficiency.

Valuation, Liquidity and Low Leverage

Units of Chartwell have appreciated 22% over the past year and are currently trading at a price/FFO multiple of 15.4x 2017 consensus estimates. The analysts' one-year consensus price target is $16.53, suggesting the units can realize a potential price return of 10% over the next 12 months.

With ample liquidity and a low LTV ratio, Chartwell has capacity for additional acquisitions. Chartwell's low leverage also gives it the opportunity to execute future potential growth initiatives, irrespective of the company's cost of equity capital, as dictated by the unit price at the time.

Source: Company website

Potential Risks

North American seniors housing generally has a conservative risk rating profile and rating. However, no investment is without risk. Risks associated with Chartwell include those relating to the ownership of real property, as well as potential factors that could have a negative impact on the long-term care sector, including government intervention, changes in the regulatory environment, and competition from other property owners, in particular, those that operate on a not-for-profit basis.

REITs have been under some pressure as concerns mount about rising interest rates. REITs are typically interest-sensitive; they tend to be bond proxies, which means, when rates on 'safe' securities, such as bonds, rise, the spread with higher risk securities like REITs narrows, which tends to drive REIT prices lower, pushing yields up.

If rates move sharply higher in a short period of time, this sector will be pressured, but the probable course of action by the U.S. over the medium term is a slow drift upward. In Canada, a rate cut could be the next move. In addition, REITs typically carry significant mortgage debt. When rates rise, this increases their carrying costs.

I recognize that Chartwell units may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Chartwell Retirement Residences - why I consider the units a long-term hold - a "Forever Stock" - it is helpful to have some knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: long-term, large-cap, value-oriented, dividend-growth. For additional details, please refer to my interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase portraiture. Chartwell fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap dividend growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams, and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock forever unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

