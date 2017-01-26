Freeport McMoRan: What Now?

You may recall that in a controversial last year I discussed the slow death of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). What was going on? Well we saw that copper prices were at six-year lows. Oil was at ten-year lows. Gold had meandered lower from its highs four years ago. Even by-product prices were at multi-year lows. Following my calls, the stock hit multi-decade lows touching $3.52 a share. About a month later I upgraded the name from certain death to on life support. Then I said the company was in recovery mode and preferred to look at FCX from a long-term view. If it could get help from the economy and commodities prices, it could skyrocket again. The truth is that the name has had an outrageous rally, but commodity prices are turning higher, and over the last two years the miner pulled out all the stops to fight for survival. The company will be stronger than ever given it did all it could to maximize efficiencies. But is this paying off?

Let's check in on the name which just reported Q4 2016. just The report had some causes for concern, but definitely was reflective of a company trying to right the ship. The company saw a profit in the quarter with net income of $292 million or $0.21 per share. After making some adjustments, Q4 2016 adjusted income per share was $0.25. It is interesting to note that this was still a miss of $0.08 against analyst estimates. Pretty wide miss, and continues a string of wider than expected losses in the name. Despite the drama in the name and the poor operating environment, the name has maintained a strong level of sales to keep cash flows going, and even managed a profit.

So how were those sales? Well they were actually up from last year thanks to planned cost savings and better commodity pricing, in addition to higher sales. Consolidated sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds of copper, 405 thousand ounces of gold, 22 million pounds of molybdenum and 10.5 million barrels of oil equivalents. This is mostly up from Q3 2016, with the exception of oil. Of course, average realized prices were still somewhat weak. They were up from last quarter to $2.47 per pound for copper, but down almost $150 per ounce of gold to $1,174 per ounce and down $0.50 per barrel of oil to $39.75.

Remember I mentioned cost cutting? Well, consolidated unit net cash costs actually rose quarter-over-quarter and averaged $1.20 per pound of copper for mining operations and dropped to $14.62 per barrel of oil equivalents for oil and gas operations. The increase in copper costs surprised me but thankfully was more than offset by the increase in copper prices. Sequential declines in production costs for copper oil was a plus. I will be keeping an eye on this going forward. Operating cash flows were actually up quarter-over-quarter and totaled $1.1 billion, up from $980 million last quarter. Of course, compared to year's past, the prices of commodities are far lower, though costs are lower as well to produce. The company has long since trimmed the fat. It is a balancing act as cutting too much can hurt production and that can offset revenues to the point where the cost cutting was simply futile. Thus far I applaud management's tenacity in these cuts, with only exception being how long it took to do something about the dividend.

Looking ahead, sales are expected to be 4.1 billion pounds of copper, 2.2 million ounces of gold, and 92 million pounds of molybdenum. Consolidated unit net cash costs are expected to decline thanks to cost reduction efforts. The average consolidated unit net cash costs will be $1.06 per pound of copper for mining operations and $15 per barrel of oil equivalent for oil and gas operations for the year 2017. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $1 .8 billion.

After this strong rebound, I wouldn't dive in just yet. Let the name pull back, I would argue to under $10 before taking a shot here again, although that's a massive 33% decline from currently levels. I think the name, although improving, its pricey. The debt is still a major concern for the company. Although it is working on debt reduction, we are still talking $18-$19 billion in debt. To those who have held, I would continue to do so. The company is no longer on the brink of extinction, but the company needs commodities to stay positive.

