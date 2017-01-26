Buy Emerson Radio Corp For Less Than Liquidation Value

Investors looking for a deep value opportunity, will see that an investment in Emerson offers tremendous upside.

After digging into the company's financials, it appears the market has strongly overreacted causing the stock to be severely undervalued.

At first glance, Emerson Corp. looks like a dying electronics company with little hope.

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEMKT:MSN) designs, sources, and sells various house ware and consumer electronic products in the United States. Although the stock is up roughly 95% since its 52-week low, the company is currently valued at just over half its liquidation value. This low valuation is due to unfavorable sentiment around the company's operating results. Nonetheless, current valuations present investors with a deep value opportunity.

Company Overview

The New Jersey based electronics company sells small house ware appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and clock radios. It markets its products through retailers in the U.S.A. as well as licensing agreements worldwide.

In recent years, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) have been the company's largest retail customers with Funai being its largest license-agreement partner. This is no longer the case. Last year, Target stopped selling Emerson's products and Funai announced it will no longer use Emerson's trademark.

Losing these key customers has drastically affected the operating results of Emerson's business. It's no wonder the stock is priced as low as it is.

Liquidation Value

At $1.07/share, the stock is trading for 55% of its conservatively estimated liquidation value. Using the below calculations, the per share liquidation value of MSN is $1.93. Here's a breakdown of the calculation:

LV = [Cash & Cash Equivalent + Accounts Receivables (75%) + Inventories (50%) - Total Liabilities] / Total Shares

Cash & Cash Equivalents: $52,089,000

Accounts Receivables: $1,118,000

Inventories: $3,888,000

Total Liabilities: $2,546,000

Total Shares: 27,130,000

LV = 52,089,000 + (1,118,000 x 0.75) + (3,888,000 x 0.5) - 2,546,000

LV = 52,089,000 + 838,500 + 1,944,000 - 2,546,000

LV = 52,325,500

LV / Share = 52,325,500 / 27,130,000

Per Share Liquidation Value = $1.93

Out-of-Favor

According to the above calculation, investors are saying Emerson is worth more dead than alive. If the company stopped operating today, shareholders would receive a cash payment worth almost double the stock price. Expectations can't get much lower than that. So what's causing this extremely pessimistic outlook?

As mentioned above, Target and Funai are no longer doing business with Emerson. This is a direct hit to the company's top line. The net revenues for the most recent 6-month period were $12.7 Million. This is compared to $28.5 Million during the 6-month period ending one year ago. A decrease of over 60%. It's safe to say that this drastic decline in sales is due to Target no longer carrying Emerson's products.

To make matters worse, the most recent 6-month sales numbers include licensing fees from Funai. By contributing roughly 80% of Emerson's total licensing revenue, Funai was the company's largest licensing agreement partner. However, Funai will not be renewing its agreement which ended on December 31, 2016. This means Emerson's top line will inevitably take another drastic hit.

Although the company's prospects certainly look bleak, a closer review of the data shows that the stock price is deeply undervalued.

Signs of Hope

Fred Meyer

Yes, losing Target as a retail distributor is a big loss. The huge drop in sales shows just how important Target was for Emerson. But, it's important to point out that Fred Meyer has taken Target's spot as Emerson's second-largest customer. Fred Meyer is a one-stop shop super center with stores in the Northwestern United States. Although Fred Meyer has only about 130 locations, its parent company is Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Kroger has roughly 2,800 stores in the U.S. - compared to Target's 1,800 stores - and has aggressive growth plans to significantly increase its market share. Although most of Kroger's existing stores are supermarkets, which don't sell a lot of Emerson's products, their new stores are essentially condensed versions of Fred Meyer. Kroger is spending over $3 billion a year building, expanding, and remodeling stores. The result is a lot more stores with Home and Kitchen departments.

Without analyzing Kroger too much, it's important to point out that Fred Meyer is not an insignificant customer. With Kroger's rapid growth, Emerson's products will continually be in more and more stores throughout the country.

Licensing Revenue

The upcoming loss of revenue from the Funai agreement is definitely discouraging. There are zero direct costs associated with licensing fees, so the margins are 100%. Although it'd be nice not to be losing this stream of cash flow, a breakdown of the numbers shows the stock price is unjustly low.

Emerson has a market cap of roughly $30 million but a liquidation value of over $50 million. That means the company can lose $20 million before it's fairly valued. During the last 12-month period, Emerson reported positive free cash flow of $3 million. When excluding the revenue from Funai, the free cash flow is closer to negative $1 million dollars.

Losing $1 million a year gives shareholders a 20 year timeframe before the liquidation value falls to the current market cap. If Emerson never finds a new licensee relationship and all else stays the same, the current share price will still be undervalued for the next 20 years.

Probable Scenarios

The best case scenario for Emerson investors is that the company increases its revenue and becomes consistently profitable. The worst case is that Emerson loses more of its revenue streams and drains the company of all its cash.

It's safe to say that if the best case scenario plays out, investors will profit many times over. The stock market typically doesn't value a profitable company at half its liquidation value. But, what would happen if Emerson lost another big customer, such as Wal-Mart? How much cash would the company lose each year in that case?

The answer is really not much more. Nearly all of Emerson's operating expenses are classified as cost of goods sold or as selling, general, and administrative expenses. The less the company sells, the less costs it incurs. If the company's revenue dries up, its $50+ million in the bank would be more than enough to cover any remaining general and administrative expenses for the next several years.

Better yet, the company could liquidate and distribute the cash to shareholders. We've already established the company is selling for less than liquidation value.

With only $2.5 million in total liabilities and minimal expenses, Emerson's $52 million in cash appears to be safe from the worst that could happen.

At the current valuation of $1.07/share, investors are practically buying a dollar bill for fifty-five cents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.