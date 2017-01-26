53% Off On BTB REIT

This article includes an analysis of BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF), including historic cash flows, business operations, management's performance, and a forecast of 10-year future cash flows for the business. The present value of the business cash flows are then discounted at the 10-year treasury bond rate, allowing readers to assess this business against other similar investments. A safety margin is introduced with respect to expected cash flows to identify the minimum entry price. I do the same thing for each business I review, allowing investors to compare using the same yardstick.

BTB owns 72 commercial, office, and industrial properties. Its properties are located in eastern Canada (Quebec and Ontario). BTB's book value is over $200M, and it holds assets worth over $650M.

Note: BTB is a Canadian traded REIT currently on the Toronto Stock Exchange under TSE:BTB.UN. Foreign investors should consider withholding taxes before investing in Canadian REITs. Speak with your brokerage for more specific information.

Analysis

The following table summarizes the historic results of BTB:

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 20161 Total Units Outstanding (M) 13.72 13.72 13.7 18.7 28.3 34.1 34.7 37.1 Distribution $0.212 $0.222 $0.40 $0.40 $0.40 $0.41 $0.42 $0.42 AFFO $4.7 $3.4 $3.9 $6.4 $10.5 $14.4 $16.3 $17.2 AFFO/unit $0.342 $0.252 $0.29 $0.35 $0.37 $0.42 $0.47 $0.46 Payout Ratio 62.4% 87.5% 140% 116% 108% 97.0% 89.6% 90.7% Book value $46.7 $56.0 $76.6 $124.8 $152.6 $177.6 $174.4 $207.8 Book value/Unit $3.412 $4.092 $5.59 $6.68 $5.39 $5.20 $5.02 $5.59 Debt ratio 61.1% 65.5% 59.3% 61.6% 57.4% 68.0% 71.0% 66.1% Interest Coverage Ratio 1.51 1.29 1.46 1.64 1.79 2.02 2.03 2.09

Notes: (1) 2016 values were forecasted based on 2016 Q3 results.

(2) Prior to 2011, a more dilutive unit distribution was outstanding. To maintain consistency, the ratios pre-2011 were recalculated based on the 2011 unit dilution.

Based on these historics, the average compounding growth rates are:

7 year 5 year 3 year Total Units Outstanding 15.31% 22.08% 9.45% Distribution 10.13% 0.98% 1.64% AFFO 20.40% 34.49% 18.04% AFFO/unit 4.41% 10.17% 7.85% Payout Ratio 5.48% -8.34% -5.76% Book value 23.75% 22.07% 10.84% Book value/unit 7.32% 0.00% 1.27%

A couple of things are apparent when analyzing these historics:

The number of units outstanding is growing. The way REITs raise capital leads to very dilutive effects on the unit's value.

Both the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and the AFFO/unit are growing.

The distribution is growing (slowly).

The payout ratio has been successfully reduced to 90%. Note that my payout ratios are calculated using the weighted average of units outstanding.

The book value has grown well.

The book value/unit has been fluctuating, but this is expected in a growing REIT.

Operations

Occupancy has performed as follows:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Q3 Office 86.4% 87.4% 86.6% 83.9% 85.5% Retail 93.8% 94.2% 92.3% 92.8% 93.9% Industrial 93.8% 94.4% 98.3% 97.2% 94.4% Mixed use 94.9% 93.0% 93.7% 94.3% 96.3% Total 91.7% 91.9% 92.7% 91.7% 91.0%

Overall, BTB has performed well in retail, industrial, and mixed use segments. Its office segment, particularly Ottawa/Gatineau, has been in a long-term rut, holding it back from achieving its long-term potential. However, vacancy in its Gatineau office segment has gone down from 14-16% to 10% in 2016 Q3. Poor office performance is in line with what Canada is experiencing as a whole:

Source: Canaccord Genuity 2016 REIT Market Outlook

In addition, office landlords are being pressured to adapt to the growing tech sector demand in downtown markets, which will affect suburban office occupancy rates:

With tech companies in the driver's seat, downtown markets will continue to outpace the suburbs from a leasing and construction perspective, as that is largely where the labour pool for this sector is located. (CBRE Reseach: 2016 Canadian Market Outlook).

Interest Rate Risk

BTB has used high debt levels to fund its growth.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Q3 Debt ratio 61.6% 57.4% 68.0% 71.0% 66.1% Interest Coverage Ratio 1.64 1.79 2.02 2.03 2.09

BTB's constitution allows up to 75% load-to-value mortgages. BTB management is conscious of debt levels and has stated in the 2016 Q3 conference call a target of 60% loan-to-value on BTB's mortgages. New acquisitions or renewals should see lower debt levels in the coming years. The next series of debentures will be redeemable in 2018, followed by 2019. Therefore, no significant debt reductions should be realized until then.

100% of BTB's long-term debt is either operating at fixed rates or at variable rates covered by a credit swap agreement. Therefore, short-term interest rate changes will not affect BTB's bottom line in a given year. However, during renewals or the creation of new swap agreements, the higher rate will affect BTB's financing costs.

One thing to note is many private real estate investors use the maximum possible leverage (up to 80% loan-to-value). When using higher leverage, cash flows are usually closer to zero (i.e no distribution), but with higher equity growth. Higher debt levels increases the effects of negative risks, such as low occupancy or increasing interest rates. However BTB is currently achieving a 90% payout ratio with these debt levels and occupancy levels. I know some other REITs with lower debt levels that have over 100% payout ratios. Debt itself is not bad if it is properly managed and performance is achieved.

Valuation

Based on the historic trends, BTB should be able to slowly grow book value per unit during the ride to a $1 billion asset target. I'm not pessimistic about it losing a lot of ground in the long run. Although BTB has high debt ratios, the current payout ratio is healthy. I do foresee a bumpy ride with respect to the payout ratio in the next 10 years. During growth periods, REITs can experience fluctuating payout ratios and debt levels. I recommend using the 3-year historic book value growth and distribution growth to calculate the forecasts. In the following table I calculated the present value of the cash flows using the 10-year Canadian Treasury rate (1.7%):

Case 1: Historic cash flows (3 years) PV of Dividends (1.7%) Changes in BV 2017 $0.42 $0.07 2018 $0.43 $0.07 2019 $0.43 $0.07 2020 $0.43 $0.07 2021 $0.43 $0.07 2022 $0.43 $0.08 2023 $0.43 $0.08 2024 $0.43 $0.08 2025 $0.42 $0.08 2026 $0.42 $0.08 Total $4.25 $0.75 Current BV $5.59 PV Cash flows (1.7%) $4.25 $5.36 Intrinsic Value $9.61

If you paid $9.61 per unit for a treasury bond (zero risk) with these cash flows and a face value at the current book value, you would get an annual return of 1.7%. At $4.58, the REIT is trading at a 52% discount to the risk free rate based on 3-year historics. I would only pay $9.61 if I was 99.999% sure the case 1 cash flows would occur.

Safety Factor

The best way to calculate the price is using a safety factor. Let's assume that the distribution dropped to 90% of the current amount due to occupancy problems. Let's also assume BTB was never able to recover and achieve its former occupancy rates, persisting for 10 years. Also, assume bad management caused the book value per unit to decrease by 2% year over year. The new cash flows would look like:

Case 2: Disaster hits for 10 years. PV of Dividends (1.7%) Changes in BV 2017 $0.37 -$0.11 2018 $0.37 -$0.11 2019 $0.36 -$0.11 2020 $0.35 -$0.11 2021 $0.35 -$0.10 2022 $0.34 -$0.10 2023 $0.34 -$0.10 2024 $0.33 -$0.10 2025 $0.32 -$0.10 2026 $0.32 -$0.09 Total $3.45 -$1.02 Current BV $5.59 PV Cash flows (1.7%) $3.45 $3.38 Intrinsic Value $6.83

If you were 99.999% sure this would occur (zero risk), the correct price to pay is $6.83 per unit, yielding the annualized 10 year treasury rate of return (1.7%). It is currently trading at a 33% discount to this scenario. On the other hand, imagine the following scenario:

Interest rates rise each year causing -$300k AFFO per year (cumulative) for the next 10 years

Due to decreasing occupancy rates, BTB's AFFO decreases by an additional 5% per year

BTB keeps the payout ratio at 90% of the decreasing AFFO every year

The number of outstanding units grows by 10% per year, diluting the REIT's distributable funds

The book value of BTB loses 3% year-over-year

The cash flows would look something like this:

Case 3: BTB Falls Apart PV of Dividends (1.7%) Changes in BV 2017 $0.35 -$0.17 2018 $0.29 -$0.16 2019 $0.24 -$0.16 2020 $0.20 -$0.15 2021 $0.16 -$0.15 2022 $0.13 -$0.14 2023 $0.11 -$0.14 2024 $0.09 -$0.14 2025 $0.07 -$0.13 2026 $0.06 -$0.13 Total $1.70 -$1.47 Current BV $5.59 PV Cash Flows (1.7%) $1.70 $3.00 Intrinsic Value $4.70

If you were 99.999% sure that would happen (zero risk), the correct price to pay is $4.70 per unit, yielding the annualized 10-year treasury rate of return (1.7%). BTB is currently trading at a 2.5% discount to this price.

Price

In my opinion, Case 2 is unlikely in the long run. If you bought BTB at $4.50 per unit, you should reasonably expect your money to double over a 10 year horizon. If you see case 3 as the most probable, a $4.50 investment will net you the treasury rate plus 20 cents (in a perfectly efficient market).

Strategy for dealing with the market

The market is currently extremely pessimistic about this REIT primarily due to its small size, low volume, poor office performance, uncertainty about retail demand, and rising interest rates. Risk is already built into the current price. Therefore, if you buy this REIT, you must be willing to hold long term until the prices stabilize above the book value and collect the dividends. Low volume should also be a consideration for entry and your long term exit. I see BTB as a good long term hold for the yield and potential growth.

I also suggest you compare these results to my analysis of Cominar (OTC:CMLEF). My analysis allows you to use the discount to the 10-year treasury rate as a common benchmark for both businesses.

Cheers,

Wayne