Vail Resorts: Reached A New Peak, On To The Next One?

The sector in which "Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)" is operating is unique. You can barely list any other company, even less with this market size, that operates as a pure-player in the ski resort sector. If you take a broader perspective, MTN could fit in the Leisure & Lodging sector which is mostly composed of cruise liners such as "Carnival (NYSE:CCL)" and hotels operators for instance "Marriott (NYSE:MAR)" or "Hilton (NYSE:HLT)". Even within this broader sector, Vail Resorts is outperforming peers for the last 3 to 10 years. How can we explain this strong performance and above all, is it sustainable?

In the first part of our article we explain the reason of this outperformance, the second part discusses the catalysts that should make it last. Finally, the third part talks about the sustainability of current valuations.

Before going through the details of our analysis, let's briefly describe where the company is coming from to better understand its DNA:

The company was founded in Colorado by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton, two explorers who were a retired World War Two Mountain Division trooper and a Rocky Mountains hunter and hiker. They first named the company Vail Associate after having climbed the Vail Mountain in the late 1950s and with the goal to establish a ski resort. Work began in 1962 and the town of Vail was established in 1966. In 1968, the 1 million cumulative skier days mark was passed. Hungry for growth and looking to build a strong brand image, Vail Associate grew up developing its historical resort but quickly began to acquire several high-end resorts and assets as hotels or golf courses to improve a portfolio characterized by premium and luxury mountain leisure. in 1996, Vail Associate merged with Ralston Resorts ski operations and became the world's largest ski company. Beaver Creek, one of Vail's most famous resorts was part of the deal. Keystone, Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin were acquired from Ralcomp holdings in January 1997 after planning an IPO for the same year. The company traded for the first time on the NYSE in February at $23. Since then, the company pursued its strategy of meticulously acquiring high quality fixed assets with the will to preserve its luxury brand image while extending its international client base. As a ski resort leader, Vail has signed several strategic partnerships with companies like GoPro, Pepsi, Starbucks or Audi to provide additional services to its clients in each of its resorts. Shortly after the strategic acquisition of Perisher in 2015, #1 ski resort in Australia, MTN announced in mid-2016 the biggest acquisition of its history for the Canadian Whistler/Blackcomb resort at US$1.1 billion. The stock is now trading at record $170, an all-time high has been reached during the trading day of January 25th. One would wonder whether new highs will be reached throughout 2017 or is it a peak.

First and foremost, Vail Resorts top-line has grown at a CAGR of 6% in the last decade while EBITDA grew faster at +8% during the same period, hence margins have improved from 23% to 28%. In the meanwhile EPS grew at a CAGR of 11%, as a rule of thumb if the bottom-line has grown at a steady average of at least 7% over the past 10 years the company is usually considered as a stable generator of cash. As we have seen on the P&L, acquisitions were accretive to margins but also to the return on invested capital (ROIC) as well as the return on capital employed (ROCE) which both grew at steady rates throughout the acquisitions confirming the management ability to properly execute their plans. On the balance sheet, net debt has increased by a reasonable CAGR of 6% in the last 10 years due to the acquisitions of new resorts. Nevertheless, net debt to EBITDA, a common measure of debt level, has decreased from 1.7x to 1.4x since 2007 meaning that MTN is now even more robust financially. The only way for the company to grow within the continent is by external growth, opening new resorts is subject to the approval of local authorities (a time consuming process) but most importantly it's highly dependent to the availability of lands suitable for high-quality ski resorts. As mentioned above, the company's ability to generate more cash has improved as free cash flow has grown substantially and cash conversion increased by a CAGR of +6% since 2007 to reach 150%. Talking about Vail Resorts' trophy assets; Breckenridge is the single most visited mountain resort in the US for 2015 ski season with five interconnected peaks. It also operated Vail Mountain, the second most visited resort in the US, as well as Keystone Resort, the third most visited mountain in the US but also the largest area of night skiing in Colorado. Beaver Creek, operated by MTN, is the fifth most visited mountain resort in the US. The competitive advantage of Vail Resorts is that each of the 13 mountain resort (including resorts located in Australia & Canada) is fully integrated into an expansive resort base area offering a broad array of lodging, dining, retail and nightlife. Indeed, 82% of company's revenues are generated by Mountain activities whereas 17% for Lodging and 1% for Real Estate. Half of the Mountain activities revenues are coming from lift tickets, the remaining from Retail (19%), Ski School (11%) and Dining (9%). MTN pricing power is strong on lift tickets as price grew by a CAGR of +7% from 2011 to 2015, a comfortable revenue stream for the company.

Secondly, catalysts such as snow quality during peak season, growing market share among skier visits in North America and the increasing population of skiers will drive the share price in the near future. In fact, the period of mid-November to April represents 80% of earnings while the remainder is generated during the low season with summer activities such as bike and 4x4 Jeep with licenses expiring between 2021 and 2042. Currently the snow season has been pretty good in the regions where MTN is operating, you can even read on Vail Mountain's homepage that 62" of snow have already accumulated this month. Looking at new acquired Whistler in Canada, it snowed 23" in the last 7 days for a cumulative 250" while another 4" are expected by Friday. Overall the snow quality is fresh, which is crucial to attract ski visits during the peak season. Moreover, Vail U.S. mountain resorts and urban ski areas had approximately 8.2 million skier visits during the 2015 ski season, or approximately 15.3% of United States skier visits, and an approximate 11.6% share of the North American skier visits.(pre-WhistlerBlackcomb purchase). MTN market share is forecasted to grow in the near future as its ski passes are compatible among its ski resorts, encouraging ski visits in one of its resorts. An example for EpicDay lift ticket giving a $10 discount for purchasing online on a $179 adult ticket: "When you purchase a 3 or more day Vail lift ticket, you can use the days of your multi-resort lift ticket however you want at Vail, BeaverCreek, Breckenridge and Keystone Resorts". In addition, the number of ski areas has been steadily decreasing over the years. At the beginning of the 1980s, there were over 700 ski areas in operation in the US, whereas there are only about 470 ski areas still in operation today. Finally, ski visitors are among the wealthy population as their average yearly income is above US$270'000. Skiing in North America is considered as a luxury sport taking into consideration all the expenses that are required for a day (travel, lodging, equipment, etc.). The interesting side is in spite of its large population, the actual yearly participation rate is estimated at only 3% to 4% which represents a third of the number of skier visits in Europe which proves that the US market still has some growth potential.

Finally, let's talk about valuation and multiples for a highly seasonal company. It's difficult to consider investing in a company which share price is trading at a new all-time high everyday but even more difficult when its 2016 price to earnings ratio is close to 40 times. Another valuation that looks expensive is the price to book value per share at 5.5 times. While the underlying activity is seasonal, the ancillary activities around Mountain activities (lodging, retail, dining) are generating most of the profits with a certain steady stream of cash as they are practicable all-year round. Consequently, we believe much of the attention should be toward valuation metrics that take cash into consideration. When we look at price to cash flow multiples, the ratio has decreased from 17x in 2007 to 14x in 2016. That's an interesting figure as it demonstrates that cash metrics have grown faster than the company's share price. On top of strong its cash generation, Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 65% for a dividend yield of 2% which makes the investment a bit more attractive than it first looked.

In conclusion, we believe this company should be analyzed like a high end luxury company for its barriers to entry, quasi-monopolistic leadership position, strong pricing power, wealthy customer base and the quality of the management to strictly execute M&A transactions without diluting the brand equity. We believe that Asia will offer new opportunities that the company will look at before the 2022 winter Olympic games in Beijing. In our opinion, MTN will continue to reach new highs in 2017 thanks to its qualitative assets and new potential expansion.

