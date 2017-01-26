Fear Of The Unknown Could Result In Missing Out On A 122% Return

2016 was an interesting year, to say the least. After dropping by over double digits to start the year, the Dow recovered nicely to provide patient investors a return of over 13%, while the S&P 500 returned over almost 10% including dividends. Not bad returns for the most well-known indexes in the investment universe. But investors may have missed out on some upside opportunities by not looking at investments that were perhaps outside their comfort zone.

While we are proponents of the age-old advice to invest in what you know, we also aspire to uncover pleasant surprises through curiosity and a little effort to 'get to know' that which we may not know already. Essentially, if you invest only in what you know and don't know much, well, your options are limited. And investing outside our knowledge base could be akin to gambling, so we don't propose that either. But nowhere does that advice preclude you from expanding your horizons and creating a much wider array of investments for you to choose from.

This past year would have been a good example of a missed opportunity by only investing in the most well-known indexes. The chart below shows the top 10 performing ETFs in 2016 - Not any of the major indexes made the cut.

Source: ETF.com

The big winners were in some way related to materials and mining both in the US and abroad. But notably absent from the list were gold and gold miner ETFs. While gold gets all the headlines as the primary precious metal, silver miners were the best performers via the Pure Funds ISE Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) - it has approximately 25 holdings of junior silver miners primarily based in Canada and had a whopping 122% return. Not bad, eh? And before you write it off as too late to invest because you missed the boat, well, so far in 2017, it's up another 23% through January 23rd. It does have a standard deviation of 63% - yes, you read that correctly - that's volatile. But keep in mind, as part of a well-diversified portfolio - at least in 2016, even a 5% allocation to this ETF would have provided investors with a 6% return attribution on their portfolio. If 95% of your portfolio were invested in the Dow, your total return would have been 18% instead of 13%.

Another notable winner last year was the Van Eck Vectors Russia Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ). It had a return of 104% to come in in 3rd place. It too has just 25 or so holdings so it is very concentrated. It has a standard deviation of just 35% - still volatile but not as much as the SILJ. So on a risk-adjusted basis it looks even better than SILJ.

Neither of these ETFs should be large holdings in a portfolio unless of course you're a speculator, er, gambler. At least in 2016, however, both ponies paid up.

The point I'm trying to make here is that as an individual investor, you should absolutely invest only in what you know. But stopping at that could result in some missed opportunities.

In fact, only investing in the well-known indexes almost guarantees you will perform like the market, which is, over the long-run, average. That might be OK for many investors - When markets are up 13% - that's not a bad return. But for investors that prefer to enhance returns beyond the benchmark indexes and/or minimize risks relative to those benchmarks, here are some ideas for 2017 with the caveat that, if you don't know enough about them and they sound interesting, do a little 'getting to know' before you allocate capital to them.

Regional Banks

It's no secret that Trump's intended policies will be beneficial for banks. What doesn't get much coverage in the media is that if the Dodd-Frank act gets a makeover, including a change to the definition of 'too big to fail', smaller banks would be unburdened from some of the regulatory scrutiny that the act initiated. The current level for intensified regulation is $50 billion in assets and there are expectations that could be changed to $125 billion. If that were the case, many of the smaller banks, which in my opinion, are NOT too big to fail, will get some relief. For exposure to regional banks, I prefer the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF due to its diversification.

· iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) - This ETF is a bit concentrated in US Bancorp (16%) and PNC Financial Services (11%). If either of these two banks outperform the rest of the market then this ETF will outperform most others. However, I do prefer a bit more diversification.

· SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) - This ETF is more equally-weighted across its 100 holdings. Called a modified equal-weight index, it strives to provide adequate representation of the industry's sub-sectors. Unlike the IAT, it's largest holding is just 3%. They have already had a huge run up since the election and might be a bit frothy right now with very high expectations. I would keep an eye on this one until there is a pullback - buy the dips, as they say.

High Yield Bonds

As interest rates rise, long bonds tend to be more adversely affected than shorter maturity bonds - bond prices move down as rates rise. By the same token, higher coupon bonds are less affected by interest rate rises than lower coupon bonds. Which is why I like high yield bonds - particularly earlier in this rate rising era. Compared to government and investment-grade corporate bonds, high yield provides the potential for higher returns by taking on credit risk. When the economy is slowing or expected to slow, this approach could be dangerous as companies find it increasingly difficult to pay interest on those bonds. But even though default rates have crept up and the spread between high yield and government bonds has narrowed, the additional return may still be worth the additional credit risk. Just be careful to choose an ETF that doesn't have concentrated exposure in any one industry. (i.e. Energy)

· First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) - when oil prices collapsed last year many high yield ETFs dropped right along with them primarily because of their high exposure to energy companies. When ETFs apply a market-weight or similar allocation process, energy will be overweight because many high yield issuers are in the energy sector. For this reason, I prefer to invest in high yield through an actively managed fund - where the manager can over/under allocate not based on market issuance but on risk and return potential. The First Trust fund is one of the largest if not the largest actively managed high yield fund. It eked out a slightly positive return in 2015 while the rest of the sector languished and had a respectable 8%+ return last year. It recently broke the $1B barrier in assets under management and pays a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Invest in what you know. It's still the best advice I've heard and the best I can offer. But a close second is to expand that which you know. Learn about other opportunities, sectors, regions, asset classes, etc. You may be able to generate returns above the known, above the normal, above the average. Don't fear the unknown, get to know it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.