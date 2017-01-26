Chesapeake: Gleefully Riding Higher

Chesapeake Energy Corporation should offer up several positives on both the operational and financial front, especially in regards to cash flow generation.

One key thing to look out for is where Chesapeake Energy's rig count will go this year in light of stronger energy prices.

Another busy quarter for Chesapeake Energy Corporation, here are a few to keep in mind as the company gets ready to report its Q4 2016 earnings.

After waiting an entire year for natural gas prices to recover Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) will finally realize the benefits of Henry Hub's rally when the embattled upstream player posts Q4 2016 results in February. Combined with rising natural gas liquids and crude oil prices, Chesapeake Energy's cash flow streams should have grown materially in Q4.

Chesapeake Energy is guiding for free cash flow generation starting in 2018. This is due in large part to its capital expenditures budget growing from $1.65 billion - $1.75 billion in 2016 (includes $250 million in capitalized interest) to $1.82 billion - $2.62 billion ($220 million in capitalized interest) this year to help offset production declines. Rising energy prices may push that date forward, which management will probably comment on during the conference call.

Capex and rig counts

When adjusting for asset sales Chesapeake forecasted its adjusted 2016E output growth would come in between 0% - 3% while its adjusted 2017E production base is expected to stay flat or move lower by up to 5%. That will be determined by how much Chesapeake wants to spend on capex in 2017, which will be based in large part on energy prices, as that will determine how many rigs the company can add to its operating base.

Currently the plan is to stabilize Chesapeake's production base around the middle of this year by adding several rigs and bringing its drilled but uncompleted inventory online. That means the firm's output streams will stop moving lower sequentially by the end of the second quarter. While on a year-over-year basis Chesapeake will be producing less it will exit 2017 on a growth trajectory. At least in theory.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation December Presentation

Investors should look out for a few things on this front. The first is how many rigs and completion crews Chesapeake Energy wants to add to its operations this year. That will provide insight into where the company's capex spending might ultimately end up within that large band. Adding on to that, where the rigs are deployed will say a lot as to where management is expecting oil & gas prices to go.

As Chesapeake is already planning to increase its rig count the way to look at its additions is by comparing it to the upper and lower bounds of its guidance. If Chesapeake wants to increase its drilling activity in the liquids-rich Eagle Ford, the emerging Powder River Basin, the Mid-Continent region, or the wet gas window of the Utica to the upper end of its guidance, management must be banking on oil and NGLs prices continuing to move higher. Same concept with the natural gas oriented Marcellus, dry gas window of the Utica, and the Haynesville shale plays.

Where management is expecting energy prices to end up will have a huge impact on its divestment plan, spending levels, and growth trajectory. Crucial insight that may not be directly, at least not in a concrete manner, alluded to during Chesapeake's conference call.

Cash flow outlook

The reason why Chesapeake's 2017 capex budget has an elevated level of importance is due to the firm's shrinking but still onerous cash flow shortfall over the past many quarters. During the third quarter of 2016, Chesapeake generated $209 million in net operating cash flow when realizing (post-hedges) $45.24 per barrel of oil, $2.13 per Mcf of natural gas, and $13.70 per barrel of NGLs.

Clearly Chesapeake needs to fetch better realizations in order to bridge its cash flow to spending gap. As 71% of the firm's expected 2017 dry gas production has been hedged at over $3/Mcf and Henry Hub (America's natural gas pricing benchmark) moved back above $3/Mcf after being in the ~$2/Mcf dumps for a large portion of 2016, Chesapeake's 2017 cash flow generation picture is very optimistic. With a production base that is roughly three-quarters dry gas, this is the key metric to watch.

Rising crude oil and NGLs prices will also play an important role, with 68% of Chesapeake's 2017E oil output hedged at over $50/barrel. Stronger realizations on all fronts should help lift the embattled company out of stormy waters.

However, while the rally in domestic natural gas prices will be reflected in Chesapeake's Q4 results its hedging program for that quarter capped its gains somewhat. Investors should keep that in mind when the company reports, as Chesapeake's cash flow streams should get progressively stronger throughout 2017 if the oil & gas pricing trajectory holds up.

Balance sheet

News of Chesapeake's partial Haynesville divestment was baked into the cake already as management had repeatedly brought up how that was how the company was going to raise cash to get past 2018. Two Haynesville packages were sold off raising a gross $915 million in proceeds for Chesapeake, cash which will soon join its balance sheet.

Chesapeake is retaining 255,000 net acres in the area that houses 1,425 undrilled well locations, 20 DUCs, and 1.1 Bcf/d of net gas production. In large part due to its midstream arrangements and meaningful operational improvements in the play the company is ramping up drilling activity in the Haynesville. The divestitures shouldn't be looked at as an exiting of the Haynesville, these sales were more of a shaving/streamlining process than a cut and run sort of move.

Investors should see what the firm plans to do with that extra cash. There were some open market repurchases during the fourth quarter that are worth keeping in mind. Chesapeake also issued out $1 billion in senior notes due 2025 in December, so its cash pile and revolving credit line should provide more than enough liquidity to right the ship while managing its debt load.

In December, the company launched another debt tender offer to further cut down its 2017 and 2018 maturities, ostensibly trading longer term notes for more liquidity. Out of the $114 million in outstanding 2.5% convertible debt that was puttable in 2017, bond holders tendered over the $100 million cap. That should bring that liability down to ~$15 million going forward (when including interest and premium adjustments), but keep in mind Chesapeake's cash pile also moved lower in the process.

Out of the $223 million 6.5% senior notes due this year, $90 million was tendered leaving $133 million left to be paid off. There were also substantial reductions in 2018 and 2019 maturities as well.

Then there is the 6.25% Euro bonds that mature in 2017. As of the end of Q3, at an exchange rate of $1.1235 USD to $1 EUR, $275 million was still outstanding. However, as of this writing, due in large part to continued turmoil in the Eurozone (see Italy referendum and upcoming elections) the exchange rate has shifted in Chesapeake's favor to $1.0608 USD to $1 EUR. That is equal to Chesapeake saving $17 million if it holds.

What investors should take away from all of this is that Chesapeake Energy's 2017 debt wall has shrunk down to just over $400 million if you include the effects of the Euro moving lower. In light of its senior note offering and Haynesville sales, Chesapeake's liquidity position is very bullish on a relative basis.

Final thoughts

For a company like Chesapeake Energy Corporation there are plenty of avenues for upside worth taking a look at but these are the core things to watch when the upstream firm posts its earnings. The conference call should offer up useful insight into how management plans to steer Chesapeake Energy Corporation in light of rising energy prices and a significantly improved financial position.

Just a couple of weeks before its earnings report is due Chesapeake Energy decided to issue out additional common stock to tap out another chunk of its preferred shares burden. This is a continuation of management's strategy of simplifying the balance sheet and cutting down liabilities, a move which did come at the expense of shareholders. On that news, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has started paying dividends again on its preferred shares which were in arrears.

Any commentary on this front would be appreciated as it seems the company is confident enough now that it will be able to service those payments and cover its outspend/ debt burden at the same time. Investors looking to read more about Chesapeake Energy before its earnings report should check out the firm's Eagle Ford upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.