Briggs & Stratton's (BGG) CEO Todd Teske on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Schwertfeger - CFO

Todd Teske - Chairman, President and CEO

Analysts

Tim Wojs - Robert W. Baird

Tom Hayes - Northcoast Research

Mark Schwertfeger

Good morning and welcome to the Briggs & Stratton fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings conference call. I'm Mark Schwertfeger, Chief Financial Officer; and joining me today is Todd Teske, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Today's presentation and our answers to your questions will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assessment of the markets we operate in. Actual results could differ materially from any stated or implied projections due to changes in one or more of the factors described in the Safe Harbor section of last night’s earnings release and in our filings with the SEC.

We also make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Additional information regarding these financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable US GAAP measures, is available in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. This conference call will be made available on our website approximately 2 hours after the end of this call. A phone replay will also be available within a few hours of the completion of this call.

Now here is Todd.

Todd Teske

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As we announced in our release yesterday, our sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 were approximately $428 million, an increase from last year of 4% or $15 million. The increase in net sales was largely attributable to generator sales immediately following Hurricane Matthew.

Early in the second quarter, Hurricane Matthew impacted portions of the South-eastern United States and resulted in power outages throughout the region. As I stated back in October, I am proud of our team who worked diligently with our retail partners throughout the storm. Although there was a need for portable generators immediately following the storm given the relative lower severity of the storm at landfall and the related lower duration of power outages could not observe a significant change in generator sales in the months following the storm that we can attribute to Hurricane Matthew.

Sales of commercial engines and Ferris mowers also increased in the second quarter compared to last year, largely due to new product introductions, most notably our new Oil Guard system and we are bringing to market this upcoming season.

As we've discussed previously, we changed the sales terms for engine shipments made to overseas customers resulting in the recognition of sales earlier this year. Adjusting for this change engine sales in total were down by approximately $6 million or 2% in the second quarter. This decrease was related to our engine customers producing equipment closer to the season causing our engine shipments to be made later in the fiscal year as we had anticipated.

In addition, as I mentioned, last quarter we saw Hook [ph] order some sales from the second quarter through the first quarter as certain OEMs shifted production of certain products forward. The first half of the fiscal year sales are largely in line with what we had anticipated, plus the impact of Hurricane Matthew.

Earnings in the second quarter were comparable to last year. Consolidated net income for the second quarter was $15.3 million, a slight increase from the adjusted net income of $15.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Last year's adjusted net income excludes restructuring charges and certain other items as described in yesterday's earnings release.

The diluted income per share for the quarter was $0.35, and was slightly higher than last year’s adjusted diluted income per share of $0.34. The second quarter earnings were higher than our expectations largely due to lower spending that we anticipate to shift in the back half of the fiscal year.

Our quarterly results also increased year over year due to the increased equity income from investments. A year ago, we announced that we made a $19 million investment in power distributors, a business that amongst other things distributes Briggs & Stratton service parts to dealers. The goal of power distributors is to develop an industry leading service and support network for outdoor power equipment serving dealers nationwide. Our distributors have made good progress over the past twelve months in building this business by integrating several independent distributors into one cohesive distributor with a nationwide footprint. We are pleased with our investment in power distributors and we will continue to work together with their management team to provide a superior support network for people who use our engines and products.

Looking forward to the back half of 2017, we believe we are positioned to deliver our full year projected sales and profitability growth. We will continue to introduce new products designed to make work easier for homeowners. We will also focus on sustaining the momentum we have achieved in growing sales of commercial engines and products. We take great pride in helping businesses to be more productive and profitable using our equipment across a variety of applications.

In 2017 we will also continue investing to make it easier for others to do business with us and to build a stronger infrastructure for the future. Our team continues to make good progress on our projects to upgrade our ERP system, and to expand our commercial lawn and garden capacity.

ERP system upgrade remains on track and we're making good progress on our plan to ensure we have adequate capacity to support our commercial lawn and garden sales growth. I’ll speak more about the year ahead in a few minutes after Mark walks through the segment results and balance sheet. Mark?

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks, Todd. Engine segment sales for the second quarter were approximately $261 million, a decrease of $1 million from the prior year. As Todd noted, we implemented new sales terms for engines shipped to overseas customers at the start of fiscal 2017. This change which helps simplify our business results in earlier revenue recognition compared to the terms we used in previous year. The change in sales terms caused our reported engine shipments and net sales to be higher by approximately 50,000 units and $5 million respectively in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Using comparable sales terms year over year engine volume shipments decreased by 2% or approximately 40,000 engines in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The lower sales are mainly due to engine customers producing closer to the season this year and to a lesser extent unfavorable foreign exchange largely due to the weakening of euro.

Total units shipped in the second quarter were approximately $1.8 million units. Partially offsetting the decrease were higher sales of commercial engines largely due to the introduction of Oil Guard. As a quick recap for the first six months of fiscal 2017, the change in sales terms for international customers caused approximately 200,000 units or $23 million of engines sales to shift from the second half of the fiscal year to the first half of this year. As a reminder, we do not anticipate the terms change to have a significant impact on net sales and profitability for fiscal 2017 given the seasonal nature of our business.

For the second quarter, the engine segment earned segment income of $17.9 million, a decrease of $4.8 million from the adjusted segment income of last year. Last year’s adjusted segment income excluded $2 million pre-tax litigation charge.

Engine’s gross margin rate decreased by 150 basis points to 23.6% from 25.1% as adjusted in the prior year. The decrease was largely due to lower engine production as planned and in anticipation that our customers would order later in the season than they did a year ago. At the end of fiscal 2016 our engine inventory was elevated following last year’s cool spring weather. Lower production has helped us make progress in rightsizing our inventory. Lower production of engines decreased by 8% from the prior year to approximately 1.9 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange also contributed to lower gross profit percentage. Partially offsetting the lower gross margin rate was the benefit of manufacturing efficiency.

ESG&A spending in the engine segment increased by approximately $1.5 million compared with adjusted ESG&A from the prior year primarily due to the investment in our ERP upgrade and higher pension costs.

Within the product segment, sales for the second fiscal quarter were approximately $191 million, an increase of $18 million or 11% from the prior year. The majority of sales increase was attributable to higher portable generator sales immediately following Hurricane Matthew.

Sales were also higher year over year for our Ferris commercial mowers. In addition, sales of lawn and garden equipment into Europe were higher year over year due to the timing of orders and tips [ph]. Partially offsetting the sales increase were lower sales of snow throwers due to the higher channel inventories following last season’s below snowfall total and lower sales of towable heaters due to warmer than average temperatures in North America. Dealer inventories heading into spring appear to be in good shape. The benefit of an extended lawn and garden cutting season this past year helped make up for a slow start to last spring.

Product segment income for the quarter was $6.8 million or $3.4 million higher than adjusted segment income for the same quarter last year. Last year’s adjusted segment income excluded restructuring charges of $3 million for the quarter.

The second quarter gross margin rate for the product segment was 17.4% which compares to last year’s adjusted segment quarter [ph] rate of 17%, an improvement of 40 basis points. The adjusted gross profit rate was favorably impacted by favorable sales mix driven by our focus on selling higher margin lawn and garden equipment as well as the benefit from Hurricane Matthew. Partially offsetting the margin improvement was the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange mainly due to the Australian dollar.

ESG&A expenses for the product segment increased by $1 million as compared to last year’s adjusted ESG&A due to increased spend on our ERP upgrade as well as higher marketing costs and to support new product launches for the upcoming season.

Turning to our balance sheet. Net debt at the end of the second fiscal quarter was approximately $308 million, or just higher than last year by $50,000. The increase is largely due to higher accounts receivable due to timing of sales within the second quarter as well as the $19 million investment in power distributors we made last January.

Last twelve months operating cash flow was $82 million. We typically less seasonal [ph] build our working capital during the first half of our fiscal year that reverses in the second half of our fiscal year. Cash flow used in operating activities in the first half of fiscal 2017 were $128 million compared with $99 million in the prior year. The major change between years is that we have increased accounts receivable at the end of the second quarter this year, largely due to timing of shipments during the quarter as well as the change in sales terms for international engine sales. At the end of the second quarter of last year, accounts receivable would have been higher by approximately $25 million and inventory would have been lower by approximately $20 million as the new sales terms had been in place.

After adjusting for the sales terms change impact, inventory was fairly comparable between years as of the end of the second quarter. We continue to anticipate that inventory levels at the end of fiscal 2017 will be less than the end of fiscal 2016, as we endeavor to reduce overall working capital by approximately $10 million to $15 million.

Also, during the quarter we repurchased approximately $6 million of common shares outstanding. Last twelve months shares repurchased have totaled $28 million. Year-to-date depreciation and amortization of $28 million slightly trailed capital expenditures up $31 million. Year-to-date capital expenditures increased by $5 million largely due to the investment in our ERP upgrade. But after twelve months average funded debt and last twelve months EBITDA as defined by our credit agreements were $277 million and $156 million respectively, resulting in an average leverage ratio of 1.78 times which is well within our debt covenants of 3.5 times.

That concludes my comments on the second quarter financial results. So I will turn it back to Todd.

Todd Teske

Thanks, Mark. In addition to announcing our quarterly results, we want to also provide you with an update on actions we're taking to execute our strategy of growing the engine business, investing in high value, high margin products and diversifying our business.

We are focused on diversifying our product offering with heightened emphasis on high value, higher margin commercial application. Our goal is to improve the efficiency and productivity of the people who use our products to earn a living. This focus has resulted in us launching several new products in fiscal 2017.

To help improve productivity of the commercial lawn cutters, we developed Oil Guard. Integrated with our Vanguard grade commercial engines, Oil Guard is an industry first that continuously exchanges oil between the engine and a large remote oil reservoir. This system protects the oil from thermal -- protects the oil from thermal breakdown, results in cooler running engines and extends the oil change maintenance intervals to 500 hours or five times longer than the current interval. This means fewer oil changes and better productivity. And when users change the oil, they will find the task to be quicker, easier and mess-free thanks to the direct access filter and oil drain system. We launched the Oil Guard system on our Ferris brand mowers for the 2017 season.

In addition to Oil Guard, commercial cutters and landscapers will appreciate other new product launches as well. Our Ferris brand of commercial cutting equipment is expanding its lineup of soft ride stand-on mowers that we launched a year ago. These mowers deliver speed and maneuverability to the commercial cutter and feature a patent pending adjustable operator platform with suspension technology to optimize operator comfort and increased productivity.

We will also be introducing a new side cutter under our Billy Goat brand of turf care equipment. This new side cutter offers increased durability and performance. It also offers intuitive controls that make it easy to operate which results in improved productivity. Ferris and Billy Goat achieved record sales last year and these new products will play a role in building on that momentum.

For job site products we have launched product line expansions under our Allmand brand to include towable generators and air compressors. Just last week in the World of Concrete Show, we introduced our new Maxi Air Portable Air compressors and seven high performance Maxi Power mobile generators. These products play an important role on job sites and help us expand our excellent reputation for providing durable, easy to maintain products. These new product lines will be sold [ph] towable light towers and heaters into the construction and rental channels as well as mining.

We also announced in December a product line expansion which grows our standby generator business into the light commercial category. We will opt for a line of larger light commercial style standby generators with units ranging in power from 80 KW to 200 KW. Previously our largest unit provider was 60 KW of power. These new light commercial generators provide business owners with peace of mind of knowing that they will have backup power when they need it most. The light commercial generators will be marketed under the Briggs & Stratton brand and will be sold through our existing dealer network.

We’re also enthusiastic about our engines and products designed to make work easier for homeowners. To that end, I would like to discuss our engine placement for this coming spring and share with you some updates on new homeowner products we introduced recently [ph].

First, as a wrap up to the 2016 US lawn and garden season, we believe that our share remains consistent for engine. Our focus on offering innovative features that make work easier and helped us sustain our longstanding position as the market leader for residential outdoor power equipment engine. For the upcoming lawn and garden season, our engine placement is consistent with last year and in line with our expectations. We are pleased that people recognize the value of our innovation and we look forward to working with our engine customers for the upcoming season. We are proud that our brand is again positioned to play a very prominent role in empowering people to get the job done and make work easier.

For the past three years we've introduced new engines that quieter, easier to start, easier to maintain and take up less space in the garage. Last year we began offering an engine that features the benefit of our Quiet Power Technology combined with the convenience of never having to change the oil. For the upcoming season we will continue on this path of combining different engine tech -- different engine innovations out of the same engine.

For 2017 we will offer an engine that combines the convenience of never having to change the oil with our space saving Mow N' Stow technology. Indeed any homeowner who hasn't recently shopped or purchased a lawn mower will be pleasantly surprised by the advancements in engine technology. We also believe that homeowners will be pleased by the improvements we're making to our Simplicity and Snapper mowers. For the upcoming season we will launch a significant update to our legacy tractor, the flagship of our Simplicity brand and we will introduce our first residential lawn tractor offering electronic fuel injection.

Last season we launched new residential zero turn mower sold under our Snapper and Simplicity brand. These mowers have the look and feel of commercial grade units and feature an optional integrated rear cargo bed to provide on-the-go versatility and convenience for working in the yard. In recent years, homeowners have appreciated the agility and speed that zero turn mowers can provide. We are very pleased with the market acceptance of our Snapper and Simplicity homeowner zero turn mowers and we will be expanding the line-up of these units for 2017.

As you can see, we continue to make nice progress in building on our culture of innovation in order to make work easier for consumers and more efficient and profitable for our commercial customers.

Now with respect to our outlook for the remainder of our fiscal year. As you saw in yesterday’s earnings release, our fiscal 2017 guidance remains unchanged. We increased our full year guidance in October to account for the immediate impact of the sale of portable generators to the areas impacted following Hurricane Matthew. As I mentioned earlier, it was a relatively lower severity of the storm at landfall and the related lower impact of power outages, we have not observed a significant change in generator sales that we can attribute to Hurricane Matthew that would cause us to further change our guidance for generator sales. As we progress through the year we'll continue to assess the market for whether the storm will impact consumer demand for back-up power.

We continue to expect the U.S. lawn and garden -- residential lawn and garden markets to improve by 1% to 4% which excludes expected which -- I'm sorry -- which includes expected improvement in the housing market and normal spring weather engine markets. We believe that the anticipated market growth combined with our new product introductions and investments in higher value, higher margin products set us up for solid back half of the fiscal year.

Even without the storm impact, our fiscal 2017 outlook contemplates higher sales and improved earnings compared to last fiscal year. While we don't provide quarterly forecasts, there are a couple of things to keep in mind as you look at the quarters for the back half of the year.

First, we continue to expect that our engine customers will produce later in fiscal 2017 than they did last year, which would shift some demand for our engines towards the fourth quarter. We also plan to spread our engine production sequentially later than we did a year ago, which could shift some engine production from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. This shift combined with our goal of reducing inventory by the end of the fiscal year may result in comparable engine production volumes in the third quarter this year compared to last year.

As a reminder, regarding the new sales terms we implemented this year for engines shipped to overseas customers, we continue to estimate that the impact of this change is to shift approximately $20 million of net sales and $4 million of margin from the second half of fiscal 2017 to first half. We estimate the impact to be ratable between the third and fourth quarters. Given the seasonal nature of our business, the full year impact of the terms change is expected to be insignificant on net sales and probability.

Also, as a reminder, we are anticipating higher pre-tax expenses of $7 million to $9 million in 2017 for the important projects of upgrading our ERP system and expanding our commercial mower capacity. Given project pacing, we expect the costs to be sequentially higher in the back half of the year. As I noted in my remarks earlier, part of our second quarter beat was due to a shift in ESG&A spending from the second quarter to later in the fiscal year. This spending is related to planned initiatives including product innovation and the related promotional spending and other strategic priorities.

We also continue to expect a higher pension expense and unfavourable foreign exchange of approximately $6 million pretax. That concludes our prepared comments and I would like to open it for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Tom Wojs.

Tim Wojs

Good morning guys. Hello?

Todd Teske

Hey good morning, Tim.

Tim Wojs

I didn’t know if that was me or somebody else. Okay, so yeah, nice job on the quarter. I guess just maybe a bigger picture question and just a couple of smaller follow-ons. But just when it comes to engine placements, just a clarification, is it that your share of placements is kind of flat year over year? So I guess that's one; and then two, just with all the engine development that you guys have done over the last couple years, I guess I thought maybe we would have seen a little bit of share increase. So if you just walk me through some of the dynamics there.

Todd Teske

Yes, sure. First off, thanks for the comment on the quarter, appreciate that. So the placement that we have year over year is consistent. Now one of the things you've got to understand is that our share is quite high, right? I mean depending on the category we're certainly over 50%, in some cases we approach 75% to 80%. And so the whole -- when you get to those levels it is difficult to pick up additional share because retailers and OEMs want differentiation on the way. Keep in mind that the innovation -- if we can think of some incremental share certainly we will, the innovation now has a lot of things. One is, being able to maintain the placement we have is key but even more important we've been able to expand margins on the products that we've been introducing, that have been more innovative along the way. So I mean profitability goes up. But share is really difficult to grab when you got anywhere from 60% to 80% market share depending on the category.

So the fact is that on the commercial side of the business now, it’s a different story, because on commercial our share is substantially lower than it is in residential. And so the innovation that we have coming out and I mean the innovation is really well received on the commercial side, we can not only gain additional margin, more than maybe we historically would have been, on the margin pretty good to begin with. That's where we can gain share. So I think it's really important to make sure that everybody understands that there is a difference, when we talk engine placement consistent year over year we're talking about big box retail and really the residential market. When we look at, the market is obviously much more fragmented when you get to the commercial side of the business. But we have gained share in commercial over the last several years both on our Ferris products, for example, as well as our Vanguard engines. So I think that distinction maybe sometimes gets lost on folks where they just have a tendency to launch share all together. I think it's important to bifurcate the two.

Tim Wojs

No, that's helpful. So really I mean the way to think about it is even though you guys have really maintained share in retail. It's really coming on at better mix and higher price points than maybe three or four years ago.

Todd Teske

That's exactly right. The engine -- when we talk about growing the engine business, it’s really making sure we have innovation to grow that margin and gain incremental share as best we can on the residential side. And then on the commercial side when we say grow the engine business, it really comes back to grow share and grow margins through the innovation on the commercial side of the business.

Tim Wojs

No, that's helpful, thanks. And then how do we think about -- I mean there's a lot of kind of moving parts with this. But have you guys thought through any sort of plans or contingencies around border adjustability and how that impacts your market for engines especially with some of your bigger competitors being more import oriented?

Todd Teske

Yes. So obviously that's been kind of the topic for the last several months since the election. First off, Tim, we got to get more specifics on what it is, because I'm not sure -- I am not as anybody sure what it is, is it on finished products, is it on components, is it on imported value, what is it? So that's really kind of -- that can be kind of thought.

Now at the end of the day what I'll tell you is that we're in pretty good shape here because 85% of what we do is in the U.S. So to the extent and we have some engine competitors specifically here in the U.S. but there are some that have gone to China and other places. The fact is that we will be in a really good position here in the U.S. which by the way as you know is one of the shining stars in terms of growth market share over the few years and we anticipate that the U.S. market will continue to do pretty well. So from that perspective I think it really comes back to, how did the trade block start to shape up and what is the trade tariff -- what’s the tariff on? What I mean by that is, will there be issues from the U.S. to Europe where -- remember Europe is our second largest market. And/or will it be primarily focused on China where we have a presence in China where we do some local selling but it's not very large compared to what we have here in the U.S. So net-net, I think it could be a net positive for us. But again there's an awful lot of specifics that need to be fleshed out on this thing.

Tim Wojs

I could definitely appreciate that. And then just the last question I have is, since you guys last had -- since Q1, I mean FX rates have moved some, interest rates have moved some. So how you guys think about pension and raw material. So I know there's some kind of different timing in terms of how contracts are negotiating things like that. But what's the best way for us over the next twelve months to think about -- how we should kind of mark to market FX, raw materials and the pension expense?

Mark Schwertfeger

We are still -- worth of paying guidance, as Todd mentioned from the start of the year where we expect the pension expense to go up and foreign exchange to be unfavorable combined to a tune of $6 million compared to last year. Regarding foreign exchange we do hedge our major currencies, we can’t hedge a 100%. So we made some comments in this quarter about the Euro impacting a little bit because if you look at it, euro dropped down to almost $1.04 at the end of the quarter, but it's come back since then, so dominant foreign exchange exposure year over year, so we concentrate more of that Australian dollar currency where we just were able to hedge at a lower rate this year versus last. There's plenty of volatility with the exchange. However so far I think our projections would show it fairly consistent as you go out over the next twelve months.

Commodity is there too, we buy forward and so we continue to project that the impact of commodity cost changes in ’17 will be fairly insignificant relative to ’16, they have ticked up a little bit in the last couple of weeks and months. But as I mentioned previously things we do buy ahead that tends to delay the impact of it.

Todd Teske

But in terms of the couple of follow-on comments to that, when you look at, then as you think about the next twelve months, there's a number of different pieces now to our business. Our business is different today than it would have been several years ago where we were very concentrated on line reviews, and now we have much more of a diversification of the business. So when you think about line reviews, we continue to have annual line reviews here in the U.S. and to a certain extent over in Europe. And so as we get into those negotiations which -- the negotiations start a few months but they won't wrap up for quite a while. So we'll have some visibility to what we think currencies are going to be -- they can be volatile, we have some insight into what commodities might be. And so we can bake that, some of that in and then we hedge as much as we can on some of that.

The other parts of the business are a bit different. Obviously when you're talking about commercial and that sort of thing, commercial cutting, a lot of that has a U.S. based cost, there’s a little bit offshore that comes in. So currencies aren’t as impactful perhaps in some of the commercial business. And when you look at how we do business in other places like Mexico and other places in Brazil, there we don't -- we don't have annual line reviews and so as currencies move and commodities to a certain extent move, we can be much more reactive on the pricing side and we have that. But again those are smaller parts of the business where getting the diversification on the commercial side is helpful so that you're not as exposed company-wide. But the fact is that we hedge as much as we can and we bake some of that into the line reviews. And then we will take action during the year as necessary to make sure that we manage it as much as we can.

Next question comes from the line of Tom Hayes.

Tom Hayes

Hey, Todd, I was just wondering -- you had mentioned a couple of times that you're seeing the shift for the engine customers. It's pretty close to the season ‘17. Do you think that's a permanent shift to 2017, and kind of what's driving that?

Todd Teske

What’s interesting, Tom, is I have been in this business for now over twenty years and it ebbs and flows. Last year I would tell you that we had one of our customers that produced really early -- and when I say really early, it was kind of as we were coming out of that prior season and then you get into September and October and they produced a little heavier for a variety of reasons. And so that's why last year would have been a little bit more or little bit less normal because it was so early. But then I've seen this thing ebb and flow over time and it really depends on how the season shakes out, how much inventory is in the channel coming out of the season and how much -- how basically -- how people start to think about the upcoming season. So I'm not sure it's permanent per se. I do think it's more normal though than it was in 2016. We've seen a trend over the last -- I've seen over the last five years where there is this push by retailers to lower their inventories and the amount they carry during the season to get better asset velocity. We've seen the OEMs then react in one way shape or form to that depending on solid SKUs that sold really well versus SKUs that didn't sell so well. And then we reacted too.

One of the things, Tom, that’s happened in the industry is there still is a fair amount of capacity at the OEM level where they can -- they can afford to produce close to the season because they do have some capacity to be able to do that. And remember they can -- the OEMs can out-produce us by a factor of three. So we can do some things as well and produce like closer to the season to get our asset velocity up also. So net-net I would tell you I've seen it ebb and flow. I don't know that it's necessarily hugely abnormal this year, I would also tell you that it will be different year over year just depending on what happens in a particular season.

Tom Hayes

Okay, appreciate the color. Shifting a little bit again to -- new to the snow equipment side of the business, I think you'd mentioned coming into the quarter, there were some concerns out there, kind of a weak winter last year that the inventory in the channel was little bit higher than everyone wanted to be. I think you kind of mentioned in your prepared remarks but maybe just a little bit color where you think it is now as we’re kind of heading into the back half some of the snow season?

Todd Teske

Sure. Yeah, coming out of last year there was a fair amount of inventory in the channel, so we knew that shipments into the channel would be for the industry and for us would be down. The early snowfall that we experienced in the upper Midwest and to a lesser extent in the Northeast was helpful where we believe that inventories have come down certainly because of that. We could probably use maybe one more pretty good snowfall especially up in the Northeast to help clear the channel. So I would tell you I believe they're better than they were coming into the season but there still is inventory in the channel.

Tom Hayes

And then Mark, maybe just one for you on the ERP upgrade. Can you just maybe give us some clarity on what was the spend in the second quarter and then $7 million to $9 million for the back half of ’17, is there, I think, kind of an equal weighting over the quarters?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. The overall spend that we talked about related to the ERP upgrade as well as our Manzo [ph] capacity expansion, our commercial mower capacity is $7 million to $9 million and majority of that being the ERP upgrade and as Todd mentioned, from a pacing perspective, the majority of that increase we believe will occur in the second half of that year and we believe it will be pretty ratable between the third quarter and the fourth quarter. The expense in the second quarter was roughly up about $1.5 million or so year over year.

End of Q&A

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks for joining the conference call. Our next quarterly earnings conference call will be held in April. Have a great day.

