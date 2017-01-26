Qualcomm Comes Out Swinging

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) December quarter earnings report was completely overshadowed by the Federal Trade Commission and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) suits. Qualcomm management took the opportunity to mount a spirited public defense, pushing back on Apple allegations. While this may have helped Qualcomm in the public eye, Qualcomm's fate still rests with the FTC and President Trump.

Earnings Positives

Most of the earnings conference call yesterday revolved around the FTC and Apple suits and relations with Apple and its chief contract manufacturer Foxconn. The discussions did serve to clarify many of the issues between the two companies. But before I delve into that, I'll offer a brief summary of the earnings results, which the reader should feel free to skip.

Revenue for fiscal 2017 Q1 was up 4% y/y to $6.01 billion. Operating income was down 54% (GAAP) due to a charge of $868 million for the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) penalty that Qualcomm is still required to pay even as it appeals the KFTC decision. Adding that back in would bring Qualcomm's operating income to about 2.3% down compared with the prior year's operating income of $1.685 billion.

Revenue for the licensing unit (QTL) was up by 13% y/y to $1.811 billion and EBT was up 14% y/y to $1.532 billion. Qualcomm highlighted improved compliance among Chinese OEMs as a driver for the improvement. Qualcomm estimates that it is collecting royalties on 80% of Chinese OEM global device sales.

Revenue for the chip unit (QCT) was flat y/y at $4.101 billion, with EBT up 23% y/y to $724 million. The improved earnings performance was primarily due to cost cutting and restructuring that Qualcomm had promised under its Strategic Realignment Plan. MSM chip shipments continued to decline from the peak of calendar 2014, falling by 10% y/y to 217 million for the December quarter.

Qualcomm offered strong guidance for fiscal Q2 with revenue at $5.5-6.3 billion for a 5% y/y gain at the midpoint. GAAP EPS is projected to be $0.89-0.99 for a y/y increase of 20% at the midpoint.

During the call, Qualcomm highlighted the many near-term technology positives that I have emphasized in building a long thesis for Qualcomm:

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, which will be fabricated on Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) new 10 nm process. When the 835 arrives, it will probably be the highest performing ARM processor for smartphones and tablets in the world. The partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to build a new form of ultra mobile connected Windows 10 PC based on the 835. This will mark Microsoft's resumption of efforts to build ARM-based Windows PCs and will probably pave the way for a new generation of Windows 10 based smartphones. Qualcomm's Centriq 2400 server processor. The 2400 will contain up to 48 CPU cores and also be fabricated on 10 nm. The 2400 could very well be the first ARM architecture server processor that effectively challenges Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) dominance of the datacenter. The NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition and the TDK joint venture. Qualcomm rightfully views the NXP acquisition as opening up new market opportunities in automotive and IoT. Qualcomm is moving ahead with integration planning and associated financial arrangements. The TDK JV is expected to close this quarter, and will provide Qualcomm with stronger RF front end offerings.

Fluid Situation

Qualcomm's Don Rosenberg, EVP and General Counsel, was present for the conference call, which just shows how much Qualcomm's management is preoccupied with the current legal proceedings.

CEO Steve Mollenkopf started off taking a somewhat conciliatory tone regarding Apple:

. . . historically, we've had a strong relationship with Apple, and they have been a long standing and valued customer. We intend to remain a good supplier to Apple, even while this dispute continues, and believe there is no better long-term partner for Apple than Qualcomm and our industry leading technology.

I totally agree that Qualcomm is the better partner for Apple. Apple's standing up of the inferior Intel modem (in some models of the iPhone 7) did a disservice to Apple customers. It was clearly a case of business considerations trumping (no pun intended) what Apple claims is its primary motive to "just build the best product."

Then Mollenkopf zeroed in on the heart of the dispute:

But in the end, this is a commercial dispute over the price of intellectual property. They want to pay less (than) the fair value that Qualcomm has established in the marketplace for our technology, even though Apple has generated billions in profits from using that technology.

Qualcomm made it clear that it views its licensing of standard essential patents (SEPs) as compliant with FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory). This is always going to be a bone of contention since there is not crisp legal definition of FRAND. The international standards bodies that require FRAND licensing in order to have a given patent incorporated into a standard don't bother to specify what FRAND actually is.

Qualcomm didn't discuss FRAND licensing of other chip manufacturers, a complaint of the China NDRC, the Korea FTC, as well as the US FTC. This is probably a key legal vulnerability that Qualcomm will have to face up to. It will probably also be a key component of any FTC complaint that might move forward under the Trump Administration.

Qualcomm mainly defended its practice of licensing handset OEMs as well as the practice of bundling a broad array of patents in the course of that licensing. Qualcomm pointed out that Nokia and Ericsson also license handset makers, a point that the FTC complaint chose to ignore. Qualcomm sees nothing wrong with bundling of a patent portfolio in licensing an OEM since it claims that there are a broad range of patents applicable at the handset level that would not be included in the modem chip per se. Qualcomm defended its practice of collecting royalties based on the value of the handset rather than the value of just the modem chip.

Qualcomm President Derek Aberle repeated the claim that Apple was behind the regulatory actions:

The recent KFTC decision, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission compliant, and the filing of Apple's complaints are not coincidental in terms of content and timing. Apple has been actively driving regulatory attacks on Qualcomm's business and jurisdictions around the world, and misrepresenting facts and withholding information.

The claim might be true but smacks of paranoia and doesn't really help Qualcomm's case. I think there's no point in impugning Apple's motives no matter how justified Qualcomm's management may feel in doing so. It conveys a siege mentality, which is the last thing Qualcomm needs right now.

In response to an analyst question, Aberle implied that the portfolio licensed to Apple was not comprehensive, and that Apple could be infringing non-licensed patents, opening the way for a counter-suit:

So probably not going to comment today on our legal strategy as to what we may or may not do with the patents that are unlicensed to Apple or a contract manufacturer, but there are some patents in our portfolio that are outside those agreements.

The analyst discussions did offer some clarification, though not much, as to the status of the ~$1 billion in rebate payments that Apple claims were withheld. Qualcomm did in effect acknowledge that payments were withheld, although it didn't specify the exact amount. Regarding the status of the payments, George Davis, President and CFO, had this to say:

So, yes, there has been no P&L benefit from the payments to date, they've been held on the balance sheet as current liabilities. As you know, the agreements are now subject to litigation. And so there is a limit to how much we can describe, where they might - how things might be resolved in the future. But the amounts will remain on our balance sheet until the dispute is resolved.

Of paramount interest to analysts was the potential for disruption of sales to Apple as a result of the dispute. Qualcomm pointed out that its contracts and licensing arrangements are with Apple suppliers such as Foxconn rather than with Apple itself. Derek Aberle summarized Qualcomm's reading of the situation:

But again on a going forward basis, these are valid and enforceable contracts with our ODMs, there is no question there. And we would expect to get paid on a going forward basis, and we would also expect that Apple wouldn't interfere with those contracts. And we have no indication as we sit here that either party will do either of those things, meaning withhold payment or interfere. But again, we're going to have to take somewhat of a wait and see approach. This is a fluid situation.

Investor Takeaway: It All Comes Down to Trump

Indeed, it is a fluid situation, but Qualcomm is almost certainly correct. Apple isn't going to risk a disruption of its supply of iPhones just to get back at Qualcomm. Qualcomm will continue to supply chips to Apple's contractors and continue to be paid by them. Investors should not be concerned about this.

The more I think about the impact of the Trump Administration on this matter, the more convinced I become that it will work to Qualcomm's benefit. Trump will be able to populate the three vacancies in the FTC with a Republican, pro-business, anti-regulation, majority.

Yesterday, Trump appointed Maureen Ohlhausen acting FTC Chair. Maureen Ohlhausen was the sole dissenting vote against the FTC suit. The 2-1 vote in the lame-duck Obama FTC always seemed like an attempt to make the action against Qualcomm a fait accompli that the incoming administration would find difficult to undo.

In fact, I doubt the new Trump FTC will have much difficulty undoing this, and I now regard the suit as about 50/50 to proceed. Even if the suit does go forward, I think the complaint will be substantially revised, and the FTC's apparent concerns about OEM licensing will be removed. As I have previously stated, I doubt that there's anything that the FTC can do about the practice of OEM licensing. There's nothing illegal about it.

I'm still rating Qualcomm at a hold, but I'm pretty sure this will be temporary. I'm waiting to see how things play out in the FTC. If this suit is withdrawn, Apple will probably fold as well, and Qualcomm will certainly become a buying opportunity.