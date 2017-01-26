Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) CEO Alex Gorsky on Actelion Acquisition (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Joseph Wolk

Thank you, Manny. Hello and welcome. This is Joe Wolk, Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. Thank you for joining us on such short notice to review today’s announcement that Johnson & Johnson has entered into a definitive agreement to Acquire Actelion.

On the call with me today from Johnson & Johnson are Alex Gorsky, Chairman and CEO, Dominic Caruso, Executive Vice President and CFO, Dr. Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer; Joaquin Duato, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals. We are also pleased to be joined by leaders from Actelion. J.P. Garnier, Chairman and Dr. Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO and Co-Founder of Actelion.

I would like to begin by outlining the agenda for the call. Alex will open with some comments about the strategic rational and why we believe this is a compelling transaction. JP will then give his thoughts on the value of the transaction for Actelion. Joaquin will follow with some background on key products and comment as to how integrate Actelion into our organization.

Next Paul will discuss the development of these important assets alongside our existing robust pipeline. Jean-Pau, will then discuss the R&D NewCo and the promising opportunities for future collaboration before turning the conversation over to Dominic, who will outline the financial aspects of the agreement and the potential impact this transaction is expected to have on Johnson & Johnson's future financial performance.

After formal remarks are concluded, we will open your call to questions. We expect the call including Q&A to last approximately 60 minutes.

Before we begin, please be aware that some of the statements made by both companies during this review are or maybe considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to each Company's website for their publicly available filings that identifies certain factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made today. The Companies do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Alex Gorsky. Alex.

Alex Gorsky

Thank you, Joe, and thanks to all of you for joining us today to discuss, what we feel is a really exciting opportunity, we are delighted that we have reached an agreement with Actelion and really believe that this transaction creates tremendous value for both Johnson & Johnson, as well as Actelion’s shareholders.

As I start though, I really want to thank Jean-Paul Clozel and J. P. Garnier for their partnership over the past several months, you are going to hear from both of them shortly about why all of us are pleased and really excited to have reached those agreement.

As we have often discuss in the past our capital allocation priorities begin with ensuring a strong dividend to our shareholders, and then we look for opportunities to create value through acquisitions or strategic partnerships, and M&A is an important part of our growth strategy. Historically it comprises about half of our growth and we expect that to continue in the foreseeable future.

Now before I speak to the significant value creation for Johnson & Johnson, I would like to touch on the structure of the transaction which we believe is highly attractive in providing immediate cash value for shareholders and potential upside through ownership in the R&D NewCo.

Very importantly, we believe Actelion, a strategically compelling transaction for Johnson & Johnson and our shareholders, the right deal at the right time with the right partners. From a financial perspective, we expect it to accelerate our revenue and earnings growth rates.

Now the addition of Actelion market leading products in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, it's going to expand [Johnson's] (Ph) portfolio into our attractive and complimentary cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic area.

Furthermore, Actelion's promising late stage clinical assets will reinforce already strong and robust pipeline in areas where the science is truly transformation for patients.

Our established global presence and commercial capabilities will help to accelerate opportunities for Actelion's marketed and late stage clinical therapies.

In leveraging the strength and reach of our pharmaceutical business, we will build on the excellent work in Actelion's existing commercial team to achieve revenue synergies and generate attractive returns for Johnson & Johnson and our shareholders.

Finally, our unique and innovative transaction structure and our ongoing partnership with Jean-Pau through our investment in R&D NewCo will mutually advance our business objectives and create further potential sources of value. We anticipate there will be several opportunities to our work together continue Actelion's long legacies innovation.

Now beyond the value of this transaction creates for the company and our shareholders, we have been more excited about the positive impact on patients. As you have heard me say, we’re guided by the first by the Johnson & Johnson Credo.

As I look at the opportunities this transaction presence, I’m excited about the products that bring and opportunity it offers to manage and treat very serious conditions. We believe this transaction will exemplify the [indiscernible] to the values of our Credo.

I would now like to turn the call over to JP Garnier for a few comments about the transaction. JP.

Jean-Pierre Garnier

Thank you very much Alex. I just want to spend a couple of munities talking about the unusual aspect of this transaction. Normally when big pharma buys a smaller company, there is creation of value on the product line, on the commercial side. But very often, there is also distraction of value, when you try to merge two different R&D organizations.

Very often, they don’t have the same [come through] (Ph), they don’t have the same processes and unfortunately it creates enormous distraction and slowdown important projects for the company. So there is always this dark side to the transaction.

Today, we have found a structure that pretty much avoid this dark side. If you think about it, all the benefits of the acquisition for JNJ will be spelled out by others today, so I won’t spend a lot of time, but clearly they can expand PAH business, they have the geographic footprint that is much superior to the one we had in Actelion and although we have done a good job, there is a lot to begin with the help of JNJ.

But on the research side, there will not be any loss of momentum and remember the Actelion R&D organization is a one that has been proven to be among the best in transforming science into meaningful therapeutic alternative for variety of patients. And under the direction of Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel, I’m convinced that is tremendous track record is going to continue into the future.

Now that’s going to be good for Actelion’s shareholders, because they have ownership into this company and advise them to keep that ownership and maybe expand it. But also, it is going to be good for JNJ’s shareholders, because clearly we now have a preferred partner.

We are already in business on one of the products, which we are co-developing, but needless to say, as we won’t have an infrastructure for the large indications of our products in the current pipeline and there are 10 of them in the clinic. We will be able to again partner with JNJ on more than just 577.

So I think this is a good day for the shareholders, they have been rewarded with high cash price, because of 20 years of successful innovation. But it’s also a great day for our friends at JNJ, their shareholders and the patients throughout the world.

I just want to say also that I was very impressed with the clarity or the vision of the top JNJ team including Alex and Paul that really show that we could create a model of transaction that would resolve the problem that we have seen in the past of mergers that create short-term value and long-term value. So I'm very happy to be part of this and I'm going to pass on now to Joaquin [Indiscernible].

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, Jean-Pierre. As you mentioned, we are very excited by the unique opportunity to add market leading medicine and some promising advance late stage therapies to our portfolio. I'm proud to be here today in Allschwil, Switzerland with Actelion our partners in this transaction.

As you know Actelion is a leading Swiss innovative by a pharmaceutical company and since 1997, they have driven significant advantage in the scientific understanding and development on new therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

They have developed a portfolio of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment that covers the spectrum of diseases from WHO Function Class II through to Function of Class IV, with oral, inhale and intravenous medications. [Indiscernible] the team at Actelion has achieved many noteworthy accomplishments and delivered important breakthrough treatments for patients.

PAH or Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is a fatal disease with very high unmet medical need. It is a serious condition affecting the pulmonary arteries from the heart to the lungs. [Indiscernible] of the blood is restricted putting increasing pressure on the right side of the heart as it strains to pump blood through the lungs.

PAH affects a significant number of people with more than 100,000 patients diagnosed in the U.S. and other major markets. The symptoms PAH range from mild breathiness through to severe restrictions on exercise capacity and eventually heart failure.

Actelion have been an attractive growing business in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension with world class commercial and technical development capabilities. Their market portfolio includes a number of leading products including Opsumit, Uptravi, Tracleer and Veletri. In 2015, Actelion medical [indiscernible] more than 65,000 patients and delivered more than $2 billion in sales.

Let us start with Opsumit. Opsumit is an Endothelin receptor antagonist or ERA. It works by opening narrow blood vessels between the heart and lungs. Opsumit has demonstrated long-term outcomes by delaying disease progression in several patient populations. It has an excellent safety profile and convenient once-daily dosing.

Today more than 20,000 patients treated with Opsumit around the world. Our research indicate that there are clear opportunities for expansions in the ERA class from the clinical benefit that can be achieved with earlier use innovative combinations.

Uptravi is a selective IP receptor agonist targeting the prostacyclin pathway. It is also indicated for the treatment of PAH to delay diseases progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH. We are very excited about the Uptravi’s value proposition based on the evidence from the GRIPHON trial and positive [U.S.] (Ph) post marketing experience.

Uptravi is highly effective and well tolerated and we anticipate that it will accelerate worldwide growth of therapies targeting, the prostacyclin pathway. Lastly driving earlier use and in combination regimens with ERA. Based on extensive market research on a four out of 10 treated PAH patients in the U.S. received prostacyclin therapy. We foresee Uptravi becoming the prostacyclin therapy [indiscernible] 50% share of that class by 2021.

Johnson & Johnson 30 years of experience and business is in every country in the world. Our global presence and proven commercial capabilities will help open new markets and create new opportunities for Actelion already market-leading medicine and maximize the value of future launches or line expansions.

When plan to leverage Actelion robust lifecycle strategy to address all segments of the market, as well as the world-class customer facing capabilities to deliver new commercial opportunities. We still have more work ahead of us to develop a comprehensive integration plans.

Throughout this process, our focus will be to retain Actelion’s outstanding clinical and commercial expand close connection in the PAH community. Actelion’s highly respected [indiscernible] development and customers facing themes are a critical part of the business and we look forward to working with them.

I’m excited to comment [indiscernible] for Actelion and Janssen the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson. Together, we will be able to deliver more value and opportunities for our employees, our customers and our shareholders. And most importantly, we will be able to deliver life saving medicines to even more patients around the world.

Now, I will turn the call over to Dr. Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson to discuss the assets, we will acquire [indiscernible] underdevelopment.

Paul Stoffels

Thank you, Joaquin. We see great potential in the late-stage pipeline, we are acquiring to create value, expand the breath of the portfolio and meet unmet patient need. As outlined in our announcements of the transaction, we will be acquiring products in late-stage therapies Ponesimod, Cadazolid as well as an option for ACT-577 for resistant hypertension currently in Phase 2 clinical development.

Cadazolid, which is designated by FDA as a qualified infectious disease product and a fast-track development program, is a novel antibiotic in Phase 3 development for Clostridium difficile associated with diarrhea. It inhibits protein synthesis which leads to strong suppression of both toxin and spore formation.

C. difficile impacts approximately 0.5 million people every year and in recent years it has become more frequent severe and difficult to treat. It is currently being studied against the standard of care.

Ponesimod is in the Phase 3 development being evaluated for the treatment of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. It has a unique characteristic with the potential of offering patients great flexibility and control patients versus the current standard of care. But unmet need remain significant given that one in five patients today experience [indiscernible].

Finally, we also have a collaboration agreement on basically ACT-577 in development for resistant hypertension which has potential to provide a once-daily oral option for patients who have failed to respond at least three other process of hypertensive mitigations.

In addition to these pipeline assets, we also look forward to collaborating with Jean-Paul and then R&D NewCo to accelerate the development and discovery of future breakthrough therapies. Additionally the incremental cash flow resulting from applying our commercial capabilities through guaranteed market products enables us to grow an advanced already robust pipelines.

I would like now to introduce Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO and Co-Founder of Actelion, who will further describe R&D NewCo. Jean-Paul.

Jean-Paul Clozel

Thank you very much Paul. So usually when people think of Actelion they think of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, but there is uncertainty thoughts on aspect of Actelion, which is very often not really taken into account. It's the ability to discover and develop new drugs also in other to therapeutic areas and you have heard about [Indiscernible] these are drug discovered ourselves.

So this was an aspect that the board and Jean-Pierre Garnier understood and this was absolutely the main strategic aspect of our future growth we had to continue to grow in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension franchise, but we had also to create new franchises with this guideline.

And that's when we started the negotiation with Johnson & Johnson and it was very clear that we needed the structure in order to be able to not to destroy value as was mentioned by Jean-Pierre Garnier and this structure, this creation of a new R&D company really is enabling to really continue to create value from what we had done into last year in terms of research in Actelion.

And I do believe today that R&D NewCo would be very successful company because we have so many assets. I think that never in the biotech industry has stopped us because we can call us a start-up within such benefits from 15 years of experience. From the team of very experience researcher, from drug distillery organizations from brand new laboratory with equipment, with compounds, lab compounds library, new targets with a fantastic pipeline that we come back on that with a big amount of cash to start.

When we started with Actelion, I think we spent two years to find this outside for Allschwil, Switzerland to start the company. And also what is very important a focus of its management team, focus on innovation focus on discovering new drug and also less focus clearly on the commercial organization, which we [indiscernible] of R&D NewCo.

So the pipeline is really very interesting, I don’t want to go into much in details, you would see in the few weeks these very interesting pipeline we would be able to describe it. These are products and discovered internally, they are usually first or [Indiscernible], they can really shift the treatment paradigms of some disease and clearly, they are corresponding to high medical need and specialized markets.

We would now go to all of this products, they are corresponding some different therapeutic areas. I just have to say not all we succeed, but I'm absolutely culminant that along this time or irrelevant product and the new project, we are going to have very significant breakthrough and we are going to be able to change and to improve the life of patient.

So I would like to thank Johnson & Johnson, I would like to thank our Board and Jean-Pierre Garnier who has worked very hard in response to be able to achieve this deal. I would like to thank also all the management to create this fantastic capability and I’m very excited today to have this chance to again lead to the creation of the new company.

Paul Stoffels

Thank you, Jean-Paul. Thank you very much for your comments. I now like to turn over to Dominic Caruso; Chief Financial Officer of Johnson & Johnson will review the financial terms of the deal. Dominic.

Dominic Caruso

Thank you Paul and thanks Jean-Paul. Like the rest of our team, I’m very pleased to welcome Actelion to the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. We believe that this transaction will create significant shareholder value and we are very excited about that. The value will be created in several meaningful ways, which is enabled by the innovative structure of this transaction.

First, let me summarize the key terms of the transaction. Johnson & Johnson will initiate a tender offer to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Actelion for US$280 per share, which will consist of the current marketed products of Actelion plus some very promising compounds in development.

R&D NewCo will be spun out of Actelion it’s which shareholders immediately before the closing of the transaction. Johnson & Johnson will initially hold 16% of these shares of the R&D NewCo and have rights to an additional 16% of R&D NewCo equity through convertible them.

The transaction is projected to accelerate Johnson & Johnson’s near and long-term top-line growth rate by at least 1% above current consensus as model by the investment community. This acceleration as a result of the ongoing growth from the world class market leading products that Actelion has develop an attractive global markets, as well as our expectations of growth above the current outlook due to important revenue synergies from the combined capabilities of respective organizations.

In addition of this business, not only improves the growth rate for the pharmaceutical segment of Johnson & Johnson, but also for the Johnson & Johnson Enterprise. Further, this transaction is also expected to accelerate the Johnson & Johnson near and long-term EPS growth rate by 1.5% to 2% above the current consensus.

It will be immediately accretive upon closing and we anticipate and accretive impact on EPS in the first full-year ranging from approximately $0.35 to $0.40 per share, this is driven by several important factors.

As many of you know, Actelion is a very well run business and has impressive operating margins. We anticipate further enhancing those operating margins through natural cost synergies comment with the transaction of this nature. Therefore, we do expect this combination to results in improvements to our overall enterprise operating profit margins.

Additionally, the spin out off and our interest in R&D NewCo allow for even more accretion to earnings of Johnson & Johnson. We will not have the full complement of Actelion R&D expenses in our P&L. However, we will have a meaningful equity interest in the potential upside that could result from the efforts of the R&D NewCo as we collaborate with their talented teams on several important compounds.

We further contemplate that some additional R&D funding with therefore be available to incrementally invest behind a very promising R&D programs in our own pipeline. Solidifying the potential for additional growth from our own pipeline above the level at which we previously expected.

This has the added benefit of continuing a very impressive track record of our own very talented R&D organization, which has been responsible for the lion share of our enterprise growth.

As you might suspect we are still refining and evaluating all aspects of the transaction including the allocation of the purchase price to intangible assets acquired and the impact resulting from the integration plan that are being developed.

Incremental benefits that I just described will be refined over the next several months as we move forward with the integration planning. Several alternatives under consideration, so it's too early to fully reflect season into the preliminary estimates that I'm now providing, but down the less they are very positive indeed. We will update you on these estimates at the time we close the transaction.

So, final points for you to consider. This transaction allows for the deployment of our cash that is outside the U.S. for the tax efficient manner as no tax is applicable for investments by our international affiliates in non-U.S. assets.

We expect both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s will reaffirm our AAA credit rating. For those still be refined, we expect to record after tax charges related to the cost of the transaction of approximately $500 million to $600 million in 2017, which will be treated as special items.

Finally we current aspect that the transition will close by the end of the second quarter of 2017 and we will further update you at that time. We intend to file our perspectives and commence the tender offer by mid February and Actelion is expected to hold a shareholder meeting to approve the distribution of R&D NewCo shares in the second quarter of 2017.

In summary, this transaction is strategically important for solidifying and enhancing our leadership position in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. It is expected to create significant shareholder value and meaningfully add to our revenues and earnings growth outlook for our pharmaceutical segment and for the Johnson & Johnson Enterprise as a whole.

Let me now turn the call back over to Joe, to being the Q&A session. Joe.

Joseph Wolk

Thank you, Dominic, and thanks to all of the speakers. Manny, can you please provide instructions for those wishing to ask a question.

Michael Weinstein

Thank you for taking the question and congratulations to everybody. Dominic, let me start with a couple of financial questions and then we will get to the kind of the strategic piece. When we do the initial accretion math, we are getting to a higher number; we get to $0.45 even before any synergies. Are you effectively saying that you are going to reinvest some of that accretion and that’s what get you to the $0.35 to $0.40 versus the higher number?

Dominic Caruso

Yes, Mike that's correct. We have the opportunity to invest some of that additional accretion backed into like I said our very promising R&D pipeline that's right.

Michael Weinstein

And then Dominic to your math on ROIC we are getting to about 7% and in year three is that when you come out?

Dominic Caruso

No, Mike. We come to a higher number and we think that this is also best analyzed over a little bit longer period of time about 75% of the cash flows [indiscernible] the transaction occur during the first 10 years.

Michael Weinstein

Okay, let me circle back with that. And let me ask the bigger question which the street tends to view the existing Actelion assets as being what we I would call it marginally accretive to changes top-line growth outlook. So where is the street wrong and how do you make the Actelion assets grow at a higher rate of street is modeling?

Dominic Caruso

Yes. Well, obviously we spent a lot of time with the Actelion team and as we would imagine deal of this nature require significant due-diligence and our parts. So we got to learn about not only the capabilities of the people of Actelion, but also the promising upside potential in these particular assets when coupled with our own capabilities both in reimbursement regulatory global presence. So this is one of an additive value to what might already to be valued or anticipated by analysts who have modeled just Actelion on its own.

Michael Weinstein

So what impact you guy’s model in terms of your ongoing organic growth rate. So the 1% comment that include in the purchase accounting. So ongoing basis Actelion does what for JNJ’s revenue growth profile?

Dominic Caruso

So as I said earlier, the overall estimates today for Johnson & Johnson top-line growth would be enhance by effectively 1% over a three to five year period from the current compound annual growth rate and likewise 1.5% to 2% on the compound annual growth rate of earnings per share over that same time period.

Michael Weinstein

But Dominic that’s including the purchase accounting, which is acquiring revenues. What is the duty on billing growth rate?

Dominic Caruso

Okay. Mike, well if you were to back out just to what you referring to as a one-time lift. It certainly provides at least half a point of overall organic growth under your equal calculation and instead 1.5% to 2.5% we would be just shy of 1% overall EPS growth rate enhancement over that time period.

Michael Weinstein

I’m sure that’s obviously higher than street’s model and so what some others follow-up on that. Thanks.

Joseph Wolk

Thank you, Mike. Next question please.

Kerry Holford

Thank you very much, two questions please. Just a quick one to check, [indiscernible]? And secondly could you provide some more detail in the terms of the JNJ convertible, maturity, conversion premium and so is it mandatory? And then finally what assumptions you make on tax change within this your return on investment. So given the low Swiss corporate tax rate, I wonder what your anticipated impacted impact is on your group tax rate going forward? Thank you.

Alex Gorsky

Let me take those in order, no Johnson & Johnson shareholder approval is required and obviously the transaction is approved by both Board of Directors of Actelion and Johnson & Johnson. The convert we immediately have a 16% equity interest in Actelion and then we have a convertible note, that’s convertible into an additional 16% equity interest in Actelion.

We can convert that at our option and Actelion can either pay-off the note in cash or in shares of Actelion. And the effective tax rate of Johnson & Johnson would improve with the addition of Actelion to a lower rate given the very attractive tax rate that Actelion currently operates in the Swiss Jurisdiction. Hopeful that answers your questions.

Joseph Wolk

Thank you. Next question please.

Kristen Stewart

Hello hi, thanks for taking my question. Congratulation on the deal. I was just wondering in terms of this transaction, I was just wondering what the appetite maybe for additional I guess deals in terms of looking at other pharmaceutical assets or other assets within more of the medical device or consumer business just given the overall factors change right.

Alex Gorsky

Yes, Kristen. This is Alex. Kristen, we think this is very consistent with our approach and we would expect to continue that approach going forward, and as we have said numerous times about 50% of our innovation has been generated externally versus internally.

We will continue to look for areas where there is a lot of unmet medical need, great innovation, great technology and at the end of the day makes financial sense and the right people and cultural fit with JNJ.

I think we demonstrated over the past several years and back throughout our history that we see this as a ongoing process, we will put a premium on ensuring that we have excellent execution on the full integration with Actelion.

I'm very proud of the work that Paul, Joaquin and frankly all of our teams have demonstrated in terms of integrating these companies and I think another major feature of this particular deal is by the nature of us brining the in line brands and the existing commercial organization only, we think frankly that there is a much lower risk around integration.

And by keeping the NewCo R&D organization and it's very unique in structure that we've been able to develop. We think it will actually help to accelerate the innovation agenda for Jean-Paul and the other leaders going with that group.

So again will continue to look for other opportunities and we will fortunate that given our free cash flows, given their performance of underlying business that we have got the ability from a financial from the strategic, but also from an operational standpoint to do that.

Kristen Stewart

Okay, and then just in terms of the R&D NewCo. Will you guys intend to hold the shares longer-term?

Dominic Caruso

I think it's just premature to speculate what we might do longer-term. Obviously we are going to be working together with Actelion and in fact co-developing certain products, so were obviously very excited about being able to participate in the upside in our equity interest would create, but I want to speculate on how long that might be or to.

Kristen Stewart

Is there a minimum in terms of the contracts?

Dominic Caruso

There is a period I think it's about two years before any equity that we own can be solved in the open market that's really.

Kristen Stewart

Okay, congratulations.

Alex Gorsky

Yes, Kristen. Alex here. I would also add that I think frankly one component that is maybe underestimated frankly are some of the near-term opportunities that we have with compounds like the Cadazolid, Ponesimod and 577 that will clearly be working in very close concert with that R&D NewCo on. I mean if you look at conditions such as C. difficile you look at areas such as MS, if you look at the profile of this compounds, we are very encourage, we think they represent a very good opportunity.

Particularly, when we collaborate around the ongoing clinical development, regulatory and particularly the commercial reimbursement sales and marketing expertise of our teams. We are very encouraged by the promising data with 577 as I talk about earlier in the cardiovascular area.

And so again, we think that this represents some near-term opportunities for us. While, we continue to look longer term, what we think is a really robust pipeline as articulated by Jean-Paul early in the discussions.

Joseph Wolk

Thank you, Kristen. Next question please.

David Lewis

Good morning and congratulations. A couple of quick questions, maybe one for Dominic and one strategic side to the question for Paul or Joaquin. So Dominic, can you help us think about the financial picture, to get to your EPS targets by our math, it sort of assumes 60% of the existing R&D perhaps goes into the carve out and perhaps a modest sort of 25% SG&A savings. I know its early days, but is that sort of in the rough ballpark for investors.

Dominic Caruso

Yes, I think the 60 and slightly higher amount of R&D that currently exist at Actelion would actually be transferred or spun out as part of the R&D NewCo. So I think it’s at least 60, but it may very well likely be higher. And there are some synergies the deal is not predicated on significant cost synergies, because obviously it’s over to well run business, but there will be natural synergies. So you can assume that in the G&A area would synergies and slightly higher than the number you just quoted.

David Lewis

Okay. Very helpful. And then sure again may be Paul or Joaquin. I think the of investors really believe in this market longer term and is the key investor concern near term is generic competition and one of the defenses for that could be combination therapy. Can you discuss the opportunity for combination therapy and to what extent in growth assumptions assume a move to a dual or triple combo therapy? Thank you.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you for the question. And we see the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is a various compelling and attractive one. There are about 100,000 patients treated worldwide, and Actelion franchise is a number of produce that are already marketed that are the leading ones in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Both Opsumit and Uptravi are the leading groups in their respective classes of ERAs and oral prostacyclin.

So what are the opportunities that we see in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market? On side, we believe that the market it’s going to expand, this way to expand primarily because of two additions. One because we see area combination use and that’s going to expand the market and we see combination use, which is going to be back by data, data like the studies that Actelion produced [indiscernible].

And also the ongoing [indiscernible] study, which will also provide further support for earlier combination use. The second thing is that we also see longer duration of treatment as patients discontinue less based on the efficacy and the tolerability of these medicines. So that is going to signify that we see increasing opportunities in expanding the market in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Today our patient in pulmonary arterial hypertension receives about one point medicine, we see that moving higher than that based under that Opsumit and Uptravi are generating.

Dominic Caruso

Well, just let me add so this is a very good point that you are making and back to the question that Mike Weinstein asked earlier. We have higher expectations on the penetration and the expansion of these products that maybe currently anticipated by the investor community and that's a result of our in depth discussions with Actelion, our review of the potential here and so we feel very confident that there is plenty of upside over and above what's been currently modeled.

So the numbers that I quoted earlier give you our expectation of the potential impact to our overall growth rate which is significant as you can imagine is only difficult to move the top-line from a company of our size and so we have fast growing products that we can multiply that growth with our own capabilities that's obviously very exciting. So thanks a lot.

Joaquin Duato

Let me continue, the second element we have seen market expansion begin where we are today is that very strong life cycle management program that Actelion has for both Opsumit and Uptravi. In particular with Opsumit that ongoing clinical trials that may expand the use of Uptravi into other pulmonary arterial hypertension classes like chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension or in patients with less integral function.

Those are additional patients but we continue to expand the market for pulmonary hypertension. Likewise there is also the lifecycle management extension, pixel combinations between Opsumit and [Indiscernible] Uptravi which we think is going to have significant impact as making or affecting small accessible to therapy there is also plans to have a study [indiscernible] in first line and also a study they may be seen in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.

So overall it’s not only about the market expansion as we said before but also accessing new populations of patients within the pulmonary hypertension area.

Joseph Wolk

Next question please.

James Gordon

A couple of question on the ongoing financial relationship between the two companies. One is the Phase 2 ERA. How does the JNJ [Indiscernible] obligations and the timing on that and what economic JNJ would have. One question was on the royalties on Ponesimod and Cadazolid that Jean-Paul mentioned on the call.

And if you could let this move for the convert what the cash value of the convert is, and then just one question within an Actelion shareholders perspectives. Can you just confirm what the tax situation would be as the company is being shared in the new coding dividend it's to Actelion shareholders?

Jean-Pierre Garnier

So let me try to take those in maybe reverse order. In terms of the nominal value of the convert that depends on the overall value of the R&D Co and therefore our 16% equity interest in that. And so that as yet to be fully determine and will be determine upon the valuation of the R&D Co.

But of course, it will already have CHF1 billion plus the value of the compound, so it’s not fully yet determinable. The royalties on the two products you mentioned to the R&D Co are between 5% and 10%. And so normal royalties for products like this.

And then the first question you asked was on the relationship we have on the Phase 2 compound 577. So we have an option, Johnson & Johnson has an option to participate in the commercialization our product based on the result of clinical trials. Those that evidence won’t yet be available for us to evaluate until later in 2017.

We would then be paying up for an option payment, as well as than have full commercialization rights to the product going forward and pay royalties to the R&D Co should the product and be commercialize. And it was a tax question, which I think is best addressed by Actelion because it refer to the tax treatment for activity and shareholders. My understand it is, it’s a spin-off and it’s a dividend like a spin-off, I don’t know Jean Paul if you want to comment on that from year-end.

Jean-Paul Clozel

I think that for the tax, I’m not the best person to answer the question. Just I think it would be part of the country. I think that Switzerland is a different locations, so I think it’s difficult to address for all shareholders depending on where they are allocated, that situation.

James Gordon

Thank you.

Joseph Wolk

Great. Thank you for the question. Next question please.

Vamil Divan

Great, thanks so much for taking my question, sir. So I have two, sorry if you touched on some of this, I was jumping on and off a little bit. On your earnings call this week in JNJ you guys mentioned a lot of commentary around the potential changes in the U.S. under the Trump administration, including potential for corporate tax reform. I know you are using ex-U.S. cash for this deal.

I’m just wondering why you wouldn’t want to wait to have more clarity and what might happen around repatriation of tax reform before doing a deal besides, just give another option may become more attractive a few months from now.

And then second, just worth mentioning that in some of unusual for a larger company by smaller one and then not just absorb it completely, but actually create this R&D spin-off as you guys are doing here.

So can you just share what really drove the decision in this case to create the spinout, basically from the earlier media reports only that wasn’t part of your initial proposals but then the spin was added during the course of the discussion. So any further clarity would be helpful. Thank you.

Jean-Pierre Garnier

Sure. Let me take the tax question, I’ll turn it over to Alex on the structure of the transaction. Obviously, we’re following corporate tax reform very closely and we’re encouraged by the potential for corporate tax reform and the current house blueprint proposal seems very attractive indeed and wouldn’t fact provide for a lower tax on the repatriation of foreign earnings and the current law. So that is attractive.

However, any transaction where our OUS cash is used by OUS assets, there is no U.S. tax. So obviously that's the most attractive tax rate zero. So obviously I don’t think we are foregoing any benefit of any future tax reform with respect to entering into the transaction, which has no U.S. tax impact. There is lots of option value associated with the R&D Co, which is the tremendous upside for us, and we have Alex to talk a little bit more about that structure.

Alex Gorsky

Hey Vamil, thank you for very much for the question. And look we are actually quite excited about the structure the very unique and innovative structure has been created and frankly I think it's a part of a continuing example of our ability to find early opportunities and work with them in very collaborative flexible ways to help even more patients and to create blockbusters.

Look, having worked on a few of these I think the key to any deal like this is to make sure that you continued to build on innovation that you execute really well, and then you have a strong focus on the people, the cultures, the values bring them together.

In this case I think what we are going to be able to do is take the existing portfolio that are market leading products not predicated upon significantly high risk approvals and we are going to be able to apply considerably more global clinical development regulatory commercial reimbursement resources to take the very strong foundation that Actelion has built demonstrating 20% plus growth rate and really take that to the next level as Dominic talked about earlier.

And so that would really be a strong focus on execution and that will be done what I would call a clean break as we go through the integration process with that a lot of complexity that can frequently drag down and make big deals really challenging like the other aspect is innovation. And look I think Jean-Paul and the entire Actelion team has demonstrated a remarkable talent for innovation.

And I think if you look at our track record even with people like Paul Stoffels and we eventually did [indiscernible] in others the kind of sense of urgency the accountability that you have in this kind of an organization by making that sure we have got an option in, we were excited about the near-term compound but even the longer-term allows them to focus exclusively on innovation.

And we think as a result of that and then ongoing collaboration that what we have we won't have the downside of the lot of frankly but other large pharma deals that are too complicated, too complex and stifle innovation and execution. We think this is a very different kind of deal. And last but not least, I think the cultures are going to work really well together.

We could tell from the very beginning when I think could you see the level of discussion between our scientists between our teams, the way they collaborate. This is in fact going to be very well supported by the people by the leaders will actually make in happen every day, but look I also think on this particular point it's important to perhaps gave JP's perspective as well.

Jean-Pierre Garnier

Thank you Alex. I mean I'm going to repeat a little bit the fact that look at the alternative. If you see it on the board of the activity and your significant manager at Actelion, a takeover by another company would create negative effect on R&D, because the R&D culture of the small company where you have the game is completely different then from the big organization, and they just don’t merge their well something's got to give if you merge to on the organization from very different background and horizons.

So as a Board, we didn’t want to lose the ability to leverage our pipeline, which we have great confidence in. We might don’t have done a very good job advertising what is in this pipeline, because frankly, we’re busy developing late-stage assets. But we are confident, when we look at the facts and we will obviously talk to shareholders in the next coming week that the molecules there are potential very interesting therapeutic alternatives.

As I said, the alternative transaction, which would be complete takeover, the company would not allow us to grow those fragile flowers, you have to nurture them and make sure that they produce products and for that we needed the independence of the NewCo.

So we made it as a condition frankly to the deal and we are very excited that JNJ understood that not only this was a good idea, because it takes away the dark side of those kind of transactions, but also is very good for JNJ. Because honestly, if we come up with anything besides the ones that we have already collaborating on like 577, we will come to our natural partner with those drugs.

And we don’t intend to commercialize on a big scale, we might do it for an often drug, but not for resistant hypertension, which is the first one coming out of the blocks. This requires significant infrastructure in cardiovascular commercial and JNJ knows how to do that, better than most. So we think this is a win-win for both companies.

Joseph Wolk

Thank you for the question Vamil. Manny next question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Actually this is [indiscernible] for Josh. Can you hear me okay?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So, congratulations on the transaction. My question is that, I think Actelion primarily focused, essentially in their marketed portfolio is the primary focus is in PAH. And now JNJ is going forward with this transaction. I’m wondering whether this reflects JNJ’s interest in orphan disease arena. And also maybe you guys can comment on the fit, so there is orphan drug how can that be fit into JNJ’s current portfolio? Thank you.

Alex Gorsky

Yes. Why don’t I start-up, this is Alex. Thank you for the question and Joaquin and Paul you could certainly jump in. Look first of all, as we look at the existing compounds in the portfolio in PAH. Clearly, we think that there is still a lot of opportunity there and while yet this is an orphan disease, we still see as Joaquin commented earlier through not only global expansion lifecycle management programs, earlier utilization by patients, broader indications, we still see growth opportunities.

However beyond that, if we look at some of the other compounds that we mentioned whether, it was Ponesimod, Cadazolid, 577. These clearly expand beyond what we traditionally be call orphan disease areas. And so we see the overall Actelion has been a very a logical linked to our existing fides therapeutic area structure.

This unit will be separate; it will work in conjunction with others. But where we do not want to compromise the great focus, the great customer relationships, but Actelion has built in PAH. And again we think we’ll be able to apply a lot of other capabilities with these other brands to create growth opportunities going forward.

So Joaquin or Paul, I’m not sure if you have anything else you would like to add.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, Alex. As I reiterate the reduction that the franchise that Actelion has been in pulmonary hypertension is really unique been able to have two therapies like Opsumit and Uptravi, which are approved based in long-term outlook to studies demonstrating the lane in disease progression and reduce hospitalization is very unique in this area and it builds very unique competitive opportunity for us that's combined with the medical need that exist there and the opportunity to expand the market through a combination use and new populations really makes these very compelling for us from a business standpoint. So that's our focus, our focus remains in opportunities that’s from very significant differentiation like in this case in areas of unmet medical need where we can make an impact in advancing patients care.

Joseph Wolk

Thank you for the question [indiscernible]. Next question please. Our last question, this would probably be our last question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my questions. And first I would like to congratulate both the teams and especially as Jean-Paul for extraordinary achievements at Actelion. Actually I have questions on R&D NewCo. Can you please tell us what is your expectation in terms of breakeven and can you give an indication of the cash burn in the next three to five years even roughly and also a breakdown of the 1 billion [indiscernible]? Another question is what type of model are you pursuing with R&D NewCo. Do you want to be a company focused on discovery on early stage or do you want to become fully integrated pharma company?

Jean-Pierre Garnier

Look I'm going to take this, but we are not going to answer the questions now. Jean-Paul will be talking about NewCo, as we said we are convince that the value is already there with its pipeline is fully finance new biotech and this top notch team. But as far as the strategy of new biotech or NewCo and in fact we even have to first find a name that would be helpful and then also which assets are interesting and why and what strategy.

I will just say that in terms of being a fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we might do that for small indications orphan drugs because there you can rebuild a structure commercial structure that is very light, if we find it to our advantage, we might do that.

We certainly have no intention to do it for the larger opportunities or big products. But so bear with us, we will give you a full flesh presentation on what our dreams are with NewCo, Jean-Paul is working on this and will be presenting to all. But Jean-Paul, if you want to comment beyond that please you are welcome.

Jean-Paul Clozel

We just now have to first integrate the company, we have to execute this transactions, so that's the first priority and within the coming weeks we are going to be able to give more details as you said about the products. Because these are the key products, when you start the company and I have done it now it's a second time.

You have to be a little bit flexible, you have to adapt to the results, because what is driving is really the quality of the products the results that you get. So for the strategy, I think Jean-Pierre you would agree the most important thing is to become to remain flexible and we will adapt to the results we have, and also in the indication as you say.

We certainly will not to create another huge commercial organizations when you are working with our neighbors, we have done that and we are very good at that. So frankly, I think it’s going to be specialized orphan disease and we see which compound will make it.

A - Joseph Wolk

Thank you for the question Vincent. That concludes the Q&A session. I’d now like to turn the call back to Alex for some closing remarks.

End of Q&A

Alex Gorsky

As we close today, I just like to put out another very special thank you to both Jean-Paul and Martine. They have done a remarkable job for not only patients around the world, but in building a tremendous business that we are very happy to join in the JNJ family and continue to participate in the R&D NewCo.

Also I want to thank J.P. Garnier, who, he and rest of the leadership team throughout this process; I think I just really represented a lot of professionalism and leadership as we brought this deal together.

And I also want to give a very special thanks to both Paul Stoffels and Joaquin Duato, leaders of our pharmaceutical group, it was really their vision, drive, leadership, to making this happen and I think it really starts with the great performance and outcomes that they have demonstrated over the past several years and more than anything else it’s about the excitement that we have for the innovation in the growth, for patients and for our business going forward.

So thank you very much everybody. We look forward to continue discussions on this in the future. Bye for now.

