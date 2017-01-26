The bond market has taken another turn lower following a strong start to the year. And with stocks showing some fresh vigor in recent days, it is reasonable to question whether it may be time to lighten up on high-quality bond allocations. While continued short-term fluctuations should be expected not only from bonds but across the asset class spectrum, now is not the time to change course with existing bond allocations.

Everlasting Bonds

Indeed, it has been a difficult stretch for the bond market over the past several months. After peaking last summer with bond yields touching all-time lows, bonds entered into sharp correction mode through the remainder of 2016.

Bonds started to show renewed life starting in mid-December, however. And over the subsequent month through mid-January, bonds as measured by long-term U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) posted a solid +5.5% rally that outpaced a stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) that had entered a consolidation phase following its own sharp rally in the weeks following the election.

But over the past two weeks, this bounce in bonds has proven fleeting with prices falling back to earth. This coupled with the jump in stocks over the past few days have put the two major categories back in line with one another from a return perspective since mid-December with one heading in the right direction and the other not.

So is it time for investors to quit their high quality bond allocations? While the near-term road may indeed be bumpy in the weeks and months ahead, the answer is no for the following reasons.

"Amicitiae nostrae memoriam spero sempiternam fore"

(I hope that the memory of our friendship will be everlasting)

--Marcus Tullius Cicero

Investors are constantly given to amnesia when it comes to managing their investment portfolios over time. Remember when the financial crisis nearly collapsed less than a decade ago? Remember the returns generated by stocks after reaching historical highs at the turn of the millennium? Apparently many do not - it is important to constantly reflect on the history of the market to understand where it is likely to travel going forward.

And while so many in the stock pumping crowd have been quick to declare the end has arrived for the bond market following what has been a less than 75 basis point jump in the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) since the election, it may prove unwise to jump so quickly to such conclusions.

After all, this is not a bond bull market that has been going on for a few years. In fact, it's not something that has been limited to the post financial crisis period. Instead, today's bond bull market, which remains very much ongoing today by the way, is now entering its 36th year of existence. For more than two secular stock market phases (or three depending on who you might ask, but I'm in the two camp) dating all the way back to 1981, bonds have been in rally mode. Not a bad run to be certain. And just as the current bull market in stocks, which is the second longest in history dating back to March 2009, has proven relentless and seemingly impossible to take down, so too has it been true for the bond market. The only difference is that bonds have been in the practice of repeatedly defying its doubters including the esteemed Oracle of Omaha for more than four times longer than today's stock bull market.

Thus, investors would be naïve to think that today's bond bull market will simply go quietly and without one heck of a fight along the way. What will a "fight" most likely look like? Extreme interest rate volatility much like the stock market top in 2000 with wild swings in either direction. After all, it will likely require a transformational change in financial market conditions to usher in a new bond bear market.

The bond bull market has survived strong economies and recessions as well as both rising and falling interest rate cycles from central banks over the past nearly four decades. And with global economic growth still sluggish and completely imbibed on central bank liquidity coupled with the fact that various risk markets are distorted beyond all recognition across many parts of the world, such is not the environment where investors are likely to throw a 36-year bond bull market overboard. Could high inflationary pro-growth fiscal policies eventually turn the tide in the coming years? Perhaps, but this is a tale told so many times in the past over the past four decades under much better geopolitical and global economic circumstances, yet the bond bull kept charging right through it to the upside.

But why would an investor, for example, possibly want to lend money to the U.S. government in the form of U.S. Treasuries for the next 30years and earn a paltry 3%? Sure, I agree that a 3% annualized return over 30 years would likely be a lousy investment. But who said that when I buy a bond that I have to hold it to maturity? Do investors plan on holding the stocks they buy to perpetuity? No. And the same holds true for bonds. After all, one has to look no further than the chart above to see that these same U.S. Treasury bonds that won't mature for another 20 to 30 years generated a positive rate of return approaching 6% in about a month.

Nice Clothes

Thus, the question instead is whether bonds (NYSEARCA:BND) including Treasuries represent an attractive investment not only for the long term as demonstrated by their ongoing bull market but also over the short term and intermediate term. And at present, a number of indicators are providing reassurance for bond investors after what has been a recently difficult stretch.

"Vestis virum reddit"

(The clothes make the man)

--Quintilianus

First, U.S. Treasuries as represented by the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield appear to be finding their footing as of late. Yields are currently moving toward the middle of a thick terrain of support and resistance levels that have been in place for the past five years.

Once again, the bull market in bonds is not over, as yields have only recently jumped to levels last seen in June 2015 (sarcastic gasp!) and are still below what would have been considered historically low yields in the first three years AFTER the financial crisis from 2008 to 2010. And while it is possible that they may continue to rise toward the 3% level in the coming months, this would be very much within the realm of normal yield movements in the ongoing bond bull market.

Second, the primary driver of recently spiking yields (and thus lower Treasury and bond prices) has been the widespread liquidation of Treasuries by China, which has needed to raise cash to support its banking system in the midst of heavy capital outflow activity in recent months. Evidence of this source of downside pressure can be found not only in the Treasury TIC data but also in the recent correlation between the falling Chinese Renminbi currency exchange rate relative to the U.S. dollar and the price of the TLT.

Over the past month, evidence has emerged that this pressure from China on U.S. Treasury prices appears to be abating. This is reflected in the renewed strength of the Renminbi since the start of the New Year, suggesting the tide in capital outflows may be heading back out for now.

"Sometimes the clothes do not make the man"

--George Michael, Freedom '90

Of course, U.S. Treasuries have still rolled back over despite this apparent alleviation of downside pressure on prices due to the sale of foreign governments. So what then explains the recent price retreat over the past two weeks? Although the data hadn't really supported the narrative to this point, maybe investors have finally bought into the notion of pro-growth fiscal policies and are finally now rotating out of stocks and into bonds.

Once again, the data does not support this narrative. In fact, the exact opposite is true. For according to the Investment Company Institute, the past week saw net inflows into taxable bonds totaling $3.5 billion versus net outflows from domestic equities totaling -$3.7 billion. Perhaps we will see a stark reversal once the next round of weekly data comes in to better explain what we have seen in recent days, but apparently investors have been rotating out of stocks and into bonds as of late.

"Semper idem"

(Always the same thing)

--Cicero

OK, but what about expectations for rising interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2017? Perhaps some of the pro-growth fiscal policies we have seen started to move in recent days is raising expectations about interest rate hikes and weighing on the bond market. Perhaps, but if so the market itself does not agree.

At the start of the year, the following were the probabilities based on CME Fed Fund futures for at least one 25 basis point increase in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve coming out of their four press conference FOMC meetings this year:

March 2017: 29.5%

June 2017: 71.2%

September 2017: 85.7%

December 2017: 95.2%

And here are the same numbers a few weeks later as of Thursday:

March 2017: 25.4%

June 2017: 74.5%

September 2017: 85.8%

December 2017: 94.2%

In short, expectations for rate hikes are effectively unchanged from where they were at the start of the year when the bond market was rallying. In fact, they are incrementally lower if anything, as expectations for the first hike is more definitively backed up to June while the notion of more rate hikes by the end of the year is marginally lower.

So maybe then the recent pullback in U.S. bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG) is due to the recent compression in the relative yield advantage over competing high-quality government debt from around the world. Maybe, but these spreads remain near historical highs implying that U.S. Treasuries remain an attractive bargain relative to other key safe haven destinations from around the world.

U.S. Treasuries continue to enjoy some of the most attractive yield margin over equivalently dated German Bunds in history. For bonds that once were at parity in yield terms only a few years ago, investors are now getting paid more than 2% for owning U.S. Treasuries over their German counterparts.

A similar story holds for U.S. Treasuries relative to Japanese government bonds as investors are getting paid nearly a 2.5% premium by owning Treasuries over comparably dated Japanese bonds, which is the highest spread since 2010.

The Bottom Line

Bonds have fallen off a bit in recent days. And they have had a difficult stretch since last summer. But it is important to remember the following. Not only is the nearly four decade long bond bull market still intact with yields finding their footing at current technical support with capital flows recently moving out of stocks and into bonds and interest rate expectations remaining largely in check, but U.S. bonds including Treasuries represent a relative bargain versus the high quality debt available around the world. And as an additional point, if capital markets were to ever take a turn for the worse going forward, the U.S. Treasury market has been and will remain the safe haven of choice for the global investment community.

For all of these reasons and more, stay long bonds including U.S. Treasuries as part of a diversified asset allocation that includes stocks and other uncorrelated securities. Further short-term volatility should be expected, but the underlying fundamental thesis supporting such an allocation remains as sound as ever.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.