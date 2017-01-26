Biogen - Turning Things Around?

The article also discusses some aspects of the pipeline and BIIB's, and the biotech sector's, technical status.

BIIB has developed several strong free cash flow generators, and if its Spinraza launch goes well, I'm positive on the values inherent in the company.

There are a number of challenges for BIIB in growing faster than its mature products may shrink, and this is discussed in detail in the article.

There is a new CEO in place and other newer members of management; I was positive on the tone of the presentation and conference call.

Biogen has reported a solid Q4 and decent 2017 outlook, and has been rewarded with a 2-3% price gain in the stock.

Introduction

An original biotech company, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is continuing its nearly pure-play status as a central nervous system biotech company. Before getting to the latest quarterly and yearly results, and the outlook for the future, it's important to catch up on some of the recent events that were discussed in the conference call, but often without context.

Among the several material, one-time events that occurred last quarter, the approval last month of Spinraza, an innovative drug for the ultra-orphan disease of spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, is unusual and controversial enough to benefit from some background discussion. It's important to investors to understand some of the risks to this product launch, as BIIB has little else coming to market from its pipeline any time soon.

Then, before getting to earnings, it's necessary to go into a few details on the costly patent license deal on Tecfidera.

What is Spinraza? Why it's controversial

This drug was invented by Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in conjunction with BIIB. BIIB basically employed IONS to be a contract developer, paying cost-plus and milestones, but retaining all marketing rights and owing IONS about a 15% royalty on global sales of Spinraza. None of that is controversial. After an early, broad FDA approval of this drug for all types of SMA, ranging from early-onset to adolescent onset (or later), BIIB announced the pricing of $750,000 for the first year of treatment and then $375,000 per year after that at the recommended dose. That set off a good deal of criticism; in response, the insurer Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is restricting coverage to the most severe, Type 1 cases. So that's one controversy, and we shall just have to see how this plays out, especially after the clinical trials are all completed. The CHERISH trial for later-onset SMA (consistent with Type 2) has not been completed, and other trials are underway. BIIB has a bit of a difficult problem here, because the older a person (usually a young child) is when SMA is diagnosed, the milder the case generally is; therefore, the more difficult it is to justify this price tag.

Only time, negotiations, and more clinical trials will allow assessment of the number of people who will go on and stay on Spinraza, and at what price.

A more obscure issue relates to Federal funding of research that led to discovery of Spinraza, the basis of which did not occur at IONS.

A nonprofit organization, Knowledge Ecology International, has asked the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to evaluate whether the Federal government has certain rights to nusinersen (branded as Spinraza). On its website, KEI says:

KEI has asked the DHHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to investigate a failure to disclose federal funding of patents on nusinersen, a drug developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals (formerly known as Isis Pharmacetuicals) with BioGen, and sold under the trade name Spinraza... The remedy for non-disclosure of the federal funding and rights in the patent can include a loss of patent rights.

The letter linked to above has, itself, a link to the entire letter sent to the OIG of DHHS. I have read that letter in full, and can recommend it perhaps either to attorneys or technically-trained readers. It does note who did the basic science that surprisingly showed that an IONS antisense drug did the "splicing" job required to help SMA patients.

The letter also points out that as an Orphan Drug per the FDA, BIIB has 7 years of exclusivity even if the Federal government might have rights to allow a generic to be marketed regardless of patent protection.

How serious a risk this can be beyond December 2023 is impossible to say, but with drug pricing under fire from the White House and both parties in Congress, this is something to at least be aware of.

Apart from that issue, the history and general mechanism of action of Spinraza may be interesting to many readers. The "Cure SMA" organization provides this in a post titled FDA Approves Spinraza for SMA. At the end of that post, there are numerous links to other articles on the subject.

BIIB booked $4.6 MM in revenues from Spinraza in Q4.

Next, the Tecfidera patent licensing story, briefly.

BIIB licenses Forward Pharma's (NASDAQ:FWP) intellectual property

A European company, FWP has been a thorn in BIIB's side for a while. FWP is probably not a patent troll, in that apparently it has a formulation using the drug found in Tecfidera ("Tec"), but it has no competing commercial product. FWP has intellectual property in the US and EU, however, and has been asserting that BIIB infringes on it. I have been reporting on this and a related patent threat to Tec from a hedge fund manager's patent challenge to Tec.

BIIB has acted proactively to pay FWP $1.25 B over time, basically to license FWP's IP retroactively from April 2014 through the end of 2016 and then going forward. Upon finalization of the deal with FWP shareholder approval, expected next week, a charge in Q4 of $455 MM, which appears in BIIB's presentation, will be final, if I understand the technical details correctly. Payment of $190 MM is expected this year. The Jan. 17 press release summarizes matters this way:

Biogen and Forward Pharma Agree to Enter into Settlement and License Agreement Biogen to Pay $1.25B in Exchange for License Agreement to Forward Pharma Intellectual Property Future Payment of Royalties Subject to Resolution of Ongoing Patent Procedures in US and EU

So the $1.25 B is fixed; future royalties are contingent. Please review the press release yourself to understand how BIIB is describing this deal.

Overall, I like this deal for BIIB. I'm now more hopeful that Tec can roll on until 2028, when the dosage patent for use around 480 mg per day expires. In addition, it's possible that a once-daily version of Tec could be developed, though that's not in my forecast. This would be a positive for sales.

Now, to the earnings.

Q4 in-line but revenue growth is slow

The knee-jerk reaction to Q4 results and the 2017 guidance was a sell-off pre-market, perhaps because Q4 revenues appeared light, but perhaps then the traders took BIIB back near unchanged when they noticed that the press release said that:

Foreign exchange negatively impacted total revenues by approximately $211 million compared with 2015, primarily driven by changes in hedge results.

BIIB's of the size where every $200 MM per quarter still matters.

There are some moving parts to think about regarding these results versus last year. One is the large effect of the FWP deal. This really implies that in essence 2014 and 2015 earnings were overstated, as the $455 MM covers a license to FWP's IP for all of 2015 and 9 months of 2014. This sort of logic explains why I give haircuts to stocks where there are these sorts of important, unresolved patent issues outstanding - and why even though there were no questions about KEI and Spinraza on the conference call, I'm considering that as well.

Another moving part last quarter is that of the $600 MM yoy gain in product revenues, almost half came from the two hemophilia drugs. These are being divested shortly, when the hematology division is being spun off. This new company, called Bioverativ, is currently trading as BIVVV, and will have the BIVV symbol when it is actually spun off. One month of these revenues will accrue to BIIB, and after that yoy comparisons will be negatively affected by the loss of Alprolix and Eloctate.

Given the accounting rules that place the entire FWP-related expenditure in Q4, rather than spreading the appropriate amount back into 2014 and 2015, then GAAP EPS were down sharply in Q4 yoy, from $3.77 to $2.99. More important is that total revenues were up 3% in the quarter yoy. Full-year 2016 revenues were $11.4 B vs. $10.8 B, a gain of 6% yoy. Thus the 3% yoy gain in Q4 represents a deceleration of revenue gains.

I'll get into a product-by-product discussion after discussing guidance.

2017 guidance is decent

BIIB engages in what are in my view not best practices, and provides guidance for this full year. I can see guiding for the current quarter, but who really knows the second half? In any case, they do guide, and the Street does follow the guidance, so here it is:

Biogen also announced its full year 2017 financial guidance. This guidance consists of the following components: Revenue is expected to be approximately $11.1 to $11.4 billion.

GAAP and non-GAAP R&D expense is expected to be approximately 16% to 17% of total revenue.

GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be approximately 15% to 16% of total revenue.

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $18.00 and $18.80.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $20.45 and $21.25.

Adjusting for the loss of 11 months of revenues from the hemophilia drugs, revenues are projected up a few percent yoy. The company repeatedly mentioned that Spinraza is the key swing factor for this year's results, but it refused to break out what revenues for this drug it has assumed when making this forecast.

So I have no confidence in the forecast as a specific number. For what it may be worth, near the very end of the press release BIIB provides a prospective GAAP/non-GAAP reconciliation of 2017 possible results.

However, despite sluggish projected growth, some aspects of the company's business make me more comfortable with the stock, involving the product side R&D and the general tone set my new management. The next sections deal with all of these, followed by a brief discussion of BIIB's technical status; and then a wrap-up.

Tecfidera

There have been some cases of liver damage seen ascribed to Tecfidera; the label was recently updated to reflect this. Prescribers now are advised to check liver function with a blood test before beginning treatment, and then appropriately thereafter. I doubt this is a big issue, but one of Tec's selling points was safety; any chink in that armor can hurt its image. The label does not reflect new cases of JCV, the severe brain infection that harmed Tec's growth significantly in 2015 and thereafter. Cautions related to JCV are problematic; they may have bottomed out, though.

Tec is still being rolled out in the EU, and ex-US market share is growing nicely. Tec is also being launched in Japan. The US market continues to be the issue, where another high-potency oral drug, Aubagio, is making gains from a low sales base. While management would not comment specifically, it seems likely to me that there is some pricing pressure on Tec, despite the list price increases that continue unabated.

A question on Tec's viability until patent expiry until 2028 was raised, and management did not want to get into its strategy regarding the remaining USPTO patent review ("IPR") and how that process is being affected by the FWP deal, if at all.

There are lots of moving parts here, but between international sales growth and the FWP deal, I've added something to my Tec long term profits model based on what I've learned.

Tysabri

YOY sales for this high-potency MS treatment were down 1% yoy in Q4, and were up 4% in 2016 vs. 2015. So, loss of growth momentum is noted. Assuming Ocrevus from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is approved at the end of March as another high-potency MS drug, I would expect Ocrevus to pressure Tysabri sales to a degree. A partial offset would be tiered royalties from Roche to BIIB for US sales of Ocrevus of perhaps 20% (or greater) near peak sales, and low-to-mid double digit royalties at a minimum. Ex-US royalties are nominal, however.

BIIB announced good news on the patent front. It said that Tysabri has received a patent that will protect it until 2027. This adds 4-5 years to my expected US life of this product before it may fall prey to biosimilar competition. This in turn adds a few billion dollars to my fair value of BIIB, or at least $10/share.

The company continues to hope for success with Tysabri in acute ischemic stroke, and is doing a different Phase 2 study in stroke with it. The previous one used stroke size on brain scan as the primary endpoint; this uses functional recovery, which was positive as secondary, predetermined endpoint(s) in the prior study. Success in this indication does not figure in my thinking about BIIB.

Interferons - Avonex and Plegridy

These are on the decline, falling in market share to the orals such as Tecfidera and other drugs. Avonex is losing sales faster than Plegridy is gaining them.

At $2.8 B in 2016 sales, these are important, and shrinking, cash cows.

The issues with Avonex and Plegridy, which is essentially a longer-acting version of Avonex, explain some of the reasons I've been cautious on BIIB. However, for about the same P/E, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has over 60% of its revenue stemming from legacy products, and that's a stock where my concern is greater. Nonetheless, if revenues from Avonex/Plegridy erode faster than the Street expects, it may be tough for BIIB to grow revenues.

Biosimilars

The main biosimilar product is Benepali, a biosimilar to Enbrel (etanercept) marketed in Europe. This product is growing nicely and is expanding geographically to eastern Europe. The biosimilar business should be a good one in my opinion for the best competitors, because I expect it to go on for decades and for the pipeline to go well for BIIB. It's impossible to give a present value to the value of biosimilars to BIIB, but it's possible that the Street is somewhat underestimating its long term value.

Anti-CD20 royalties from Roche

These stem from BIIB's old merger with Idec, which developed Rituxan, an important immunotherapy. Roche continues to pay BIIB for access to its technologies, which amounts for the most part to "found money" for BIIB. Royalties to BIIB were $1.3 B last year, down 2% yoy. With the launch of Ocrevus expected in Q2, and possibly with growth of Roche's Gazyva, this amount could trend upward.

Gazyva is a young product, and Ocrevus is expected to have a long and strong sales life.

The present value of this profit stream is many billions of dollars in my view.

Bioverativ

BIVVV, soon to be BIVV, is trading on a when-issued basis around $44. The spin-off will be one share of BIVV for two shares of BIIB. With about 216 MM shares of BIIB outstanding at year-end, there will be about 108 MM shares of BIVV. Multiplying that by $44 gives an implied market cap of $4.75 B.

With sales of Alprolix and Eloctate annualizing right around $1 B in Q4 with strong qoq growth and around 50% yoy growth, BIVV is not looking like an expensive stock at all in my view.

That it is trading at this level supports my view that biotech valuations are now conservative relative to that of the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a whole.

Pipeline

This is almost exclusively neurologically-focused. Between prepared remarks and the Q&A, Alzheimer's and MS were the two major topics related to the pipeline. The in-licensed drug for AD, aducanumab or "adu," was the topic of fewer questions than usual (a good sign). The company did have a chance to make some points about why the somewhat similar Lilly (NYSE:LLY) drug solanezumab, which failed in its second Phase 3 study for early AD, might be inferior to adu. Adu should be a good test of the "amyloid hypothesis" of AD. Enrollment in the Phase 3 program is going well. Other biological and oral pipeline AD assets are moving along, as well, including a Phase 3 BACE program.

If I had to guess, the pipeline could be shrunk a bit more based on a comment or two from management.

I continue to view this as a high-risk pipeline.

General management tone: focused

I found myself liking the way the prepared remarks and Q&A went. The team appeared realistic and focused; and the focus was on sales and profits. With a CEO whose background is in sales and marketing, I am hopeful that Tec sales can revive in the US and grow strongly ex-US. I got the clear impression that any acquisitions will also be either accretive to the bottom line if they are products, or that they will be largely derisked late stage pipeline assets if BIIB goes in that direction.

As far as Spinraza goes, there was not a lot to say except that there is no other treatment around for SMA, that marketing applications have been made in several countries in addition to the EU, and that the company wants to see all eligible patients be treated with this drug. No comments or questions were noted related to its side effects; this suggests to me that the neurology community is not especially concerned about them.

Technical comments

BIIB has basically been tracking along with the large cap-oriented biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), of which it is a component. Thus BIIB, along with IBB, is trying to bottom and begin an uptrend.

A bigger picture perspective is that the US stock market is acting in some ways as it does coming out of full-fledged industrial recessions, with healthcare lagging, having served as a safe haven for investors during the downturn. I'm comfortable gradually accumulating the best biotech assets in that setting, using the 2009-11 paradigm where they lagged, having outperformed during the 2007-8 period (and several other periods before then).

The rotational aspect of the SPY and the broad market (MUTF:WFIVX) has periodically brought lower P/E's sectors up toward the P/E's of the leaders. With the SPY trading at around 23X expected GAAP full year 2016 EPS, and BIIB now at 16.6X EPS of $16.93 (which may be understated given the accounting used in the FWP Tec deal), I think there's a reasonable chance that biotech and BIIB get revalued higher on a P/E basis.

Concluding thoughts - is the BIIB battleship turning?

Integrated biotechnology stocks reflect the interplay of science and sales and marketing, along with general efficiencies that most large cap, strong companies in the US achieve (and that we tend to take for granted).

By Q3 of 2015, it was apparent that more than one thing had gone wrong at BIIB, so all I did was a little short term trading in it on dips. At this point, I get the sense that as has happened before with this company, the board has made intelligent moves to right the ship. Despite the debt-fueled buyback with modest share shrinkage, tangible equity grew nicely yoy, reflecting BIIB's very strong cash generation capabilities. The Bioverativ spinoff is a shareholder-friendly action in my view; it's the opposite of what empire-builder CEO's like, since part of their compensation is determined by the size of the company they run.

While Spinraza has price and possibly patent issues, overall I'm willing to ride along with a sales-and-marketing expert as CEO and trust that he and his team will make sure to move the merchandise at prices that will maximize profits along with access for needy patients.

If I assume that Tec probably has patent life until 2028 and that Spinraza probably has patent life until 2030 without any major concessions to the Federal government, then I do not have trouble with a financial model in which BIIB is undervalued at a price of $282/share, including discounting for present value. I use that sort of language because no one, including management, really knows how Spinraza revenues are going to be.

That sort of thinking then brings one to the pipeline, which I agree is high-risk, and presumably high-return if successful. Since biotech investing involves risks, when I combine the potential (no guarantees!) of the pipeline with the several strongly cash-flow positive assets that the company has on the market and from Roche, I find BIIB to be reasonably attractive below about $300 and look to gradually accumulate it on dips as the year progresses. Whether to sell on rips upward is to be determined.

It will be nice to see this venerable company reinvent itself one more time and lead specialty pharma/biotech into the 2020's with important discoveries in human health.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to provide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB,RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.